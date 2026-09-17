Rachaad White's Inefficiency and Low Volume a Major Concern
Sep 17, 2026, 10:34 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White appears to be solidified as the team's clear No. 2 option out of the backfield. There was some speculation that he was signed to compete for Jacory Croskey-Merritt's lead-back role, but there was a clear gap between the two in Week 1, as White rushed for just 22 yards on seven carries. His low volume and lack of efficiency make him an unappealing fantasy option going forward. His role as a handcuff makes him a worthwhile stash in most leagues, but he does not belong in starting lineups as long as Croskey-Merritt is healthy. RotoBaller's fantasy football experts agree, dropping him to RB41 in their latest rankings for half-PPR leagues ahead of Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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DJ Moore Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 17, 2026, 10:12 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Moore initially exited during the first half and was listed as questionable with a stinger and shoulder injury, but the team eventually downgraded him to out at halftime. He finishes Week 2 with just one rushing attempt for a loss of one yard. He wasn't targeted in the passing game. It's a brutal loss for fantasy managers, as Moore earned his way into many fantasy lineups after exploding for five catches, 100 yards, and one touchdown in Week 1 against Houston. With Moore out of the lineup, Josh Allen's primary targets will now be wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Makai Lemon Looks Like the Clear WR3 in Philadelphia
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:59 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon's NFL career got off to an underwhelming start in Week 1, as he recorded three catches for -5 yards on four targets in his team's win over the Washington Commanders. Lemon was the clear WR3 in the Eagles offense, as Philadelphia wideouts DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were both on the field for over 90% of the team's offensive snaps against Washington. A first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Lemon has a chance to eventually work his way into a significant role in his team's passing game. However, the 22-year-old missed time during training camp with a hamstring injury. As a result, the Eagles may be bringing him along slowly to begin the year. Lemon remains an intriguing fantasy wideout for his season-long value, but he profiles as a risky start for fantasy managers heading into Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison's Stock Falling After Underwhelming Week 1 Performance
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had a disastrous game in his team's season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers, failing to record a catch on two targets. Addison had the least productive year of his career in 2025, recording 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets across 14 games. While the Vikings' offseason addition of veteran quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) inspired some confidence that Addison could have a bounce-back year, Murray suffered a concussion against Green Bay that knocked him out of the game in the first quarter. With veteran Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz under center for most of the game, Addison earned fewer targets than Vikings tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. While better days should be ahead for Addison, his upside remains limited by the presence of star Minnesota wideout Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' quarterback uncertainty.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Kupp was limited in practice on Wednesday with a back injury, but it appears he is trending toward being good to go for his team's Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The 33-year-old recorded two catches for 35 yards on three targets in Seattle's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Kupp was on the field for 78% of the Seahawks' offensive snaps against New England, second most among Seattle receivers behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, Kupp averaged just 4.4 targets per game while playing the WR2 role in Seattle in 2025 and will now be catching passes from backup quarterback Drew Lock for at least one week. Assuming he's able to play in Week 2, Kupp profiles as a deep-league flex option at best for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Josh Weinfuss
DJ Moore Questionable to Return on Thursday Night with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:36 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder, neck) is questionable to return to his team's Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions due to a shoulder injury and a stinger, per an announcement from the team. The veteran wideout was pulled from the game after landing hard on his shoulder. Moore did not see a target before leaving the game and recorded one carry for -1 yard. If he is unable to return on Thursday, Bills wideouts Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir would likely be in line for increases in both playing time and target share.--Will Brady
Source: Buffalo Bills
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Off Giants Injury Report on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:20 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (illness) is not listed on his team's Thursday injury report, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Tracy Jr. missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness. The 26-year-old's 2026 season got off to a rough start in Week 1, as he recorded just two carries and lost a fumble in his team's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Entering Week 2, Tracy Jr. appears to be behind not only Giants RB1 Cam Skattebo but also veteran back Devin Singletary on the team's running back depth chart. The Giants also have another veteran back on their roster in Najee Harris, who could eventually pass Tracy Jr. on the depth chart as well. Barring a change of scenery or multiple injuries in the Giants' backfield, Tracy Jr. should be off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Jadarian Price in Line for More Opportunities Going Forward
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 9:10 PM ETSeattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury indicated that rookie running back Jadarian Price will continue to earn more opportunities as the season progresses, per Seahawks beat writer Brian Nemhauser. Fleury implied that the team was cautious with Price's workload in the team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots because the rookie back is at such an early stage of his career. The 22-year-old recorded 58 scrimmage yards on 12 touches against New England. He out-snapped fellow Seahawks back George Holani, but only by one. With veteran Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) currently on Injured Reserve but expected back at some point mid-season, Price may not play a true workhorse role as a rookie. Still, he appears to be on his way to a more prominent workload in the Seahawks offense.--Will Brady
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Trey McBride Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. McBride popped up on the Week 2 injury report on Wednesday and was listed as a non-participant for rest and a back injury. McBride's return to a full practice a day later should leave fantasy managers without any worries heading into the team's Week 2 contest at home against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. In Arizona's surprising Week 1 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the 26-year-old picked up where he left off in 2025, catching nine of his 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown. Sunday's matchup against a vaunted Seattle defense will not be as easy, but McBride has already established must-start status in fantasy football after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons over the last two years with 13 combined touchdowns for the Cardinals. In two games versus the Seahawks in 2025, McBride caught 16 of his 24 targets for 179 total yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
George Kittle Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:40 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Despite tearing his Achilles in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January, Kittle was active for San Francisco's Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia. However, the 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro only logged 46% of the offensive snaps and caught two of his five targets for just 12 yards. Kittle should be good to go for the Week 2 contest at home against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, and RotoBaller is expecting him to play more, especially since fellow TE Jake Tonges (knee) is out for the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should consider Kittle a better low-end TE1 play this weekend in an excellent matchup in his second game back from a torn Achilles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Tua Tagovailoa Won't Play in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:17 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday with an oblique injury and is not going to play in Week 2 on Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. Veteran backup Cooper Rush has been dealing with back spasms, but he made the start in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be available to make another start this weekend against Carolina. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered late last year, but he has also been a full participant in practice this week and split first-team reps with Rush on Thursday. The Falcons are being cautious with Penix, whom they view as their long-term franchise QB, and he was also a full practice participant last week before he was eventually ruled out in Week 1. Because Penix has not taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week, Rapoport believes that Rush will make a second straight start this week. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa, who continues to struggle to stay healthy, could be cut by the Falcons once Penix is given the green light to make his 2026 debut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Ed Oliver Ruled Out After Injuring his Hip in Warm-Ups
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 7:09 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills announced that defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip) has been ruled out for the Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions after he was injured during warm-ups. The 28-year-old former first-rounder will have to sit out the second game of the year, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to return for the Bills' Week 3 contest on Sunday, Sept. 27, against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Oliver sidelined on Thursday against a strong Lions offense, Landon Jackson will most likely see most of the snaps on the interior of Buffalo's D-line as a result. In the season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oliver had five tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in a back-and-forth game that ended up in the Bills' favor by a score of 36-31.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jakobi Meyers Puts in Another Limited Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week. Meyers was dealing with a thumb injury going into the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, but he managed to suit up on Sunday and played a team-high 65% of the offensive snaps among the team's crowded receiving corps while hauling in both of his targets for 40 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. The 29-year-old former undrafted free agent from North Carolina State will most likely upgrade to a full practice on Friday before suiting up for a difficult Week 2 matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos. Fellow wideout Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) has also been limited in two practices this week, but he should follow the same path as Meyers and be active on Sunday. In Jacksonville's crowded WR room, Meyers should be considered a boom/bust WR4/flex against Denver this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. Remains Limited in Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was limited in practice again on Thursday with a shoulder injury, according to the team. Thomas suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, but he was able to return to the field. If he cannot upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could go into the weekend with a questionable tag as the Jags get set to take on the hosting Denver Broncos in Week 2. Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (thumb) is also on the injury report for a second straight week and has put in two limited practices, but he should be good to play this weekend. The 23-year-old Thomas caught all three of his targets in Week 1 for 40 yards, but he was unable to find the end zone. In a tough upcoming matchup on the road against the Broncos, and with an injury designation, BTJ is shaping up as a shaky WR4/flex option for fantasy managers in the Jaguars' crowded WR room. Check back on Friday to see if Thomas carries a questionable tag into the weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Kaelon Black Pops Up on Thursday's Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:33 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday after he was a full-go on Wednesday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Black operated as the backup to Christian McCaffrey in the team's Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams last Thursday in Australia, and he had a heavy workload with 14 carries for 65 yards and one catch for five yards in a blowout win. The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana has quickly become the preferred handcuff option for fantasy managers who have CMC rostered. It is unclear if his inclusion on Thursday's injury report is just a rest day or an actual injury that could put him in danger of playing in a plus Week 2 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins. If Black is not cleared to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, Jordan James would be forced to step up to back up McCaffrey in San Fran's backfield. After Black's impressive performance in the season opener, he is now rostered in 55% of Yahoo leagues for bench depth.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
RJ Harvey Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:22 PM ETDenver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) improved to a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. Harvey was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week, so his upgrade to limited a day later brings optimism for his chances of playing in Week 2 in the home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If Harvey ends up being limited or out for the second game of the 2026 season, rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman would be in line for a bigger role as the backup to early-down back J.K. Dobbins. Harvey led the Broncos' RBs with a 51% snap share in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, but it led to only three carries for 18 yards and four receptions (four targets) for 23 yards through the air in Denver's dismal offensive performance out of the gate. The Broncos' offense should eventually get things figured out, but the 25-year-old Harvey cannot be considered much more than an RB3/flex option in PPR formats going into this weekend, especially if he has an injury designation on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Joe Burrow Limited for Second Day in a Row
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:07 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second day in a row this week, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Bengals came down with some back tightness after the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and although he has not been a full participant yet, the 29-year-old did more on Thursday and looks to be on track to be fine for the Week 2 tilt in Houston against the Texans this Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler and former first overall pick out of LSU in 2020 went 25-for-35 passing in the season opener for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception to beat the Bucs 33-27. It was not a vintage Burrow performance, but it was solid enough, and Burrow will be a must-start again in all traditional fantasy football leagues if he is active this weekend against Houston, as expected.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Ravens Work Out Brandin Cooks Amid WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:01 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens worked out veteran free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Ravens' receiving depth is going to be tested early in the 2026 season after rookie Ja'Kobi Lane suffered a fractured wrist in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and top wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) is also questionable to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. With both Flowers and Lane potentially out this weekend, Baltimore could be looking at a starting three-wide set of veteran Rashod Bateman, rookie Elijah Sarratt, and Devontez Walker. The soon-to-be 33-year-old Cooks has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name in 12 NFL seasons, but his last one came in 2021 with the Houston Texans. Cooks played in 15 games with the Saints and Buffalo Bills last year and had only 24 catches for 279 yards and zero touchdowns. He could be a short-term solution for the Ravens for extra depth at the position, but if he signs, he will be a long shot to return significant value in fantasy football leagues, especially as soon as this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Kyler Murray Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 5:27 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) was listed as limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Murray suffered a scary concussion early in his Vikings debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers and was placed in the league's concussion protocol. Veteran signal-caller Carson Wentz tossed three touchdown passes and led the Vikings to a comeback last weekend, and he will be in line to start in Week 2 against the division-rival Chicago Bears if Murray does not get the green light to return this weekend. The Vikings have not ruled Murray out yet, but the overwhelming belief is that he will miss at least one game due to his head injury. The former first-rounder came into the 2026 campaign as a popular bounce-back candidate in his new digs in Minnesota, but he is off to a bad start due to injury. The good news is that head coach Kevin O'Connell plans to stick with Murray as the team's starting QB once he is cleared.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Alvin Kamara Said he Feels Great, Not Limited
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 5:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) said he feels great and does not have any limitations in practice this week, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Kamara said that if he did not feel great, he would not be in a position to make his 2026 season debut this weekend on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The 31-year-old five-time Pro Bowler missed most of training camp this summer with an MCL injury in his knee, which also kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday. Kamara has been a full practice participant this week, but given how much time he missed in camp, it seems likely that he will be on a pitch count if he makes his debut this weekend, especially with Kendre Miller plenty capable of handling backup duties behind starter Travis Etienne Jr. Kamara's fantasy value has taken a huge hit in 2026 now that he is no longer the Saints' featured back, and at best, he will be an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Chris Olave's Hamstring Injury is Not Serious
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 5:07 PM ETUpdating a previous report, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) left practice early on Thursday as a precautionary measure, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It is nothing that is expected to be a problem for Olave. The Saints listed Olave as questionable after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. This might have set off the alarm bells for many fantasy managers, but all signs point to the former first-round wideout being a full-go for the Week 2 contest on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The 26-year-old had an excellent first game of the 2026 season in the team's Week 1 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions in overtime, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 182 yards in a tough 31-30 loss. Olave showed last year that he has great chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough, setting career highs across the board in catches (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) in 16 games. He will be a must-start this weekend in Baltimore in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill