Kyle Monangai Limited for Second Straight Practice

Sep 17, 2026, 3:02 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams officially placed All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Garrett will miss at least the next four games. The earliest that Garrett could rejoin the Rams is for their divisional clash on Oct. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro recorded 23 sacks in 2025 in his final season with the Cleveland Browns to break the league's all-time single-season sack record. But Garrett missed most of his first training camp with the Rams this summer due to a knee injury. He was active for the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last Thursday in Australia, but he was not feeling well and failed to record a single tackle in the blowout loss. Garrett is having a scope to clean out his troublesome knee. As of right now, it is unclear if he will have a shot to return in Week 6 when he is eligible. In the meantime, he should be stashed in all IDP fantasy formats.