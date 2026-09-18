September 18, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Henry Bolte, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Kodai Senga, and Spencer Jones.

The weekend has arrived, and Week 25 is a few days away from being over. With only 10 days left of baseball, it's time to add that player who can help bring home those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we return with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 25 (September 14 through September 20) for leagues that allow daily moves.

This week, no major prospects got the call, but as always, injuries to monitor. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman was unavailable on Thursday and is day-to-day due to a lat issue, while Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was diagnosed with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative on Contreras' hand, and he is day-to-day. White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery is also day-to-day with a left wrist contusion.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Henry Bolte, Kodai Senga, Spencer Jones, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Jeff McNeil, Athletics

Across 487 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .268/.315/.371 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break.

He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners

Across 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .257/.327/.481 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup.

The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, with a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga suffered through a rough start to the 2026 season while working as a starting pitcher. However, since being shifted into a high-leverage bullpen role in early August, Senga has turned his season around. Across his last 15 1/3 innings pitched, Senga has allowed just four earned runs while recording 20 strikeouts. With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) sidelined by a shoulder injury, Senga has also established himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in New York.

The 33-year-old has seven saves on the year, all of which have come since August 10. The veteran right-hander's average fastball velocity has climbed back up to 96.3 miles per hour, and he's posted a 26.7% strikeout rate. In any league where Senga remains available, he profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Across 432 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte is hitting .275/.358/.402 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, the 23-year-old has emerged as an everyday staple in his team's outfield. Bolte's 28.5% strikeout rate is elevated, but he consistently hits the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate).

Bolte also hits the ball on the ground a ton, which, when combined with his elite speed, allows him to run a high batting average on balls in play. Bolte is also in the midst of a power surge of late, as he's hit five home runs across 64 plate appearances in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Bolte profiles as a must-roster fantasy outfielder with five-category upside.

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Across 261 plate appearances in 2026, New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones is hitting .252/.323/.440 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is the obvious red flag in Jones' profile, as he's struck out in 36% of his plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has also posted a 14.8% barrel rate and a 53.5% hard-hit rate. With Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the injured list, Jones has established himself as the everyday center fielder in New York. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Jones profiles as a potential high-end source of both power and speed and should be added off the waiver wire in any league where he is not already rostered.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Torkelson 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox 2B/OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Konnor Griffin SS/OF 66 Add in All Leagues Trevor Story SS 40 Add in All Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Konnor Griffin SS/OF 66 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 59 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues Josue De Paula OF 17 Add in All Leagues Chandler Simpson OF 69 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues Henry Bolte OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Victor Mesa Jr. OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues EmManuel Rodriguez OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox 2B/OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 69 Add in All Leagues Will Smith C 65 Add in All Leagues Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Stephenson C 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Leo Bernal C 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues Walbert Urena SP 63 Add in All Leagues Jared Jones SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Holmes SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hayden Wesneski SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Johnson SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Martin Perez SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andrew Painter SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Landen Roupp SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Yusei Kikuchi SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Johnson SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rico Garcia RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Will Smith Yainer Diaz vs Hayden Wesneski Ryan Johnson vs Griffin Jax Hayden Wesneski vs Javier Sanoja Eugenio Suarez vs Walbert Urena Tyler Mahle vs Walbert Urena Jake Bennett vs Walbert Urena Yusei Kikuchi vs Tyler Mahle Jake Bennett vs Tyler Mahle Yusei Kikuchi vs Will Smith Yainer Diaz vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Javier Sanoja Eugenio Suarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Hayden Wesneski Ryan Johnson vs Griffin Jax Hayden Wesneski vs Walbert Urena Tyler Mahle vs Walbert Urena Jake Bennett vs Walbert Urena Yusei Kikuchi vs Tyler Mahle Jake Bennett vs Tyler Mahle Yusei Kikuchi vs Jake Bennett Yusei Kikuchi vs Clay Holmes Grant Holmes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Henry Bolte, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, Dominic Canzone, Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jackson Jobe, Grant Holmes, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Garrett Mitchell, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Martin Perez, Rico Garcia, Dylan Crews, Jordan Romano, Ben Joyce, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Leo Bernal, and Francisco Alvarez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Henry Bolte, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, Dominic Canzone, Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jackson Jobe, Grant Holmes, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Garrett Mitchell, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Martin Perez, Rico Garcia, Dylan Crews, Jordan Romano, Ben Joyce, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Leo Bernal, and Francisco Alvarez:

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