Lock in the best NFL Week 2 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
Week 2 is here! We are coming off a fantastic Week 1 with two nice SGP wins up at +224 and +284! I wish I could say that is going to be the standard every week, but we all know that's not the case. Winning parlays is always tough, so I'll aim for some nice correlation that would put us in a good spot to be live the entire game.
I want to keep things controlled and reasonable when it comes to the SGPs. We got a bit lucky in Week 1 with the Lions coming back for the win in overtime, and the Bears putting up nearly 60 points. Let's build on that and keep rolling.
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost, and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 2 Same Game Parlays
- New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (46.5 total)
- Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (41.5 total)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (41.5 total)
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens SGP (+248 FanDuel)
Ravens -8.5, Total - 46.5 points
The Baltimore Ravens have a 27.5 implied team total, and this game plan should be very simple. Get the ball to Derrick Henry! With Zay Flowers listed as doubtful and Ja'Kobi Lane now on IR, the Ravens' pass-catchers are pretty thin. So, this plays into how I see this game playing out two-fold. One, they get the ball to Henry early and often. Two, Mark Andrews is the most consistent pass-catcher on the Ravens.
Henry doesn't seem to age. He's still elite at age 32, and he should be the focal point of the offense this week. Henry was at 6.0 yards per carry in Week 1, and he should be able to push towards that against the Saints, since they got wrecked in Week 1, allowing 165 rushing yards.
Andrews played on 72.0% of the snaps in Week 1, had a 25.0% target share, along with 8.17 yards per target. In passing situations, Andrews could be the first read for Lamar Jackson, and we're only looking for 20 yards.
If the Ravens are out ahead, the Saints are going to pass the ball to catch up. Where does that ball get thrown to? Chris Olave, their top guy, and one of the best receivers in the entire NFL. A strong 24.5% target share and 18.0 air yards per target put Olave in an elite spot to continue to produce on a weekly basis.
- Baltimore Ravens moneyline
- Derrick Henry anytime touchdown
- Derrick Henry 70+ rushing yards
- Mark Andrews 20+ receiving yards
- Chris Olave 60+ receiving yards
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers SGP (+284 DraftKings)
Buccaneers -8.5, Total - 41.5 points
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are big 8.5-point home favorites against the Cleveland Browns, and I'm looking entirely at the Bucs on this SGP. I'm using a 10% SGP boost on DraftKings to get this up to +284. It's +258 pre-boost, which is still better than the same SGP on FanDuel at +230.
I think they come away with the win, so the moneyline is the first order of business. The Bucs were average in Week 1, but really, this is about the Browns being terrible. In Week 1, the Browns' defense was at 0.310 EPA/play, which is the third-worst in the league. I don't think the Bucs are elite in the grand scheme of things, but the Browns are just a terrible team.
Next, we're going to Emeka Egbuka to help power the Bucs to the win. We're looking for him to find the end zone and grab 40+ receiving yards.
Egbuka ended Week 1 with a 5/63/0 stat line on six targets. He played on 86.0% of the snaps, ran 32 routes on 36 dropbacks, and was at 13.8 air yards per target. He didn't have any red zone targets in Week 1, but last season, he had a team-high 19.7% red zone target share. Baker Mayfield looks to him in the scoring area; it's that simple.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers moneyline
- Emeka Egbuka anytime touchdown
- Emeka Egbuka 40+ receiving yards
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals SGP (+227 FanDuel)
Seahawks -4.5, Total - 41.5 points
I refuse to believe the Arizona Cardinals are a good team. I will take this opportunity to fade them and lean into the Seattle Seahawks continuing to be elite. Yes, they are going to be without quarterback Sam Darnold, so Drew Lock will be under center. But I'm looking solely to the run game for this SGP.
Seahawks moneyline is the starter for this one. They're coming off of extra rest given their last game was last Wednesday, and I'm not going to mess around with the 4.5-point spread; just win the game.
Next, it's time to get rookie running back Jadarian Price more involved. He looked really good in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, and given the fact that they're starting Lock, I think they lean into the run game a bit more than the passing game.
We need 40+ rushing yards from Price, who posted 52 on 10 carries in Week 1. He will continue to split time with George Holani, which isn't great, so I'll take his prop down a rung or two and hit it at 40. Price finding the end zone is the leg this really hinges on.
Seattle wins the game? Sure. Price gets work on the ground? Sure. But that touchdown could be the elusive one. In Week 1, Price didn't have any red zone carries; that was George Holani's role. I'll fade the Cardinals' defense and look to Price to get his first NFL touchdown.
- Seattle Seahawks moneyline
- Jadarian Price anytime touchdown
- Jadarian Price 40+ rushing yards
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