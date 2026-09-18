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High-Upside Bench Stashes: Sneaky Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Before Week 2

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DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Andy's must-have bench stashes and sneaky fantasy football waiver wire adds, sleepers ahead of Week 1 in 2026. Pick up these high-upside players before Week 2.

Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the third edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. Week 1 and the opening game of Week 2 are behind us, which means it's time once again to do a deep dive on the waiver wire.

So far, we have spotlighted names such as Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Kenyon Sadiq, Devaughn Vele, and Dontayvion Wicks, who were all intriguing waiver wire picks after the Week 1 slate, further showing the importance of getting ahead of your league. For this column, we will spotlight only names with less than 30% rostered on Yahoo.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

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High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Running Backs

Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings

3% rostered

The major injury news of the week came out of Minnesota. Running back Jordan Mason hit the injured list with a thumb injury, paving the way for veteran Aaron Jones Sr. to become the short-term, unquestioned lead back. However, Jones is in his age-31 season and has battled injuries, making this backfield a prime target for stashes.

Last season, Jones played in just 12 games and was not very effective, posting an average of 4.2 YPC with 548 yards and jsut two rushing scores. While he played in 17 games in 2024, he appeared in only 11 games in 2023, suggesting health has been a concern for much of the back half of his career.

While veteran DeeJay Dallas is now the backup, savvy managers should pivot to rookie Demond Claiborne.

The Vikings selected Claiborne out of Wake Forest in the sixth round of the draft. While the draft capital is not all that inspiring, Claiborne was very productive in college and could quickly emerge as a top waiver-wire target after this weekend's games.

Over his final two seasons at Wake Forest, Claiborne punched in 21 rushing scores, averaging 978 rushing yards per season. In his final campaign, he posted a season-high 5.1 YPC.

Given Jones' extensive injury history and the Vikings' potential reliance on the rushing attack due to Kyler Murray's injury, Claiborne has a path to seeing carries as soon as this Sunday and potentially a larger role if Jones were to miss any time while Mason is on the shelf.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

4% rostered

The next running back is likely to be one of the most valuable handcuffs for much of the season. Perine sits as Chase Brown's clear backup and would see a massive workload in the event the three-down workhorse misses any time this season.

In Week 1, as expected, the Bengals leaned on Brown in the backfield. Brown logged 46 offensive snaps compared to Perine's mere 18. Brown saw 18 carries on the ground and drew an additional six targets through the air. He would combine for 78 yards with a touchdown. Additionally, Brown saw three carries within the five-yard line and ran an eye-catching 22 routes.

Perine saw only one of his five carries within the red zone but was targeted on three of his seven routes (and caught all three for 30 yards).

Even though Perine has flashed some standalone value in the past, Brown is the clear alpha of this backfield, which is why he was drafted as a low-end RB1.

However, rostering Perine offers you security if you have Brown, plus a potentially high-upside lottery ticket if Brown suffers an injury. Perine would immediately take on a three-down role in one of the game's most offensive units.

Behind Perine on the depth chart is the sophomore Tahj Brooks, who logged just two snaps in Week 1. Perine would become a high-end RB2 in the event Brown is sidelined.

Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns

1% rostered

The final running back may not have the most upside due to his offensive environment, but could see his workload gradually increase as the season progresses. Sanders was the No. 3 option on the depth chart, but with Dylan Sampson (knee) on the injured reserve, Sanders now moves into the coveted handcuff role behind quarterback Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins dominated the workload on Sunday as Simpson logged just two snaps before suffering the injury. Judkins took 12 carries and saw two targets but found little success due to the offensive environment and poor game script. While the situation will not help Sanders, he could become the primary passing-down option, which could open the door to untapped upside.

In his debut season (2025), Sanders took 27 carries for 92 yards and failed to bring in any of his four targets. However, after Sampson's injury, the coaching staff hinted at a much larger role for Sanders in Year 2.

During their loss to the Jaguars, Sampson made an impact on special teams, posting a 74-yard return which set up one of their few scoring chances all afternoon. Scott Petrak of BrownsZone reported earlier in the week that Sanders is well-positioned to take on a much expanded role in the offense.

Given Deshaun Watson's struggles to find his receivers, Sanders could be a safety valve out of the backfield and showcase his YAC ability he flashed on special teams. For now, he is a worthy stash in deeper 14-team leagues who could become a 12+ team target if he draws a high target share on Sunday.

Other RBs to stash - Last Week's Recommendations (Emari Demercado, Jaylen Wright, Seth McGowan), Braelon Allen

 

High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Wide Receivers

Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

10% rostered

Sitting at the top of the WR section is Denver Broncos wideout Pat Bryant. Bryant was a major riser in training camp but was expected to be the No. 3/No. 4 option in the offense alongside Marvin Mims Jr., while Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton were expected to be the clear top wideouts.

However, in Week 1, despite sitting near the bottom of the depth chart, it was Bryant who led the passing attack. In their loss to the Chiefs, Bryant was the lone bright spot on offense as he drew a team-high six targets and caught four for 42 yards. His yardage trailed only tight end Evan Engram, but surpassed both Sutton and Waddle combined.

While Waddle and Sutton should eventually emerge as the preferred options, Bryant could find value in deeper formats as he settles in as the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart.

Bryant had a rookie season (2025) in a reserve role, seeing only 1.4 targets over Weeks 1 through 7, but gradually saw his role increase in the second half. From Weeks 8 through 18 (eight games), Bryant drew 4.9 targets per game and totaled 41.5 yards per game.

In camp, head coach Sean Payton regularly practices the young wideout, and his Week 1 performance further solidifies this.

Even though he may face tough competition at times, Bryant could see around five targets per game, which could put him into FLEX consideration in deeper leagues. In the event the oft-injured Waddle misses time, Bryant could emerge as a weekly WR3.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

5% rostered

While Bryant may be a long-term play, DeMario Douglas could have a similar surge in production as we saw from Devaughn Vele in Week 1, who was referenced in last week's column.

Douglas now has a clear path to targets after top wideout A.J. Brown hit the injured list with an ankle injury. While Romeo Doubs is expected to emerge as the lead option, his New England debut was more than underwhelming, opening the door for "Pop" Douglas to see a high target share.

In fact, when Brown exited the game, Douglas led the way, followed by veteran Mack Hollins. Douglas led the team in targets, while Hollins and Rhamondre Stevenson were well behind with five and six targets, but saw more yards.

In training camp, Douglas received very positive reports, and the open path to targets could give him an opportunity to enjoy a post-hype breakout in 2026. Per Evan Lazar, Douglas was "nearly automatic" against man-to-man coverage and was a mainstay in three-wide sets throughout camp, operating as the top slot option.

With Brown's targets now up for grabs, and Drake Maye unable to connect with Doubs, the offense could very well funnel through the veteran Hollins and Douglas. Those in three-WR sets could consider taking a flyer on Douglas ahead of Sunday's game in case he leads the passing attack.

Other WRs to stash - Last Week's Recommendation (Malachi Fields), Antonio Williams, Rashod Bateman

 

High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Tight Ends

David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

5% rostered

Kenyon Sadiq was our recommendation at the tight-end position last week, and the emerging first-rounder would still be a worthy option if available. However, in favor of not repeating names, let's pivot to a veteran tight end on the rise.

Njoku joined the Chargers late in the offseason and quickly made a strong push for the starting job despite sharing the depth chart with the emerging Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar, who inked a three-year deal with the club.

In Week 1, Njoku shared first-team reps with Kolar, but Njoku was far more involved in the passing game. Kolar logged 30 offensive snaps and ran 11 routes but was not targeted once. Instead, it was Njoku who dominated the passing work, catching all five of his targets for 58 yards (on a team-high 17 routes).

Gadsden was deployed as the clear No. 3 option but was involved, catching both of his targets over a limited five-route sample.

While Gadsden may eventually re-emerge as the No. 1 (as hinted by McDaniel), for now, Njoku figures to lead the position from an offensive standpoint (while Kolar remains the lead blocker).

Njoku had a quiet 2025 season but tallied 505 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 and an even higher 882 yards back in 2023. With Ladd McConkey (chest) in serious danger of missing time and the Chargers lacking many proven options outside of Quentin Johnston, Njoku could see a prominent role in this offense for a stretch of time.

Other TEs to stash - Last Week's Recommendation (Kenyon Sadiq), Evan Engram

 

High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Quarterbacks (QB)

Geno Smith, New York Jets

5% rostered

Last week we discussed C.J. Stroud, who is still a top "stash" for those looking for a short-term streaming option given his favorable schedule. However, in deeper formats where Stroud was scooped up, pivot to Jets QB Geno Smith.

While Smith fell off the fantasy radar in 2025, he was a very productive option in 2024 and could be rounding back into form in the AFC East. In his return to the team that drafted him, Smith was sharp, going 19-for-24 with 215 yards and no scores. The Jets kept the pocket clean for Smith, allowing zero sacks and giving the veteran ample time to connect with his wideouts.

From 2022 through 2024, Smith averaged over 4,000 passing yards per season and eclipsed the 20-passing-score mark in all three and even hit the 30-TD mark in 2022.

With New York, Smith quietly has a very strong supporting cast that should only improve as the season progresses once Sadiq eventually emerges as the clear TE1 on the depth chart.

Stroud is the preferred streaming option, but those in deeper formats needing some sneaky upside in Weeks 3, 4, and 5 should monitor Smith as he faces the Lions, Bears, and Browns, all of which are prime matchups for the veteran.

It may not be flashy, but Smith was the QB13 in 2024 and the QB5 in 2022. With an improving offensive line and a productive offensive cast led by Garrett Wilson, Smith could prove high-end QB2 numbers for much of the season.

Other QBs to stash - Jacoby Brissett

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