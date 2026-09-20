RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 2 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Whether you won or lost in Week 1, it's too early to get too high or too low on your fantasy team. Making the right start-sit calls each week is key, and these Week 2 fantasy football projections can help guide those tough decisions. Below, see how key Week 2 players like Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more are expected to perform.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|24.5
|265.7
|2.0
|0.6
|6.8
|33.1
|0.6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|21.7
|18.4
|96.8
|0.9
|4.3
|33.1
|0.2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|21.1
|18.8
|91.7
|0.7
|5.4
|41.9
|0.2
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|20.6
|233.0
|1.7
|0.6
|7.3
|36.6
|0.3
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|20.3
|253.3
|1.6
|0.5
|6.6
|31.3
|0.3
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|19.4
|15.1
|66.0
|0.7
|4.9
|40.6
|0.3
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.4
|276.3
|2.0
|0.5
|2.3
|5.2
|0.1
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|19.0
|224.0
|1.5
|0.4
|5.7
|18.2
|0.5
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.9
|231.7
|1.6
|0.5
|5.5
|28.3
|0.3
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|18.5
|255.6
|2.0
|0.8
|3.3
|7.7
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.9
|259.4
|1.8
|0.4
|2.4
|6.4
|0.1
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|17.6
|273.0
|1.7
|0.6
|1.8
|4.3
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|17.4
|20.7
|98.3
|0.9
|1.3
|11.0
|0.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|16.9
|17.5
|78.9
|0.7
|3.3
|24.4
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|16.8
|259.3
|1.8
|0.6
|1.5
|1.4
|0.1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16.7
|20.3
|94.3
|0.6
|2.9
|19.5
|0.1
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|16.5
|274.2
|1.6
|0.8
|2.0
|3.3
|0.1
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|16.4
|243.3
|1.5
|0.7
|3.3
|8.7
|0.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|16.3
|7.5
|88.5
|0.6
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|16.3
|247.4
|1.5
|0.8
|3.8
|11.2
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|16.2
|234.2
|1.5
|0.6
|3.8
|10.2
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|16.1
|0.6
|3.3
|0.0
|6.6
|93.4
|0.5
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.1
|17.8
|82.8
|0.7
|2.4
|15.4
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|16.1
|17.3
|85.8
|0.5
|2.8
|21.3
|0.1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|16.1
|241.2
|1.5
|0.7
|2.7
|7.3
|0.1
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|QB
|16.0
|216.1
|1.4
|0.7
|4.4
|17.7
|0.3
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|16.0
|245.3
|1.4
|0.7
|3.5
|9.6
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|15.7
|242.2
|1.5
|0.8
|2.5
|7.0
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|15.4
|234.1
|1.4
|0.7
|3.8
|13.8
|0.1
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|15.4
|222.9
|1.6
|0.6
|2.9
|8.0
|0.1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|15.2
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|6.6
|88.7
|0.5
|Carson Wentz
|MIN
|QB
|15.2
|226.5
|1.5
|0.8
|3.1
|11.1
|0.1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|15.2
|18.9
|83.2
|0.5
|2.3
|17.5
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|15.1
|6.9
|88.8
|0.5
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|14.9
|14.8
|74.3
|0.4
|3.9
|24.9
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|14.7
|219.0
|1.4
|0.8
|3.2
|10.4
|0.2
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.7
|229.0
|1.2
|0.7
|2.7
|7.6
|0.2
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|14.7
|15.6
|61.3
|0.5
|4.0
|27.6
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|14.4
|16.3
|66.5
|0.5
|3.0
|23.3
|0.1
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|14.4
|231.8
|1.3
|0.7
|3.1
|8.3
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|14.4
|14.4
|73.9
|0.6
|2.3
|15.0
|0.1
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.4
|199.1
|0.7
|0.6
|6.6
|33.2
|0.2
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|14.4
|232.2
|1.4
|0.6
|1.4
|1.7
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.3
|13.7
|56.9
|0.5
|4.2
|25.7
|0.2
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|14.1
|14.7
|66.5
|0.5
|3.1
|22.0
|0.1
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|14.1
|16.5
|74.0
|0.6
|2.8
|16.9
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|14.0
|6.4
|77.2
|0.5
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|14.0
|219.6
|1.3
|0.6
|2.6
|5.9
|0.1
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|13.8
|14.8
|68.5
|0.6
|2.2
|16.1
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|13.7
|5.7
|77.3
|0.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|13.5
|15.6
|69.8
|0.4
|2.8
|21.3
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|13.3
|226.6
|1.1
|0.9
|3.1
|8.9
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|13.2
|240.0
|1.0
|0.8
|2.2
|4.5
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.2
|6.1
|73.8
|0.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|13.0
|6.0
|75.2
|0.4
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.7
|4.8
|74.1
|0.5
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|12.6
|0.6
|2.9
|0.0
|4.8
|66.0
|0.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|12.4
|5.1
|72.5
|0.4
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|12.4
|214.3
|1.0
|0.6
|2.3
|5.4
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|12.2
|15.4
|67.6
|0.5
|1.8
|12.8
|0.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.1
|5.3
|70.9
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.0
|6.7
|67.5
|0.3
|Cooper Rush
|ATL
|QB
|11.9
|213.0
|1.1
|0.8
|2.2
|2.2
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|11.9
|4.2
|68.4
|0.5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|11.9
|5.6
|65.6
|0.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|11.9
|12.3
|51.9
|0.4
|2.8
|21.6
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|11.9
|225.1
|1.1
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|0.0
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|11.8
|12.8
|54.0
|0.4
|2.6
|18.6
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|11.6
|13.5
|58.0
|0.4
|2.4
|13.8
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|11.5
|13.4
|55.8
|0.4
|3.0
|19.7
|0.1
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|11.5
|14.2
|62.2
|0.4
|1.8
|12.9
|0.1
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|11.5
|15.7
|61.5
|0.3
|2.6
|17.0
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|11.5
|4.5
|66.5
|0.4
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|11.3
|5.3
|60.4
|0.4
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|11.3
|4.8
|64.3
|0.4
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|11.2
|4.4
|59.6
|0.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.2
|5.2
|59.0
|0.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.1
|4.8
|65.6
|0.4
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|11.1
|4.4
|60.3
|0.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|11.0
|0.5
|2.9
|0.0
|4.3
|65.0
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|10.9
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|4.8
|50.7
|0.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|10.9
|11.8
|52.4
|0.3
|3.0
|20.4
|0.1
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|10.8
|4.6
|61.3
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|10.8
|5.0
|63.2
|0.3
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|10.7
|13.1
|55.2
|0.4
|1.8
|12.5
|0.1
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|10.6
|4.6
|61.9
|0.4
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|10.6
|5.3
|60.1
|0.3
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|10.6
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|4.4
|59.9
|0.4
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|10.1
|11.3
|48.2
|0.3
|2.6
|17.3
|0.1
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|10.0
|4.5
|52.3
|0.4
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|10.0
|4.4
|54.6
|0.4
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|10.0
|5.1
|53.8
|0.3
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|9.9
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|4.4
|57.3
|0.3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|9.8
|1.1
|4.2
|0.1
|3.8
|48.4
|0.4
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|9.7
|3.8
|54.6
|0.4
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|9.6
|4.4
|52.5
|0.4
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|9.6
|3.4
|60.9
|0.3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|9.5
|4.1
|50.7
|0.4
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|9.4
|10.4
|43.6
|0.2
|2.6
|17.6
|0.1
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.4
|4.6
|51.0
|0.3
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|9.3
|5.3
|52.2
|0.2
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|9.2
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.8
|47.5
|0.3
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|9.2
|13.7
|59.4
|0.3
|1.5
|9.2
|0.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|9.1
|4.2
|48.4
|0.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|9.1
|0.6
|2.6
|0.0
|3.8
|49.8
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.1
|0.6
|3.0
|0.1
|4.0
|48.5
|0.3
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|9.1
|3.6
|53.2
|0.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.1
|4.0
|51.7
|0.3
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|9.0
|0.6
|3.9
|0.0
|3.8
|45.7
|0.3
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|9.0
|12.4
|54.8
|0.3
|1.2
|9.0
|0.0
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|9.0
|11.3
|43.6
|0.3
|1.9
|12.2
|0.1
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|8.9
|4.5
|48.7
|0.3
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|8.9
|6.7
|26.1
|0.3
|3.1
|20.9
|0.2
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|8.8
|10.6
|53.7
|0.4
|0.7
|4.3
|0.0
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|8.8
|9.2
|42.0
|0.3
|2.0
|13.3
|0.1
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|8.8
|11.8
|53.4
|0.4
|1.1
|5.7
|0.0
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|8.7
|4.1
|47.2
|0.3
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.7
|3.3
|47.5
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.7
|4.4
|47.6
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.6
|4.1
|42.7
|0.4
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.6
|3.8
|45.5
|0.4
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|8.6
|3.4
|48.2
|0.4
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.6
|4.7
|46.6
|0.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|8.5
|7.8
|33.1
|0.3
|2.2
|15.0
|0.2
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|8.5
|9.8
|45.0
|0.3
|1.2
|9.3
|0.1
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|8.4
|3.9
|51.9
|0.2
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8.4
|4.0
|46.5
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|8.3
|4.4
|42.6
|0.3
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.3
|3.4
|47.2
|0.3
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|8.3
|3.2
|44.1
|0.4
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|8.2
|4.2
|43.1
|0.3
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.1
|3.7
|44.6
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|8.1
|3.8
|48.7
|0.2
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|8.1
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|3.5
|45.4
|0.2
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|8.0
|4.1
|44.8
|0.2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|8.0
|3.3
|50.2
|0.2
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|8.0
|8.7
|37.5
|0.2
|1.8
|14.9
|0.1
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|7.9
|4.1
|44.0
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|7.9
|3.9
|48.7
|0.2
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|7.8
|3.4
|41.7
|0.3
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|7.7
|3.3
|45.1
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|7.7
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|3.5
|44.9
|0.2
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|7.6
|3.2
|45.3
|0.3
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7.5
|3.9
|35.2
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|7.5
|4.1
|43.6
|0.2
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|7.4
|3.9
|37.4
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|7.3
|0.7
|3.4
|0.0
|3.6
|40.9
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|7.3
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|3.4
|42.0
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.3
|3.7
|39.5
|0.2
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.1
|3.2
|42.4
|0.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|7.1
|3.3
|42.3
|0.2
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|7.0
|6.2
|24.9
|0.2
|2.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|7.0
|3.1
|41.6
|0.2
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|6.9
|7.9
|33.8
|0.2
|1.6
|10.9
|0.1
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|6.9
|2.8
|41.5
|0.2
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|6.8
|8.0
|33.7
|0.3
|1.3
|9.3
|0.0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|6.8
|2.9
|38.8
|0.2
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|6.8
|6.1
|27.1
|0.2
|1.9
|13.8
|0.1
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|6.8
|3.3
|39.6
|0.2
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|6.7
|2.9
|37.5
|0.3
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|6.7
|3.1
|36.0
|0.3
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|6.6
|3.6
|36.4
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|6.4
|8.3
|32.1
|0.2
|1.3
|9.2
|0.0
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|6.3
|2.7
|34.6
|0.2
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|6.3
|2.9
|36.6
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|6.2
|8.6
|37.0
|0.2
|0.9
|6.2
|0.0
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|6.2
|2.8
|35.6
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|6.1
|3.7
|16.2
|0.1
|2.5
|19.9
|0.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|6.0
|8.4
|36.3
|0.3
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|6.0
|3.4
|31.8
|0.2
|LaJohntay Wester
|BAL
|WR
|5.8
|2.7
|33.8
|0.2
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.8
|3.0
|35.1
|0.1
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.7
|3.1
|29.2
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.6
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|2.4
|31.3
|0.2
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|WR
|5.6
|2.1
|31.2
|0.2
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|5.6
|5.8
|24.2
|0.2
|1.5
|9.8
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|5.6
|2.6
|30.7
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|5.6
|6.6
|27.9
|0.2
|1.2
|8.7
|0.0
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|5.5
|7.3
|31.6
|0.2
|0.7
|4.8
|0.0
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.5
|0.6
|2.6
|0.0
|2.8
|27.5
|0.2
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.5
|5.7
|27.9
|0.2
|1.2
|9.3
|0.0
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.4
|2.6
|26.1
|0.3
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.3
|2.4
|30.2
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.2
|2.3
|30.0
|0.2
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.2
|2.7
|28.0
|0.2
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|5.1
|2.1
|28.0
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|5.1
|3.1
|27.4
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|5.1
|2.5
|29.4
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.0
|4.9
|20.3
|0.2
|1.4
|9.7
|0.0
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|4.9
|2.4
|24.5
|0.2
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|4.9
|5.3
|22.0
|0.2
|1.2
|8.9
|0.0
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|4.9
|1.8
|29.8
|0.2
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|4.8
|2.0
|30.5
|0.1
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|4.7
|2.3
|29.1
|0.1
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|4.7
|5.4
|21.5
|0.1
|1.1
|7.3
|0.1
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|4.7
|2.6
|28.4
|0.1
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|4.6
|2.4
|24.5
|0.2
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.5
|2.6
|24.1
|0.1
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.5
|2.2
|27.9
|0.1
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.4
|2.5
|22.1
|0.2
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|4.3
|2.0
|24.2
|0.1
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|4.3
|1.7
|22.4
|0.2
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|4.2
|1.8
|24.4
|0.2
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|4.1
|2.2
|23.8
|0.1
|Raheim Sanders
|CLE
|RB
|4.1
|3.8
|14.1
|0.1
|1.6
|10.4
|0.0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|4.0
|1.9
|24.8
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|4.0
|1.9
|19.8
|0.2
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|4.0
|1.8
|23.3
|0.1
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|3.9
|4.0
|15.8
|0.1
|1.3
|8.2
|0.1
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|3.9
|5.5
|21.8
|0.1
|0.7
|4.6
|0.0
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.9
|1.7
|23.4
|0.1
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|3.9
|2.0
|18.8
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|3.9
|5.4
|21.2
|0.1
|0.9
|4.4
|0.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|3.7
|1.8
|18.0
|0.2
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|22.1
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.7
|4.1
|16.3
|0.2
|0.9
|7.0
|0.0
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|3.6
|1.7
|19.2
|0.1
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|3.6
|1.5
|19.5
|0.2
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.5
|1.4
|19.2
|0.1
|Emari Demercado
|DAL
|RB
|3.4
|3.6
|19.5
|0.1
|0.6
|4.5
|0.0
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|3.4
|1.7
|17.2
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|3.2
|3.1
|13.4
|0.1
|0.8
|6.1
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|3.1
|1.4
|16.5
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|3.1
|1.6
|16.6
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|3.1
|3.7
|17.0
|0.2
|0.3
|2.7
|0.0
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|3.1
|1.4
|19.0
|0.1
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|3.1
|1.5
|17.0
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.1
|1.6
|16.4
|0.1
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|3.0
|1.3
|16.5
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|2.9
|3.7
|15.4
|0.1
|0.5
|3.6
|0.0
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|2.8
|1.3
|15.5
|0.1
|Demond Claiborne
|MIN
|RB
|2.8
|3.4
|13.9
|0.1
|0.6
|3.0
|0.0
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.4
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.8
|1.5
|15.7
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|2.7
|1.5
|13.8
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|2.7
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|0.9
|12.2
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|2.7
|1.4
|13.8
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.6
|1.4
|13.3
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|2.6
|1.4
|14.3
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.5
|1.3
|13.2
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|2.5
|2.8
|11.5
|0.1
|0.6
|4.2
|0.0
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|13.4
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.5
|1.1
|15.3
|0.1
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12.3
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|2.4
|1.3
|11.7
|0.1
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|TE
|2.3
|1.2
|11.8
|0.1
|Chris Moore
|BAL
|WR
|2.3
|1.0
|13.3
|0.1
|Elijah Sarratt
|BAL
|WR
|2.3
|1.1
|13.9
|0.1
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|2.2
|1.0
|10.1
|0.1
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|2.2
|3.2
|12.6
|0.1
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|2.2
|1.1
|12.1
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|12.6
|0.1
|Malik Benson
|LV
|WR
|2.2
|1.1
|13.8
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.1
|1.2
|9.8
|0.1
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|10.4
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|10.7
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|10.9
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.0
|0.2
|0.5
|1.0
|9.0
|0.1
|Durham Smythe
|BAL
|TE
|2.0
|1.0
|9.6
|0.1
|Barion Brown
|NO
|WR
|1.9
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|1.0
|9.5
|0.0
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|10.0
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|1.9
|1.0
|11.0
|0.1
|Jahdae Walker
|CHI
|WR
|1.8
|0.7
|8.9
|0.1
|Marquise Brown
|PHI
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|9.9
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.8
|0.9
|10.5
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|9.2
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|9.1
|0.1
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|9.4
|0.1
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.7
|1.0
|8.8
|0.1
|Jaylin Lane
|WAS
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|10.4
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|1.7
|1.0
|8.4
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|1.6
|1.0
|9.1
|0.0
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.7
|0.1
|Marlin Klein
|HOU
|TE
|1.6
|1.0
|9.0
|0.0
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|1.6
|2.0
|7.4
|0.0
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|8.7
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.6
|0.9
|7.9
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|1.5
|0.7
|6.8
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|1.5
|0.9
|4.1
|0.0
|0.5
|4.0
|0.0
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|1.5
|1.4
|4.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.5
|0.7
|7.6
|0.1
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.5
|0.6
|9.8
|0.0
|Jared Wayne
|HOU
|WR
|1.5
|0.8
|9.0
|0.0
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|1.5
|1.8
|7.2
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|0.0
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|1.4
|2.2
|10.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|1.4
|2.0
|8.1
|0.0
|0.4
|2.4
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.4
|1.2
|4.8
|0.0
|0.6
|4.8
|0.0
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|RB
|1.4
|1.5
|5.7
|0.0
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|1.3
|0.7
|8.0
|0.0
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|1.3
|1.2
|4.1
|0.0
|0.5
|3.7
|0.0
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|6.1
|0.1
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7.1
|0.0
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|1.3
|0.6
|5.9
|0.1
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.6
|6.5
|0.0
|Brenen Thompson
|LAC
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.6
|0.0
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|1.2
|1.5
|6.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|6.3
|0.1
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|1.2
|0.4
|6.6
|0.1
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.2
|0.6
|4.8
|0.1
|Jacob Saylors
|DET
|RB
|1.2
|1.4
|6.0
|0.1
|0.2
|1.4
|0.0
Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He was listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but it appears that he'll be healthy enough to play this weekend.
Black is coming off a very impressive NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams during Week 1 in Australia. He took on a sizable role in the Niners' victory, rushing for 65 yards on 14 carries despite being listed second on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey. His astoundingly high volume could be the product of San Francisco jumping out to an early lead, but we'd expect a similar workload in Week 2 with the 49ers favored by 13.5 points over the Dolphins.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Baltimore Ravens without any limitations, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave is officially listed as questionable, and although he missed practice on Thursday, Underhill reports that his absence was purely precautionary.
Having Olave available is great news for the Saints. For starters, they're already without Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), so they couldn't afford to lose another receiver for this game against a top AFC opponent. Additionally, Olave is an enormous playmaking threat, as he caught 10 passes for 182 yards in Week 1. He continues to rank as a flashy WR1 option for Sunday's battle with Baltimore.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is trending up in fantasy football as injuries impact other members of the position group. Evans was impressive in his Niners debut last week, catching six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have the highest participation rates we've ever seen, but they were respectable.
Additionally, rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week. It will be interesting to see how much of the Stribling work gets reallocated to Evans versus others, as we haven't heard any rumblings about the Niners bringing in a different depth receiver for Week 2. In full, Evans ranks as the WR11 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him a worthwhile fantasy starter for Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has shown massive development and growth in the last year, and he's now firmly entrenched as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football. He could soar even higher if he strings together more performances that prove he's really a WR1 (top-12 wide receiver) in fantasy football.
After last week, it would be hard to argue against that concept. He had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdown in the season opener, playing 76% of the offensive snaps. Managers shouldn't overthink the decision here; Watson is RotoBaller's WR14 for Week 2 against the New York Jets, and he belongs in 100% of fantasy lineups.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!