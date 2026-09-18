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Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 2 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

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Tyjae Spears - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 2 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Tyjae Spears, Rashid Shaheed, and more?

In This Article hide
Players to Consider Cutting for Week 2
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Even though the season is just getting started,d it's never too early to address the "roster cloggers" at the back end of your bench. These players may have looked like sneaky picks on draft night, but recent events have hurt their fantasy upside.

Below, we will spotlight four players who have found themselves on the cut list ahead of the full Week 2 slate.

Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 2 slate begins? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Players to Consider Cutting for Week 2

Jonah Coleman, DEN  - 25% Rostered

Jonah Coleman was an intriguing sleeper in draft season; the rookie out of Washington was regularly praised by the coaching staff in camp. However, his NFL debut did not go as planned, as the rookie took the back seat to J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. In their loss to the Chiefs, Coleman logged just three total offensive snaps while most of his time was on special teams.

He did not see a carry or a target while Dobbins and Harvey were the clear top options out of the backfield. This may change as the season progresses, given where Coleman has fallen down the standings. Those in shallower formats should feel comfortable cutting in favor of a stash option with more short-term upside like DeMario Douglas or Braelon Allen.

Those in deeper formats may consider holding onto him for another week, but another quiet effort could send him to the waiver wire across all leagues.

Tyjae Spears, TEN - 35% Rostered

The other running back to consider dropping is Tyjae Spears of the Titans. While Spears may have more short-term value than Coleman, his upside as a handcuff dropped greatly in Week 1. In their opening loss to the Jets, Spears took three carries for 12 yards and caught two of his four targets for another 12 yards. As expected, Tony Pollard led the team in carries.

While Spears may see his value increase if Pollard misses time, the team's overall offense took a major dip on Sunday. The Titans mustered just 195 total yards of offense against a pedestrian Jets defense. Even if Spears were to slide into the top role, he may not provide anything more than fringe FLEX upside.

Those holding him as a high-end handcuff should consider pivoting to a backup running back on a more explosive offense.

Rashid Shaheed, SEA - 40% Rostered

Shaheed saw his fantasy value increase as a sleeper during draft seasons after dropping positive reviews in training camp. However, with his starting QBSam Darnold, set to miss at least Week 2 (and likely longer), his short-term value takes a major hit. In Week 1 (With Drew Lock playing nearly the entire contest), Shaheed caught just one of his three targets.

While he does have the big-play ability to prove fantasy value, managers should not trust him while the backup QB is under center. While managers may still look to hold him in deeper three-WR formats while Darnold is on the shelf, those in standard 12-team leagues should pivot to a WR with far more upside, like Devaughn Vele or Adonai Mitchell.

Chig Okonkwo, WAS - 30% Rostered 

Let's round this out with a tight end. Like many names on this list, Chig Okonkwo was a popular late-round TE sleeper in drafts but failed to live up to that hype in his Commanders debut. During their loss to the Eagles, Okonkwo caught just two passes (three targets) for an underwhelming 16 yards before exiting with a hamstring injury.

He has also missed the first two practices of the week, further suggesting he will not play in Week 2 and making the cut even easier for most managers. Additionally, the team's No. 3 WR, Antonio Williams, turned a very impressive NFL debut and could potentially take targets away from Okonkwo once he returns.

Managers needing some depth at TE should instead pivot to New York Jets rookie Kenyon Sadiq or Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Pat Freiermuth ahead of Week 2.

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?

Rank Player Pos. Ros. % Baller Move
1 Malik Davis RB 5 Drop in All Leagues
2 Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Drop in All Leagues
3 Deshaun Watson QB 5 Drop in All Leagues
4 Dylan Sampson RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
6 Tennessee Titans DST 25 Drop in All Leagues
7 Las Vegas Raiders DST 10 Drop in All Leagues
8 Dallas Cowboys DST 30 Drop in All Leagues
9 Los Angeles Chargers DST 70 Drop in All Leagues
10 Travis Hunter WR 15 Drop in All Leagues (non-IDP)
11 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 90 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Rashid Shaheed WR 45 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Jalen Nailor WR 20 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Jalen McMillan WR 15 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Jauan Jennings WR 10 Drop in Most Leagues
17 Sam Darnold QB 35 Hold in Two-QB Leagues
18 Kyler Murray QB 75 Hold in Two-QB Leagues
19 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 70 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
20 Tank Dell WR 20 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
21 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 20 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
22 Zach Charbonnet RB 50 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 Jordyn Tyson WR 55 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Mike Washington Jr. RB 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
25 Terrance Ferguson TE 25 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
26 Malachi Fields WR 15 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
27 Tre Tucker WR 35 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
28 Hunter Henry TE 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
29 Jake Ferguson TE 80 Hold
30 Makai Lemon WR 70 Hold
31 MarShawn Lloyd RB 90 Hold
32 Jordan Addison WR 85 Hold
33 Kenny Gainwell RB 80 Hold
34 Josh Jacobs RB 100 Hold
35 A.J. Brown WR 100 Hold

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Mack Hollins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Mack Hollins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Mack Hollins:

Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demond Claiborne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mack Hollins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Antonio Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre' Harris
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Mayer
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Bryant
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jonah Coleman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Bell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ted Hurst
Devaughn Vele
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demond Claiborne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ted Hurst
Caleb Douglas
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Emmett Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mack Hollins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ray Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
George Holani
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devin Singletary
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emari Demercado
Emmett Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Mack Hollins
vs
Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mack Hollins
vs
Braelon Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mack Hollins
vs
Demond Claiborne
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre' Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Bryant
Mack Hollins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Woody Marks
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mack Hollins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mack Hollins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Malachi Fields
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
KC Concepcion
Mack Hollins
vs
Samaje Perine
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Bell
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Ted Hurst
Mack Hollins
vs
Elijah Sarratt

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 2
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2


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