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FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Baseball Pickups to Target for Week 26 (Sept 21- Sept 27)

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Travis Bazzana - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 26 (September 21 - September 27). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target
More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our final Week 26 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for September 21 - September 27. This will be the final edition of this weekly series that dives into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

We are doing things a little bit differently for the final week. Instead of listing the recommended FAAB amount, we are going to categorize each waiver wire add as high-priority, mid-priority, or low-priority. As a reminder, we only dive into players rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire targets for Week 26 of the fantasy baseball season. Thank you to everyone who has read this piece this season! Good luck in the final week.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

34% rostered
Priority: High

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana seems to be getting a lot more comfortable at the plate. After some struggles earlier this summer, Bazzana has figured things out in the big leagues. The rookie is slashing .325/.400/.584 with five home runs, five doubles, 20 RBI, and two stolen bases over his last 23 games since August 19.

Bazzana has provided solid numbers in every category during this stretch, making him a priority add in most formats this week. He has hit five home runs over his last 11 games.

Dominic Canzone, OF, Seattle Mariners

23% rostered
Priority: Mid

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone continues to hit atop the lineup. He has been in an offensive groove for most of the last month and has posted solid all-around fantasy numbers. Since August 9, Canzone is slashing .279/.336/.464 with four home runs, eight doubles, three triples, 20 RBI, and one stolen base across this 34-game stretch.

Canzone has the potential to remain a solid fantasy option in the final week of the season. He has been seeing the ball well and has a hit in 14 of 15 games this month. The Mariners outfielder is a mid-priority add this weekend.

Cole Carrigg, SS/OF, Colorado Rockies

22% rostered
Priority: High

Colorado Rockies rookie Cole Carrigg is a high-priority add for Week 26. The Rockies will play three games at Coors Field next week, and Carrigg has been unstoppable at home this season. Carrigg is slashing .320/.372/.558 with six home runs, nine doubles, four triples, 26 RBI, and four stolen bases at Coors Field in 2026, compared to a .213/.296/.373 slash line on the road.

Although the Rockies will end their season on the road in Chicago, take advantage of those three home games. Carrigg is also slashing .310/.322/.603 wth eight extra-base hits (four home runs) over his last 14 games.

Jeff McNeil, 1B/2B/OF, Athletics

22% rostered
Priority: Mid

It's not a bad idea to pick up Athletics utility specialist Jeff McNeil for the final week of the season. The Athletics will play their final six games of the season at home at the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. This season, McNeil is batting .271 with two home runs, 14 doubles, 31 RBI, and three stolen bases at home.

McNeil has been swinging the bat well over the last few weeks. He's slashing .313/.338/.456 with four home runs, nine doubles, 21 RBI, and five stolen bases over his last 38 games since August 1. The veteran has the potential to carry your fantasy team in the last week, especially playing at a hitter-friendly park all week.

Leo Bernal, C, St. Louis Cardinals

12% rostered
Priority: Low

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal has been a reliable fantasy option since being called up on September 1. He's batting .295 with three home runs, three doubles, and 15 RBI in his first 15 career games. Bernal has at least one hit in 12 of those 15 contests, and has shown some power at the plate with four extra-base hits in his last seven games.

If you are in need of a catcher, Bernal is a sneaky pickup. The switch-hitting catcher should continue to see plenty of starts for this Cardinals team in the final week of the regular season.

Jonah Cox, OF, San Francisco Giants

8% rostered
Priority: Low (high if you need SBs)

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jonah Cox is firing on all cylinders at teh plate right now. He's slashing .324/.385/.423 with two home runs, one double, nine RBI, and nine stolen bases over his last 21 games since August 26. Cox has been able to maintain a solid batting average while contributing above-average stolen base numbers.

If you are in the final week of your Roto league and are in need of some stolen base help, Cox is the perfect target. He has 13 stolen bases across his 53 games played this season and has a 99th percentile sprint speed (30.1 ft/sec). The rookie is a strong pickup in formats where you need some steals. He has stolen three bases over the past three contests.

Anthony Volpe, 2B/SS, New York Yankees

6% rostered
Priority: Low (high if you need SBs)

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe is another player who could provide some strong stolen base numbers in Week 26 of the fantasy baseball season. Volpe has 11 stolen bases in his 63 games played this season and has already tallied four stolen bases since being called up by the Yankees on September 10.

Volpe has also posted some solid offensive numbers since returning from Triple-A. He has a .348/.400/.565 slash line with one home run, two doubles, seven RBI, and four stolen bases across seven contests. While it is a small sample size, the 25-year-old should remain a high source of stolen bases in the last week.  He has a 77th percentile sprint speed in 2026 (28.3 ft/sec).

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Ryan Johnson, RP/SP, Los Angeles Angels

20% rostered
Priority: Mid

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson seems to have turned a corner on the mound. He has a 1.80 ERA over his last five starts. During this stretch, Johnson threw a seven-inning shutout against the Rangers (August 22), six innings of one-run ball against the Red Sox (September 9), and six innings of one-run baseball with seven strikeouts against the Mariners in his last outing (September 15).

That puts Johnson firmly on fantasy radars in the final week. He has thrown the ball well over the last month and gets a favorable matchup next week against teh Mariners. Seattle has struggled offensively most of the year, making the Angels right-hander a potential add.

Cristian Javier, SP, Houston Astros

20% rostered
Priority: Low

Cristian Javier has posted solid numbers on the mound this month. He threw five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Diamondbacks on September 4, delivered six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the Phillies on September 10, and allowed two runs across 5 1/3 innings against the Royals in his last outing on Wednesday.

If you are looking for a potential two-start pitcher next week, Javier could be worth a look. He has an easier matchup to start the week against the Mariners at a pitcher-friendly ballpark and then will close out the week with a matchup against the Athletics on the road.

Anthony Kay, SP, Chicago White Sox

11% rostered
Priority: Mid

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay has been a bit up-and-down on the mound recently. He has a 6.00 ERA and an 18% strikeout rate over his last seven starts. However, Kay threw well in his last outing, allowing zero earned runs over four innings against the Guardians. He now gets a top matchup in Week 26.

Kay is set to face the Rockies at home next week.

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More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 26
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds



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