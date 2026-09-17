Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 2 of 2026. John's buy low, sell high Week 2 fantasy trade targets include De'Von Achane, Rashee Rice, and more.
Often, the best time to buy or trade players in fantasy football is as soon as possible. There may be major red flags about their potential production for the rest of the season, or they could underperform early in the season before getting back on track and never looking back.
Though he's a hard player to trade for at any point, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase is a perfect example of the second player archetype mentioned above. In the past three seasons, he has scored an average of under 8.2 PPR fantasy points per game in Week 1.
Of course, he tends to absolutely detonate without any warning, scoring more than 30 PPR fantasy points multiple times per season, which means it's possible that someone who performs poorly early on can become a must-start and league-winner later on. So who should you buy low and who are good sell targets for fantasy football for 2026? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Trade Targets for Fantasy Football
QB: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield's Week 1 was uncharacteristic compared to his usual play. He's typically a productive passer with at least middling rushing upside. He threw for just 216 yards and no passing touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards and one touchdown in his team's loss in Week 1. Three lost fumbles tanked his fantasy score, though.
Mayfield was the QB4 overall in fantasy football as recently as 2024. He doesn't have WR Mike Evans anymore, but he has a solid group of wideouts in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and the promising rookie Ted Hurst III. He just needs to hang on to the football a bit more.
BRYAN COOKED.#TBvsCIN at 1:00 PM on Fox pic.twitter.com/J0ZyIeZs05
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2026
We should see an improvement here as time goes on. Egbuka dealt with a significant turf toe injury in the offseason, but he'll recover.
RB: De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
It's not much of a surprise that the Dolphins offense struggled in their first game of the 2026 season. They lost their starting quarterback and two starting wide receivers to other teams after the 2025 season. Those players accounted for a massive amount of their offense when they were all healthy.
Without wide receivers Tyreek Hill (knee) and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are relying on a mostly unproductive WR Malik Washington and a few rookies as their starting wideouts. And they have a starting QB in Malik Willis, who has very little experience as a starter in his career.
De’Von Achane splits Paul and Proctor and negotiates a first down. pic.twitter.com/nXBJDTr0VV
— Jason Sarney - Dolphins Wire (@Jason_Sarney) September 13, 2026
They also have a new offense that's being implemented. Achane totaled 11 carries for just 36 yards and caught four of his five targets for 30 yards, with 10.6 total PPR fantasy points on the day. The receiving usage was solid, but there were no scores to be had, and his rushing work was pretty minimal.
Achane was the RB5 in 2025, despite missing one game due to injury. His upside was huge, thanks to his high rushing efficiency, ability to score from far away from the end zone, and his pass-catching prowess. Achane is one of the few elite receiving backs in the NFL.
Something around 10 PPR points is likely his floor. He's a good player to trade for if a fantasy manager in one of your leagues is getting nervous.
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Broncos head coach Sean Payton passed off his play-calling duties to former quarterback and current Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb. In Week 1, that was an absolute disaster. Webb went away from Payton's attempts to cover for quarterback Bo Nix's apparent deficiencies.
Rather than have Nix roll out on a high percentage of his dropbacks, Webb had him (and the other Broncos players) in motion less than they were last season. That didn't help at all, and the Chiefs steamrolled the Broncos on their way to a dominant win. As a result, newly signed WR Jaylen Waddle had just one catch for two yards.
Couple things on this one. first of all, Harvey gets his lunch eaten in pass pro. Second, Waddle runs his route a yard short of the sticks on 3rd and 4. Details!
I don't *hate* the decision here. Waddle 1on1 in man coverage on 3rd and 4 is what he's here for. The ball is just… pic.twitter.com/WKRDpb5w8K
— Josh Stecklein🍏 (@JmoneysteckNFL) September 16, 2026
The best time to buy a player in fantasy is when you can get them for as cheap as possible. Waddle is likely to be cheap depending on what league you're in. Panic selling is a thing. Waddle should be fine in the long run, though it may take Payton seizing back play-calling duties from Webb.
There's no telling how long that could take. But the Broncos were a team with Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2026 season, and their fans (and ownership) will likely get impatient extremely quickly if a roster of this quality is getting blasted left and right.
Waddle's been a highly efficient receiver his entire career, especially on a per-route basis. He should be getting plenty of work sometime soon. Even if Webb remains the play-caller, perhaps against worse defenses than that of the Chiefs, Waddle will start going off.
Sell Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
The new-look offense of the Chargers, with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel running the show, fell completely flat in Week 1. They were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals. Herbert was considered to be a potential QB1 in fantasy football this season, but it's tough to see that happening right now.
The Chargers still can't put together a competent interior offensive line. Their tackles played well, but Herbert continued to get blasted by interior pressure in Week 1, which routinely kills this offense's potential. Additionally, none of their pass-catchers aside from WR Ladd McConkey (ribs) were very effective.
Ladd McConkey was injured on this play right here
Violent HIT causing possible
-Chest contusion
-Internal organ damage
-Possible rib fractures pic.twitter.com/2Z0fUnHt5a
— Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) September 13, 2026
And that No. 1 weapon for Los Angeles now has fractured ribs. He's practicing in a limited fashion, and hasn't been ruled out for Week 2, technically. But he could miss time, and in his absence, the Chargers offense could be even worse without him.
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins showed nice upside as a pure runner in his rookie season. The problem is that the Browns offense is potentially the worst in the league. He also doesn't have the pass-catching upside to get his PPR points up with receptions.
This 46yd run from #Browns Quinshon Judkins made no. 72 https://t.co/lgqdRq7IAO pic.twitter.com/Gex6YRcj0p
— Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) July 8, 2026
His combination of size and speed drives his upside. The Browns offense drives that upside into the ground in a lot of games. He needs touchdowns to be worth starting in fantasy football, and he didn't get any of those last week. This offense in general will reach the end zone among the least of any team in the NFL this year.
WR: Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Rice thrived on an extremely low average depth-of-target role last season with the Chiefs. They didn't have much of a run game and used Rice's ability to break tackles as an extension of the run game to keep their offense going. This season, they have another potent after-the-catch weapon to utilize.
Running back Kenneth Walker III destroyed the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and Rice was held to just two catches on two targets for 19 yards and a touchdown. That target volume was ugly, though, in similar game scripts moving forward, it could spell disaster for fantasy managers who drafted him.
Chiefs re-take the lead
DENvsKC on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/svIOKtUngn
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026
Top-tier PPR scam players, or players who rely heavily on short passes to become fantasy relevant, can also quickly lose that support and become landmines for fantasy football. Trading away Rice makes sense, as you should still be able to get solid value from him.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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