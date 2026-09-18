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Best Week 2 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts (2026)

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Caleb Downs - Dallas Cowboys Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

The top Week 2 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Week 2 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Week 2 D/ST Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 2 slate is just a few days away, which means it's time to put the finishing touches on our fantasy lineup. One way to get an advantage over your opponent is to find a high-upside streaming option in the D/ST position.

In this week's edition, we will spotlight four widely available D/ST units with a top matchup in Week 2 that could be a sneaky "plug-and-play" option to boost your team.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Week 2 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Green Bay Packers D/ST @ NYJ

20% Rostered

Even though the New York Jets pulled off an upset victory in Week 1, managers should still consider targeting the opposing D/ST. In Week 1, the Jets put 23 points on the board over the Titans and did not allow a sack or an interception. Despite that, managers who couldn't land elite options like the Buccaneers should consider pivoting to the Packers.

The Packers had a rough showing in Week 1, allowing a hefty 39 points to Carson Wentz and the Vikings. However, just a year ago, Geno Smith posted a rough 19:17 TD:INT over 15 games, which could set the Packers up for a prime bounce-back. Additionally, the current forecast suggests there is a 98% chance of rain, which could lead to a defense-focused showdown.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST @ HOU

5% Rostered

The Bengals were a unit most fantasy managers avoided in 2025 but look far more productive early in the 2026 season. In Week 1, the Bengals held Baker Mayfield to just 216 passing yards and forced four sacks. They also forced four fumbles. While they ended the game allowing 27 points, they played with enough upside to consider in Week 2.

This week, they have a far better opportunity to enjoy success facing a Houston offense that could be without top wide receiver Nico Collins. While C.J. Stroud looked comfortable against the Bills in Week 1, without his top option, managers should expect Stroud to take a step back. The Bengals should provide a high floor against a Houston team that also allowed three sacks last week.

Don't let their performance last season influence your decision in 2026. This is a much improved unit.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. WAS

25% Rostered

The Dallas Cowboys defense (like the Bengals) was among the worst in 2025 but improved significantly in the offseason. The headline addition was first-rounder Caleb Downs, who entered the 2026 Draft class as one of the top overall prospects. In his NFL debut, Downs quickly made an impact, logging a sack and a fumble with eight tackles.

This week, they face a Washington offense that struggled to find much rhythm against the Eagles in Week 1. QB Jayden Daniels went 18-for-34 with only 164 yards, with a majority of it coming late in the contest. Without Laremy Tunsil holding down the Washington line, expect Daniels to continue struggling against this bolstered Dallas defense.

Carolina Panthers D/ST @ ATL

5% Rostered

The final unit to consider is a deep-league option. The Carolina Panthers had a rough Week 1 from a defensive perspective, allowing a hefty 59 points to the Chicago Bears. While they should not be started with confidence, those looking for a sneaky play with upside should give them a look.

Currently, they are set to face Cooper Rush and the Atlanta Falcons with Tua Tagovailoa ruled out and Michael Penix Jr. trending toward missing another contest. In Week 1, Rush completed just 12 of his 22 pass attempts for a low 143 yards with a score and two interceptions. His lone TD reception came on a 23-yard catch-and-run by superstar Bijan Robinson.

If Rush is under center, the Atlanta offense could stumble once again. While the Panthers are from the unit the Falcons faced last week (Pittsburgh), Rush's lack of production under center could open the door for the Panthers to finish in the top 12.

 

Week 2 D/ST Rankings

Rank Player Opponent
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers CLE
2 Philadelphia Eagles @TEN
3 San Francisco 49ers MIA
4 Seattle Seahawks @ARI
5 Los Angeles Chargers LV
6 Baltimore Ravens NO
7 Houston Texans CIN
8 New England Patriots PIT
9 Green Bay Packers @NYJ
10 Los Angeles Rams NYG
11 Denver Broncos JAX
12 Pittsburgh Steelers @NE
13 Jacksonville Jaguars @DEN
14 Kansas City Chiefs IND
15 Cincinnati Bengals @HOU
16 Carolina Panthers @ATL
17 Dallas Cowboys WAS
18 Minnesota Vikings @CHI
19 Las Vegas Raiders @LAC
20 New York Jets GB
21 Atlanta Falcons CAR
22 Chicago Bears MIN
23 Cleveland Browns @TB
24 Buffalo Bills DET
25 Indianapolis Colts @KC
26 New Orleans Saints @BAL
27 Arizona Cardinals SEA
28 Tennessee Titans PHI
29 Detroit Lions @BUF
30 Washington Commanders @DAL
31 New York Giants @LAR
32 Miami Dolphins @SF

Read more defense news and updates for Week 2

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for defenses like the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers:

Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Washington Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Cam Ward
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Cooper Rush
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Deshaun Watson
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Kirk Cousins
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Geno Smith
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tyler Bass
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Drew Lock
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tyler Loop
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Tez Johnson
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
vs
Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
vs
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
vs
New York Jets
Carolina Panthers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers
vs
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
vs
Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Carolina Panthers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
vs
Washington Commanders
Carolina Panthers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers
vs
Detroit Lions
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
vs
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cam Ward
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cooper Rush
Carolina Panthers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Carolina Panthers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Carolina Panthers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Carolina Panthers
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tyler Bass
Carolina Panthers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Carolina Panthers
vs
Tyler Loop
Carolina Panthers
vs
Geno Smith
Carolina Panthers
vs
Cairo Santos
Carolina Panthers
vs
Drew Lock
Carolina Panthers
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys
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Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
vs
New England Patriots
Dallas Cowboys
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Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
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Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys
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Houston Texans
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Cam Ward
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Cooper Rush
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Tyler Bass
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Tyler Loop
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Cairo Santos
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Geno Smith
Dallas Cowboys
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Green Bay Packers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
vs
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers
vs
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Green Bay Packers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
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New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
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Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
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Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
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Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay Packers
vs
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
vs
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
vs
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers
vs
Cam Ward
Green Bay Packers
vs
Cooper Rush
Green Bay Packers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Green Bay Packers
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Green Bay Packers
vs
Geno Smith
Green Bay Packers
vs
Drew Lock
Green Bay Packers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Green Bay Packers
vs
Daniel Jones
Green Bay Packers
vs
Carson Wentz
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tyler Shough
Green Bay Packers
vs
Bo Nix
Green Bay Packers
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Best Week 2 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 2
Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits
Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Dalton Kincaid

Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Jameson Williams

Difficult to Trust After Underwhelming Week 2
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
DJ Moore

Battling AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status in Question
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Josh Allen

Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Jared Goff

Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
DJ Moore

Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Trey McBride

Practices in Full on Thursday
Tua Tagovailoa

Won't Play in Week 2
Kaelon Black

Pops Up on Thursday's Injury Report
Chris Olave

Hamstring Injury is Not Serious
Ladd McConkey

Missing From Practice Again on Thursday
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
Brock Bowers

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Myles Garrett

Rams Officially Place Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
TreVeyon Henderson

Says He's "Ready to Go"
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Sitting Out Wednesday With Grade 1 Hamstring Injury
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
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Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Best Week 2 Defense Streamers to Start
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 2
Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits
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