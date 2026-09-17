George Kittle Rising to Top-Tier TE1 Range After Recovery
Sep 17, 2026, 12:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy. Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Garrett Wilson Eyeing Larger Target Share With Rookie WR Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:17 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Proving to be Trustworthy
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off a decent performance during the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Godwin hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards during the Week 1 loss. The 30-year-old appears to be healthy again after two injury-riddled seasons in a row. He has built good chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield throughout the years together. The loss of Mike Evans this offseason should mean that Godwin takes on more responsibility on offense. Fantasy managers should be able to plug Godwin in as a WR3 most weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving is Rising After Strong Opener
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:46 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving did a little bit of everything on the field during the season opener. Irving rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score during the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving was highly efficient on the ground with 5.6 yards per carry, while being a huge factor in the receiving game. The Bucs clearly trust Irving to make plays on the ground and through the air. The presence of Kenny Gainwell does not appear to be making an impact on the value of Irving. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Juwan Johnson is Absent on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:32 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, according to Jeff Nowak. Johnson is feeling under the weather, so he sat out of practice to begin the week. Fantasy managers should consider Johnson day-to-day with a good chance of suiting up for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The 30-year-old hauled in three of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. If healthy, Johnson is an interesting starting option for Week 2. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on Johnson.--Andy Webb
Source: Jeff Nowak
Tory Horton is a Full Participant During Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Horton appears on track to play in Week 2 after missing the season opener due to a hamstring injury. Horton has been battling this issue during training camp, but he finally appears to be getting healthy again. Barring any setbacks, Horton should be active for the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Fellow wideout Cooper Kupp (back) was limited during Wednesday's practice session. Horton might be asked to take on a larger role if Kupp is downgraded during the week. Fantasy managers should check back for an update on both players later in the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Brady Henderson
Kyle Williams Likely to See More Playing Time
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:13 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams is expected to see an expanded role in the offense, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Williams didn't see a target during the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He only played 11 offensive snaps, but the 23-year-old is expected to see more of the field now. The Patriots placed superstar wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) on the Injured Reserve this week. Brown is set to miss at least the next four games due to a high-ankle sprain. The second-year wideout should have a path to more targets with Brown sidelined. He showed flashes during his rookie season and has the speed to be a legit threat on the field. Fantasy managers should expect more balls to be thrown his way during the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Raheim Sanders to Take on Bigger Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders will have the opportunity to see an expanded role in the offense, according to Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. Sanders will move up the depth chart to the No. 2 role with Dylan Sampson (knee) going down in the season opener. The Browns placed Sampson on the Injured Reserve, so he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games. Sanders rushed the ball once and hauled in three receptions for 25 yards during the season opener. He could emerge as an interesting handcuff for fantasy managers going forward. He could offer some value in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed over 100 rushing yards last week.--Andy Webb
Source: Scott Petrak
Cooper Kupp is Limited with Back Issue
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, according to Bob Condotta. It appears the veteran wideout tweaked his back during last Wednesday's win over the New England Patriots. He finished the game with two receptions on three targets with 35 receiving yards. Barring any setbacks, Kupp should be ready to go for the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers should check back later in the week, but it sounds like Kupp should be fine moving forward. He'll be on the flex radar for this upcoming divisional matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Bob Condotta
Omar Cooper Jr. Doesn't Practice on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:35 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) did not suit up for Wednesday's practice session. As expected, Cooper didn't practice to begin the week after sustaining an ankle sprain during Sunday's season opener. The Jets expected Cooper to miss several weeks while he recovers from his sprained ankle. The absence of Cooper could mean that Adonai Mitchell and tight end Kenyon Sadiq see larger roles in the passing game during the Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should place Cooper on their IR and hope that he returns relatively soon.--Andy Webb
Source: New York Jets
Jeremiyah Love Not Included on Injury Report
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain. The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory. Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Andy Webb
Source: Tyler Drake
Jake Bates a Risky Start for Fantasy Managers in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 9:17 PM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates was perfect in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, converting his lone field goal attempt and all four extra-point tries. The Lions put up 31 points against the Saints, and Detroit could be in need of another high-scoring effort when it faces the high-powered Buffalo Bills in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. However, the weather forecast in Buffalo on Thursday calls for the potential of some rain and wind, which could make kicking difficult. Lions head coach Dan Campbell also has a tendency to chase touchdowns rather than settling for field goals, which could only be amplified if Detroit gets behind early against the Bills. All in all, Bates projects to finish outside the top-12 kickers for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week. The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Tyler Drake
Sam LaPorta Remains a Must-Start Tight End in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 9:05 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Unlikely to See Fantasy-Relevant Target Share in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:55 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa's 2026 season got off to an underwhelming start in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, as he was targeted just once and finished the game with zero catches. On the bright side, TeSlaa was on the field for 68% of Detroit's offensive snaps against the Saints and profiles as the clear WR3 in his team's offense. However, as long as Lions wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are all healthy, TeSlaa's path to fantasy relevance appears to be blocked. The Lions may be forced to throw the ball at a high rate in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, which could open up some more chances for TeSlaa. Still, the 24-year-old went catchless in a Week 1 game where Lions quarterback Jared Goff attempted 39 passes. TeSlaa should remain off the radar of fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Can Jameson Williams Bounce Back in Potential Week 2 Track Meet?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:47 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams did not have his best game in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints. While the 25-year-old recorded four catches for 45 yards on nine targets, he had multiple bad drops that turned what could have been a monster performance for fantasy managers into a middling one. On the bright side, Williams could be in line for another high-volume day in what projects to be a high-scoring Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo allowed 31 points to the Houston Texans in Week 1, and the Bills offense should be able to move the football at will against the banged-up Lions secondary. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line, which could impact Lions quarterback Jared Goff's ability to get the ball to Williams down the field. Still, Williams can be explosive on short-area targets as well and should have chances to impact the game if the Lions are chasing points. All in all, Williams profiles as a high-end WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Be Set Up for Another High-Volume Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:37 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the key performers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording 10 catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. While it wasn't St. Brown's most efficient game, he earned five more targets than any other Lions pass-catcher and was heavily involved in Detroit's red zone attack. In Week 2, St. Brown and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on a Bills defense that allowed 274 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to the Houston Texans this past Sunday. With the high-powered Bills offense likely to move the ball against the banged-up Lions secondary, Detroit could operate with a pass-heavy game script on Thursday night. The Lions will also be missing three starters on the offensive line, which may lead to plenty of short and intermediate-area targets for St. Brown. The 26-year-old profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 2 against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Remains a Risky Start in Week 2 Despite Emerging Role in Detroit
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:30 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki emerged as his team's RB2 in Week 1, playing 29% of Detroit's offensive snaps in its overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. With Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) expected to miss three-plus months after undergoing back surgery, Vaki could have an extended runway as the primary backup to star Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Vaki still projects to play a limited role on offense, as he recorded two carries for seven yards and one catch for 11 yards in Week 1. With Gibbs fully healthy heading into Detroit's matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, RotoBaller ranks Vaki as the RB68 in Week 2. Deeper-league managers may want to consider stashing Vaki off the waiver wire for his handcuff appeal, but he's not worthy of starting consideration against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Remains a Top Running Back Option in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs got his season off to a hot start in Week 1, recording 186 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 34 touches in his team's overtime win over the New Orleans Saints. Gibbs dominated the Lions' backfield workload in Week 1, accounting for 93.5% of the team's running back carries. While fantasy managers should not expect the 24-year-old to see 30-plus touches every week, Gibbs appears to clearly be the focal point of Detroit's offense. In Week 2, the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Buffalo's run defense wasn't great in Week 1, allowing 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to the Houston Texans. Detroit will be missing three starters on the offensive line on Thursday night against Buffalo, which could be an issue for Gibbs. Still, Gibbs could see plenty of targets in the passing game in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, which may make up for any potential losses in rushing efficiency. In Week 2 against the Bills, Gibbs remains an elite running back option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Potential High-Scoring Affair
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:07 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night. The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Texans to Have Tests Done on Nico Collins' Hamstring
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 7:20 PM ETThe Houston Texans will have tests done on wide receiver Nico Collins' hamstring, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The severity of Collins' injury is still being determined after he was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. The 27-year-old caught seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he apparently came out of that game a little banged up. The former third-rounder from Michigan missed some time in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, and although his current hamstring injury does not appear to be too serious, fantasy managers should be keeping a close eye on his progress for the rest of the week. We should have a better idea of Collins' Week 2 status against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday after Friday's final injury report is released. Collins is a must-start receiver in fantasy when he is active. If he is held out this weekend, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson would start for the Texans in three-wide sets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson