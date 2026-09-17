Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 2 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
It’s only Week 2, and there are already injuries that fantasy managers have to maneuver around. There are also players that we may be worried about and want to replace in their starting lineups.
While it is far too early to even consider sitting your studs, the more fringe players in your lineup come down to usage and matchup.
And with players out, replacements step in! Here are sneaky starts and pivot options for Week 2!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Jordan Love is going to have to throw more this season. The Packers' defense is vulnerable, and they don't have a proven rushing attack right now. In Week 1, he threw 42 times, the fourth-most in a regular-season game in his career.
Love has always had the talent; he just needs the volume. Plus, the Jets haven't had an interception in 18 straight games and struggled against the pass last year. Love is heading into QB1 range as long as he keeps throwing this often.
Malik Willis showed why he is always in play for fantasy purposes. He ran for 39 yards and a touchdown, which is starting to head toward an average game for him as a starter. He struggled as a passer in Week 1. The positive is he threw 27 times and will likely have to throw a bunch this week against the Niners.
There certainly will be volatility. His rushing production and pass-game volume give him a decently safe fantasy floor. The ceiling will also be high, as we saw last year when he topped 30 fantasy points in his lone start.
Tyler Shough had to throw 56 times in Week 1. He finished with 410 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. It wasn’t always pretty, but fantasy points are fantasy points. He will likely have to air it out a bunch again this week against the Ravens, who are capable of putting a lot of points on the board.
Anthony Weaver said Tyler Shough reminds him of a “poor man’s Josh Allen” with his arm strength and mobility.
Shough went for 239 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT in a loss to Weaver’s Dolphins last year. pic.twitter.com/aC2cLt9jIX
— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 17, 2026
Carson Wentz was effective last week against the Packers, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns. While he won’t always put up touchdown numbers like that, he has a good chance this week. The Bears can put a lot of points on the board and have a suspect defense.
Justin Jefferson's 39-yard TD reception from Carson Wentz is Jefferson's first deep TD (20+ air yards) since Week 16, 2024.
It was also the longest reception of Jefferson's career by air distance (57.2 yards).#GBvsMIN | #Skol https://t.co/6iMIXLe8pa
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2026
Last week Bryce Young went for four total touchdowns against them and scored over 30 fantasy points. If Kyler Murray is out, Wentz would be in play as a high-upside streaming option.
Running Backs
Aaron Jones is very much back in play with Jordan Mason on the IR. He should be the Vikings' lead runner and handle the passing downs. I also expect red-zone work to go his way. That usage would have him in the RB2 range.
This week he sees the Bears, who allowed a huge fantasy day to Chuba Hubbard last week. Given the volume and matchup, he is a strong RB2 play. He can be started over Jadarian Price, Quinshon Judkins, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, Tony Pollard, and J.K. Dobbins.
Woody Marks played one fewer snap than David Montgomery in Week 1 (37 to 36). He only saw 10 opportunities (nine carries, one target), but he did lead the Texans backfield with 17 targets.
The Texans could be in a higher-scoring game than they are used to, like last week. Plus, if Nico Collins is out, that opens up a lot of targets. Not that Marks will play that role, but it could mean a couple more passes going his way.
Tyler Allgeier played 57 percent of the snaps and saw 17 carries and two targets. He may not be the sexiest name, but 19 opportunities shouldn't be ignored. The matchup is far from ideal, and Jeremiyah Love should see more work as the season progresses. Still, if you are diving deep, volume has Allgeier in play.
Devin Singletary and Tyjae Spears are for the desperate. Those who went zero or hero RB and need to find an option to get by in Week 2. Both were the passing-down options for their teams in Week 1.
Singletary saw four targets and led the Giants backfield in routes (18). Spears led the Titans backfield in routes (17) and targets (two). Both could be in catch-up mode, forcing their teams to throw.
Wide Receivers
Jalen Coker is coming off a fantastic game both fantasy and usage-wise. He had nine targets, three of which were deep. He went for 138 yards and a TD and nearly had a second one as he was tackled just short of the goal line.
The Panthers' passing attack was funneled through Coker and Tetairoa McMillan. Usage like that will quickly have Coker in the weekly mix. While Carolina will not be in games like last week all the time, Bryce Young does have some huge performances against the Falcons. Coker could be played over DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr., Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston, and Chris Godwin Jr.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Caleb Douglas went for the most Week 1 yards by a rookie WR since Puka Nacua. He finished with seven targets, five catches, and 94 yards. He ran 10 deep routes, the second most in the NFL. With the Dolphins likely to be trailing, they will have to throw, and deep targets mean big-play potential.
Willis trusts him, and his usage should increase as the season progresses. While he may be volatile week-to-week, he should see consistent volume, and that is enough to make him a WR4 with higher weekly upside.
Caleb Douglas was EXPOSING the Raiders secondary all game long in his NFL debut.
Douglas currently leads all rookies in targets (6), receptions (5), and receiving yards (94).
The Dolphins rookie WR is going to be a PROBLEM for the rest of the league 😳🔥 https://t.co/6U6ynGn0bO pic.twitter.com/RlKv0UywcH
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 16, 2026
Devaugh Vele put up a big fantasy game in Week 1 with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Even better, he ran a team-high 53 routes and nine targets. Vele will see plenty of consistent usage opposite of Chris Olave, at least until Jordyn Tyson returns.
He is on a team that has shown both in Week 1 and historically that they will throw a bunch. This week could be similar against the Ravens. Vele is certainly in play as a streaming option.
DeMario Douglas is the option that the Pats go to against zone coverage. He saw a team-high seven targets in Week 1, all of which came against zone coverage. This week he will face the Steelers, who played zone on every single play in Week 1.
Not only is this a favorable matchup for Douglas, but with the Patriots without A.J. Brown, there are lots of targets up for grabs. If you need an injury replacement, Douglas is in play.
Others: Dontayvion Wicks, Rashod Bateman, Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne
Tight Ends
Juwan Johnson saw seven targets in Week 1 and will be in contention to be the Saints' number two target behind Olave. He also is a strong red zone option, which is enough to keep him in play as a fantasy streaming option.
The Saints have been one of the pass-happy offenses in the league and could be chasing points this week. That makes Johnson, just like he was last week, the top sneaky start at tight end.
Dalton Schultz saw eight targets in Week 1, the second-most of the Texans. While he doesn't have a high ceiling, Schultz has been a safe floor play with steady volume dating back to last season.
Schultz is in play this week in a game the Texans could have to throw, like last week against the Bengals. If Nico Collins misses the game, Schultz could elevate to TE1 status.
Michael Mayer saw seven targets, catching six of them, in Week 1. While he did not post huge yard numbers, the volume is what we are chasing. He gets the Chargers, who allowed 95 yards to tight ends in Week 1, the fourth most. They also gave up a touchdown. Granted it was against Trey McBride.
If Brock Bowers is out again, Mayer is in play as a streaming option, as the Raiders likely will be trailing and have to throw.
If Chig Okonkwo suits up this week, he is in play as a streaming option with upside against the Cowboys, who were lit up by Isaiah Likely last week. If he sits and you need a deep streaming option, you can go with Kenyon Sadiq. The rookie scored a touchdown last week.
Plus, the Jets used 12 personnel (two tight ends) on 24 percent of plays and 13 personnel (three tight ends) 18 percent of the time. That is plenty of opportunities for tight ends in a favorable matchup, where they could have to throw against the Packers.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!