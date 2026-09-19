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Week 2 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Evan McPherson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 2 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 2 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kickers can make or break your week if your fantasy football league utilizes the position. This past week, we saw a lot of offense, and a few kickers scored double-digit points. Today, we break down kickers with our updated Week 2 kicker rankings for 2026. Below are the rankings for kickers such as Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Will Reichard, Harrison Mevis, and Ryan Fitzgerald.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Eddy Pineiro K
1 3 Tyler Bass K
1 4 Tyler Loop K
2 5 Cairo Santos K
2 6 Cameron Dicker K
3 7 Cam Little K
3 8 Harrison Butker K
3 9 Jason Myers K
3 10 Harrison Mevis K
4 11 Chase McLaughlin K
4 12 Evan McPherson K
4 13 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
4 14 Jake Bates K
4 15 Trey Smack K
5 16 Jake Elliott K
5 17 Will Reichard K
5 18 Wil Lutz K
5 19 Andy Borregales K
5 20 Ryan Fitzgerald K
5 21 Nick Folk K
5 22 Drew Stevens K
6 23 Chris Boswell K
6 24 Jason Sanders K
6 25 Spencer Shrader K
6 26 Matt Gay K
6 27 Daniel Carlson K
7 28 Dominic Zvada K
7 29 Joey Slye K
7 30 Chad Ryland K
7 31 Riley Patterson K
7 32 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 2 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop overcame his preseason jitters against the Indianapolis Colts and is ready to show off his leg at home in Baltimore against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Last week, Loop got off to a hot start by making a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half and a 45-yard attempt in the second, which complemented his perfect five-for-five extra points made. Veteran Jake Moody, who was brought in last week to give Loop competition, was released from the practice squad Tuesday, which demonstrates head coach Jesse Minter's growing confidence in the second-year kicker.

Loop may not be out of the woods quite yet, as the opener was in the controlled environment of Lucas Oil Stadium and the second-year kicker will be exposed to the elements Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. As of Saturday morning, there is a slight chance of rain during Sunday's kickoff with gusts up to 16 mph. However, Loop had an 89.7% field goal percentage outdoors last season, and the chance of inclement weather should not deter fantasy managers from putting Loop in their lineups. He is kicking for one of the best offenses in the league and is Rotoballer's fourth-ranked kicker heading into Week 2.

 

Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts and converted all three of his three extra point opportunities against the Rams. Pineiro hit from 20 and 56 yards out and doinked a 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter when the game was already well in hand. Pineiro missed practice all week due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Week 2. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers will be adding a temporary replacement kicker in case Pineiro can't go on Sunday.

If Pineiro is active, he should be in starting lineups as there will be plenty of opportunities for the 49ers to get on the board in a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins. As one of the last games on the slate for Week 2, fantasy managers may have to pivot to Pineiro's as-yet-unnamed replacement if he is inactive on Sunday

 

Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos sees his fantasy value ascending ahead of a divisional clash with the visiting Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Chicago didn't let up in their trouncing of the Panthers to begin the campaign. Santos didn't have many opportunities to show off his leg from distance, as he was afforded - and connected on - only one field goal chance. However, the thirteen-year veteran was automatic on his extra-point tries - knocking through all eight in the contest.

While it's unlikely Santos will boast such lofty figures every week, it's an encouraging sign of what this offense can do every time it takes the field. Moreover, Chicago's defense doesn't look much improved from 2025, meaning the team could often face a shootout. Minnesota may subvert that in Week 2, but Santos should be busy again either way. The Tulane product is RotoBaller's K5 for Sunday's outing.

 

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald racked up seven points in last Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. He made four of his five PATs and converted his only field-goal attempt (44 yards) in Sunday's 59-37 loss. The 26-year-old will look to build on his solid rookie campaign, in which he converted 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 27 of 30 extra-point tries over 17 regular-season games. He also made two field goals from 55-plus last season and even connected on a 61-yarder during the preseason.

The Panthers offense is coming in red-hot against the Falcons after scoring 37 points against the Bears. In his last two outings against the Falcons, Fitzgerald racked up 22 points total in both weeks. Fitzgerald is on the streaming radar for Week 2 and is currently ranked 20th among all kickers in the latest RotoBaller Week 2 rankings.

 

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 2. Butker was perfect on his kicks last Sunday, nailing all five of them. He accounted for seven of the Chiefs' 31 points in last week's blowout win over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs offense was rolling, so Butker only had one field goal attempt from 28 yards away, and he made it with ease. His four other kicks in the contest were extra-point attempts that he drained.

Butker will look to continue his streak of perfection against the Colts. The Baltimore Ravens just scored 41 points against the Colts in the opener, so if the Chiefs match that performance, Butker will be a busy man on Sunday. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him a kicker worth starting this weekend.

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had himself a game in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McPherson nailed all seven of his kicks in the contest, four of which were field goals. Of the four field goals he knocked through, two of them were 55 yards or longer, with a long of 58 yards in the game. The Bengals kicker accounted for 15 of the 33 points scored by Cincinnati. McPherson will look to keep his streak heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Texans were one of the toughest defensive units in 2025, but the Buffalo Bills just hung 36 points on them last Sunday, so they're not quite infallible. If the Bengals offense can find their groove on Sunday, McPherson could be quite involved again. McPherson is ranked K12 in our RotoBaller Week 2 rankings, making him worth a start at the kicker position this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Cam Little, Chase McLaughlin, Chris Boswell, Tyler Loop, Kai'imi Fairbairn, and Trey Smack. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, Tyler Loop, Eddy Pineiro, Will Reichard, Harrison Mevis, and Ryan Fitzgerald:

Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Butker
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Elliott
Evan McPherson
vs
Cam Little
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Bass
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Drew Stevens
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Sanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Evan McPherson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Chad Ryland
Evan McPherson
vs
Riley Patterson
Evan McPherson
vs
Miami Dolphins
Evan McPherson
vs
New York Giants
Evan McPherson
vs
Detroit Lions
Evan McPherson
vs
New Orleans Saints
Evan McPherson
vs
Washington Commanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Najee Harris
Harrison Butker
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Butker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Butker
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Butker
vs
Riley Patterson
Harrison Butker
vs
Miami Dolphins
Harrison Butker
vs
New York Giants
Harrison Butker
vs
Detroit Lions
Harrison Butker
vs
New Orleans Saints
Harrison Butker
vs
Washington Commanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Chimere Dike
Tyler Loop
vs
Tyler Bass
Tyler Loop
vs
Cairo Santos
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Evan McPherson
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Trey Smack
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Elliott
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Wil Lutz
Tyler Loop
vs
Andy Borregales
Tyler Loop
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Tyler Loop
vs
Nick Folk
Tyler Loop
vs
Drew Stevens
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Sanders
Tyler Loop
vs
Spencer Shrader
Tyler Loop
vs
Matt Gay
Tyler Loop
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tyler Loop
vs
Dominic Zvada
Tyler Loop
vs
Joey Slye
Tyler Loop
vs
Chad Ryland
Tyler Loop
vs
Riley Patterson
Tyler Loop
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tyler Loop
vs
New York Giants
Tyler Loop
vs
Detroit Lions
Tyler Loop
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tyler Loop
vs
Washington Commanders
Tyler Loop
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Bass
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Loop
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cairo Santos
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cameron Dicker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cam Little
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Myers
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Mevis
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Evan McPherson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Bates
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Trey Smack
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Elliott
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Will Reichard
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Wil Lutz
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andy Borregales
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Nick Folk
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Drew Stevens
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chris Boswell
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Sanders
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Spencer Shrader
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Matt Gay
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Daniel Carlson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Dominic Zvada
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Joey Slye
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chad Ryland
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Riley Patterson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Miami Dolphins
Eddy Pineiro
vs
New York Giants
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Detroit Lions
Eddy Pineiro
vs
New Orleans Saints
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Washington Commanders
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brenen Thompson
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Drew Stevens
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Daniel Carlson
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Chad Ryland
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Bass
Will Reichard
vs
Riley Patterson
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Miami Dolphins
Will Reichard
vs
New York Giants
Will Reichard
vs
Detroit Lions
Will Reichard
vs
New Orleans Saints
Will Reichard
vs
Washington Commanders
Will Reichard
vs
Barion Brown
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Mevis
vs
Harrison Butker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Mevis
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Mevis
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Mevis
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Mevis
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Mevis
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Mevis
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Mevis
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Mevis
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Mevis
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Mevis
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Mevis
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Mevis
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Mevis
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Mevis
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Mevis
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Mevis
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Mevis
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Mevis
vs
Riley Patterson
Harrison Mevis
vs
Miami Dolphins
Harrison Mevis
vs
New York Giants
Harrison Mevis
vs
Detroit Lions
Harrison Mevis
vs
New Orleans Saints
Harrison Mevis
vs
Washington Commanders
Harrison Mevis
vs
Treylon Burks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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