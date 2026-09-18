September 18, 2026

Tom Vecchio breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Week 2 is here! After an exciting Week 1, we learned a lot about players' roles and usage, and we'll look to sort through all of that in Week 2. There are also a ton of injuries going around, so things can be touch and go until we get final actives and inactives on Sunday morning.

With that said, the injuries open up a bit of value across the board, which is also important to note. Some lower-end players might be stepping into larger roles, and that allows us to lock in a solid floor of usage.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Bijan Robinson, ATL - RB ($8,200 DK/$8,900 FD)

This is as straightforward as we get in NFL DFS. Bijan Robinson, because who else do the Falcons have on offense? Week 1 was a disaster for the Atlanta Falcons on offense, but Bijan Robinson was still a beast.

He finished with a whopping 29 total touches, 83 yards on the ground, eight receptions, 90 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The fact of the matter is that Cooper Rush, who's stepping in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa/Michael Penix Jr., can't throw the ball deep.

In Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rush had a terrible 3.5 air yards per attempt. He only completed 12 passes, and eight of them went to Robinson!

This is a situation where both things can be true: Rush is bad, and it hurts the offense overall, but Robinson is elite, and the Falcons' game plan is just to get the ball to their best player. Robinson should be in line for another 20+ total touches, and with the PPR format on DraftKings, the receiving upside is massive for him.

The matchup against the Carolina Panthers is a solid one, since they got torched on the ground in Week 1 by the Chicago Bears, who ran for 291 yards. That's good for 0.143 Rush EPA, which is 30th in the NFL. Sure, it's only one game, but Robinson is going to see a ton of volume, and the Falcons should be interested in getting the ball to their best player as often as possible.

Honorable mentions: Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Javonte Williams

DFS Cash Game Values

Dalton Schultz, HOU - TE ($3,200/$5,200 FD)

Someone has to catch the ball for the Texans, right? With reports earlier this week that the Texans' top wide receiver, Nico Collins, is dealing with a hamstring injury, the pass-catching group for the Texans is very thin. With Jayden Higgins already on IR to start the season, and now Collins likely out, the Texans would be down to Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, and Jaylin Noel as their three wide receivers.

This opens up a nice role for Schultz, who has been consistent throughout the years. By no means is he some explosive player, but at just $3.2K on DraftKings, we're getting a player who played on 66% of the snaps in Week 1, had a 21.6% target share, and had 6.8 YAC/rec. Yes, he also had only 3.3 air yards per target, but getting 6+ targets for Schultz at $3.2K is pretty darn good.

We also get a solid matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who did impress in Week 1, but I still have my reservations about their defense overall.

Honorable mentions: Michael Mayer, Quentin Johnston, Aaron Jones Sr.