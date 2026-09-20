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Top Hitter Streamers and Starts - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 26 (September 21 - 27)

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Josh Jung - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 26 of 2026 (September 21-27). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

In This Article hide
What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 26?
Week 26 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

If you're reading this, then you are still grinding fantasy baseball and likely preparing for the finals! Good luck in those matchups, and if there's even 1-2 players in here who can help you bring home the trophy this year, then I will have done my job!

My weekly hitters, streamers, and fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column identifies hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 26 of the fantasy baseball season!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 26?

Every team plays six games this week- the first time all season we had that happen!

Ballpark Upgrades:

  • ATH (all six games at home)
  • ARI (three games at COL)
  • CHW (three games at KC)
  • HOU (three games at ATH)
  • TB (three games at NYY, three games at PHI)
  • MIA (three games at CHC)

 

Week 26 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Brenton Doyle, OF - CHW (28%)

Doyle has started five straight games for the White Sox and has a hit in every single one (two in a few). He's a base-stealing threat as well. Chicago starts the week in KC against some very weak pitchers (Lugo, Dobnak, and Lynch) and then comes home to face some equally bad Rockies starters (Gordon, Quintana, and Freeland).

He's the top add this week with Bryce Eldridge (our guy) nursing a concussion.

Dominic Canzone, OF - SEA (24%)

Canzone didn't homer this week, but did pick up a hit in every game and has scored a run in five straight. He continues to be an underrated fantasy asset and shouldn't be floating out there on the wire as a middle-of-the-order bat with power.

The matchups look good this week against Houston and L.A., with lefty Reid Detmers the only pitcher he's projected to face who is an above average starter.

Cole Carrigg, SS/OF -  COL (24%)

I hope some of you listened to me on Carrigg the last few weeks! He has been awesome this week, crushing three home runs and stealing two more bases. I prefer him to guys like Victor Mesa Jr., as Carrigg is guaranteed to start every day and maintain his platoon advantage as a switch-hitter.

The Rockies are at home in Coors to start the week and then head to Chicago where they face a White Sox rotation that has been floundering late in the season.

Josh Jung, 3B - TEX (22%)

Jung is back on the list this week after having a fantastic return to the lineup this week. I mentioned how well he was hitting before his injury, and he has wasted no time re-establishing himself as the most consistent hitter in the middle of the Texas lineup with two more home runs this week.

He should see three lefties this week (Manaea, Thornton, and Prielipp), which bodes really well for his outlook as he crushes them. He's easily the best 3B option this lightly rostered, and even if you have your infield lined up, he makes for a great utility option.

Josue De Paula, OF - LAD (16%)

Like any rookie, he's had some ups and downs to start his big league career at the plate. But he's an extremely talented prospect who surprisingly has started eight of nine games since being called up.

I think he's likely to stick in the lineup this week, and he's been trending up the last three games, collecting four hits, scoring four runs, and driving in another four.

Leo Bernal, C - STL (13%)

Bernal continues to crack the lineup on a daily basis and get favorable spots in the order. He didn't have a huge week this week, but still had two 3-hit games and only one O-fer. I love switch-hitters that we know will be in the lineup every day, and Bernal has shown some pop, too, so there's always a little HR upside here as well.

Brett Bateman, OF - TOR (10%)

Bateman is locked in as the leadoff hitter in Toronto. He continues to get on base and score runs, and should see four righties to start the week before finally a few lefties in the Cincy series. You can't deny that 23 runs scored in 36 games played is impressive for the rookie.

Jonah Cox, OF - SFG (10%)

I will endorse Cox once again this week as one of my favorite sleepers. He had a great week at the plate, collecting at least one hit in every game but one, and adding three stolen bases.

He's hitting either leadoff or in the third spot, claiming prime real estate in the Padres' lineup. He's been clutch for this team and looks to be very much a part of their young nucleus going forward.

Connor Norby, 1B/2B/3B - COL (10%)

I love the idea of adding Norby this week. I already mentioned the soft schedule in the Carrigg blurb, and Norby is scorching hot right now, hitting .395 over the last two weeks and setting the table for the rest of this lineup as the 2-hole hitter.

He's been active on the basepaths, too, stealing two more bags this week to give him 10 on the season. The eligibility at three infield spots is also really valuable for daily leagues.

Joey Ortiz, SS/3B - MIL (6%)

Yeah, it's time for another Joey Ortiz sighting! He's done this at least a half dozen times this year, I swear. He's on a run right now, with a 10-game hitting streak intact and nine runs scored in that stretch. He add some sneaky pop, too, with nine home runs on the year.

He'll have some tough matchups in Philly to start the week, but might feast on some Cardinals pitching later on.

Anthony Volpe, SS - NYY (6%)

I mentioned Volpe last week, and he delivered, piling up three stolen bases and collecting five hits across five games so far. If his swing is truly fixed, he's in a great spot to add value this week, and we know he has the talent as we've seen him do it before.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 26
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)
Joey Pollizze's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
Two-Start Pitchers: Streamers and Starts



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