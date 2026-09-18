Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Henry Bolte, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Kodai Senga, and Spencer Jones.
The weekend has arrived, and Week 25 is a few days away from being over. With only 10 days left of baseball, it's time to add that player who can help bring home those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 25 (September 14 through September 20) for leagues that allow daily moves.
This week, no major prospects got the call, but as always, injuries to monitor. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman was unavailable on Thursday and is day-to-day due to a lat issue, while Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was diagnosed with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative on Contreras' hand, and he is day-to-day. White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery is also day-to-day with a left wrist contusion.
Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Carter Jensen
|C
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Carson Benge
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|17
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Will Smith
|C
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Trevor Story
|SS
|40
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Jared Jones
|SP
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Max Clark
|OF
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Ty France
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|34
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Victor Mesa Jr.
|OF
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|OF
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Josh Bell
|1B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Ryan Johnson
|SP/RP
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Martin Perez
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Rico Garcia
|RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Landen Roupp
|SP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Jonah Cox
|2B/OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Jake Burger
|1B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Adael Amador
|SS
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|82
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|42
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Anthony Volpe
|2B/SS
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|42
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Cam Smith
|OF
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Leo Bernal
|C
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Yusei Kikuchi
|SP
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top waiver wire names include Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Henry Bolte, Kodai Senga, Spencer Jones, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:
Jeff McNeil, Athletics
Across 487 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .268/.315/.371 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break.
He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners
Across 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .257/.327/.481 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup.
The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, with a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Kodai Senga, New York Mets
New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga suffered through a rough start to the 2026 season while working as a starting pitcher. However, since being shifted into a high-leverage bullpen role in early August, Senga has turned his season around. Across his last 15 1/3 innings pitched, Senga has allowed just four earned runs while recording 20 strikeouts. With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) sidelined by a shoulder injury, Senga has also established himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in New York.
The 33-year-old has seven saves on the year, all of which have come since August 10. The veteran right-hander's average fastball velocity has climbed back up to 96.3 miles per hour, and he's posted a 26.7% strikeout rate. In any league where Senga remains available, he profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Henry Bolte, Athletics
Across 432 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte is hitting .275/.358/.402 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, the 23-year-old has emerged as an everyday staple in his team's outfield. Bolte's 28.5% strikeout rate is elevated, but he consistently hits the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate).
Bolte also hits the ball on the ground a ton, which, when combined with his elite speed, allows him to run a high batting average on balls in play. Bolte is also in the midst of a power surge of late, as he's hit five home runs across 64 plate appearances in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Bolte profiles as a must-roster fantasy outfielder with five-category upside.
Spencer Jones, New York Yankees
Across 261 plate appearances in 2026, New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones is hitting .252/.323/.440 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is the obvious red flag in Jones' profile, as he's struck out in 36% of his plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has also posted a 14.8% barrel rate and a 53.5% hard-hit rate. With Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the injured list, Jones has established himself as the everyday center fielder in New York. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Jones profiles as a potential high-end source of both power and speed and should be added off the waiver wire in any league where he is not already rostered.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|62
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|30
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|2B/OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|42
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Volpe
|2B/SS
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|32
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Trevor Story
|SS
|40
|Add in All Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adael Amador
|SS
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Volpe
|2B/SS
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Konnor Griffin
|SS/OF
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|17
|Add in All Leagues
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|50
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Maikel Garcia
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Victor Mesa Jr.
|OF
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|EmManuel Rodriguez
|OF
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|2B/OF
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Cam Smith
|OF
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carter Jensen
|C
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Will Smith
|C
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|42
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Leo Bernal
|C
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Johnson
|SP/RP
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Martin Perez
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Landen Roupp
|SP
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Yusei Kikuchi
|SP
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantrill
|SP/RP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Johnson
|SP/RP
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rico Garcia
|RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Henry Bolte, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, Dominic Canzone, Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jackson Jobe, Grant Holmes, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Garrett Mitchell, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Martin Perez, Rico Garcia, Dylan Crews, Jordan Romano, Ben Joyce, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Leo Bernal, and Francisco Alvarez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Henry Bolte, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, Dominic Canzone, Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jackson Jobe, Grant Holmes, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Garrett Mitchell, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Martin Perez, Rico Garcia, Dylan Crews, Jordan Romano, Ben Joyce, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Leo Bernal, and Francisco Alvarez:
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!