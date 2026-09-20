Joey Pollizze's Week 26 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

September 20, 2026

Joey Pollizze's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 26. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Premium Waiver Wire targets. As a reminder, we will only look at players rostered in 30% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues.

This week, we will look at the best waiver wire pickups for all league types for the final week of the regular season. These will be the best players to help carry your team to a fantasy baseball championship.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire pickups of Week 26. Thank you to everyone who has read this piece the entire year! All stats are before Saturday's contests.

Joey's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Agustin Ramirez (30% rostered), Leo Bernal (13%), Carson Kelly (10%), Rafael Flores Jr. (8%)

Agustin Ramirez is heating up a bit at the plate. He has a multi-hit game in back-to-back contests and has two home runs over his last five games. Adding him at the right time could benefit you during the final week of the regular season. He's available in 70% of Yahoo! leagues right now.

Leo Bernal and Rafael Flores Jr. are both heating up at the right time. Bernal is slashing .323/.362/.508 with three home runs, three doubles, and 15 RBI in his first 16 career games, while Flores is batting .390 with two home runs, one double, and three RBI over his last 11 contests. Both Bernal and Flores are the top catcher adds of the week.

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