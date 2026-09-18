Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 2 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 2 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 2 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
There's a lot that we learned about the first week of the season. Some players had unexpected usage, some unsurprisingly had a big week, and some busted. Now that we know some of these things, fantasy managers can make better lineup decisions this week and in the weeks to come because we have more information.
Let's dive into every Week 2 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 2!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Matchups We Love:
Falcons QBs
It remains to be seen which quarterback will start for the Atlanta Falcons this week. Michael Penix Jr. and Cooper Rush were both full participants in practice this week, and one of them could start in Week 2. Whoever starts for this Falcons team has a great matchup against a Panthers secondary that allowed over 35 fantasy points to Caleb Williams last week. The starting QB will be a potential Superflex option in deeper formats.
Bijan Robinson remains a must-start fantasy running back in Week 2. He scored 31.3 PPR fantasy points last week behind 83 rush yards, eight catches, 90 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Robinson could be in for another strong game against this Panthers defense that let both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai score over 20 PPR fantasy points last week.
.@Bijan5Robinson with the spin and catch 😮💨
ATLvsPIT on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8Ir2G0z7Yz
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
Tetairoa McMillan had a solid Week 1 performance, tallying five catches for 75 yards. However, things will be tougher on him in this Week 2 matchup against the Falcons. A.J. Terrell Jr. will likely be shadowing McMillan in this game, and the Falcons cornerback held DK Metcalf to just four catches for 40 yards in Week 1. That makes the Panthers playmaker more of a lower-end WR2.
Other Matchups:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young had a career game in Week 1 against the Bears. He threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 32.4 fantasy point day. While fantasy managers shouldn't expect a similar performance in Week 2, Young is worth a look in Superflex formats this weekend. He ranked top-10 in yards per attempt and air yards last week.
Panthers RBs
At this point in the season, Chuba Hubbard is the only RB to be starting in this Carolina backfield. He played the majority of snaps in this offense last week (70.6%) and totaled 23.7 PPR fantasy points. Even though the Falcons held the Steelers RB room in check last week, Hubbard is a solid RB2 based on his potential workload. Jonathon Brooks should be sat in most cases after 13 snaps.
WR Jalen Coker
Jalen Coker had a Week 1 performance for the ages. He caught eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns while finishing as the overall WR1 of the week. Coker did get a bit banged up in that game, but if he suits up in Week 2, the Panthers wideout will be a solid WR3. With McMillan likely being shadowed by Terrell, there could be ample opportunity for Coker in the passing game.
WR Drake London
The quarterback situation is definitely not ideal for Drake London. Last week, London caught just two passes for 29 yards with Rush under center. Still, you're starting London in most formats. The Panthers' secondary couldn't stop the pass last week and allowed 16 total catches for 200 yards to opposing WRs. Ride it out with the Falcons WR.
Kyle Pitts was one of the biggest fantasy busts in Week 1. He was held catchless and only saw one target in last week's loss. That performance, combined with Rush potentially getting another start under center, makes Pitts more of a TE2 play this week. The Panthers also allowed Colston Loveland to bust last week, as he caught zero passes while seeing two targets.
Injuries:
- Jalen Coker - Ankle
- Michael Penix Jr. - Knee
- Cooper Rush - Back
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans
Matchups We Love:
David Montgomery might have only averaged three yards per carry last week, but he capitalized on his opportunities in the red zone. Montgomery scored three touchdowns en route to a 28.9 PPR fantasy point day. He now gets a Bengals defense that allowed over 5.6 yards per carry to Bucky Irving last week. Montgomery is a high-end RB2 this week.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Joe Burrow
Although Joe Burrow has dealt with some back soreness early in the week, all signs point to him being able to suit up for Week 2. Unfortunately, this won't be an ideal matchup. The Texans were one of the best defenses against fantasy QBs last season and could present some challenges for Burrow in this game. He's still a QB1 in most formats this week, but his ceiling is much lower.
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown remained a strong fantasy RB option in Week 1. He carried the ball 16 times for 56 yards and one touchdown while also catching five passes for 22 yards in the receiving game. While he will still be a must-start RB option in Week 2, expectations should be tempered. The Texans have a top run defense, and James Cook III only scored 9.4 PPR fantasy points last week.
Bengals WRs
This Bengals wide receiver group will go up against a Texans secondary that allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs last season. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter are one of the top CB duos in the league. That obviously doesn't bode well for both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase, though, will continue to be a must-start WR1, while Higgins is a lower-end WR2.
Other Matchups:
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud will be a lower-end QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. Stroud only scored 16.5 fantasy points in Week 1, and this Bengals defense held Baker Mayfield to only 216 yards and zero touchdowns last week. With Nico Collins' status for Week 2 also in jeopardy, it might be better to sit Stroud than start him.
Texans WRs
This Texans wide receiver group is in shambles right now. Collins has a Grade 1 hamstring injury, and Jayden Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL. That could leave Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jaylin Noel as the starting three WRs in this Houston offense this week. All three of those WRs are risky plays. Boutte is likely the best option of the bunch, but he comes in as a hit-or-miss WR4.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki turned in a solid performance to open the season. He caught five passes for 78 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall TE4 on the week. If you are in a deeper league, it might not be a bad idea to roll with the veteran TE. He averaged 4.9 yards per route run in Week 1, and the Texans let Dalton Kincaid total 18 PPR fantasy points last week. Just be wary that Gesicki only played 21 snaps last week.
Dalton Schultz could step in as the Texans' top pass catcher on Sunday if Collins is eventually ruled out. That would put Schultz in low-end TE1 territory. He caught four passes for 35 yards last week and saw eight targets in that contest. Stroud will have no one else to throw to but the veteran playmaker.
Injuries:
- Nico Collins - Hamstring
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matchups We Love:
Chris Godwin was a bit quiet in the passing game in Week 1, totaling just four catches for 40 yards. However, he has a prime opportunity in front of him against a Browns secondary that struggled to contain the slot a week ago. Parker Washington caught five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown in the slot last week. That certainly pushes Godwin into solid flex territory.
It's hard to start any Browns player right now, including Harold Fannin Jr. The Browns TE was held to just two catches for 21 yards in the team's first game. If there were a game for Fannin to go off, though, it would be in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allowed Gesicki to score 18.8 PPR fantasy points last week, and this defense gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs in 2025.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield did not have a great Week 1 performance. He threw for only 216 yards, didn't throw a touchdown pass, threw one interception, and fumbled the ball three times. The good news is that things can't possibly get worse for him in Week 2. The Browns allowed four passing touchdowns a week ago, at least putting Mayfield on the QB2 line in Superflex formats.
Buccaneers RBs
It was all Irving last week in this Buccaneers backfield. He saw 15 touches, totaled 93 yards from scrimmage, and rushed for a touchdown. That should give fantasy managers enough confidence to start him as an RB2 this week. As for Kenny Gainwell, he was held to just six touches on 18 yards in Week 1. That performance has him as a lower-end flex play against a Browns defense that held RBs in check last week.
Quinshon Judkins is a talented back, but his situation in Cleveland makes him an unappealing fantasy option each week. He only scored seven PPR fantasy points last week while averaging only 2.75 yards per carry on the ground (12 carries for 33 yards). If the Browns get behind early again, Judkins could be in for another poor game against a Tampa Bay defense that is usually known to have a solid run defense.
WR Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka led the Buccaneers passing attack in Week 1. He caught five passes for 63 yards and should continue to operate as the WR1 in this offense. Egbuka will come in as a solid WR2 against this Cleveland defense that couldn't stop the pass a season ago. Although the Buccaneers wideout will be matched up against Denzel Ward for most of this game, he's still a start in most formats.
Browns WRs
The Browns will be heavily leaning on their two new rookie wide receivers this season. Both showed some upside in their NFL debuts. KC Concepcion caught four passes for 43 yards while earning a 22.7% target share, while Denzel Boston caught two passes for 59 yards and one touchdown. For this week, Concepcion is a potential flex option in 14+ team leagues, and Boston should only be started in dire situations after seeing only four targets.
Injuries:
None
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets
Matchups We Love:
QB Jordan Love
The absence of Josh Jacobs could mean more dropbacks for Jordan Love. That was certainly the case in Week 1, as Love threw 42 times in the loss. That high passing volume led to the Packers signal-caller throwing for 387 yards and two touchdowns with a QB11 fantasy finish. He'll now get a Jets secondary that allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs last season. Love is a QB1 in Week 2.
Garrett Wilson was Geno Smith's favorite target in the passing game last week, as the young wideout caught six passes for 79 yards. A bigger game could now be in store for Wilson in Week 2. This Packers secondary just let Justin Jefferson catch eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns last week, and Green Bay doesn't have any CBs who can match up 1-on-1 with Wilson.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Geno Smith
Smith threw the ball well last week against a subpar Titans defense. He completed 19-of-24 passes for 215 yards and was highly accurate on his throws. However, Smith should not be started in most leagues (unless in deeper Superflex formats) this week. He scored under 10 fantasy points in the first week of the season.
Packers RBs
This Packers backfield was all out of sorts last week. Chris Brooks actually started the game, Kaleb Johnson saw zero snaps, and MarShawn Lloyd was highly inefficient on the ground. Lloyd is still the RB to start in this backfield despite his 13-carry, 37-yard performance last week. He played 44.1% of the team's snaps last week, had a 61.9% rush share, and was the clear go-to back in run situations. That puts him on the flex radar.
RB Breece Hall
In Week 1, Breece Hall was that workhorse back that we all envisioned him being entering the season. He totaled 22 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Jets' win to open the season. Following that performance, he will be a must-start RB2 in Week 2 against the Packers. Green Bay allowed both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. to score last week.
Packers WRs
After the first week, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden appear to be the top two WRs in this offense. Watson caught six passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Golden caught six passes for 95 yards on a team-high 12 targets. That puts both in the must-start territory. Watson will be a high-end WR2, and Golden will be a high-end WR3 against a Jets secondary that ranked bottom-5 in yards per completion allowed last season.
As for Jayden Reed, he's more of a flex play in 12+ team leagues. He's the clear third WR in this offense after catching only three passes for 20 yards in the opener and only playing 57% of the snaps. Reed could have some big weeks moving forward, but he's a bit riskier to roll with this week.
TE Kenyon Sadiq
Kenyon Sadiq totaled 11.4 PPR fantasy points in his NFL debut, catching three passes for 21 yards with one rushing touchdown. While some fantasy managers might now be rushing to input him in their lineups, it's best to keep him on most benches this week. The Jets plan to be cautious with Sadiq's workload to start the season, and he played only 28 snaps last week.
TE Tucker Kraft
It was great seeing Tucker Kraft back on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL. He caught three passes for 65 yards in Week 1 while playing 66% of the team's offensive snaps. Kraft will remain a solid TE1 play in Week 2 against a Jets defense that allowed five receptions to opposing TEs last weekend. They also allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to the position last season.
Injuries:
None
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Matchups We Love:
QB Carson Wentz
With Kyler Murray in the concussion protocol, Carson Wentz is in line to start for the Vikings in Week 2. He has a great opportunity in front of him against a Bears secondary that just let Young throw for 361 yards and three touchdowns last week. That's enough reason to start Wentz as a high-end QB2 in Superflex formats or as a low-end QB1 in 16+ team leagues.
RB Aaron Jones Sr.
This Vikings backfield now belongs to Jones. Given that Mason just landed on injured reserve due to a thumb injury, Jones will be the top running back in this offense for the next few weeks. The veteran will be a strong RB2 option in Week 2. The Bears just let Hubbard score over 23 PPR fantasy points against them last week, so make sure to get Jones in your lineup.
It was a disappointing Week 1 performance for Jordan Addison. He didn't catch a pass and was only targeted twice in the game. However, the Bears secondary is currently beat up. Not having Kyler Gordon or Coby Bryant should help Addison on Sunday. Considering both McMillan and Coker totaled at least 75 receiving yards last week against Chicago, Addison has some flex appeal in Week 2.
TE Colston Loveland
There should be panic surrounding Loveland after his dud in Week 1. Loveland only saw two targets in that game and failed to catch either of those targets. The good news is that Loveland should have a much better fantasy game in Week 2. He still ran 26 routes, had an 83.9% route rate, and will face a Vikings defense that allowed 115 receiving yards to TEs last week. Loveland is a strong TE1 play.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Caleb Williams
This Vikings defense is a tough matchup for Williams. Although Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns against this secondary last week, he had just a 50% completion percentage. Williams also struggled throwing the ball in both meetings against Minnesota last year, throwing for a combined 403 yards and one touchdown. He's a low-end QB1 this week.
RB D'Andre Swift
Swift is coming off a solid all-around performance in Week 1. He ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 32.4 PPR fantasy point day. While he will still be a solid RB2 option this week, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a big-time performance like last week again. The Vikings gave up 3.1 yards per carry on the ground in Week 1.
WR Justin Jefferson
Seeing Jefferson in this section might confuse some fantasy managers. The Bears secondary just got torched last week; Jefferson is coming off his best fantasy game since 2024, and his teammate (Addison) is in the love section. The problem, though, is that Jefferson has always struggled against Jaylon Johnson in his career. He'll still be a must-start WR1, but Johnson is the one CB who has given the All-Pro WR the most trouble.
Other Matchups:
Bears WRs
We still don't have a clear picture of who the top wide receiver is in this offense. Last week, Kalif Raymond led this offense with an eight-catch, 84-yard performance, while Luther Burden III (five catches for 63 yards) and Rome Odunze (two catches for 52 yards) played secondary roles. For this week, Burden will come in as a low-end WR2, Odunze will be more of a WR3, and Raymond could be a sneaky flex start in extremely deep leagues.
T.J. Hockenson emerged as a reliable target for Wentz in Week 1. He caught four passes for 36 yards and one touchdown against the Packers to open the season. That performance firmly places him as a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues now. Hockenson had a 21.7% target share last week, and the Bears allowed six catches to Panther TEs in the opener.
Injuries:
- Jordan Mason - Thumb
- Kyler Murray - Concussion
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens
Matchups We Love:
Derrick Henry ran all over the Colts defense last week. He rushed 24 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Those rushing numbers helped him finish as the overall RB1 (35.3 PPR fantasy points) for the week. Henry now has another great matchup on deck against the Saints. New Orleans just let Jahmyr Gibbs run for 156 yards and two scores last week. Henry is a must-start RB1.
A HAT TRICK FOR KING HENRY 🎩
BALvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1rP5mpIHU9
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
QB Tyler Shough
It was a tale of two halves for Tyler Shough last week. He really struggled in the first half before taking off in the second half/overtime. Shough then wound up throwing for 410 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 25.2 fantasy point day. But expectations should be tempered for him in Week 2 against a Ravens defense that held Daniel Jones to 166 yards and one interception in Week 1.
Other Matchups:
Lamar Jackson will remain a must-start QB1 in Week 2. He threw for 324 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 40 yards and one touchdown on the ground against the Colts last week. Even though Zay Flowers could be forced to miss this contest, Jackson should still be started in all formats.
Travis Etienne's usage last week was a bit disappointing. He only saw nine carries in that contest, the same number of carries that backup Kendre Miller saw as well. With Alvin Kamara now back and fully healthy from his injury, Etienne could see his usage remain around the same this upcoming week. You're still starting him as a solid RB2, though, especially since he saw nine targets in the passing game.
Ravens WRs
The Ravens could be without Flowers this week. The slot playmaker has not practiced yet this week after leaving Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury. That could leave Rashod Bateman and Chris Moore as the top-two WRs in this offense for Week 2. Considering Bateman could be the top WR in this passing attack this weekend, he has some flex appeal in 12+ team leagues.
Saints WRs
Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele are both solid plays this week. Both players had a strong Week 1 performance, with Olave catching 10 passes for 182 yards and Vele tallying seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown. Olave will come in as a WR1 this week, and Vele has some flex appeal following his big performance. As long as Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is out, Vele is a worthy flex option.
Juwan Johnson stepped up for this Saints offense late in last week's loss. He caught three passes for 54 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall TE7 (14.4 PPR fantasy points) for the week. After the Ravens allowed Tyler Warren to score in double figures in PPR formats last week, Johnson will come in as a low-end TE1 in 12+ team leagues.
TE Mark Andrews
The absence of Flowers could open up more opportunities for Mark Andrews in the passing game. Andrews caught four passes for 49 yards in the opener and will be a solid TE1 play if Flowers can't go. He should have a higher target share this week on a Ravens offense that should be able to move the ball against this Saints defense.
Injuries:
- Zay Flowers - Hamstring
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans
Matchups We Love:
Saquon Barkley was extremely efficient on the ground in last week's win, running for 83 yards on just 15 carries. However, that didn't equate to much fantasy production, as he finished with only nine PPR fantasy points. This week, fantasy managers should expect a better fantasy performance. The Titans allowed Hall to run for 102 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Cam Ward
No fantasy manager should be starting Cam Ward this week, not even in Superflex formats. Ward only threw for 140 yards and one touchdown to begin his sophomore campaign, and that came against a below-average Jets defense. This Eagles defense is a whole different beast for Ward. The Titans signal-caller is a must-sit QB2 against a Philadelphia defense that allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs in 2025.
Titans WRs
It's hard to trust any Titans wide receiver in fantasy this week. Ward hasn't exactly thrown the ball in his NFL career so far, and the Titans WRs will be matched up against two really good cornerbacks. Carnell Tate will likely be matched up against Quinyon Mitchell, and Wan'Dale Robinson should be lined up across from Cooper DeJean most of the afternoon. That's why Tate and Robinson aren't solid starts.
Other Matchups:
QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts will enter the week as a strong QB1 play. Hurts scored 24.7 fantasy points last week behind 203 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and 46 rushing yards. After this Titans secondary just let Smith complete 79% of his passes in Week 1, Hurts should be in all fantasy lineups.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard will be a low-floor flex option in Week 2. He split the backfield almost evenly with Tyjae Spears last week and ran just seven times for 35 yards. With the Eagles big favorites in this game, there might not be many opportunities for Pollard to rush on the ground. Philadelphia also had one of the better run defenses in the league last year.
DeVonta Smith didn't do much in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders. He caught just three passes for 53 yards. But there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Smith moving forward. He had a 27.3% target share, a 36.7% receiving air yard share, and a 94.5% snap share last week. Smith will be a strong WR2 play this week against a poor Titans secondary.
Dontayvion Wicks had a nice Eagles debut a week ago. He finished as the WR21 in PPR formats after catching two passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. Nonetheless, Wicks should only be started in extremely deep leagues this week. Wicks only saw four targets last week and is too risky to trust with a limited target share.
Dallas Goedert continues to produce for fantasy managers. After finishing as the overall TE7 last season, Goedert picked up right where he left off last year. He caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns and finished as TE3 in PPR formats last week. That's all the reason to start Goedert this week. The Titans just let rookie Sadiq finish as the overall TE12 last week.
Injuries:
None
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
Matchups We Love:
Patriots RBs
TreVeyon Henderson will return this week following his Week 1 absence. His return will surely complicate things in this backfield, as Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson will likely split reps moving forward. However, both have the potential to have a solid game in Week 2. The Steelers allowed 114 yards on the ground last week and another 90 receiving yards to RBs in the passing game.
Stevenson is the better play this week since Henderson is working his way back from an ankle injury. Stevenson will come in as a low-end RB2, while Henderson is more of a flex option in 12+ team leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
Steelers RBs
Neither Rico Dowdle nor Jaylen Warren posted solid fantasy numbers in Week 1. Dowdle played more snaps (39) than Warren (25), but Dowdle finished with fewer fantasy points (4.3 PPR fantasy points) than Warren (10.3 PPR fantasy points). Warren's potential in the receiving game makes him a slightly better play than Dowdle this week. So, Warren is a low-end RB2, while Dowdle is more of a flex option.
WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf had a tough matchup in Week 1 against Terrell. That resulted in a four-catch, 40-yard output. This week, Metcalf has another tough matchup against Christian Gonzalez. Although Gonzalez shadowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba on 57.7% of his routes last week, the Pro Bowl corner only allowed one reception in coverage to open the season. Metcalf is more of a WR3 this week.
Other Matchups:
QB Drake Maye
Drake Maye did not have his best performance in the NFL opener last week. He scored just 12.8 fantasy points behind 178 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. But things should get better for him this week. Although the Steelers held Rush to only 143 yards in Week 1, this Pittsburgh defense did allow the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs last season.
Fantasy managers should only start Aaron Rodgers in dire situations in Superflex formats. He only scored 12.5 fantasy points in Week 1, and the Patriots have a strong secondary. This defense allowed Drew Lock to throw for just 187 yards and one touchdown once he took over for Sam Darnold after the first drive.
WR Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs was a liability in New England's passing attack last week, dropping wide-open passes that led to some misfortunes. But with Brown out for at least the next four weeks, the expectation is that Doubs will step in as the WR1 in this balanced passing attack. He will come in as a mid-tier WR3 against a Steelers secondary that ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards per completion allowed last season.
It's not a good sign when players downgrade their practice status. Pittman practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to a foot issue and then didn't practice at all on Thursday. That missed practice could put his status for Sunday's game in jeopardy. If he plays, he'll come in as a low-end WR3. If he doesn't, Roman Wilson could be a sneaky flex option in deeper leagues.
TE Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry could be in for a larger role in this Patriots offense with A.J. Brown sidelined for the next couple of weeks. Even though the Steelers allowed zero receptions to Atlanta tight ends last week, Henry is still a low-end TE1 play this weekend. Pittsburgh allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs in 2025, and Henry should be more involved in the passing game moving forward.
Pat Freiermuth has emerged as a reliable target for Rodgers over the past two seasons. In Week 1, he caught five passes for 46 yards and one touchdown while finishing with a solid 15.6 PPR fantasy points. Freiermuth will come in as a potential TE1 play in deeper formats this week and could be a TE1 option in 12-team leagues if Pittman misses this contest.
Injuries:
- Michael Pittman Jr. - Foot
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
Broncos RBs
This Broncos backfield was a mess in Week 1. Jonah Coleman wound up playing just 6% of the snaps, J.K. Dobbins totaled just eight carries for 36 yards, and RJ Harvey was more of a receiving back in that opening week loss. All three Broncos backs should be avoided against a top run defense. The Jacksonville defense gave up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs last season.
Brian Thomas Jr. should be good to go for this week after an injury scare in last week's win. However, Thomas could be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II in this game. Surtain doesn't usually guard WRs in the slot and will match up with the opposing team's No. 1 outside WR. That's enough reason to sit Thomas in most formats. He could struggle to produce against the best CB in football.
Other Matchups:
This Broncos defense may have performed poorly in Week 1, but this is still a top defense in the NFL. So, there is some reason to be skeptical about Trevor Lawrence as a QB1 option this week. However, Lawrence will remain a solid low-end QB1 play in Week 2. He torched his secondary for 279 yards and three touchdowns late last season and seems to be clicking in this Liam Coen offense right now.
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix will fall to the QB2 range in Week 2 following his fantasy dud a week ago. Nix scored just 6.4 fantasy points and didn't look comfortable under center in his first game since fracturing his ankle in last year's playoffs. With Sean Payton handing off playcalling duties to Davis Webb and Jaylen Waddle still getting incorporated into this offense, Nix can't be trusted right now.
Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. split running back reps almost evenly in Week 1. But it was encouraging to see Tuten be more successful with his opportunities. The second-year running back ran 15 times for 66 yards while forcing seven missed tackles in the game. He's simply the more explosive back and should be started as an RB2 against a Broncos defense that couldn't stop the run last week.
WRs Parker Washington/Jakobi Meyers
The last time Washington faced this Broncos defense, he caught six passes for 145 yards and one touchdown. After last week's five-catch for 83 yards and one touchdown performance as well, Washington is a must-start WR2 this week. He will likely avoid the Surtain shadow and continue to operate as Lawrence's favorite target in the passing game.
As for Meyers, he's a lower-end flex play for this week. The Broncos have a strong secondary, and Meyers was held to just four catches for 45 yards in his last meeting against Denver in Week 16 last season.
Broncos WRs
Both Waddle and Courtland Sutton didn't produce much on Monday. Waddle was held to one catch for two yards, and Sutton had just two catches for 11 yards. While things can't possibly get worse in Week 2, both Broncos WRs will move down in the rankings heading into Week 2. Waddle is more of a high-end WR3, and Sutton is a mid-tier flex play.
Brenton Strange could be worth a look as a TE1 play in deeper formats this week. He totaled 10.3 PPR fantasy points in the team's first game, and the Broncos allowed Travis Kelce to score in double figures in PPR formats in Week 1. Strange could be a play in 16+ team leagues against a Broncos defense that ranked middle of the pack against fantasy TEs last season.
Injuries:
- Brian Thomas Jr. - Shoulder
- Jakobi Meyers - Thumb
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Matchups We Love:
Some fantasy managers are panicking about Omarion Hampton's usage in Week 1, and for good reason. He played only 58% of the team's snaps and ran just six routes. Still, you're starting Hampton in almost every format this week in a plus matchup. Las Vegas allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs last season.
Chargers WRs
It remains to be seen whether Ladd McConkey will be able to suit up in Week 2. He is dealing with a rib injury and has missed the first two days of practice this week. If he plays, then you're obviously starting him as a strong WR2. If he misses, Quentin Johnston becomes a potential WR3 play in his absence. Johnston would step in as the top WR in this offense in a favorable matchup.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins turned back the clock a bit last week. He threw three touchdowns in that win over the Dolphins and finished as the QB18 on the week. Nevertheless, it's a smart idea to sit Cousins in most cases this week. The Chargers are due for a bounce-back defensive performance in Week 2 and allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs. Only start him in dire situations in Superflex formats.
Other Matchups:
The first week in this new Mike McDaniel offense didn't go as planned. Justin Herbert threw for only 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while finishing with a mere 14.3 fantasy points. With another week in this McDaniel offense, though, Herbert will come in as a low-end QB1. There is some potential for him in this game (even without McConkey), considering the amount of holes in Las Vegas' secondary.
Ashton Jeanty didn't seem to be affected by his ankle in Week 1, as he scored 32.7 PPR fantasy points. He saw 29 touches in that game and totaled 147 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns to open the season. As a result, Jeanty will remain a must-start RB1 against this Chargers defense.
TE David Njoku
David Njoku was the biggest winner of the Chargers' passing attack last week. He caught five passes for 58 yards and had a 35.7% target-per-route rate in his first game in this McDaniel offense. However, expectations should definitely be tempered for Njoku in Week 2. He only ran 14 routes and played just below 55% of the team's offensive snaps. He's more of a TE2 play this week.
All signs point to Brock Bowers missing his second straight game due to a knee injury. Michael Mayer stepped in for Bowers last week and was heavily involved in the Raiders' passing game. He caught six of seven targets for 32 yards. The seven targets are a good sign that Mayer could be plugged and played in most 12+ team leagues this week. The 25-year-old is a low-end TE1 this weekend.
Injuries:
- Ladd McConkey - Ribs
- Brock Bowers - Knee
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love:
QB Brock Purdy
After tearing up the Rams secondary last week with 205 yards and three touchdowns, Purdy gets a much more favorable matchup in Week 2 against the Dolphins. This Miami secondary just let Cousins throw for three touchdowns a week ago, and this defense gave up the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing QBs in 2025. Purdy is a strong QB1 play.
Christian McCaffrey's usage was a bit down last year. He played just 36 snaps, had a 55.4% snap share, had a 50% route rate, saw 10 rush attempts, and totaled only a 33.3% rush share. Despite all that, you're still starting McCaffrey as an RB1 in all formats. The Dolphins just let Jeanty score over 30 PPR fantasy points a week ago.
As expected, George Kittle was limited in his first game back from an Achilles injury. He played just 46% of the team's offensive snaps and brought in just two catches for 12 yards in a rather disappointing Week 1 effort. Fantasy managers, though, should expect his route participation to increase every week moving forward. Given that Miami allowed the third-most fantasy points to TEs last season, Kittle could be started as a low-end TE1.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Malik Willis
After watching what this 49ers defense did to Matthew Stafford in Week 1, Malik Willis could be in for a long day. With Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw, and Fred Warner all back and healthy, Willis could struggle throughout this game. Although his rushing upside gives him a higher weekly floor, he'll come in as more of a middle-of-the-pack QB2 this week.
Other Matchups:
De'Von Achane will continue to be a strong start each week despite playing for a poor Dolphins offense. Last week, he totaled only 10.6 PPR fantasy points and might not have that weekly high ceiling that we all have grown accustomed to seeing from him. It's too early in the season to sit him, though. He's a solid play due to his receiving upside.
Caleb Douglas was a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week following his Week 1 numbers. He caught five of seven targets for 94 yards while operating as Miami's top option in the passing game. Considering Douglas had a 25.9% target share, a 31.4% receiving air yards share, and a 25.9% target per route run rate in his NFL debut, he's a viable flex option this week.
49ers WRs
Both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. posted strong numbers in Week 1. Evans caught six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown, while Samuel caught six passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. With De'Zhaun Stribling out for 10 weeks and Ricky Pearsall out for the season, Evans and Samuel will continue to be solid plays. Evans will be a solid WR2 play, while Samuel comes in as a WR3.
Injuries:
- De'Zhaun Stribling - Ankle
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Matchups We Love:
Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury went on record on Thursday to talk about Jadarian Price and how the rookie is in line to see more opportunities moving forward. That makes sense after he was clearly the most explosive back in Seattle's backfield in Week 1. With a matchup against a Cardinals defense that allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing RBs last season, Price is a strong RB2.
Matchups We Hate:
It is definitely tough to throw against this Seattle secondary. Just look at Maye's numbers against this defense last week. This Seahawks defense allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs and the fewest yards per completion last season. That makes Jacoby Brissett a riskier QB2 play this week in Superflex formats.
The Cardinals limited Jeremiyah Love's usage a bit in his NFL debut after working his way back from an ankle injury he suffered during the preseason. Still, Love totaled 11 carries for 41 yards and one touchdown en route to a 13 PPR fantasy point day. With Love likely splitting reps with Tyler Allgeier and now going up against a tough Seahawks defense, he's a lower-end RB2 this week.
Cardinals WRs
The top wide receiver for this Cardinals team last week was actually Kendrick Bourne. Bourne caught eight passes for 75 yards, compared to Michael Wilson's five-catch for 56-yard effort and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s one-catch game. However, all Cardinal WRs get downgraded this week in this matchup. Wilson will fall to low-end WR3 status, Harrison should be sat in most mosts, and we need more information on Bourne before starting him.
Other Matchups:
QB Drew Lock
Lock will fill in for the injured Darnold in Week 2. Lock relieved Darnold after one drive last week and threw for 187 yards and one touchdown. For this week, the Seahawks signal-caller should only be started in extreme cases in Superflex formats. He doesn't have much fantasy upside after scoring just 12.8 fantasy points in more than 3 1/2 quarters last week.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Even with Darnold out for the next few weeks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will still be a must-start WR1 option. He caught eight passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in last week's win, which included a catch-and-run 45-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Light work. @jaxon_smith1 pic.twitter.com/xnUqErvznk
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 16, 2026
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride is a set-it-and-forget-it TE1 every week. He totaled 24.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and continues to have a strong rapport with Brissett in the passing game.
TE AJ Barner
AJ Barner had a quiet Week 1 performance against the Patriots. He caught just two passes for 13 yards, but his snap share (88%) and route rate (73.1%) were both encouraging signs. Even though this Arizona defense allowed 90 total yards to opposing TEs last week, Barner is a riskier play this week. He's more of a TE2 with the backup Lock starting.
Injuries:
- Sam Darnold- Glute
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Matchups We Love:
Jayden Daniels had a respectable fantasy performance in Week 1. He scored 17.7 fantasy points and finished as the overall QB14. He now gets a plus matchup against a Cowboys defense that couldn't stop Jaxson Dart a week ago. Dart threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 54 yards on the ground. Yes, you're starting Daniels with confidence this week.
QB Dak Prescott
The Cowboys having only two offensive possessions in the second half hurt Dak Prescott's overall fantasy numbers in Week 1. He only scored 15.4 fantasy points, which is not up to his fantasy standards. Expect him to post better numbers this upcoming week against a Commanders defense that ranked 31st against fantasy QBs last season.
Javonte Williams will have every opportunity to run all over this Commanders defense in Week 2. Barkley averaged 5.5 yards per carry against this defense in the opening week, and Washington allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs last season. After Williams saw 17 opportunities last Sunday, he's a solid RB1 play.
Cowboys WRs
Fantasy managers should continue to start both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in all formats. Lamb caught five passes for 44 yards and one touchdown last week, while Pickens was held to three catches for 28 yards. Both can co-exist in this offense and should be started in a plus matchup against the Commanders.
Jake Ferguson was held to just two catches for six yards in Week 1. However, Ferguson is worth a look in some deeper leagues as a low-end TE1. Ferguson remains the top option in an electric Cowboys offense, and the Commanders let Goedert total four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns last week. That puts Ferguson on the TE1 map in some leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Commanders RBs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt appears to be the better running back to own in this Commanders backfield. He saw 17 opportunities in Week 1, compared to Rachaad White's nine. That makes him a more suitable play than White in Week 2. With Cam Skattebo running for 81 yards and a touchdown last week, Croskey-Merritt has some flex appeal this week. White is more of a low-end flex option in PPR formats.
Commanders WRs
Terry McLaurin's tough matchup last week didn't help his fantasy numbers. He was held to just two catches for 14 yards. However, McLaurin should be in for a better game this week against this Cowboys secondary. Dallas let Malik Nabers tally six catches for 69 yards in his first game back from an ACL injury. That makes both McLaurin and Stefon Diggs WR2 plays this week.
Antonio Williams is only a dart-throw in deeper leagues after his strong performance last week.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
Matchups We Love:
Patrick Mahomes looked good in his first game back from a torn ACL. He finished with 22.7 fantasy points behind three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing). Mahomes now gets a matchup against a Colts defense that just let Jackson throw for 324 yards last week. The Chiefs quarterback is a solid QB1 play this week.
RB Kenneth Walker III
After last week's big fantasy game, Kenneth Walker is a must-start RB1. He totaled 191 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns while finishing with 34.1 PPR fantasy points. To make matters even better for those who own Walker, he will now face a Colts run defense that gave up 144 yards and three rushing touchdowns to Henry in Week 1.
WR Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice was almost a non-factor in the passing game last week. He caught both of his targets for 19 yards and one touchdown. That low target share isn't what Rice is used to. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old could be a much better fantasy option in Week 2. The Colts gave up 150 yards and one touchdown to Flowers in the slot last week. Rice, who plays primarily in the slot, could see more opportunities than a week ago.
Matchups We Hate:
No, you're not sitting Jonathan Taylor just because he lands in this section. Every fantasy manager should continue to start Taylor as an RB1 in all formats. However, this is a tough matchup for the former All-Pro running back. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs last season, and held Denver's RB room in check last week.
Other Matchups:
QB Daniel Jones
Jones did not play great in his first game back from an Achilles injury. He will now go up against a really tough Chiefs defense. Therefore, Jones will come in as a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats for Week 2. It is a bit concerning for his fantasy value that he only ran one time for four yards in last week's loss.
Colts WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers can trust right now is Alec Pierce. Pierce finished with 10.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 and was the clear top target in this offense. But his status for Sunday's game could be in jeopardy after missing both days of practice to kick off the week. If he winds up playing, he'll be a low-end WR3.
As for Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it's best to sit both WRs this week. Downs only caught two passes for 37 yards, and Allen chipped in six passes for 32 yards. Those two WRs will likely split a lot of the short passes from Jones, which hurts both of their fantasy values. Downs is a lower-end flex play, while Allen is unstartable.
TE Tyler Warren
Warren will remain a solid TE1 play this week. He caught a touchdown pass in the Colts' opener, and the Chiefs let Evan Engram tally four catches for 43 yards and one touchdown against them a week ago. Warren has become a safety valve for Jones in the middle of the field since the start of his rookie season last year.
TE Travis Kelce
Kelce's fantasy day was salvaged by a long catch and run last week. Other than that, he really didn't do much in Kansas City's passing attack. He'll still be a TE1 play this week after his three-catch for 71-yard performance. He's a high-floor tight end option in a game that has a higher over/under this week.
Injuries:
- Alec Pierce - Heel
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams
Matchups We Love:
QB Matthew Stafford
Fantasy managers should expect a bounce-back performance from Matthew Stafford this week. The Giants allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs last week, and the Rams will no longer be playing in Australia. Back in the States, Stafford will be a low-end QB1 for this Monday night matchup.
Rams RBs
It's pretty clear that Kyren Williams is still the top running back in this offense. He played 64% of the team's offensive snaps last week while seeing 14 touches in the game. Blake Corum, on the other hand, played only 23% of the team's offensive snaps while seeing 10 touches. That makes Williams a must-start RB2, and Corum a flex flier against a Giants run defense that allowed 21.7 PPR fantasy points to Williams last week.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Jaxson Dart
The loss of Myles Garrett does make this an easier matchup for Jaxson Dart. Given Dart's rushing potential and the fact that New York will have to score to keep up with the Rams offense, the second-year quarterback is a strong QB1 play. Purdy just threw for three touchdowns last week, so it's possible for Dart to have a big-time performance.
RB Cam Skattebo
Skattebo will enter the week as a solid RB2 play. He dominated the Giants backfield last week, and that is expected to continue into Week 2. The former Sun Devil ran 18 times for 81 yards and one touchdown in his first game back from his gruesome injury. Fantasy managers should continue to ride with Skattebo in most formats.
Rams WRs
Both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams didn't really provide much for fantasy managers in Week 1. Nacua had five catches for 74 yards, while Adams caught three passes for 26 yards. However, both could be in for much bigger games in Week 2. The Giants allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to WRs in 2025. Nacua is a WR1, and Adams is a lower-end WR2.
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers looked solid in his first game back from his torn ACL, catching six balls for 69 yards. With Nabers playing just over 50% of the snaps last week and still seeing nine targets, he should be in all lineups this week. His snap share should continue to climb, and Evans had a solid game against Trent McDuffie last week.
Isaiah Likely was one of the biggest surprises of Week 1. He caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns and finished as the overall TE1 of the week. Despite Likely playing just 49% of the Giants' offensive snaps, he saw eight targets, had a 27.6% target share, had a 26.1% receiving air yards rate, and a 34.8% target-per-route run rate in that game. You're starting him as a TE1 this week.
Injuries:
None
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