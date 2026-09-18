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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 25

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Henry Bolte - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Rookie Rankings

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Henry Bolte, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Kodai Senga, and Spencer Jones.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The weekend has arrived, and Week 25 is a few days away from being over. With only 10 days left of baseball, it's time to add that player who can help bring home those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ,  we return with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 25 (September 14 through September 20) for leagues that allow daily moves.

This week, no major prospects got the call, but as always, injuries to monitor. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman was unavailable on Thursday and is day-to-day due to a lat issue, while Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was diagnosed with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative on Contreras' hand, and he is day-to-day. White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery is also day-to-day with a left wrist contusion. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Carter Jensen C 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Konnor Griffin SS/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
4 Chase DeLauter OF 59 Add in All Leagues
5 Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
6 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues
7 Josue De Paula OF 17 Add in All Leagues
8 Chandler Simpson OF 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Will Smith C 65 Add in All Leagues
10 Trevor Story SS 40 Add in All Leagues
11 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
12 Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues
13 Walbert Urena SP 63 Add in All Leagues
14 T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Henry Bolte OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Jared Jones SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Max Clark OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Tyler Mahle SP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Lawrence Butler OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Spencer Torkelson 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Ty France 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Tristan Peters OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Joshua Baez OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Clay Holmes SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Quinn Mathews SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Grant Holmes SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Travis Bazzana 2B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Hayden Wesneski SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Hector Rodriguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Ryan Johnson SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Martin Perez SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Rico Garcia RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Andrew Painter SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Jake Bennett SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Heriberto Hernandez OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Kade Anderson SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Landen Roupp SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Nolan Arenado 3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Tyler Stephenson C 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Jonah Cox 2B/OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Leo Bernal C 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Yusei Kikuchi SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Jeff McNeil, Dominic Canzone, Henry Bolte, Kodai Senga, Spencer Jones, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Jeff McNeil, Athletics

Across 487 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil is hitting .268/.315/.371 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 34-year-old does not profile as a power source, as he's logged a tiny 1.8% barrel rate this year. However, McNeil has struck out in just 11.3% of his plate appearances. The veteran lefty has been a high-end source of batting average in the second half of the season, hitting .333 across 190 plate appearances since the All-Star break.

He's also moved into a prominent spot in the banged-up A's lineup, batting second in each of his last 11 games played. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, McNeil profiles as an under-the-radar source of batting average and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners

Across 492 plate appearances in 2026, Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is hitting .257/.327/.481 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty slugger opened the year as a big-side platoon bat, but he's held his own against left-handed pitching this season with an .833 OPS. As a result, Canzone has worked his way into everyday playing time in the heart of the Mariners lineup.

The 29-year-old's underlying contact metrics support his production, with a 12.1% barrel rate and a 44.8% hard-hit rate. He's also limited his swing-and-miss, logging a manageable 21.5% strikeout rate. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Canzone profiles as a steady source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga suffered through a rough start to the 2026 season while working as a starting pitcher. However, since being shifted into a high-leverage bullpen role in early August, Senga has turned his season around. Across his last 15 1/3 innings pitched, Senga has allowed just four earned runs while recording 20 strikeouts. With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) sidelined by a shoulder injury, Senga has also established himself as the preferred ninth-inning option in New York.

The 33-year-old has seven saves on the year, all of which have come since August 10. The veteran right-hander's average fastball velocity has climbed back up to 96.3 miles per hour, and he's posted a 26.7% strikeout rate. In any league where Senga remains available, he profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Across 432 plate appearances in 2026, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte is hitting .275/.358/.402 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, the 23-year-old has emerged as an everyday staple in his team's outfield. Bolte's 28.5% strikeout rate is elevated, but he consistently hits the ball hard (47.5% hard-hit rate).

Bolte also hits the ball on the ground a ton, which, when combined with his elite speed, allows him to run a high batting average on balls in play. Bolte is also in the midst of a power surge of late, as he's hit five home runs across 64 plate appearances in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Bolte profiles as a must-roster fantasy outfielder with five-category upside.

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees  

Across 261 plate appearances in 2026, New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones is hitting .252/.323/.440 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is the obvious red flag in Jones' profile, as he's struck out in 36% of his plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has also posted a 14.8% barrel rate and a 53.5% hard-hit rate. With Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the injured list, Jones has established himself as the everyday center fielder in New York. As long as he continues to see regular playing time, Jones profiles as a potential high-end source of both power and speed and should be added off the waiver wire in any league where he is not already rostered.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Torkelson 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox 2B/OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Trevor Story SS 40 Add in All Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Volpe 2B/SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 59 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Josue De Paula OF 17 Add in All Leagues
Chandler Simpson OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
EmManuel Rodriguez OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox 2B/OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 69 Add in All Leagues
Will Smith C 65 Add in All Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Leo Bernal C 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 63 Add in All Leagues
Jared Jones SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Johnson SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Martin Perez SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Landen Roupp SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Yusei Kikuchi SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 52 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 63 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Johnson SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Garcia RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Henry Bolte, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, Dominic Canzone, Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jackson Jobe, Grant Holmes, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Garrett Mitchell, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Martin Perez, Rico Garcia, Dylan Crews, Jordan Romano, Ben Joyce, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Leo Bernal, and Francisco Alvarez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Henry Bolte, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Kodai Senga, Dominic Canzone, Josue De Paula, Thomas Saggese, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Quinn Mathews, Jackson Jobe, Grant Holmes, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Garrett Mitchell, Mickey Gasper, Tommy Edman, Martin Perez, Rico Garcia, Dylan Crews, Jordan Romano, Ben Joyce, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Leo Bernal, and Francisco Alvarez:

Henry Bolte
vs
Brooks Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Jared Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
Max Clark
Henry Bolte
vs
Walbert Urena
Henry Bolte
vs
Kody Clemens
Henry Bolte
vs
Ian Seymour
Henry Bolte
vs
Tyler Mahle
Henry Bolte
vs
Kyle Stowers
Henry Bolte
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Henry Bolte
vs
Trevor Story
Henry Bolte
vs
Tanner Scott
Henry Bolte
vs
Will Smith
Henry Bolte
vs
Javier Sanoja
Henry Bolte
vs
Konnor Griffin
Henry Bolte
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Chandler Simpson
Henry Bolte
vs
Zack Gelof
Spencer Jones
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Spencer Jones
vs
Clay Holmes
Spencer Jones
vs
Alec Bohm
Spencer Jones
vs
Dominic Canzone
Spencer Jones
vs
Joshua Baez
Spencer Jones
vs
Quinn Mathews
Spencer Jones
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Spencer Jones
vs
Cal Quantrill
Spencer Jones
vs
Cole Carrigg
Spencer Jones
vs
Jeff McNeil
Spencer Jones
vs
Kodai Senga
Spencer Jones
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Spencer Jones
vs
Tristan Peters
Spencer Jones
vs
Jackson Jobe
Spencer Jones
vs
Konnor Griffin
Spencer Jones
vs
Steven Kwan
Spencer Jones
vs
Chase DeLauter
Spencer Jones
vs
Carson Benge
Spencer Jones
vs
Chandler Simpson
Spencer Jones
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jeff McNeil
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jeff McNeil
vs
Quinn Mathews
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jeff McNeil
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jeff McNeil
vs
Griffin Jax
Jeff McNeil
vs
Clay Holmes
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jeff McNeil
vs
Spencer Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Grant Holmes
Jeff McNeil
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Jeff McNeil
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alec Bohm
Jeff McNeil
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Jeff McNeil
vs
Konnor Griffin
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chandler Simpson
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kyle Stowers
Kodai Senga
vs
Tristan Peters
Kodai Senga
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kodai Senga
vs
Adley Rutschman
Kodai Senga
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Kodai Senga
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kodai Senga
vs
Joshua Baez
Kodai Senga
vs
Maikel Garcia
Kodai Senga
vs
Alec Bohm
Kodai Senga
vs
Ty France
Kodai Senga
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Kodai Senga
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Kodai Senga
vs
Spencer Jones
Kodai Senga
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kodai Senga
vs
Clay Holmes
Kodai Senga
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kodai Senga
vs
Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
vs
Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
vs
Jared Jones
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kodai Senga
vs
Tanner Scott
Dominic Canzone
vs
Clay Holmes
Dominic Canzone
vs
Quinn Mathews
Dominic Canzone
vs
Spencer Jones
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cal Quantrill
Dominic Canzone
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jeff McNeil
Dominic Canzone
vs
Alec Bohm
Dominic Canzone
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Dominic Canzone
vs
Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jackson Jobe
Dominic Canzone
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Griffin Jax
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cole Carrigg
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase Meidroth
Dominic Canzone
vs
Konnor Griffin
Dominic Canzone
vs
Steven Kwan
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
vs
Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chandler Simpson
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kyle Stowers
Josue De Paula
vs
Mason Montgomery
Josue De Paula
vs
Chandler Simpson
Josue De Paula
vs
Carson Benge
Josue De Paula
vs
Will Smith
Josue De Paula
vs
Chase DeLauter
Josue De Paula
vs
Trevor Story
Josue De Paula
vs
Steven Kwan
Josue De Paula
vs
Kyle Stowers
Josue De Paula
vs
Konnor Griffin
Josue De Paula
vs
Ian Seymour
Josue De Paula
vs
Carter Jensen
Josue De Paula
vs
Walbert Urena
Josue De Paula
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josue De Paula
vs
Brooks Lee
Josue De Paula
vs
Max Clark
Josue De Paula
vs
Kody Clemens
Josue De Paula
vs
Javier Sanoja
Josue De Paula
vs
Zack Gelof
Josue De Paula
vs
A.J. Ewing
Josue De Paula
vs
Lawrence Butler
Thomas Saggese
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Thomas Saggese
vs
A.J. Ewing
Thomas Saggese
vs
Zack Gelof
Thomas Saggese
vs
Lawrence Butler
Thomas Saggese
vs
Javier Sanoja
Thomas Saggese
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Thomas Saggese
vs
Tanner Scott
Thomas Saggese
vs
Ty France
Thomas Saggese
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Thomas Saggese
vs
Maikel Garcia
Thomas Saggese
vs
Tyler Mahle
Thomas Saggese
vs
Yainer Diaz
Thomas Saggese
vs
Kody Clemens
Thomas Saggese
vs
Adley Rutschman
Thomas Saggese
vs
Konnor Griffin
Thomas Saggese
vs
Steven Kwan
Thomas Saggese
vs
Chase DeLauter
Thomas Saggese
vs
Carson Benge
Thomas Saggese
vs
Chandler Simpson
Thomas Saggese
vs
Trevor Story
Ty France
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Ty France
vs
Maikel Garcia
Ty France
vs
Lawrence Butler
Ty France
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ty France
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ty France
vs
Adley Rutschman
Ty France
vs
Thomas Saggese
Ty France
vs
Tristan Peters
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Kodai Senga
Ty France
vs
Zack Gelof
Ty France
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ty France
vs
Javier Sanoja
Ty France
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kodai Senga
Cole Carrigg
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joshua Baez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Adley Rutschman
Cole Carrigg
vs
Alec Bohm
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Maikel Garcia
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Jones
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ty France
Cole Carrigg
vs
Clay Holmes
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Torkelson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chandler Simpson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Trevor Story
Quinn Mathews
vs
Dominic Canzone
Quinn Mathews
vs
Cal Quantrill
Quinn Mathews
vs
Clay Holmes
Quinn Mathews
vs
Jeff McNeil
Quinn Mathews
vs
Spencer Jones
Quinn Mathews
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Quinn Mathews
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Quinn Mathews
vs
Jackson Jobe
Quinn Mathews
vs
Alec Bohm
Quinn Mathews
vs
Griffin Jax
Quinn Mathews
vs
Joshua Baez
Quinn Mathews
vs
Chase Meidroth
Quinn Mathews
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Quinn Mathews
vs
Grant Holmes
Quinn Mathews
vs
Mason Montgomery
Quinn Mathews
vs
Ian Seymour
Quinn Mathews
vs
Walbert Urena
Quinn Mathews
vs
Jared Jones
Quinn Mathews
vs
Tyler Mahle
Quinn Mathews
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Jackson Jobe
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jackson Jobe
vs
Griffin Jax
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jeff McNeil
Jackson Jobe
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jackson Jobe
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jackson Jobe
vs
Grant Holmes
Jackson Jobe
vs
Quinn Mathews
Jackson Jobe
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jackson Jobe
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jackson Jobe
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Jackson Jobe
vs
Clay Holmes
Jackson Jobe
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Spencer Jones
Jackson Jobe
vs
Josh Bell
Jackson Jobe
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
vs
Walbert Urena
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jared Jones
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Holmes
vs
Chase Meidroth
Grant Holmes
vs
Travis Bazzana
Grant Holmes
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Holmes
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Grant Holmes
vs
Jackson Jobe
Grant Holmes
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Grant Holmes
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Grant Holmes
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Holmes
vs
Jeff McNeil
Grant Holmes
vs
Nick Gonzales
Grant Holmes
vs
Cal Quantrill
Grant Holmes
vs
Coby Mayo
Grant Holmes
vs
Quinn Mathews
Grant Holmes
vs
Ryan Johnson
Grant Holmes
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Holmes
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Holmes
vs
Jared Jones
Grant Holmes
vs
Tyler Mahle
Grant Holmes
vs
Clay Holmes
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tommy Edman
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Martin Perez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Gasper
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Rico Garcia
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ryan Johnson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Coby Mayo
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Andrew Painter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake Bennett
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Josh Bell
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Konnor Griffin
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Steven Kwan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chandler Simpson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Gasper
vs
Ryan Johnson
Mickey Gasper
vs
Tommy Edman
Mickey Gasper
vs
Coby Mayo
Mickey Gasper
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mickey Gasper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mickey Gasper
vs
Martin Perez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Josh Bell
Mickey Gasper
vs
Rico Garcia
Mickey Gasper
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Mickey Gasper
vs
Andrew Painter
Mickey Gasper
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Gasper
vs
Jake Bennett
Mickey Gasper
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Gasper
vs
Will Smith
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Gasper
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kody Clemens
Mickey Gasper
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Tommy Edman
vs
Mickey Gasper
Tommy Edman
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Johnson
Tommy Edman
vs
Martin Perez
Tommy Edman
vs
Coby Mayo
Tommy Edman
vs
Rico Garcia
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Josh Bell
Tommy Edman
vs
Andrew Painter
Tommy Edman
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Bennett
Tommy Edman
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Konnor Griffin
Tommy Edman
vs
Steven Kwan
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Chandler Simpson
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Stowers
Martin Perez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Martin Perez
vs
Rico Garcia
Martin Perez
vs
Tommy Edman
Martin Perez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Martin Perez
vs
Mickey Gasper
Martin Perez
vs
Andrew Painter
Martin Perez
vs
Ryan Johnson
Martin Perez
vs
Jake Bennett
Martin Perez
vs
Coby Mayo
Martin Perez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Martin Perez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Martin Perez
vs
Kade Anderson
Martin Perez
vs
Josh Bell
Martin Perez
vs
Landen Roupp
Martin Perez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Martin Perez
vs
Ian Seymour
Martin Perez
vs
Walbert Urena
Martin Perez
vs
Jared Jones
Martin Perez
vs
Tyler Mahle
Martin Perez
vs
Clay Holmes
Rico Garcia
vs
Martin Perez
Rico Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Rico Garcia
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Rico Garcia
vs
Andrew Painter
Rico Garcia
vs
Tommy Edman
Rico Garcia
vs
Jake Bennett
Rico Garcia
vs
Mickey Gasper
Rico Garcia
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Rico Garcia
vs
Ryan Johnson
Rico Garcia
vs
Kade Anderson
Rico Garcia
vs
Coby Mayo
Rico Garcia
vs
Landen Roupp
Rico Garcia
vs
Nick Gonzales
Rico Garcia
vs
Dylan Crews
Rico Garcia
vs
Mason Montgomery
Rico Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Rico Garcia
vs
Tanner Scott
Rico Garcia
vs
Cal Quantrill
Rico Garcia
vs
Griffin Jax
Rico Garcia
vs
Grant Taylor
Dylan Crews
vs
Landen Roupp
Dylan Crews
vs
Nolan Arenado
Dylan Crews
vs
Kade Anderson
Dylan Crews
vs
Jordan Romano
Dylan Crews
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Dylan Crews
vs
Grant Taylor
Dylan Crews
vs
Jake Bennett
Dylan Crews
vs
Sam Antonacci
Dylan Crews
vs
Andrew Painter
Dylan Crews
vs
Ben Joyce
Dylan Crews
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Dylan Crews
vs
Zebby Matthews
Dylan Crews
vs
Rico Garcia
Dylan Crews
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Dylan Crews
vs
Konnor Griffin
Dylan Crews
vs
Steven Kwan
Dylan Crews
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dylan Crews
vs
Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
vs
Chandler Simpson
Dylan Crews
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jordan Romano
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jordan Romano
vs
Grant Taylor
Jordan Romano
vs
Dylan Crews
Jordan Romano
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jordan Romano
vs
Landen Roupp
Jordan Romano
vs
Ben Joyce
Jordan Romano
vs
Kade Anderson
Jordan Romano
vs
Zebby Matthews
Jordan Romano
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jordan Romano
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Jordan Romano
vs
Jake Bennett
Jordan Romano
vs
Jake Burger
Jordan Romano
vs
Andrew Painter
Jordan Romano
vs
Adael Amador
Jordan Romano
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jordan Romano
vs
Ian Seymour
Jordan Romano
vs
Tanner Scott
Jordan Romano
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jordan Romano
vs
Griffin Jax
Jordan Romano
vs
Ryan Johnson
Ben Joyce
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ben Joyce
vs
Zebby Matthews
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Ben Joyce
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Ben Joyce
vs
Jordan Romano
Ben Joyce
vs
Jake Burger
Ben Joyce
vs
Nolan Arenado
Ben Joyce
vs
Adael Amador
Ben Joyce
vs
Dylan Crews
Ben Joyce
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ben Joyce
vs
Landen Roupp
Ben Joyce
vs
David Peterson
Ben Joyce
vs
Kade Anderson
Ben Joyce
vs
Griffin Conine
Ben Joyce
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Tanner Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Cal Quantrill
Ben Joyce
vs
Griffin Jax
Ben Joyce
vs
Ryan Johnson
Griffin Conine
vs
David Peterson
Griffin Conine
vs
Tim Tawa
Griffin Conine
vs
Gleyber Torres
Griffin Conine
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Griffin Conine
vs
Adael Amador
Griffin Conine
vs
Jacob Lopez
Griffin Conine
vs
Jake Burger
Griffin Conine
vs
Nick Sogard
Griffin Conine
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Griffin Conine
vs
Anthony Volpe
Griffin Conine
vs
Zebby Matthews
Griffin Conine
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Griffin Conine
vs
Ben Joyce
Griffin Conine
vs
Cam Smith
Griffin Conine
vs
Konnor Griffin
Griffin Conine
vs
Steven Kwan
Griffin Conine
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Conine
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Conine
vs
Chandler Simpson
Griffin Conine
vs
Kyle Stowers
Cam Smith
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Thornton
Cam Smith
vs
Anthony Volpe
Cam Smith
vs
Leo Bernal
Cam Smith
vs
Nick Sogard
Cam Smith
vs
Hogan Harris
Cam Smith
vs
Jacob Lopez
Cam Smith
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cam Smith
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Cam Smith
vs
Royce Lewis
Cam Smith
vs
Tim Tawa
Cam Smith
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cam Smith
vs
Griffin Conine
Cam Smith
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Cam Smith
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Chandler Simpson
Cam Smith
vs
Kyle Stowers
Leo Bernal
vs
Zac Thornton
Leo Bernal
vs
Hogan Harris
Leo Bernal
vs
Cam Smith
Leo Bernal
vs
Mickey Moniak
Leo Bernal
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Leo Bernal
vs
Royce Lewis
Leo Bernal
vs
Anthony Volpe
Leo Bernal
vs
Caleb Durbin
Leo Bernal
vs
Nick Sogard
Leo Bernal
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Leo Bernal
vs
Jacob Lopez
Leo Bernal
vs
Kyle Leahy
Leo Bernal
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Leo Bernal
vs
Yusei Kikuchi
Leo Bernal
vs
Carter Jensen
Leo Bernal
vs
Will Smith
Leo Bernal
vs
Yainer Diaz
Leo Bernal
vs
Adley Rutschman
Leo Bernal
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Leo Bernal
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Royce Lewis
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Yusei Kikuchi
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Hogan Harris
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Leo Bernal
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Zac Thornton
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Cam Smith
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Anthony Volpe
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Nick Sogard
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jacob Lopez
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Will Smith
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Adley Rutschman
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Tyler Stephenson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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