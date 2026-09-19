👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The wide receiver position has been hit by many injuries heading into Week 2, including Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins being ruled out and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers being listed as doubtful, which means several managers could be looking to the waiver wire to fill their lineup. Fortunately, we have you covered at RotoBaller with updated Week 2 PPR wide receiver rankings.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Puka Nacua WR 3
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 4
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 6
2 4 Justin Jefferson WR 9
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 14
2 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR 18
2 7 George Pickens WR 20
2 8 Chris Olave WR 23
2 9 Mike Evans WR 26
2 10 DJ Moore WR 27
2 11 DeVonta Smith WR 28
3 12 Garrett Wilson WR 29
3 13 Parker Washington WR 31
3 14 Malik Nabers WR 33
3 15 Christian Watson WR 35
3 16 Jameson Williams WR 37
3 17 Emeka Egbuka WR 38
3 18 Luther Burden III WR 41
4 19 Terry McLaurin WR 42
4 20 Davante Adams WR 44
4 21 Tee Higgins WR 46
4 22 Rashee Rice WR 47
4 23 Tetairoa McMillan WR 52
4 24 Ladd McConkey WR 53
4 25 Drake London WR 56
5 26 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 57
5 27 Jalen Coker WR 58
5 28 Jaylen Waddle WR 59
5 29 Stefon Diggs WR 60
5 30 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 62
5 31 Matthew Golden WR 64
5 32 DK Metcalf WR 67
5 33 Jayden Reed WR 69
5 34 Khalil Shakir WR 71
5 35 Rome Odunze WR 73
5 36 Michael Wilson WR 75
6 37 Josh Downs WR 76
6 38 Jakobi Meyers WR 77
6 39 Quentin Johnston WR 78
6 40 Romeo Doubs WR 82
6 41 Devaughn Vele WR 84
7 42 Jordan Addison WR 85
7 43 Caleb Douglas WR 86
7 44 Courtland Sutton WR 88
7 45 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 94
7 46 Kayshon Boutte WR 96
8 47 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 99
8 48 Alec Pierce WR 100
8 49 KC Concepcion WR 102
8 50 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 103
8 51 Carnell Tate WR 110
8 52 Keenan Allen WR 112
8 53 Xavier Worthy WR 113
8 54 Rashod Bateman WR 114
9 55 Denzel Boston WR 115
9 56 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 116
9 57 Mack Hollins WR 117
9 58 DeMario Douglas WR 119
9 59 Tre Tucker WR 122
9 60 Dontayvion Wicks WR 124
10 61 Adonai Mitchell WR 125
10 62 Malik Washington WR 126
10 63 Pat Bryant WR 128
10 64 Jaylin Noel WR 130
10 65 Antonio Williams WR 131
10 66 Kendrick Bourne WR 133
11 67 Demarcus Robinson WR 134
11 68 Ryan Flournoy WR 135
11 69 Xavier Hutchinson WR 138
11 70 Tre Harris WR 139
11 71 Jalen McMillan WR 140
11 72 Makai Lemon WR 142
11 73 Jalen Nailor WR 143
11 74 Rashid Shaheed WR 145
11 75 Malachi Fields WR 148
12 76 Cooper Kupp WR 152
12 77 Kalif Raymond WR 158
12 78 Bryce Lance WR 162
12 79 Chris Bell WR 163
12 80 Ted Hurst WR 164
12 81 Jerry Jeudy WR 165
12 82 Roman Wilson WR 167
12 83 Jack Bech WR 168
12 84 Keon Coleman WR 170
13 85 Isaac TeSlaa WR 171
13 86 Joshua Palmer WR 173
13 87 Devontez Walker WR 174
13 88 Jahdae Walker WR 177
13 89 Tyquan Thornton WR 180
13 90 Darnell Mooney WR 183
14 91 Andrei Iosivas WR 184
15 92 Tai Felton WR 185
15 93 Troy Franklin WR 186
15 94 LaJohntay Wester WR 188
15 95 Elic Ayomanor WR 189
15 96 Chris Moore WR 190
16 97 Xavier Legette WR 192
16 98 Isaiah Williams WR 194
16 99 Calvin Ridley WR 199
16 100 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 201
16 101 Malik Benson WR 202
16 102 Dyami Brown WR 204
16 103 Germie Bernard WR 205
16 104 Zachariah Branch WR 207
16 105 Travis Hunter WR 208
16 106 KaVontae Turpin WR 214
16 107 Elijah Sarratt WR 215
16 108 Jahan Dotson WR 216
16 109 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 217
16 110 Kyle Williams WR 218
16 111 Jordan Whittington WR 220
16 112 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 221
16 113 Tez Johnson WR 222
16 114 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 229
16 115 Tory Horton WR 230
16 116 Colbie Young WR 232
16 117 Efton Chism III WR 236
16 118 Zavion Thomas WR 237
16 119 Xavier Smith WR 238
16 120 Jared Wayne WR 240
16 121 Brenen Thompson WR 241
16 122 Josh Cameron WR 242
16 123 Konata Mumpfield WR 243
16 124 Jonathan Mingo WR 244
16 125 Cyrus Allen WR 245
16 126 Chimere Dike WR 247
16 127 Treylon Burks WR 249
16 128 Marquise Brown WR 252
16 129 Jalen Tolbert WR 253
16 130 Tom Kennedy WR 254
16 131 Laquon Treadwell WR 255
16 132 Barion Brown WR 256
16 133 Ashton Dulin WR 257
16 134 Isaiah Bond WR 258
16 135 Myles Price WR 263
16 136 Zay Flowers WR 264
16 137 Jalen Royals WR 271
16 138 Brycen Tremayne WR 275

 

Week 2 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele stepped up as the WR2 behind Chris Olave in Week 1's battle against the Detroit Lions, recording seven receptions on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss. Surprisingly, Vele led the Saints' receiver room in snap percentage at 91%, playing five more snaps than Olave and 20 more than rookie receiver Bryce Lance.

With Olave officially questionable with a hamstring injury, Vele would step in as the team's WR1 against a tough Ravens defense that allowed just 166 passing yards in Week 1 against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. If Olave does suit up, Vele should still have some appeal in deeper leagues, coming in at WR41 in Nick Mariano's Week 2 rankings.

If Olave is ruled out, Vele becomes a viable WR3 with additional upside.

 

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans had six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown on seven targets in his debut with his new team in Week 1. The chemistry that Evans shared with Brock Purdy was immediately evident. On the 49ers' first drive alone, Purdy threw to Evans for three third-down conversions, and the veteran finished the game tied with Deebo Samuel Sr. for the team lead in receptions and targets.

Already at the top of the 49ers' depth chart, Evans could see a few more targets with George Kittle (Achilles) still working back to full strength and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out following his Week 1 non-contact ankle injury. This week, the 49ers are favored by almost two touchdowns against the Dolphins, which should mean less reliance on the passing game.

Even if the potential blowout does take shape, Evans' likely involvement makes him a borderline WR1/2 and a must-start in Week 2.

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is set for a strong outing in this weekend's divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at home. The University of Missouri product had, by all intents and purposes, solid production in last Sunday's 59-37 flogging of the Panthers, going for 63 yards on five-of-five receptions.

While fantasy managers might quibble about Burden - and Chicago's receiving weapons as a whole, for that matter - not coming through in a bigger way on a day the team posted nearly 60 points, it's a positive outcome considering the groin injury that robbed him of the preseason.

Week 2 won't be easy for quarterback Caleb Williams and company against an aggressive Brian Flores defense. On the other hand, Minnesota yielded a league-high 353 passing yards to Jordan Love and the Packers to start the year, which may be a chink in their armor. Burden is RotoBaller's PPR WR18 for this weekend's pivotal contest.

 

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Worthy, like fellow receiver Rashee Rice, had a down game as the Chiefs offense was centered around running back Kenneth Walker. Walker exploded for 191 total yards, leaving Worthy with just three catches for 18 yards.

The encouraging news is that Worthy was tied with Walker for the most targets on the team in Week 1, so maybe the second-year wideout can convert those opportunities into big plays against the Colts.

The Colts defense was just trounced by the Baltimore Ravens to the tune of 41 points in Week 1. If Kansas City can marry the pass game with the run game in Week 2, Worthy may be able to make some things happen as the defense is focused on stopping Walker. Worthy is ranked WR53 in our RotoBaller Week 2 PPR rankings, making him a deep league WR3 option with a low floor heading into Sunday.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Quentin Johnston, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Devaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Quentin Johnston, Luther Burden III, Mike Evans, Devaughn Vele, Xavier Worthy:

Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kaelon Black
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Quentin Johnston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Woody Marks
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Mayer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Mark Andrews
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kyle Monangai
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Mayer
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
RJ Harvey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jayden Reed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alec Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
DK Metcalf
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devaughn Vele
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Keenan Allen
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rachaad White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Denzel Boston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mack Hollins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Hunter Henry
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brenton Strange
Xavier Worthy
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tre Tucker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Xavier Worthy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Bryant
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Cade Otton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylin Noel
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Worthy
vs
Antonio Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
DJ Moore
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Xavier Worthy
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Xavier Worthy
vs
Davante Adams

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 Quarterback Rankings
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Starts/Sits
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Starts/Sits
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2