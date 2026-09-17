Trevor Lawrence's Stock Continues to Rise After Strong Week 1
Sep 17, 2026, 12:29 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered his sixth year in the NFL in 2026, looking to take the next step after a very strong 2025 campaign, in which he threw for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 starts to lead the Jags to the playoffs. The 26-year-old former first overall pick in 2021 is in his second year in head coach Liam Coen's offense, and he looked extremely comfortable in the 34-10 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns in the Week 1 win, throwing for 245 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 23 pass attempts. Jacksonville lost running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, but Lawrence still has plenty of weapons around him, including a deep receiving room with Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers. If Lawrence stays healthy, he could easily have his best NFL campaign in 2026 as he continues to grow in Coen's offense. He has a difficult Week 2 matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos, but Lawrence is no stranger to success in the Mile High City, throwing for three touchdowns and running another in last December in a 34-20 win in Denver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Kyren Williams Still a Big Part of Rams' Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:18 PM ETFantasy managers might be worried about Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams' workload after he out-carried backfield mate Blake Corum by just one (11 to 10) in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia last Thursday. Corum was also more efficient on the ground (5.4 yards per carry for a team-high 54 rushing yards), while Williams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and finished with 41 rushing yards in the season opener. However, the 26-year-old Williams played 64% of the offensive snaps and scored the team's lone touchdown on the day, while Corum played just 23% of the snaps. Additionally, Williams was involved in the passing game while Corum was not, catching all three of his targets for 24 yards as a receiver. A near-even timeshare in the Rams' backfield obviously will limit Williams' fantasy ceiling in 2026, but he is still a go-to option in one of the most explosive offenses in the league. As the Rams look to bounce back in Week 2 this Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, look for Williams to be heavily involved, making him a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Juwan Johnson Should Continue to Have Big Role In New Orleans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:07 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had a career year with the Saints in 2025, catching 77 of his 102 targets for 889 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games played. The 30-year-old has developed some solid chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough in head coach Kellen Moore's high-tempo offense, and with rookie first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on Injured Reserve to begin the 2026 season, Johnson is going to continue to be a big part of New Orleans' passing attack. In the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday, Johnson caught three of his seven targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the year. He was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but Johnson should be back on the field on either Thursday or Friday and should not be in danger of missing the Week 2 contest on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens. The Ravens allowed Colts tight end Tyler Warren to score in Week 1, so Johnson could be primed for another strong performance this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him a fringe TE1/2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rashod Bateman's Opportunity Grows After Ravens Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 12:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman didn't catch a pass in the season opener, but his situation looks a lot different a few days later. Zay Flowers left the win over Indianapolis with a hamstring injury and didn't practice Wednesday, while rookie Ja'Kobi Lane has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured wrist. Bateman was already playing plenty before either injury became a factor. He logged 53 of Baltimore's 68 offensive snaps, more than any other Ravens wide receiver. Devontez Walker was back at practice in full Wednesday after missing Week 1 with a groin injury, so there is still competition for those vacated snaps and targets. Flowers is also considered day-to-day rather than facing a long absence. Still, Bateman's path to meaningful work is much clearer than it was a week ago. His Week 1 box score was empty. The injuries around him are what have pushed his fantasy stock up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Takes Early Lead in Washington Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt didn't take over the backfield in Week 1, but the rushing split was hard to miss. He carried 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. Rachaad White had seven carries, while rookie Kaytron Allen had four. The snaps were much closer, with Croskey-Merritt at 49% and White at 41%, so White isn't disappearing from this offense. He also caught both of his targets, while Croskey-Merritt's only reception went for minus-seven yards. Still, Washington gave Croskey-Merritt 16 of its 27 running back carries, and he punched in a one-yard touchdown late in the first half. He did put the ball on the ground once, though the Commanders recovered it. Croskey-Merritt was already listed first on the depth chart before the opener. The game told us more than the depth chart did. For now, he looks like the back Washington wants handling most of the rushing work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston's Fantasy Stock Gets a Boost
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:43 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston didn't do much with his six targets in Week 1, catching two passes for 17 yards in the loss to Arizona. The situation around him has changed since then. Ladd McConkey left in the third quarter and is now listed with a rib injury after sitting out Wednesday's practice. Johnston was already playing a big role, logging 43 offensive snaps, 78% of the Chargers' total, and his six targets tied Tre' Harris for second on the team behind McConkey's seven. That opens the door for more work, though Johnston isn't alone. Harris played 41 snaps and drew the same number of targets in the opener. That's enough to keep expectations in check, especially after Johnston managed just 17 yards on his Week 1 chances. Still, his path to more volume is clearer than it was a week ago. With McConkey's status uncertain heading into Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Johnston's fantasy stock has gotten a noticeable bump.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf's Week 1 Volume Sends Stock Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:30 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf didn't do much with his chances in Week 1, finishing with four catches for 40 yards against Atlanta. The encouraging part was how often Aaron Rodgers looked his way. Metcalf drew 10 targets and accounted for 27% of Pittsburgh's targets, up from 19% last season. He also stayed on the field for everything but the final kneel-downs. The Steelers weren't just feeding him short throws, either. Metcalf averaged more than 20 air yards per target, and Pittsburgh repeatedly took shots to him downfield. Michael Pittman Jr. saw three targets, Pat Freiermuth had five, and Roman Wilson had six. That makes the 40-yard final line easier to live with. Metcalf still has to turn those chances into production, especially after a down 2025, but Week 1 gave fantasy managers something they didn't have much of last year: heavy volume. Ten targets from Rodgers is enough to move his stock up heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley's Efficiency Rebounds in Week 1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opened 2026 with a much better rushing performance than fantasy managers became used to seeing last season. Barkley took 15 carries for 83 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over Washington, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt and breaking off a 42-yard run that set up Philadelphia's second touchdown. The efficiency is the important part here. Barkley averaged only 4.1 yards per carry in 2025 after posting a 5.8 mark during his 2,005-yard 2024 season. His grip on the backfield also hasn't changed. Barkley handled 15 of the Eagles' 18 running-back carries and played 39 offensive snaps, while Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby combined for just three rushing attempts. The passing-game production wasn't there, as Barkley caught one of two targets for minus-three yards. Still, Week 1 offered an encouraging first look at a player coming off a down year by his standards. Barkley was already an RB1, but an efficient opener makes a bounce-back season look more plausible.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum's Carry Share Is Getting Hard to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 11:11 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum came out of Week 1 with a much stronger case for standalone fantasy value. Corum rushed 10 times for 54 yards in the 27-7 loss to San Francisco, while Kyren Williams handled 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. The split was almost even on the ground, but not everywhere else. Corum played only 14 offensive snaps, ran one route and wasn't targeted, while Williams stayed on the field for 39 snaps and handled the passing-down and red-zone work. That keeps Corum from being a true co-lead back for now. Still, 10 carries on 14 snaps is difficult to dismiss after he averaged 5.1 yards per attempt on 145 carries last season. RotoBaller's Week 2 backfield breakdown also noted that Corum nearly matched Williams' rushing workload despite the much smaller snap share. His fantasy stock is up because the Rams showed they are willing to keep feeding him on the ground, even if the valuable receiving and goal-line work still belongs to Williams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Looking To Have Bigger Role in Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 17, 2026, 10:54 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could see an increased role in Week 2 with Jalen Coker's injury status still questionable. Coker had a breakout Week 1 against the Bears, while McMillan caught five passes for 75 yards and no touchdowns as Coker was the star receiver. After the game on Monday, Coker was seen in a walking boot and is nursing an ankle injury. He is questionable to play against the Falcons and was limited in Wednesday's practice. Should Coker be limited or forced to miss Week 2's contest, McMillan would get a huge boost as the No. 1 target for quarterback Bryce Young. How the split plays out between the two talented receivers remains to be seen but in Week 1 it was in favor of Coker. Look for a bounce back of sorts from McMillan this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Sam Darnold Will Miss Sunday's Game But is "Killin His Rehab"
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 17, 2026, 10:44 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is actively rehabbing a glute injury that will cause him to miss the Week 2 matchup at Arizona. But Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune says he was on the practice field yesterday in cleats and throwing on his own. The team will not place Darnold on injured reserve, meaning he can come back on or before Week 4. Darnold has been making good progress with his injury, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, who says he's just not healthy enough to play this weekend at Arizona, but "He's killin' it on his rehab. He's doing a lot." Drew Lock has been operating as the backup quarterback for the Seahawks and was able to lead them to a win in Week 1 over the New England Patriots.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Tacoma News Tribune
Bears QB Caleb Williams Showing Off Improved Accuracy
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 17, 2026, 10:25 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed just 58.1 percent of his passes last season, but already in Week 1 of this season, the talented signal caller is off to a great start in his passing percentage, completing 72.6 percent of his passes in the Bears' rout of the Carolina Panthers. He completed 21-of-29 passes and that included three intentional throwaways according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Williams said the difference between last year and this year is not too noticeable, saying, "It's just super small things to be able to be more consistent for the guys, for the team. Be able to keep the offense on the field as long as possible and be as efficient as possible." So far, Williams has made the small changes and it has paid off in the statistical numbers early on this season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic
Browns Expected To Sign Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 17, 2026, 10:12 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Jordan Schultz reports. The move will reunite Horn, a Colorado Buffaloes standout, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who also played at Colorado under his dad as head coach. In Horn's career, he recorded 11 catches on 16 targets for 108 yards with no touchdowns. He also added eight rushes for 69 yards with a fumble lost. Horn was drafted in 2025 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with pick No. 208 by the Panthers. He joins the Browns, who have established receivers in Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy. Horn will join the practice squad in Cleveland and look to break in with the regular team.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Jordan Schultz
Buffalo Bills D/ST Best Left on Benches Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 10:09 AM ETBuffalo made enough big defensive plays to survive Houston, but this was hardly a dominant Week 1 showing. The Bills allowed 381 yards and 31 points while recording three sacks and recovering two fumbles. Greg Rousseau's strip-sack in the final seconds was the biggest one, ending Houston's last possession before it could turn into a game-winning drive. Detroit is a much tougher fantasy spot. Jahmyr Gibbs just ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff did not throw an interception, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta remain reliable targets in the passing game. There is one thing working in Buffalo's favor: Detroit will be without two starting offensive linemen. That gives the pass rush a chance to make some noise, especially after getting home three times last week. Even so, RotoBaller has the Bills D/ST 26th for Week 2. The turnover upside is always there, but there are safer defenses to use in a matchup carrying this much scoring potential.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Draws Strong Streaming Spot Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 10:07 AM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass made his return count. He hit field goals from 46, 34, and 33 yards against Houston and converted all three extra points, finishing with 12 points in his first regular-season game since 2024. Buffalo gave him chances because the offense kept getting into scoring range, and that should be the appeal again Thursday night. Detroit allowed 30 points to New Orleans in Week 1, and this game has enough offensive firepower on both sides to create another busy night for the kickers. Bass also gets to play this one at home after opening on the road. That matters a little more for a kicker whose value depends on Buffalo consistently crossing midfield and stalling often enough to create attempts. RotoBaller has him K8 for Week 2 after ranking him much lower entering the season. He is one of the better streaming options available this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looks to Build on Fast Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 17, 2026, 10:02 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely went off on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, hauling in eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards while finishing second in targets, just one behind Malik Nabers. Likely showed his athleticism and his scheme fit with new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy designing plays for him similar to the schemes that led to Travis Kelce flourishing under Nagy in Kansas City. He has a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Rams, but he looks ready to live up to the hype and be a true top-10 TE this season in a very heavily involved role with the Giants.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Remains a Bench Option in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:59 AM ETOne target. One catch. One yard. That was Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman's Week 1 line against Houston, and there is not much reason to talk around it. The Bills receiver did run more routes than Joshua Palmer, but the targets went elsewhere. DJ Moore led the team with eight, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir each saw six, and Palmer turned one of his opportunities into the game-winning 34-yard touchdown. Detroit is a favorable matchup after getting lit up by New Orleans, but that only helps if Coleman is actually seeing the football. Right now, there is no evidence that he has a dependable fantasy role in this offense. His route participation at least gives him a chance to work his way into more opportunities, but fantasy managers should make him prove it first. RotoBaller ranks Coleman WR94 for Week 2 and has him listed as a sit. He can stay on fantasy benches until the target share gives managers a reason to reconsider.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Looks Like a Top-Five Tight End in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:59 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid gave fantasy managers just about everything they wanted to see in the opener. The Bills tight end caught five of six targets for a career-high 130 yards and played 72% of the offensive snaps. More importantly, he was not just picking up underneath catches. Kincaid made plays downfield and looked like a real part of an offense that suddenly has several ways to hurt a defense. Detroit presents another good spot. The Lions allowed receiving touchdowns to both Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant last week, and New Orleans repeatedly found space for its tight ends. Kincaid does not need another 130-yard game to pay off here. Six targets would still be useful if the offense keeps creating scoring chances, especially with Josh Allen coming off a four-touchdown opener. RotoBaller has moved Kincaid to TE4 for Week 2. That fits what his role looked like against Houston, and he should be in starting lineups everywhere Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Offers PPR Flex Value Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:57 AM ETWide receiver Khalil Shakir did not disappear from the Buffalo Bills offense in Week 1. He caught four of six targets for 50 yards, which is about what fantasy managers should probably be expecting when the bigger plays go elsewhere. DJ Moore saw eight targets, Dalton Kincaid had six, and both went over 100 yards. That leaves Shakir working as more of a complementary option than a featured one. Still, Detroit just allowed 410 passing yards to New Orleans, so there should be room for Buffalo to support more than one receiver Thursday night. Shakir was efficient with the chances he did get and remains one of Josh Allen's safer short-area options. The problem is ceiling. Moore and Kincaid already showed they can command volume and create chunk plays. RotoBaller has Shakir as a WR49 for Week 2. He is a reasonable deeper FLEX play in PPR formats, but not someone who needs to be squeezed into a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Carries WR1 Appeal Into Thursday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:55 AM ETIt took wide receiver DJ Moore a while to get going in his Buffalo Bills debut. Then everything changed. Moore finished with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, including a 43-yard score from Josh Allen. Eight targets also led the team. That usage matters just as much as the final stat line heading into Thursday night. Detroit was just shredded through the air by New Orleans, with Chris Olave alone going for 182 yards on 10 catches. Moore is in a much different quarterback situation with Allen, and Week 1 already showed how quickly one play can turn into a big fantasy day. He also did his damage without dominating targets from start to finish, which leaves room for the role to grow. RotoBaller has him at WR10 for Week 2. That is a major jump from where he opened the season, but after one game, Moore already looks like a major part of this passing attack. He is firmly in WR1 territory against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Remains a Strong RB1 for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:53 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III ran 13 times for 57 yards and finished with 69 total yards against Houston, but nothing about his role should worry fantasy managers. He was on the field for 72% of Buffalo's offensive snaps and clearly remained the lead option. Josh Allen simply handled the rushing touchdowns himself. Cook gets Detroit on Thursday with Buffalo expected to move the ball again, and Ty Johnson is questionable with a hamstring injury. That could leave even less competition behind him than usual. Cook also caught both of his targets in the opener, so he does not need a rushing touchdown to salvage his week. RotoBaller ranks him RB6 for Week 2. Allen is always going to steal some work near the goal line, but Cook's workload is plenty strong enough to keep him in the RB1 range against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller