Hunter Henry Poised For Larger Role
Sep 17, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could help carry the load for the Patriots over the next few weeks with WR A.J. Brown (ankle) on IR with a high ankle sprain. In Week 1, when Brown sustained the injury, Henry ended up playing more snaps than any Patriots WR, logging 76% of the team's offensive plays. He hauled in all three of his targets for 26 receiving yards, finishing with a quiet night while rookie TE Eli Raridon found the end zone for the team's only touchdown on his only catch of the game. QB Drake Maye threw three interceptions in the team's loss to the Seahawks, and relying on his trusty tight end Hunter Henry could help him have a redemption performance this week against the Steelers. With more work available, Henry is a strong rising option at tight end to consider for the next few weeks--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Nico Collins' Hamstring Injury not Believed To Be Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:13 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) suffered an injury in Wednesday's practice as the team was preparing to face the Bengals in Week 2. After Collins met with the training staff following practice, the team doesn't believe the injury is serious, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, although Collins' status for Week 2 is still "in jeopardy." Collins had seven catches for 75 yards on his 10 targets in Week 1 against the Bills, and if he misses time, the Texans would have a huge void to fill at receiver since they already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) for the season during the preseason. If Collins is out or limited, newcomer Kayshon Boutte, second-year receiver Jaylin Noel, and veteran Xavier Hutchinson would get most of the work at receiver, with TE Dalton Schultz also potentially getting more targets. Collins' injury will be a key one to watch leading up to Sunday's kickoff since his absence could open up so much potential value.--Zach Thompson
Source: Adam Schefter
D'Andre Swift a High-Volume Riser in Bears' Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:24 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift wasn't the flashiest name in fantasy drafts this year, but he continues to rise in weekly rankings after a spectacular start to the season. Swift was the fifth-highest-scoring fantasy running back in Week 1 with 18 carries, 124 rushing yards, one catch, 10 receiving yards, and a rushing touchdown. He wasn't much of a pass-catching threat, but he made an enormous impact on the ground as a key contributor to the Bears' 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did cede some touches to Kyle Monangai (10 carries, 100 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown) later in the game, but all signs point to Swift remaining the primary weapon out of this backfield for the full season. It's fair to expect that the 27-year-old's ceiling may come down ever so slightly next week, assuming the Bears don't drop 59 points again. However, he's still firmly entrenched as an RB2 in fantasy football with low-end RB1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Getting Peppered with Targets Left and Right
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:20 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is proving to be a magnet for the football. The 26-year-old had 27 targets over his final two games of the 2025 season, and he kicked off the 2026 campaign with 13 targets against the Detroit Lions. He converted those 13 targets into a dominant performance that included 10 catches for 182 yards. He wasn't able to find the end zone, but he absolutely made up for it with his high volume and total receiving yards. Quarterback Tyler Shough is poised for a huge Year 2 leap, and Olave projects as one of the biggest beneficiaries. Staying healthy is the biggest obstacle for Olave, who missed nine games in 2024 but was sidelined for just one week last season. Concussions are a specific concern for Olave, but it's worth noting that he has added an extra layer of protection with a Guardian Cap this year. As long as he can stay on the field, Olave is a locked-and-loaded WR1 with top-five potential. He should keep things rolling in Week 2 as the Saints prepare for another potentially high-scoring game against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Ascending Into a Fantasy Superstar
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:14 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had a relatively slow start to his career, but he has recently blossomed into the fantasy superstar that managers expected when he was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watson finished the 2025 season on a strong note, and he picked up right where he left off with a dominant Week 1 performance that included six catches, 147 yards, and two touchdowns. Watson is a playmaker who has shown that he can get open downfield, and his strong rapport with Jordan Love allows him to catch passes in stride and make big plays. Matthew Golden is also taking on a larger role offensively, but that should have no impact on Watson's outlook. The 27-year-old is a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside this season. He could feast in a favorable Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Plays a Major Role on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 1:10 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made a very positive impression as a rookie last year, and he continues to offer solid WR2 value in fantasy football leagues in 2026. McMillan opened the season with eight targets, five catches, and 75 yards in the Panthers' Week 1 contest against the Chicago Bears. He came on a little slow but finished incredibly strong, ranking second on the team in catches and yards behind Jalen Coker. He also played an impressive 82% snap share, which indicates that he should continue to occupy a major role going forward, presumably as Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver. The emergence of Coker could have a very slight impact on McMillan's stock, but we're still confident in him as fantasy WR2 with high volume and touchdown upside. He should benefit immensely from a Week 2 matchup against a suspect Atlanta Falcons team.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Rising to Top-Tier TE1 Range After Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 12:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy. Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Eyeing Larger Target Share With Rookie WR Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:17 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has always had plenty of talent after the Jets took him 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft from Ohio State, but the problem is he has never worked with a good enough quarterback in the Big Apple to help him reach his true potential. Fantasy managers mostly overlooked the 26-year-old going into his fifth year in the league because he is working with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was disastrous in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson had a solid showing in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, catching six of his seven targets for 79 yards, although he did not find the end zone. He was already New York's unquestioned WR1, but the expected multi-week injury to rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is going to open up even more targets for Wilson as the Jets head into their Week 2 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Wilson is not in a sexy situation with Gang Green, but he will have WR1 upside in fantasy with Cooper sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Proving to be Trustworthy
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. is coming off a decent performance during the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Godwin hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards during the Week 1 loss. The 30-year-old appears to be healthy again after two injury-riddled seasons in a row. He has built good chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield throughout the years together. The loss of Mike Evans this offseason should mean that Godwin takes on more responsibility on offense. Fantasy managers should be able to plug Godwin in as a WR3 most weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving is Rising After Strong Opener
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:46 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving did a little bit of everything on the field during the season opener. Irving rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all seven of his targets for 48 yards and another score during the Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving was highly efficient on the ground with 5.6 yards per carry, while being a huge factor in the receiving game. The Bucs clearly trust Irving to make plays on the ground and through the air. The presence of Kenny Gainwell does not appear to be making an impact on the value of Irving. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a high-end RB2 for the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Juwan Johnson is Absent on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:32 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, according to Jeff Nowak. Johnson is feeling under the weather, so he sat out of practice to begin the week. Fantasy managers should consider Johnson day-to-day with a good chance of suiting up for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The 30-year-old hauled in three of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. If healthy, Johnson is an interesting starting option for Week 2. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on Johnson.--Andy Webb
Source: Jeff Nowak
Tory Horton is a Full Participant During Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Horton appears on track to play in Week 2 after missing the season opener due to a hamstring injury. Horton has been battling this issue during training camp, but he finally appears to be getting healthy again. Barring any setbacks, Horton should be active for the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Fellow wideout Cooper Kupp (back) was limited during Wednesday's practice session. Horton might be asked to take on a larger role if Kupp is downgraded during the week. Fantasy managers should check back for an update on both players later in the week.--Andy Webb
Source: Brady Henderson
Kyle Williams Likely to See More Playing Time
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:13 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams is expected to see an expanded role in the offense, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Williams didn't see a target during the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He only played 11 offensive snaps, but the 23-year-old is expected to see more of the field now. The Patriots placed superstar wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) on the Injured Reserve this week. Brown is set to miss at least the next four games due to a high-ankle sprain. The second-year wideout should have a path to more targets with Brown sidelined. He showed flashes during his rookie season and has the speed to be a legit threat on the field. Fantasy managers should expect more balls to be thrown his way during the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Raheim Sanders to Take on Bigger Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders will have the opportunity to see an expanded role in the offense, according to Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. Sanders will move up the depth chart to the No. 2 role with Dylan Sampson (knee) going down in the season opener. The Browns placed Sampson on the Injured Reserve, so he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games. Sanders rushed the ball once and hauled in three receptions for 25 yards during the season opener. He could emerge as an interesting handcuff for fantasy managers going forward. He could offer some value in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed over 100 rushing yards last week.--Andy Webb
Source: Scott Petrak
Cooper Kupp is Limited with Back Issue
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, according to Bob Condotta. It appears the veteran wideout tweaked his back during last Wednesday's win over the New England Patriots. He finished the game with two receptions on three targets with 35 receiving yards. Barring any setbacks, Kupp should be ready to go for the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers should check back later in the week, but it sounds like Kupp should be fine moving forward. He'll be on the flex radar for this upcoming divisional matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: Bob Condotta
Omar Cooper Jr. Doesn't Practice on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:35 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) did not suit up for Wednesday's practice session. As expected, Cooper didn't practice to begin the week after sustaining an ankle sprain during Sunday's season opener. The Jets expected Cooper to miss several weeks while he recovers from his sprained ankle. The absence of Cooper could mean that Adonai Mitchell and tight end Kenyon Sadiq see larger roles in the passing game during the Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Fantasy managers should place Cooper on their IR and hope that he returns relatively soon.--Andy Webb
Source: New York Jets
Jeremiyah Love Not Included on Injury Report
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was not included on Wednesday's injury report, according to Tyler Drake. This is noteworthy given Love missed time during training camp due to a high-ankle sprain. The rookie back made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He rushed the ball 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown during the victory. Love also added two receptions on four targets for nine yards through the air on Sunday. Love only saw 43 percent of the offensive snaps, but his role is expected to grow as the season goes on. Fantasy managers should expect Love to be a full-go for the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Andy Webb
Source: Tyler Drake
Jake Bates a Risky Start for Fantasy Managers in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 9:17 PM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates was perfect in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, converting his lone field goal attempt and all four extra-point tries. The Lions put up 31 points against the Saints, and Detroit could be in need of another high-scoring effort when it faces the high-powered Buffalo Bills in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. However, the weather forecast in Buffalo on Thursday calls for the potential of some rain and wind, which could make kicking difficult. Lions head coach Dan Campbell also has a tendency to chase touchdowns rather than settling for field goals, which could only be amplified if Detroit gets behind early against the Bills. All in all, Bates projects to finish outside the top-12 kickers for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 16, 2026, 9:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week. The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.--Andy Webb
Source: Tyler Drake
Sam LaPorta Remains a Must-Start Tight End in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 9:05 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football. The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Unlikely to See Fantasy-Relevant Target Share in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 8:55 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa's 2026 season got off to an underwhelming start in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, as he was targeted just once and finished the game with zero catches. On the bright side, TeSlaa was on the field for 68% of Detroit's offensive snaps against the Saints and profiles as the clear WR3 in his team's offense. However, as long as Lions wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta are all healthy, TeSlaa's path to fantasy relevance appears to be blocked. The Lions may be forced to throw the ball at a high rate in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, which could open up some more chances for TeSlaa. Still, the 24-year-old went catchless in a Week 1 game where Lions quarterback Jared Goff attempted 39 passes. TeSlaa should remain off the radar of fantasy managers in Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller