RotoBaller's updated Week 2 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
At Rotoballer HQ, we return with more fantasy football rankings to help managers win their Week 2 matchups. Most fantasy managers choose to stream team defenses due to their volatility. If you are looking for a fantasy defense to stream, we've got you covered with our Week 2 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Find out where key defenses such as the Buccaneers, Eagles, 49ers, Rams, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos, and Panthers are listed in our rankings for Week 2.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 2 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|1
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|1
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|1
|4
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|2
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|2
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|3
|7
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|3
|8
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|3
|9
|Houston Texans
|DST
|3
|10
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|4
|11
|New England Patriots
|DST
|4
|12
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|4
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|4
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|5
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|5
|16
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|5
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|5
|18
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|5
|19
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|5
|20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|6
|21
|New York Jets
|DST
|6
|22
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|6
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|6
|24
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|6
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|7
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|7
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|7
|28
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|7
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|8
|30
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|8
|31
|New York Giants
|DST
|8
|32
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
Week 2 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Philadelphia Eagles
The defensive unit for the Philadelphia Eagles had a bit of a disappointing effort in a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles allowed 295 total yards (163 passing yards and 132 rushing yards), recorded just one sack, and did not generate a takeaway. The special teams unit blocked a PAT attempt, thanks to defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Depending on your league scoring settings, the Eagles' defense/special teams likely produced just one to three fantasy points.
The Eagles look to bounce back in what appears to be a better matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Tennessee's offense was abysmal in a 23-10 loss to the New York Jets, amassing just 195 total yards (127 passing yards and 68 rushing yards). After one week of play, the Titans rank 31st in total yards, 30th in passing offense, 29th in rushing yards, and tied for 28th in points. This is a get-right game for the Eagles' defense.
Philadelphia did deal with injuries to Carter (wrist), defensive back Cooper DeJean (calf/abdomen), outside linebacker/EDGE Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) and safety Andrew Mukuba (knee) throughout the week, but all four defenders practiced in some capacity on Friday. Greenard has been ruled out for the second consecutive week, while Mukuba is questionable and the other two are expected to play. The Eagles rank as RotoBaller's No. 2 defense/special teams for Week 2 and should be started in all formats. Philadelphia is also a wise DFS play this week.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers D/ST was lit up by the Chicago Bears last Sunday, allowing a whopping 59 points. The Panthers defense will look to rebound and face a Falcons offense led by third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. Against the Steelers in the regular-season opener, the Falcons offense threw two interceptions (including a pick-six), fumbled twice, and allowed four sacks.
The Panthers will be without defensive end Bobby Brown (back), who was ruled out in Week 2, while linebacker Patrick Jones is questionable with a back injury. With the Falcons forced to start Rush again in Week 2, the Panthers D/ST becomes an intriguing streamer and is ranked 16th by RotoBaller among fantasy defenses for Week 2.
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' defense and special teams (DST) had a solid fantasy outing in the opener, as the team opened the season with a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They are ready to repeat the success at home in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Last week marked the first look at the revamped Ravens DST under new head coach Jesse Minter, and the defensive unit did not disappoint. They racked up two turnovers, sacked quarterback Daniel Jones twice, and held the Colts offense to under 300 total yards.
The most significant change was the Ravens' pass coverage deployment. According to Next Gen Stats, the Ravens showed Cover 4 pass coverage 23.5% of the time, closer to Minter's rate with the Chargers last season (25.6%, 4th-highest). In 2025, the Ravens used Cover 4 at the league's third-lowest rate (9.1%). This shift matters in Week 2 against the Saints because Tyler Shough threw one of his two interceptions and tallied only 69 yards when facing Cover 4 against the Detroit Lions. Of course, the second-year quarterback is coming off a 400-yard game, but the Ravens DST, which generated pressure in an average of 2.33 seconds and has the league's highest pressure rate (52.9%), probably will give Shough little time to throw.
The DST is dealing with some injuries, and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) will remain out, which will continue to put a damper on the Ravens' run defense that gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Trey Hendrickson (finger) is questionable for Sunday but is expected to play. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is a top choice in Week 2 and has favorable matchups in two of the next three weeks, making them a potential hold for fantasy managers streaming defenses through Week 5.
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers' defense is suddenly a top contender after consistently disappointing last season. In the Australia game, the 49ers held the Rams to just seven points after giving up a combined 65 points to their divisional rival in their two meetings in 2025. They also recorded one interception and forced two fumbles, recovering one. San Francisco showed they are up for a challenge, but Week 2 will be considerably easier.
On Sunday, the Niners host the Miami Dolphins, who put up 259 total yards on offense and surrendered five sacks against the Raiders last week. If San Francisco can keep quarterback Malik Willis and running back De'Von Achane contained as well as Las Vegas did, then they should be a top-five D/ST in Week 2. Fantasy managers can start the 49ers D/ST with renewed confidence on Sunday.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots D/ST will look for an opportunity to get back on track in fantasy football during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots had a frustrating showing against the Seahawks and Drew Lock, allowing 285 yards and 13 points with two sacks and zero turnovers. The unit kept the Patriots in the contest, but from a fantasy perspective, they have plenty of room for improvement.
A matchup with the Steelers' mid-level offense could help the Patriots get back on track, but it's also worth noting that the turnover odds are relatively low against Aaron Rodgers, who threw just seven interceptions last season. As it stands, the Patriots rank as the #11 D/ST in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Buccaneers, Eagles, 49ers, Rams, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos, and Panthers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Buccaneers, Eagles, 49ers, Rams, Texans, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos, and Panthers:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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