Khalil Shakir Offers PPR Flex Value Against Detroit
Sep 17, 2026, 9:57 AM ETWide receiver Khalil Shakir did not disappear from the Buffalo Bills offense in Week 1. He caught four of six targets for 50 yards, which is about what fantasy managers should probably be expecting when the bigger plays go elsewhere. DJ Moore saw eight targets, Dalton Kincaid had six, and both went over 100 yards. That leaves Shakir working as more of a complementary option than a featured one. Still, Detroit just allowed 410 passing yards to New Orleans, so there should be room for Buffalo to support more than one receiver Thursday night. Shakir was efficient with the chances he did get and remains one of Josh Allen's safer short-area options. The problem is ceiling. Moore and Kincaid already showed they can command volume and create chunk plays. RotoBaller has Shakir as a WR49 for Week 2. He is a reasonable deeper FLEX play in PPR formats, but not someone who needs to be squeezed into a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Bears QB Caleb Williams Showing Off Improved Accuracy
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 17, 2026, 10:25 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed just 58.1 percent of his passes last season, but already in Week 1 of this season, the talented signal caller is off to a great start in his passing percentage, completing 72.6 percent of his passes in the Bears' rout of the Carolina Panthers. He completed 21-of-29 passes and that included three intentional throwaways according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Williams said the difference between last year and this year is not too noticeable, saying, "It's just super small things to be able to be more consistent for the guys, for the team. Be able to keep the offense on the field as long as possible and be as efficient as possible." So far, Williams has made the small changes and it has paid off in the statistical numbers early on this season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: The Athletic
Browns Expected To Sign Panthers WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 17, 2026, 10:12 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Jordan Schultz reports. The move will reunite Horn, a Colorado Buffaloes standout, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who also played at Colorado under his dad as head coach. In Horn's career, he recorded 11 catches on 16 targets for 108 yards with no touchdowns. He also added eight rushes for 69 yards with a fumble lost. Horn was drafted in 2025 in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with pick No. 208 by the Panthers. He joins the Browns who have established receivers in Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy. Horn will join the practice squad in Cleveland and look to break in with the regular team.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Jordan Schultz
Buffalo Bills D/ST Best Left on Benches Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 10:09 AM ETBuffalo made enough big defensive plays to survive Houston, but this was hardly a dominant Week 1 showing. The Bills allowed 381 yards and 31 points while recording three sacks and recovering two fumbles. Greg Rousseau's strip-sack in the final seconds was the biggest one, ending Houston's last possession before it could turn into a game-winning drive. Detroit is a much tougher fantasy spot. Jahmyr Gibbs just ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff did not throw an interception, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta remain reliable targets in the passing game. There is one thing working in Buffalo's favor: Detroit will be without two starting offensive linemen. That gives the pass rush a chance to make some noise, especially after getting home three times last week. Even so, RotoBaller has the Bills D/ST 26th for Week 2. The turnover upside is always there, but there are safer defenses to use in a matchup carrying this much scoring potential.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Draws Strong Streaming Spot Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 10:07 AM ETTyler Bass made his return count. The Buffalo Bills kicker hit field goals from 46, 34 and 33 yards against Houston and converted all three extra points, finishing with 12 points in his first regular-season game since 2024. Buffalo gave him chances because the offense kept getting into scoring range, and that should be the appeal again Thursday night. Detroit allowed 30 points to New Orleans in Week 1, and this game has enough offensive firepower on both sides to create another busy night for the kickers. Bass also gets to play this one at home after opening on the road. That matters a little more for a kicker whose value depends on Buffalo consistently crossing midfield and stalling often enough to create attempts. RotoBaller has him K8 for Week 2 after ranking him much lower entering the season. He is one of the better streaming options available this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looks to Build on Fast Start
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 17, 2026, 10:02 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely went off on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, hauling in eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards while finishing second in targets, just one behind Malik Nabers. Likely showed his athleticism and his scheme fit with new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy designing plays for him similar to the schemes that led to Travis Kelce flourishing under Nagy in Kansas City. He has a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Rams, but he looks ready to live up to the hype and be a true top-10 TE this season in a very heavily involved role with the Giants.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Remains a Bench Option in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:59 AM ETOne target. One catch. One yard. That was Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman's Week 1 line against Houston, and there is not much reason to talk around it. The Bills receiver did run more routes than Joshua Palmer, but the targets went elsewhere. DJ Moore led the team with eight, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir each saw six, and Palmer turned one of his opportunities into the game-winning 34-yard touchdown. Detroit is a favorable matchup after getting lit up by New Orleans, but that only helps if Coleman is actually seeing the football. Right now, there is no evidence that he has a dependable fantasy role in this offense. His route participation at least gives him a chance to work his way into more opportunities, but fantasy managers should make him prove it first. RotoBaller ranks Coleman WR94 for Week 2 and has him listed as a sit. He can stay on fantasy benches until the target share gives managers a reason to reconsider.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Looks Like a Top-Five Tight End in Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:59 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid gave fantasy managers just about everything they wanted to see in the opener. The Bills tight end caught five of six targets for a career-high 130 yards and played 72% of the offensive snaps. More importantly, he was not just picking up underneath catches. Kincaid made plays downfield and looked like a real part of an offense that suddenly has several ways to hurt a defense. Detroit presents another good spot. The Lions allowed receiving touchdowns to both Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant last week, and New Orleans repeatedly found space for its tight ends. Kincaid does not need another 130-yard game to pay off here. Six targets would still be useful if the offense keeps creating scoring chances, especially with Josh Allen coming off a four-touchdown opener. RotoBaller has moved Kincaid to TE4 for Week 2. That fits what his role looked like against Houston, and he should be in starting lineups everywhere Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Carries WR1 Appeal Into Thursday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:55 AM ETIt took wide receiver DJ Moore a while to get going in his Buffalo Bills debut. Then everything changed. Moore finished with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, including a 43-yard score from Josh Allen. Eight targets also led the team. That usage matters just as much as the final stat line heading into Thursday night. Detroit was just shredded through the air by New Orleans, with Chris Olave alone going for 182 yards on 10 catches. Moore is in a much different quarterback situation with Allen, and Week 1 already showed how quickly one play can turn into a big fantasy day. He also did his damage without dominating targets from start to finish, which leaves room for the role to grow. RotoBaller has him at WR10 for Week 2. That is a major jump from where he opened the season, but after one game, Moore already looks like a major part of this passing attack. He is firmly in WR1 territory against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Remains a Strong RB1 for Week 2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:53 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III ran 13 times for 57 yards and finished with 69 total yards against Houston, but nothing about his role should worry fantasy managers. He was on the field for 72% of Buffalo's offensive snaps and clearly remained the lead option. Josh Allen simply handled the rushing touchdowns himself. Cook gets Detroit on Thursday with Buffalo expected to move the ball again, and Ty Johnson is questionable with a hamstring injury. That could leave even less competition behind him than usual. Cook also caught both of his targets in the opener, so he does not need a rushing touchdown to salvage his week. RotoBaller ranks him RB6 for Week 2. Allen is always going to steal some work near the goal line, but Cook's workload is plenty strong enough to keep him in the RB1 range against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Has Overall QB1 Upside Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 17, 2026, 9:50 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was already in midseason form against Houston. He threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, added 23 yards on the ground, and scored twice as a runner in the 36-31 win. Now he gets a Detroit defense that just gave up 410 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Shough. That is hard to ignore. Allen also got immediate production from two of his new-look weapons, with DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid combining for 230 receiving yards in the opener. Buffalo did not need Allen to carry the entire offense to get him there, either. RotoBaller has him ranked QB1 for Week 2, and this is the kind of matchup where he can justify it. The rushing keeps his floor high even if the passing volume dips, while Detroit's Week 1 showing gives him plenty of room for another ceiling game at home on Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte May Have an Expanded Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:43 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had just one catch in his Texans debut last week against the Bills, but he may need to take on a much larger workload moving forward if Nico Collins (hamstring) is limited or unable to play. Collins picked up the injury in Wednesday's practice, and his status is "in jeopardy" for Week 2, even though the injury isn't considered to be serious. Boutte played 46% of snaps in Week 1, the third-highest mark of all receivers for the Texans, but he only got two targets. Collins had 10 targets in Week 1, and Boutte could pick up some of that work if Collins is forced to miss time. He remains a deep option that is a boom-or-bust producer, but more chances could result in a quicker incorporation into Houston's passing offense. Keep an eye on Collins' status for this week, and if he's unable to play, Boutte would become a very intriguing, high-upside sleeper to consider.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Poised For Larger Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could help carry the load for the Patriots over the next few weeks with wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. In Week 1, when Brown sustained the injury, Henry ended up playing more snaps than any Patriots WR, logging 76% of the team's offensive plays. He hauled in all three of his targets for 26 receiving yards, finishing with a quiet night while rookie TE Eli Raridon found the end zone for the team's only touchdown on his only catch of the game. QB Drake Maye threw three interceptions in the team's loss to the Seahawks, and relying on his trusty tight end Hunter Henry could help him have a redemption performance this week against the Steelers. With more work available, Henry is a strong rising option at tight end to consider for the next few weeks--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:13 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) suffered an injury in Wednesday's practice as the team was preparing to face the Bengals in Week 2. After Collins met with the training staff following practice, the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, although Collins' status for Week 2 is still "in jeopardy." Collins had seven catches for 75 yards on his 10 targets in Week 1 against the Bills, and if he misses time, the Texans would have a huge void to fill at receiver since they already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) for the season during the preseason. If Collins is out or limited, newcomer Kayshon Boutte, second-year receiver Jaylin Noel, and veteran Xavier Hutchinson would get most of the work at receiver, with TE Dalton Schultz also potentially getting more targets. Collins' injury will be a key one to watch leading up to Sunday's kickoff since his absence could open up so much potential value.--Zach Thompson
Source: Adam Schefter
D'Andre Swift a High-Volume Riser in Bears' Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:24 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift wasn't the flashiest name in fantasy drafts this year, but he continues to rise in weekly rankings after a spectacular start to the season. Swift was the fifth-highest-scoring fantasy running back in Week 1 with 18 carries, 124 rushing yards, one catch, 10 receiving yards, and a rushing touchdown. He wasn't much of a pass-catching threat, but he made an enormous impact on the ground as a key contributor to the Bears' 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did cede some touches to Kyle Monangai (10 carries, 100 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown) later in the game, but all signs point to Swift remaining the primary weapon out of this backfield for the full season. It's fair to expect that the 27-year-old's ceiling may come down ever so slightly next week, assuming the Bears don't drop 59 points again. However, he's still firmly entrenched as an RB2 in fantasy football with low-end RB1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Getting Peppered with Targets Left and Right
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:20 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is proving to be a magnet for the football. The 26-year-old had 27 targets over his final two games of the 2025 season, and he kicked off the 2026 campaign with 13 targets against the Detroit Lions. He converted those 13 targets into a dominant performance that included 10 catches for 182 yards. He wasn't able to find the end zone, but he absolutely made up for it with his high volume and total receiving yards. Quarterback Tyler Shough is poised for a huge Year 2 leap, and Olave projects as one of the biggest beneficiaries. Staying healthy is the biggest obstacle for Olave, who missed nine games in 2024 but was sidelined for just one week last season. Concussions are a specific concern for Olave, but it's worth noting that he has added an extra layer of protection with a Guardian Cap this year. As long as he can stay on the field, Olave is a locked-and-loaded WR1 with top-five potential. He should keep things rolling in Week 2 as the Saints prepare for another potentially high-scoring game against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Ascending Into a Fantasy Superstar
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:14 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had a relatively slow start to his career, but he has recently blossomed into the fantasy superstar that managers expected when he was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watson finished the 2025 season on a strong note, and he picked up right where he left off with a dominant Week 1 performance that included six catches, 147 yards, and two touchdowns. Watson is a playmaker who has shown that he can get open downfield, and his strong rapport with Jordan Love allows him to catch passes in stride and make big plays. Matthew Golden is also taking on a larger role offensively, but that should have no impact on Watson's outlook. The 27-year-old is a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside this season. He could feast in a favorable Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Plays a Major Role on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:10 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made a very positive impression as a rookie last year, and he continues to offer solid WR2 value in fantasy football leagues in 2026. McMillan opened the season with eight targets, five catches, and 75 yards in the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears. He came on a little slow but finished incredibly strong, ranking second on the team in catches and yards behind Jalen Coker. He also played an impressive 82% snap share, which indicates that he should continue to occupy a major role going forward, presumably as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. The emergence of Coker could have a very slight impact on McMillan's stock, but we're still confident in him as fantasy WR2 with high volume and touchdown upside. He should benefit immensely from a Week 2 matchup against a suspect Atlanta Falcons team.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Rising to Top-Tier TE1 Range After Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 12:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy. Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Eyeing Larger Target Share With Rookie WR Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:17 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Proving to be Trustworthy
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off a decent performance during the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Godwin hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards during the Week 1 loss. The 30-year-old appears to be healthy again after two injury-riddled seasons in a row. He has built good chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield throughout the years together. The loss of Mike Evans this offseason should mean that Godwin takes on more responsibility on offense. Fantasy managers should be able to plug Godwin in as a WR3 most weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference