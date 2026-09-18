The top Week 2 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 2 slate is just a few days away, which means it's time to put the finishing touches on our fantasy lineup. One way to get an advantage over your opponent is to find a high-upside streaming option in the D/ST position.
In this week's edition, we will spotlight four widely available D/ST units with a top matchup in Week 2 that could be a sneaky "plug-and-play" option to boost your team.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 2 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Green Bay Packers D/ST @ NYJ
20% Rostered
Even though the New York Jets pulled off an upset victory in Week 1, managers should still consider targeting the opposing D/ST. In Week 1, the Jets put 23 points on the board over the Titans and did not allow a sack or an interception. Despite that, managers who couldn't land elite options like the Buccaneers should consider pivoting to the Packers.
The Packers had a rough showing in Week 1, allowing a hefty 39 points to Carson Wentz and the Vikings. However, just a year ago, Geno Smith posted a rough 19:17 TD:INT over 15 games, which could set the Packers up for a prime bounce-back. Additionally, the current forecast suggests there is a 98% chance of rain, which could lead to a defense-focused showdown.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST @ HOU
5% Rostered
The Bengals were a unit most fantasy managers avoided in 2025 but look far more productive early in the 2026 season. In Week 1, the Bengals held Baker Mayfield to just 216 passing yards and forced four sacks. They also forced four fumbles. While they ended the game allowing 27 points, they played with enough upside to consider in Week 2.
This week, they have a far better opportunity to enjoy success facing a Houston offense that could be without top wide receiver Nico Collins. While C.J. Stroud looked comfortable against the Bills in Week 1, without his top option, managers should expect Stroud to take a step back. The Bengals should provide a high floor against a Houston team that also allowed three sacks last week.
Don't let their performance last season influence your decision in 2026. This is a much improved unit.
BRYAN COOKED.#TBvsCIN at 1:00 PM on Fox pic.twitter.com/J0ZyIeZs05
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 13, 2026
Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. WAS
25% Rostered
The Dallas Cowboys defense (like the Bengals) was among the worst in 2025 but improved significantly in the offseason. The headline addition was first-rounder Caleb Downs, who entered the 2026 Draft class as one of the top overall prospects. In his NFL debut, Downs quickly made an impact, logging a sack and a fumble with eight tackles.
This week, they face a Washington offense that struggled to find much rhythm against the Eagles in Week 1. QB Jayden Daniels went 18-for-34 with only 164 yards, with a majority of it coming late in the contest. Without Laremy Tunsil holding down the Washington line, expect Daniels to continue struggling against this bolstered Dallas defense.
Carolina Panthers D/ST @ ATL
5% Rostered
The final unit to consider is a deep-league option. The Carolina Panthers had a rough Week 1 from a defensive perspective, allowing a hefty 59 points to the Chicago Bears. While they should not be started with confidence, those looking for a sneaky play with upside should give them a look.
Currently, they are set to face Cooper Rush and the Atlanta Falcons with Tua Tagovailoa ruled out and Michael Penix Jr. trending toward missing another contest. In Week 1, Rush completed just 12 of his 22 pass attempts for a low 143 yards with a score and two interceptions. His lone TD reception came on a 23-yard catch-and-run by superstar Bijan Robinson.
GIMME THAT
📲 Stream on NFL+: https://t.co/vqIDzYZB2x pic.twitter.com/KXo1i7gWZ6
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 13, 2026
If Rush is under center, the Atlanta offense could stumble once again. While the Panthers are from the unit the Falcons faced last week (Pittsburgh), Rush's lack of production under center could open the door for the Panthers to finish in the top 12.
Week 2 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|CLE
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@TEN
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|MIA
|4
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ARI
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LV
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|NO
|7
|Houston Texans
|CIN
|8
|New England Patriots
|PIT
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|@NYJ
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|NYG
|11
|Denver Broncos
|JAX
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@NE
|13
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@DEN
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs
|IND
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@HOU
|16
|Carolina Panthers
|@ATL
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|WAS
|18
|Minnesota Vikings
|@CHI
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@LAC
|20
|New York Jets
|GB
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|CAR
|22
|Chicago Bears
|MIN
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|@TB
|24
|Buffalo Bills
|DET
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|@KC
|26
|New Orleans Saints
|@BAL
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|SEA
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|PHI
|29
|Detroit Lions
|@BUF
|30
|Washington Commanders
|@DAL
|31
|New York Giants
|@LAR
|32
|Miami Dolphins
|@SF
Read more defense news and updates for Week 2
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Week 2 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
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Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for defenses like the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers:
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