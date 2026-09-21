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Starts and Sits - All Hitter Matchups for Fantasy Baseball (September 21 - September 27)

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Max Clark - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Top Prospects for 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 9/21-9/27 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (September 21 - September 27). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like Bo Bichette, Kyle Karros, Lawrence Butler, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: September 14 - September 20

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (9/21-9/27)
Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers, Pickups
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 26
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)


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