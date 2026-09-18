👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Eric Cross' Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Hitters and Pitchers (Week 26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Travis Bazzana - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Eric Cross' top fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 26 of 2026 (September 21 - September 27). His favorite free-agent hitters and pitchers under 40% rostered.

We've made it to the end of another fantasy baseball season. This will be my final waiver wire article of the 2026 season here on Rotoballer. It's been a great season, and I hope this article has been helpful and/or entertaining to you throughout the season. This week's report features a quartet of intriguing hitter recommendations, along with a bunch of pitchers to consider adding/streaming over the final nine days of the regular season.

The players below are all under 40 percent rostered in Yahoo! leagues. Some of them might already be rostered in your leagues, but if they're available, I'd recommend considering them to see if they could be good fits for your fantasy teams.

Last week's waiver wire recommendations: Josue De Paula (LAD), Henry Bolte (ATH), Bryce Eldridge (SFG), Coby Mayo (BAL), A.J. Ewing (NYM), Griffin Jax (TBR), Ryan Johnson (LAA)

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Travis Bazzana (2B - CLE)

33% Rostered on Yahoo

After a sluggish middle of the season, Travis Bazzana has turned a corner here in September. In his last 11 games, Bazzana is slashing .395/.477/.868 with three doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, and more walks (5) than strikeouts (4). Unfortunately, this has mostly come against me this week in my home keeper league semi-final matchup, so I'm a tad peeved about it, but I digress. This is a waiver wire article, not a venting session.

This recent hot stretch has pushed Bazzana's season line to a respectable .249/.342/.408 in 483 plate appearances this season, along with 14 home runs and 19 steals. And while his quality of contact metrics are all a tick below league-average for the season, his solid 58.6% air rate and 39.2% pull rate have helped. Bazzana is also above-average in zone contact (85.8%), overall contact (76.1%), sprint speed (75th percentile), and all approach metrics.

 

Dominic Canzone (OF - SEA)

23% Rostered on Yahoo

If you're looking for some power or an outfielder for the final week, Dominic Canzone is my favorite target under 40% rostered. Canzone is currently on a six-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in 14 of his last 15 games. He's also belted three dingers in his last 18 games after experiencing a bit of a power drought in the first three weeks of August.

For the season, Canzone is now up to 22 home runs in 492 plate appearances, with a .257/.327/.481 slash line. He's shown that he can be relied upon as a consistent source of power, currently sitting with a 91.1 mph AVG EV, 12.1%  barrel rate, and 44.8% hard-hit rate, along with an 82.9% zone contact rate.

You don't have to worry about the Mariners benching him against southpaws either, as Canzone hits LHP just as well as he hits RHP, and Seattle has started him regularly against them. That includes over the last six games where the Mariners have faced five southpaws, and Canzone has started in every one of those games.

 

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B/3B - BAL)

10% Rostered on Yahoo

Speaking of power, Christian Encarnacion-Strand is a great target for the stretch run if you need a corner infielder in any of your leagues. Encarnacion-Strand has burst back onto the fantasy scene by slashing .277/.326/.520 with 12 doubles and 10 home runs in his 188 plate appearances with the Orioles this season. And in his last two games against the New York Mets, Encarnacion-Strand has picked up five hits, four extra-base hits, two home runs, and five runs scored.

After a couple of rough seasons leading into 2026, it's been nice to see Encarnacion-Strand get back on track in his first season with Baltimore. In his 188 plate appearances, Encarnacion-Strand has recorded a 15.3% barrel rate, 90.9 mph AVG EV, and a 40.3% hard-hit rate. Those QoC metrics have been aided by a 66.1% air rate, 44.4% pull rate, and a 28.2% pull-air rate as well.

Yes, Encarnacion-Strand is still a very aggressive hitter, currently rocking a 47.6% chase rate and 5.3% walk rate. Long-term, I still have some questions about investing in him because of that. But we're talking short-term here, not long-term. And in the short-term, Encarnacion-Strand is swinging a hot bat. When it comes to the fantasy baseball playoffs, sometimes you just gotta ride the hot hand.

 

Victor Mesa Jr. (OF - TBR)

26% Rostered on Yahoo

Speaking of riding the hot hand, that's exactly the case here with Victor Mesa Jr. After posting back-to-back months in July and August with a slugging percentage around .500 but with a sub-.240 batting average, Mesa has gotten red hot here in September. In 51 plate appearances this month, Mesa has slashed .383/.431/.681 with seven extra-base hits, three home runs, three stolen bases, 1eight RBI, 12 runs scored, and nearly as many walks (4) as strikeouts (5).

The metrics under the hood have been decent as well. In addition to being an above-average runner with strong outfield defense, Mesa has posted an 11.6% barrel rate, 89.1 mph AVG EV, and a 40.2% hard-hit rate this season, while keeping his strikeout rate at a solid 19.6%. On top of that, Mesa has been around league-average in zone contact rate (81.5%) and overall contact rate (75.2%).

Mesa can provide a bit of everything and has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last few weeks. That sounds like the ideal player to add right now if you need an outfielder.

 

Pitchers to Consider Adding and Streaming

I'm going to change up the pitching section of my waiver wire report this week. Instead of listing a name or two I like moving forward, it's much more beneficial to all of you if I provide a bunch of pitching targets to possibly add and stream over the last nine days of the fantasy baseball playoffs. I've broken it down by day below and included each pitcher's roster rate on Yahoo and who they will be facing.

Keep in mind that these were taken from the projected starters section of each team's roster resource page on Fangraphs, and are subject to change.

Saturday September 19

  • Jacob Lopez, ATH (30% Rostered) on the road against the Cleveland Guardians
  • Grant Holmes, ATL (36% Rostered) on the road against the Houston Astros
  • Robert Gasser, MIL (17% Rostered) on the road against the Baltimore Orioles
  • Christian Scott, NYM (28% Rostered) at home versus the Philadelphia Phillies
  • Andrew Painter, PHI (29% Rostered) on the road against the New York Mets
  • Andrew Alvarez, WAS (23% Rostered) on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals
  • Jackson Jobe, DET (28% Rostered) on the road against the Chicago White Sox

Sunday September 20

  • Ryan Johnson, LAA (23% Rostered) at home versus the Minnesota Twins
  • Quinn Mathews, STL (26% Rostered) at home versus the Washington Nationals

Monday September 21

  • None

Tuesday September 22

  • Jake Bennett, BOS (42% Rostered) at home versus the Cleveland Guardians
  • Zebby Matthews, MIN (20% Rostered) on the road against the San Francisco Giants
  • Sean Manaea, NYM (22% Rostered) on the road against the Texas Rangers

Wednesday September 23

  • None

Thursday September 24

  • Zac Thornton, NYM (25%) on the road against the Texas Rangers

Friday September 25

  • Jacob Lopez, ATH (30% Rostered) at home versus the Houston Astros
  • Connor Prielipp, MIN (11% Rostered) at home versus the Texas Rangers
  • Christian Scott, NYM (28% Rostered) on the road against the Washington Nationals
  • Andrew Painter, PHI (29% Rostered) at home versus the Tampa Bay Rays
  • Andrew Alvarez, WAS (23% Rostered) at home versus the New York Mets
  • Jackson Jobe, DET (28% Rostered) at home versus the Pittsburgh Pirates

Saturday September 26

  • Ryan Johnson, LAA (23% Rostered) on the road against the Seattle Mariners
  • Quinn Mathews, STL (26% Rostered) on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers (if they're resting starters)

Sunday September 27

  • Sean Manaea, NYM (22% Rostered) on the road against the Washington Nationals

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (9/14-9/20)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/18/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 9/18


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Dalton Kincaid

Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Jameson Williams

Difficult to Trust After Underwhelming Week 2
Washington Wizards

Trevor Keels Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
DJ Moore

Battling AC Joint Sprain, Week 3 Status in Question
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Josh Allen

Enjoys a Five-Touchdown Performance on Primetime Television
Jared Goff

Strong Second Half Fuels Huge Fantasy Performance
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
DJ Moore

Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday Night Football
Trey McBride

Practices in Full on Thursday
Tua Tagovailoa

Won't Play in Week 2
Kaelon Black

Pops Up on Thursday's Injury Report
Chris Olave

Hamstring Injury is Not Serious
Ladd McConkey

Missing From Practice Again on Thursday
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
Brock Bowers

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Myles Garrett

Rams Officially Place Myles Garrett on Injured Reserve
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
TreVeyon Henderson

Says He's "Ready to Go"
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Sitting Out Wednesday With Grade 1 Hamstring Injury
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Injury not Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 2
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats