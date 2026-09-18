Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 2 - Time To Say Goodbye? (2026)

Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 2 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Tyjae Spears, Rashid Shaheed, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! Even though the season is just getting started,d it's never too early to address the "roster cloggers" at the back end of your bench. These players may have looked like sneaky picks on draft night, but recent events have hurt their fantasy upside.
Below, we will spotlight four players who have found themselves on the cut list ahead of the full Week 2 slate.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 2 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 2
Jonah Coleman, DEN - 25% Rostered
Jonah Coleman was an intriguing sleeper in draft season; the rookie out of Washington was regularly praised by the coaching staff in camp. However, his NFL debut did not go as planned, as the rookie took the back seat to J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. In their loss to the Chiefs, Coleman logged just three total offensive snaps while most of his time was on special teams.
He did not see a carry or a target while Dobbins and Harvey were the clear top options out of the backfield. This may change as the season progresses, given where Coleman has fallen down the standings. Those in shallower formats should feel comfortable cutting in favor of a stash option with more short-term upside like DeMario Douglas or Braelon Allen.
Those in deeper formats may consider holding onto him for another week, but another quiet effort could send him to the waiver wire across all leagues.
Tyjae Spears, TEN - 35% Rostered
The other running back to consider dropping is Tyjae Spears of the Titans. While Spears may have more short-term value than Coleman, his upside as a handcuff dropped greatly in Week 1. In their opening loss to the Jets, Spears took three carries for 12 yards and caught two of his four targets for another 12 yards. As expected, Tony Pollard led the team in carries.
While Spears may see his value increase if Pollard misses time, the team's overall offense took a major dip on Sunday. The Titans mustered just 195 total yards of offense against a pedestrian Jets defense. Even if Spears were to slide into the top role, he may not provide anything more than fringe FLEX upside.
Those holding him as a high-end handcuff should consider pivoting to a backup running back on a more explosive offense.
Rashid Shaheed, SEA - 40% Rostered
Shaheed saw his fantasy value increase as a sleeper during draft seasons after dropping positive reviews in training camp. However, with his starting QB, Sam Darnold, set to miss at least Week 2 (and likely longer), his short-term value takes a major hit. In Week 1 (With Drew Lock playing nearly the entire contest), Shaheed caught just one of his three targets.
While he does have the big-play ability to prove fantasy value, managers should not trust him while the backup QB is under center. While managers may still look to hold him in deeper three-WR formats while Darnold is on the shelf, those in standard 12-team leagues should pivot to a WR with far more upside, like Devaughn Vele or Adonai Mitchell.
Chig Okonkwo, WAS - 30% Rostered
Let's round this out with a tight end. Like many names on this list, Chig Okonkwo was a popular late-round TE sleeper in drafts but failed to live up to that hype in his Commanders debut. During their loss to the Eagles, Okonkwo caught just two passes (three targets) for an underwhelming 16 yards before exiting with a hamstring injury.
He has also missed the first two practices of the week, further suggesting he will not play in Week 2 and making the cut even easier for most managers. Additionally, the team's No. 3 WR, Antonio Williams, turned a very impressive NFL debut and could potentially take targets away from Okonkwo once he returns.
Managers needing some depth at TE should instead pivot to New York Jets rookie Kenyon Sadiq or Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Pat Freiermuth ahead of Week 2.
Chig Okonkwo Missing Another Practice on Thursday https://t.co/nxQFewoMCC
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 17, 2026
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Ros. %
|Baller Move
|1
|Malik Davis
|RB
|5
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|25
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|10
|Drop in All Leagues
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|70
|Drop in All Leagues
|10
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|15
|Drop in All Leagues (non-IDP)
|11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|90
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|25
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|45
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|15
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|Drop in Most Leagues
|17
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|35
|Hold in Two-QB Leagues
|18
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|75
|Hold in Two-QB Leagues
|19
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|70
|IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|20
|Tank Dell
|WR
|20
|IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|21
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|20
|IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|22
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|50
|IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|23
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|55
|IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|24
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|55
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
|25
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|25
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues
|26
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|15
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|35
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|55
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|80
|Hold
|30
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|70
|Hold
|31
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|90
|Hold
|32
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|85
|Hold
|33
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|80
|Hold
|34
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|100
|Hold
|35
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|100
|Hold
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Devaughn Vele, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Mack Hollins:
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