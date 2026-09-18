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NFL DFS Cash Games: Core Pieces and Value Plays - Week 2

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Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Tom Vecchio breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
DFS Cash Game Locks
DFS Cash Game Values

Week 2 is here! After an exciting Week 1, we learned a lot about players' roles and usage, and we'll look to sort through all of that in Week 2. There are also a ton of injuries going around, so things can be touch and go until we get final actives and inactives on Sunday morning.

With that said, the injuries open up a bit of value across the board, which is also important to note. Some lower-end players might be stepping into larger roles, and that allows us to lock in a solid floor of usage.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Bijan Robinson, ATL - RB ($8,200 DK/$8,900 FD)

This is as straightforward as we get in NFL DFS. Bijan Robinson, because who else do the Falcons have on offense? Week 1 was a disaster for the Atlanta Falcons on offense, but Bijan Robinson was still a beast.

He finished with a whopping 29 total touches, 83 yards on the ground, eight receptions, 90 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The fact of the matter is that Cooper Rush, who's stepping in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa/Michael Penix Jr., can't throw the ball deep.

In Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rush had a terrible 3.5 air yards per attempt. He only completed 12 passes, and eight of them went to Robinson!

This is a situation where both things can be true: Rush is bad, and it hurts the offense overall, but Robinson is elite, and the Falcons' game plan is just to get the ball to their best player. Robinson should be in line for another 20+ total touches, and with the PPR format on DraftKings, the receiving upside is massive for him.

The matchup against the Carolina Panthers is a solid one, since they got torched on the ground in Week 1 by the Chicago Bears, who ran for 291 yards. That's good for 0.143 Rush EPA, which is 30th in the NFL. Sure, it's only one game, but Robinson is going to see a ton of volume, and the Falcons should be interested in getting the ball to their best player as often as possible.

Honorable mentions: Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Javonte Williams

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Dalton Schultz, HOU - TE ($3,200/$5,200 FD)

Someone has to catch the ball for the Texans, right? With reports earlier this week that the Texans' top wide receiver, Nico Collins, is dealing with a hamstring injury, the pass-catching group for the Texans is very thin. With Jayden Higgins already on IR to start the season, and now Collins likely out, the Texans would be down to Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, and Jaylin Noel as their three wide receivers.

This opens up a nice role for Schultz, who has been consistent throughout the years. By no means is he some explosive player, but at just $3.2K on DraftKings, we're getting a player who played on 66% of the snaps in Week 1, had a 21.6% target share, and had 6.8 YAC/rec. Yes, he also had only 3.3 air yards per target, but getting 6+ targets for Schultz at $3.2K is pretty darn good.

We also get a solid matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who did impress in Week 1, but I still have my reservations about their defense overall.

Honorable mentions: Michael Mayer, Quentin Johnston, Aaron Jones Sr.


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Dalton Kincaid

Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Jameson Williams

Difficult to Trust After Underwhelming Week 2
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
DJ Moore

Battling AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status in Question
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Josh Allen

Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Jared Goff

Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
DJ Moore

Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Trey McBride

Practices in Full on Thursday
Tua Tagovailoa

Won't Play in Week 2
Kaelon Black

Pops Up on Thursday's Injury Report
Chris Olave

Hamstring Injury is Not Serious
Ladd McConkey

Missing From Practice Again on Thursday
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
Brock Bowers

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Myles Garrett

Rams Officially Place Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
TreVeyon Henderson

Says He's "Ready to Go"
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Sitting Out Wednesday With Grade 1 Hamstring Injury
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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