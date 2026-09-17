Tre' Harris Could Have Bigger Opportunity With Teammate Injured
Sep 17, 2026, 2:46 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris and the Chargers' offense surprisingly struggled to move the ball consistently in their Week 1 season-opening upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Harris caught half of his six targets on the day for just 20 yards and was held out of the end zone in the first game of his sophomore season in 2026. The good news for the former second-rounder from Mississippi is that he played a healthy 75% of the offensive snaps (just two fewer than Quentin Johnston). The 24-year-old pass-catcher has become an interesting waiver-wire option at receiver heading into a Week 2 divisional tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders, primarily because top wideout Ladd McConkey (rib) is currently questionable after missing Wednesday's practice. If McConkey is not cleared to play this weekend, Harris will have a significantly bigger role alongside Johnston and could be worth a flex play in deeper fantasy leagues. Harris caught 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets in 17 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Michael Penix Jr. Splitting First-Team Reps Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Cooper Rush both threw to starters in the routes-on-air drill on Thursday during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) missed a second straight day of practice, so it looks like it will come down to either Rush (for a second straight) starting or Penix starting under center in Week 2 against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Penix was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but both he and the Falcons are taking it slow as he continues to recover from a partially torn ACL late last year. Penix missed most of training camp and the entire preseason. In both the short and long term, the Falcons plan on using Penix as their starting QB after he was drafted eighth overall in 2024 out of the University of Washington. If Rush makes a second straight start to begin the 2026 season, he will be a desperation QB2 in superflex leagues after throwing for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Joe Burrow Shows Encouraging Signs of Participation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 2:01 PM ETOne day after popping up on the injury report and logging a limited practice with back tightness, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was seen during the media-accessible portion of Thursday's practice going through his pre-practice throwing routine in full shoulder pads and helmet. With signs pointing toward a return to full participation, Burrow will look to move past what has become a traditionally slow start to the season. He threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Bengals' Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, but he faces a Texans defense on Sunday that is still viewed as one of the league's fiercest units despite allowing a QB2 performance to Josh Allen in the season opener. Burrow is RotoBaller's QB9 this week in a game with a 22-point implied team total.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Paul Dehner Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson Says He's "Ready to Go"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew England Patriots second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) missed the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl rematch last Wednesday night, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and said on Thursday that he is "ready to go," according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots could still ease the former Ohio State star back into their backfield, but it is looking very likely that he will make his season debut in the Week 2 tilt at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. When both Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are healthy, they are expected to split New England's backfield in half, which makes them both basically RB3/flex options every week when they are both healthy. Henderson's impending return is definitely bad news for Stevenson, who averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on 18 rushing attempts in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Henderson is already rostered in 93% of Yahoo leagues after he had 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in his first NFL season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Judge Denies Request to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs Case
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:50 PM ETA Wisconsin judge has rejected a proposed order to permanently seal evidence in the case against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, according to Michael Gross and Fox 11 News. Jacobs was convicted last week on two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in May, and his ex-girlfriend petitioned the court to seal evidence in the case, including home security footage. Although the motion was denied, Judge Marc Hammer will continue to review the issue. Jacobs is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List, and the NFL is attempting to obtain video from the investigation. In his absence, the Packers split work close to evenly between Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael Gross - Fox 11 News
Alec Pierce Absent from Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:38 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (undisclosed) did not practice on Thursday after logging a full participation on Wednesday. It is unclear whether this was a planned rest day or a setback after missing most of training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Colts' number one receiver was able to suit up for the season opener and caught four of his six targets for 61 yards, but he was clearly still limited, running fewer routes than both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts face the Chiefs on Sunday night, making it all the more important for fantasy managers to have a pivot plan if Pierce is unavailable for Week 2; his status will need to be monitored when the team releases its official injury report later in the day.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joel A. Erickson
Tua Tagovailoa Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 1:37 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was not seen at practice on Thursday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa tweaked his oblique muscle in practice last Thursday and was inactive in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and he is trending in the wrong direction to play this Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush made the start in Week 1 with both Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) unavailable. Penix was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but it remains to be seen if the Falcons will clear him to make his 2026 debut this weekend. Tagovailoa has not been ruled out yet for a second straight week, but it is looking more unlikely that he will start for the Falcons against Carolina. The 28-year-old former fifth overall pick was cut by the Miami Dolphins and was hoping to turn things around in Atlanta, but injuries have reared their head again, on top of Tagovailoa struggling mightily as a passer for the Falcons during training camp. Once Penix returns from the partially torn ACL he suffered late last year, it is possible that the Falcons will cut Tagovailoa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Zay Flowers Not Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:25 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was not seen during the media accessible portion of Thursday's practice after logging a DNP on Wednesday. Flowers had one of the most impressive performances of Week 1, posting a career-high 150 receiving yards on only 11 routes run, but he exited at the end of the first half with a hamstring injury after missing time near the end of training camp with a similar issue. The Ravens placed rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on injured reserve earlier this week with a wrist injury, and with Flowers looking doubtful for Week 2 against the Saints, veteran Rashod Bateman could be forced into the number one wide receiver spot. Rookie Elijah Sarratt is also expected to make his NFL debut after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
Michael Pittman Jr. Not Spotted at Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 17, 2026, 1:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was not seen during the media accessible portion of Thursday's practice after being listed as limited with a foot issue on Wednesday. Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in his team debut, but saw less involvement than initially projected in a surprisingly downfield-heavy game plan. The Steelers face the Patriots on Sunday, who boast one of the league's strongest secondaries but can be beaten in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, with a thin core of linebackers better suited to play downhill than in coverage. If Pittman is able to suit up in Week 2, he could provide sneaky value from the flex, but his status will need to be monitored as he appears to be trending in the wrong direction.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Alan Saunders
Deebo Samuel Sr. More Interesting After Rookie WR's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:52 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. rejoined the Niners during training camp after it was announced that Ricky Pearsall (knee) would miss the entire 2026 season. The 30-year-old had a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders last season and finished with 72 catches on 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games played. He got off to a great start in the Week 1 season-opening victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia, catching six of his seven targets for 48 yards and his first touchdown of the year. Rookie second-round receiver De'Zhaun Stribling suffered a serious ankle injury in that game that is expected to sideline him for the next 10 weeks. Samuel is no longer in the prime of his career, but Stribling's injury will increase the veteran's target share going forward as he works across from future Hall of Famer Mike Evans. Going into a plus-plus Week 2 matchup against the visiting Miami Dolphins this Sunday, Samuel's stock is on the rise as a WR3/flex for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chig Okonkwo Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:42 PM ETThe Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala did not see tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) during the media-viewing portion of practice on Thursday. Okonkwo left the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early on Sunday with a hamstring injury after catching two of his three targets for 16 yards. He did not practice on Wednesday either, so Okonkwo is looking doubtful to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys unless he can get back on the practice field on Friday. The 27-year-old former fourth-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Maryland was billed as a potential sleeper tight end in his first year in Washington, but he is off to a bad start after getting injured in the season opener. If Okonkwo is forced to sit out in Week 2, both John Bates and Ben Sinnott will likely split the pass-catching duties at TE for the Commanders. Bates and Sinnott would only be stream-worthy in much deeper fantasy leagues if Okonkwo is inactive against the Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Nico Collins Sitting Out Wednesday With Grade 1 Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:37 PM ETHouston Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring injury, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. It is the least severe hamstring injury that Collins could have, but it does not mean he will play in the Week 2 contest this Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old is the Texans' undisputed top wideout, so if he is forced to miss this weekend's game, it will make things a lot more difficult for quarterback C.J. Stroud in a game that could feature plenty of points. Collins sitting out on Sunday would elevate Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson into starting three-wide sets in Houston. Collins got his season off to a strong start in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, catching seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the year, but fantasy managers might be without him against Cincy. Check back on Friday to see if Collins can return to at least a limited practice, which would likely earn him a questionable tag going into Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Trevor Lawrence's Stock Continues to Rise After Strong Week 1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:29 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered his sixth year in the NFL in 2026, looking to take the next step after a very strong 2025 campaign, in which he threw for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 starts to lead the Jags to the playoffs. The 26-year-old former first overall pick in 2021 is in his second year in head coach Liam Coen's offense, and he looked extremely comfortable in the 34-10 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns in the Week 1 win, throwing for 245 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 23 pass attempts. Jacksonville lost running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, but Lawrence still has plenty of weapons around him, including a deep receiving room with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers. If Lawrence stays healthy, he could easily have his best NFL campaign in 2026 as he continues to grow in Coen's offense. He has a difficult Week 2 matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos, but Lawrence is no stranger to success in the Mile High City, throwing for three touchdowns and running another in last December in a 34-20 win in Denver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyren Williams Still a Big Part of Rams' Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:18 PM ETFantasy managers might be worried about Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams' workload after he out-carried backfield mate Blake Corum by just one (11 to 10) in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia last Thursday. Corum was also more efficient on the ground (5.4 yards per carry for a team-high 54 rushing yards), while Williams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and finished with 41 rushing yards in the season opener. However, the 26-year-old Williams played 64% of the offensive snaps and scored the team's lone touchdown on the day, while Corum played just 23% of the snaps. Additionally, Williams was involved in the passing game while Corum was not, catching all three of his targets for 24 yards as a receiver. A near-even timeshare in the Rams' backfield obviously will limit Williams' fantasy ceiling in 2026, but he is still a go-to option in one of the most explosive offenses in the league. As the Rams look to bounce back in Week 2 this Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, look for Williams to be heavily involved, making him a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Juwan Johnson Should Continue to Have Big Role In New Orleans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:07 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had a career year with the Saints in 2025, catching 77 of his 102 targets for 889 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games played. The 30-year-old has developed some solid chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough in head coach Kellen Moore's high-tempo offense, and with rookie first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on Injured Reserve to begin the 2026 season, Johnson is going to continue to be a big part of New Orleans' passing attack. In the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday, Johnson caught three of his seven targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the year. He was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but Johnson should be back on the field on either Thursday or Friday and should not be in danger of missing the Week 2 contest on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens. The Ravens allowed Colts tight end Tyler Warren to score in Week 1, so Johnson could be primed for another strong performance this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him a fringe TE1/2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rashod Bateman's Opportunity Grows After Ravens Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 12:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman didn't catch a pass in the season opener, but his situation looks a lot different a few days later. Zay Flowers left the win over Indianapolis with a hamstring injury and didn't practice Wednesday, while rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured wrist. Bateman was already playing plenty before either injury became a factor. He logged 53 of Baltimore's 68 offensive snaps, more than any other Ravens wide receiver. Devontez Walker was back at practice in full Wednesday after missing Week 1 with a groin injury, so there is still competition for those vacated snaps and targets. Flowers is also considered day-to-day rather than facing a long absence. Still, Bateman's path to meaningful work is much clearer than it was a week ago. His Week 1 box score was empty. The injuries around him are what have pushed his fantasy stock up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Takes Early Lead in Washington Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt didn't take over the backfield in Week 1, but the rushing split was hard to miss. He carried 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. Rachaad White had seven carries, while rookie Kaytron Allen had four. The snaps were much closer, with Croskey-Merritt at 49% and White at 41%, so White isn't disappearing from this offense. He also caught both of his targets, while Croskey-Merritt's only reception went for minus-seven yards. Still, Washington gave Croskey-Merritt 16 of its 27 running back carries, and he punched in a one-yard touchdown late in the first half. He did put the ball on the ground once, though the Commanders recovered it. Croskey-Merritt was already listed first on the depth chart before the opener. The game told us more than the depth chart did. For now, he looks like the back Washington wants handling most of the rushing work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston's Fantasy Stock Gets a Boost
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:43 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston didn't do much with his six targets in Week 1, catching two passes for 17 yards in the loss to Arizona. The situation around him has changed since then. Ladd McConkey left in the third quarter and is now listed with a rib injury after sitting out Wednesday's practice. Johnston was already playing a big role, logging 43 offensive snaps, 78% of the Chargers' total, and his six targets tied Tre' Harris for second on the team behind McConkey's seven. That opens the door for more work, though Johnston isn't alone. Harris played 41 snaps and drew the same number of targets in the opener. That's enough to keep expectations in check, especially after Johnston managed just 17 yards on his Week 1 chances. Still, his path to more volume is clearer than it was a week ago. With McConkey's status uncertain heading into Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Johnston's fantasy stock has gotten a noticeable bump.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf's Week 1 Volume Sends Stock Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:30 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf didn't do much with his chances in Week 1, finishing with four catches for 40 yards against Atlanta. The encouraging part was how often Aaron Rodgers looked his way. Metcalf drew 10 targets and accounted for 27% of Pittsburgh's targets, up from 19% last season. He also stayed on the field for everything but the final kneel-downs. The Steelers weren't just feeding him short throws, either. Metcalf averaged more than 20 air yards per target, and Pittsburgh repeatedly took shots to him downfield. Michael Pittman Jr. saw three targets, Pat Freiermuth had five, and Roman Wilson had six. That makes the 40-yard final line easier to live with. Metcalf still has to turn those chances into production, especially after a down 2025, but Week 1 gave fantasy managers something they didn't have much of last year: heavy volume. Ten targets from Rodgers is enough to move his stock up heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley's Efficiency Rebounds in Week 1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opened 2026 with a much better rushing performance than fantasy managers became used to seeing last season. Barkley took 15 carries for 83 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt and breaking off a 42-yard run that set up Philadelphia's second touchdown. The efficiency is the important part here. Barkley averaged only 4.1 yards per carry in 2025 after posting a 5.8 mark during his 2,005-yard 2024 season. His grip on the backfield also hasn't changed. Barkley handled 15 of the Eagles' 18 running-back carries and played 39 offensive snaps, while Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby combined for just three rushing attempts. The passing-game production wasn't there, as Barkley caught one of two targets for minus-three yards. Still, Week 1 offered an encouraging first look at a player coming off a down year by his standards. Barkley was already an RB1, but an efficient opener makes a bounce-back season look more plausible.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum's Carry Share Is Getting Hard to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:11 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum came out of Week 1 with a much stronger case for standalone fantasy value. Corum rushed 10 times for 54 yards in the 27-7 loss to San Francisco, while Kyren Williams handled 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. The split was almost even on the ground, but not everywhere else. Corum played only 14 offensive snaps, ran one route and wasn't targeted, while Williams stayed on the field for 39 snaps and handled the passing-down and red-zone work. That keeps Corum from being a true co-lead back for now. Still, 10 carries on 14 snaps is difficult to dismiss after he averaged 5.1 yards per attempt on 145 carries last season. RotoBaller's Week 2 backfield breakdown also noted that Corum nearly matched Williams' rushing workload despite the much smaller snap share. His fantasy stock is up because the Rams showed they are willing to keep feeding him on the ground, even if the valuable receiving and goal-line work still belongs to Williams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller