RotoBaller's updated Week 2 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Kickers can make or break your week if your fantasy football league utilizes the position. This past week, we saw a lot of offense, and a few kickers scored double-digit points. Today, we break down kickers with our updated Week 2 kicker rankings for 2026. Below are the rankings for kickers such as Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Will Reichard, Harrison Mevis, and Ryan Fitzgerald.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 2 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|1
|3
|Tyler Bass
|K
|1
|4
|Tyler Loop
|K
|2
|5
|Cairo Santos
|K
|2
|6
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|3
|7
|Cam Little
|K
|3
|8
|Harrison Butker
|K
|3
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|10
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|4
|11
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|4
|12
|Evan McPherson
|K
|4
|13
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|4
|14
|Jake Bates
|K
|4
|15
|Trey Smack
|K
|5
|16
|Jake Elliott
|K
|5
|17
|Will Reichard
|K
|5
|18
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|19
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|20
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|5
|21
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|22
|Drew Stevens
|K
|6
|23
|Chris Boswell
|K
|6
|24
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|25
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|6
|26
|Matt Gay
|K
|6
|27
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|7
|28
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|7
|29
|Joey Slye
|K
|7
|30
|Chad Ryland
|K
|7
|31
|Riley Patterson
|K
|7
|32
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 2 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop overcame his preseason jitters against the Indianapolis Colts and is ready to show off his leg at home in Baltimore against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Last week, Loop got off to a hot start by making a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half and a 45-yard attempt in the second, which complemented his perfect five-for-five extra points made. Veteran Jake Moody, who was brought in last week to give Loop competition, was released from the practice squad Tuesday, which demonstrates head coach Jesse Minter's growing confidence in the second-year kicker.
Loop may not be out of the woods quite yet, as the opener was in the controlled environment of Lucas Oil Stadium and the second-year kicker will be exposed to the elements Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. As of Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of rain during Sunday's kickoff with gusts up to 16 mph. However, Loop had an 89.7% field goal percentage outdoors last season, and the chance of inclement weather should not deter fantasy managers from putting Loop in their lineups. He is kicking for one of the best offenses in the league and is Rotoballer's fourth-ranked kicker heading into Week 2.
Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts and converted all three of his three extra point opportunities against the Rams. Pineiro hit from 20 and 56 yards out and doinked a 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter when the game was already well in hand. Pineiro missed practice all week due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Week 2. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers will be adding a temporary replacement kicker in case Pineiro can't go on Sunday.
If Pineiro is active, he should be in starting lineups as there will be plenty of opportunities for the 49ers to get on the board in a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins. As one of the last games on the slate for Week 2, fantasy managers may have to pivot to Pineiro's as-yet-unnamed replacement if he is inactive on Sunday
Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos sees his fantasy value ascending ahead of a divisional clash with the visiting Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Chicago didn't let up in their trouncing of the Panthers to begin the campaign. Santos didn't have many opportunities to show off his leg from distance, as he was afforded - and connected on - only one field goal chance. However, the thirteen-year veteran was automatic on his extra-point tries - knocking through all eight in the contest.
While it's unlikely Santos will boast such lofty figures every week, it's an encouraging sign of what this offense can do every time it takes the field. Moreover, Chicago's defense doesn't look much improved from 2025, meaning the team could often face a shootout. Minnesota may subvert that in Week 2, but Santos should be busy again either way. The Tulane product is RotoBaller's K5 for Sunday's outing.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald racked up seven points in last Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. He made four of his five PATs and converted his only field-goal attempt (44 yards) in Sunday's 59-37 loss. The 26-year-old will look to build on his solid rookie campaign, in which he converted 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 27 of 30 extra-point tries over 17 regular-season games. He also made two field goals from 55-plus last season and even connected on a 61-yarder during the preseason.
The Panthers offense is coming in red-hot against the Falcons after scoring 37 points against the Bears. In his last two outings against the Falcons, Fitzgerald racked up 22 points total in both weeks. Fitzgerald is on the streaming radar for Week 2 and is currently ranked 20th among all kickers in the latest RotoBaller Week 2 rankings.
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Butker was perfect on his kicks last Sunday, nailing all five of them. He accounted for seven of the Chiefs' 31 points in last week's blowout win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs offense was rolling, so Butker only had one field goal attempt from 28 yards away, and he made it with ease. His four other kicks in the contest were extra-point attempts that he drained.
Butker will look to continue his streak of perfection against the Colts. The Baltimore Ravens just scored 41 points against the Colts in the opener, so if the Chiefs match that performance, Butker will be a busy man on Sunday. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a kicker worth starting this weekend.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had himself a game in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McPherson nailed all seven of his kicks in the contest, four of which were field goals. Of the four field goals he knocked through, two of them were 55 yards or longer, with a long of 58 yards in the game. The Bengals kicker accounted for 15 of the 33 points scored by Cincinnati. McPherson will look to keep his streak heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.
The Texans were one of the toughest defensive units in 2025, but the Buffalo Bills just hung 36 points on them last Sunday, so they're not quite infallible. If the Bengals offense can find their groove on Sunday, McPherson could be quite involved again. McPherson is ranked K12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him worth a start at the kicker position this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Cam Little, Chase McLaughlin, Chris Boswell, Tyler Loop, Kai'imi Fairbairn, and Trey Smack. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Will Reichard, Harrison Mevis, and Ryan Fitzgerald:
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