RotoBaller's updated Week 2 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The wide receiver position has been hit by many injuries heading into Week 2, including Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins being ruled out and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers being listed as doubtful, which means several managers could be looking to the waiver wire to fill their lineup. Fortunately, we have you covered at RotoBaller with updated Week 2 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|6
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|George Pickens
|WR
|20
|2
|8
|Chris Olave
|WR
|23
|2
|9
|Mike Evans
|WR
|26
|2
|10
|DJ Moore
|WR
|27
|2
|11
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|Parker Washington
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|33
|3
|15
|Christian Watson
|WR
|35
|3
|16
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|37
|3
|17
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|38
|3
|18
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|41
|4
|19
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|42
|4
|20
|Davante Adams
|WR
|44
|4
|21
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|46
|4
|22
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|47
|4
|23
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|52
|4
|24
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|53
|4
|25
|Drake London
|WR
|56
|5
|26
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|57
|5
|27
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|58
|5
|28
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|62
|5
|31
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|64
|5
|32
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|67
|5
|33
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|69
|5
|34
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|71
|5
|35
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|73
|5
|36
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|75
|6
|37
|Josh Downs
|WR
|76
|6
|38
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|77
|6
|39
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|78
|6
|40
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|82
|6
|41
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|84
|7
|42
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|85
|7
|43
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|86
|7
|44
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|88
|7
|45
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|94
|7
|46
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|96
|8
|47
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|99
|8
|48
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|100
|8
|49
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|102
|8
|50
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|103
|8
|51
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|110
|8
|52
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|112
|8
|53
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|113
|8
|54
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|114
|9
|55
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|115
|9
|56
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|116
|9
|57
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|117
|9
|58
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|119
|9
|59
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|122
|9
|60
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|124
|10
|61
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|125
|10
|62
|Malik Washington
|WR
|126
|10
|63
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|128
|10
|64
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|130
|10
|65
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|131
|10
|66
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|133
|11
|67
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|134
|11
|68
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|135
|11
|69
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|138
|11
|70
|Tre Harris
|WR
|139
|11
|71
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|140
|11
|72
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|142
|11
|73
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|143
|11
|74
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|145
|11
|75
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|148
|12
|76
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|152
|12
|77
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|158
|12
|78
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|162
|12
|79
|Chris Bell
|WR
|163
|12
|80
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|164
|12
|81
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|165
|12
|82
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|167
|12
|83
|Jack Bech
|WR
|168
|12
|84
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|170
|13
|85
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|171
|13
|86
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|173
|13
|87
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|174
|13
|88
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|177
|13
|89
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|180
|13
|90
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|183
|14
|91
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|184
|15
|92
|Tai Felton
|WR
|185
|15
|93
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|186
|15
|94
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|188
|15
|95
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|189
|15
|96
|Chris Moore
|WR
|190
|16
|97
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|192
|16
|98
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|194
|16
|99
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|199
|16
|100
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|201
|16
|101
|Malik Benson
|WR
|202
|16
|102
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|204
|16
|103
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|205
|16
|104
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|207
|16
|105
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|208
|16
|106
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|214
|16
|107
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|215
|16
|108
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|216
|16
|109
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|217
|16
|110
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|218
|16
|111
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|220
|16
|112
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|221
|16
|113
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|222
|16
|114
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|229
|16
|115
|Tory Horton
|WR
|230
|16
|116
|Colbie Young
|WR
|232
|16
|117
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|236
|16
|118
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|237
|16
|119
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|238
|16
|120
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|240
|16
|121
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|241
|16
|122
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|242
|16
|123
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|243
|16
|124
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|244
|16
|125
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|245
|16
|126
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|247
|16
|127
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|249
|16
|128
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|252
|16
|129
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|253
|16
|130
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|254
|16
|131
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|255
|16
|132
|Barion Brown
|WR
|256
|16
|133
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|257
|16
|134
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|258
|16
|135
|Myles Price
|WR
|263
|16
|136
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|264
|16
|137
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|271
|16
|138
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|275
Week 2 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele stepped up as the WR2 behind Chris Olave in Week 1's battle against the Detroit Lions, recording seven receptions on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss. Surprisingly, Vele led the Saints' receiver room in snap percentage at 91%, playing five more snaps than Olave and 20 more than rookie receiver Bryce Lance.
With Olave officially questionable with a hamstring injury, Vele would step in as the team's WR1 against a tough Ravens defense that allowed just 166 passing yards in Week 1 against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. If Olave does suit up, Vele should still have some appeal in deeper leagues, coming in at WR41 in Nick Mariano's Week 2 rankings.
If Olave is ruled out, Vele becomes a viable WR3 with additional upside.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans had six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown on seven targets in his debut with his new team in Week 1. The chemistry that Evans shared with Brock Purdy was immediately evident. On the 49ers' first drive alone, Purdy threw to Evans for three third-down conversions, and the veteran finished the game tied with Deebo Samuel Sr. for the team lead in receptions and targets.
Already at the top of the 49ers' depth chart, Evans could see a few more targets with George Kittle (Achilles) still working back to full strength and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out following his Week 1 non-contact ankle injury. This week, the 49ers are favored by almost two touchdowns against the Dolphins, which should mean less reliance on the passing game.
Even if the potential blowout does take shape, Evans' likely involvement makes him a borderline WR1/2 and a must-start in Week 2.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is set for a strong outing in this weekend's divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at home. The University of Missouri product had, by all intents and purposes, solid production in last Sunday's 59-37 flogging of the Panthers, going for 63 yards on five-of-five receptions.
While fantasy managers might quibble about Burden - and Chicago's receiving weapons as a whole, for that matter - not coming through in a bigger way on a day the team posted nearly 60 points, it's a positive outcome considering the groin injury that robbed him of the preseason.
Week 2 won't be easy for quarterback Caleb Williams and company against an aggressive Brian Flores defense. On the other hand, Minnesota yielded a league-high 353 passing yards to Jordan Love and the Packers to start the year, which may be a chink in their armor. Burden is RotoBaller's PPR WR18 for this weekend's pivotal contest.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Worthy, like fellow receiver Rashee Rice, had a down game as the Chiefs offense was centered around running back Kenneth Walker. Walker exploded for 191 total yards, leaving Worthy with just three catches for 18 yards.
The encouraging news is that Worthy was tied with Walker for the most targets on the team in Week 1, so maybe the second-year wideout can convert those opportunities into big plays against the Colts.
The Colts defense was just trounced by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of 41 points in Week 1. If Kansas City can marry the pass game with the run game in Week 2, Worthy may be able to make some things happen as the defense is focused on stopping Walker. Worthy is ranked WR53 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a deep league WR3 option with a low floor heading into Sunday.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Quentin Johnston, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Devaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Quentin Johnston, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Devaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy:
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