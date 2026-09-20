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Updated Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, K

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 2 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Whether you won or lost in Week 1, it's too early to get too high or too low on your fantasy team. Making the right start-sit calls each week is key, and these Week 2 fantasy football projections can help guide those tough decisions. Below, see how key Week 2 players like Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chuba Hubbard, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more are expected to perform.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 24.5 265.7 2.0 0.6 6.8 33.1 0.6
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 21.7 18.4 96.8 0.9 4.3 33.1 0.2
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 21.1 18.8 91.7 0.7 5.4 41.9 0.2
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 20.6 233.0 1.7 0.6 7.3 36.6 0.3
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 20.3 253.3 1.6 0.5 6.6 31.3 0.3
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 19.4 15.1 66.0 0.7 4.9 40.6 0.3
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.4 276.3 2.0 0.5 2.3 5.2 0.1
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 19.0 224.0 1.5 0.4 5.7 18.2 0.5
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.9 231.7 1.6 0.5 5.5 28.3 0.3
Brock Purdy SF QB 18.5 255.6 2.0 0.8 3.3 7.7 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 17.9 259.4 1.8 0.4 2.4 6.4 0.1
Jared Goff DET QB 17.6 273.0 1.7 0.6 1.8 4.3 0.1
Derrick Henry BAL RB 17.4 20.7 98.3 0.9 1.3 11.0 0.1
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 16.9 17.5 78.9 0.7 3.3 24.4 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 16.8 259.3 1.8 0.6 1.5 1.4 0.1
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 16.7 20.3 94.3 0.6 2.9 19.5 0.1
Joe Burrow CIN QB 16.5 274.2 1.6 0.8 2.0 3.3 0.1
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 16.4 243.3 1.5 0.7 3.3 8.7 0.2
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 16.3 7.5 88.5 0.6
Drake Maye NE QB 16.3 247.4 1.5 0.8 3.8 11.2 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 16.2 234.2 1.5 0.6 3.8 10.2 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 16.1 0.6 3.3 0.0 6.6 93.4 0.5
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16.1 17.8 82.8 0.7 2.4 15.4 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 16.1 17.3 85.8 0.5 2.8 21.3 0.1
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 16.1 241.2 1.5 0.7 2.7 7.3 0.1
Jaxson Dart NYG QB 16.0 216.1 1.4 0.7 4.4 17.7 0.3
Bo Nix DEN QB 16.0 245.3 1.4 0.7 3.5 9.6 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 15.7 242.2 1.5 0.8 2.5 7.0 0.1
Tyler Shough NO QB 15.4 234.1 1.4 0.7 3.8 13.8 0.1
Baker Mayfield TB QB 15.4 222.9 1.6 0.6 2.9 8.0 0.1
Puka Nacua LAR WR 15.2 0.3 2.2 0.0 6.6 88.7 0.5
Carson Wentz MIN QB 15.2 226.5 1.5 0.8 3.1 11.1 0.1
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 15.2 18.9 83.2 0.5 2.3 17.5 0.1
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 15.1 6.9 88.8 0.5
De'Von Achane MIA RB 14.9 14.8 74.3 0.4 3.9 24.9 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 14.7 219.0 1.4 0.8 3.2 10.4 0.2
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.7 229.0 1.2 0.7 2.7 7.6 0.2
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 14.7 15.6 61.3 0.5 4.0 27.6 0.2
Bucky Irving TB RB 14.4 16.3 66.5 0.5 3.0 23.3 0.1
Drew Lock SEA QB 14.4 231.8 1.3 0.7 3.1 8.3 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 14.4 14.4 73.9 0.6 2.3 15.0 0.1
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.4 199.1 0.7 0.6 6.6 33.2 0.2
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 14.4 232.2 1.4 0.6 1.4 1.7 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.3 13.7 56.9 0.5 4.2 25.7 0.2
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 14.1 14.7 66.5 0.5 3.1 22.0 0.1
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 14.1 16.5 74.0 0.6 2.8 16.9 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 14.0 6.4 77.2 0.5
Geno Smith NYJ QB 14.0 219.6 1.3 0.6 2.6 5.9 0.1
David Montgomery HOU RB 13.8 14.8 68.5 0.6 2.2 16.1 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 13.7 5.7 77.3 0.5
Breece Hall NYJ RB 13.5 15.6 69.8 0.4 2.8 21.3 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 13.3 226.6 1.1 0.9 3.1 8.9 0.1
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 13.2 240.0 1.0 0.8 2.2 4.5 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 13.2 6.1 73.8 0.5
Chris Olave NO WR 13.0 6.0 75.2 0.4
George Pickens DAL WR 12.7 4.8 74.1 0.5
DJ Moore BUF WR 12.6 0.6 2.9 0.0 4.8 66.0 0.5
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 12.4 5.1 72.5 0.4
Cam Ward TEN QB 12.4 214.3 1.0 0.6 2.3 5.4 0.1
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 12.2 15.4 67.6 0.5 1.8 12.8 0.0
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.1 5.3 70.9 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 12.0 6.7 67.5 0.3
Cooper Rush ATL QB 11.9 213.0 1.1 0.8 2.2 2.2 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 11.9 4.2 68.4 0.5
Malik Nabers NYG WR 11.9 5.6 65.6 0.4
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 11.9 12.3 51.9 0.4 2.8 21.6 0.1
Kirk Cousins LV QB 11.9 225.1 1.1 0.9 1.4 1.8 0.0
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 11.8 12.8 54.0 0.4 2.6 18.6 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 11.6 13.5 58.0 0.4 2.4 13.8 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 11.5 13.4 55.8 0.4 3.0 19.7 0.1
Jadarian Price SEA RB 11.5 14.2 62.2 0.4 1.8 12.9 0.1
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 11.5 15.7 61.5 0.3 2.6 17.0 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 11.5 4.5 66.5 0.4
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 11.3 5.3 60.4 0.4
DK Metcalf PIT WR 11.3 4.8 64.3 0.4
Davante Adams LAR WR 11.2 4.4 59.6 0.5
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.2 5.2 59.0 0.5
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 11.1 4.8 65.6 0.4
Mike Evans SF WR 11.1 4.4 60.3 0.5
Jameson Williams DET WR 11.0 0.5 2.9 0.0 4.3 65.0 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 10.9 0.3 1.3 0.0 4.8 50.7 0.5
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 10.9 11.8 52.4 0.3 3.0 20.4 0.1
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 10.8 4.6 61.3 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 10.8 5.0 63.2 0.3
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 10.7 13.1 55.2 0.4 1.8 12.5 0.1
Jalen Coker CAR WR 10.6 4.6 61.9 0.4
Drake London ATL WR 10.6 5.3 60.1 0.3
Parker Washington JAX WR 10.6 0.3 1.1 0.0 4.4 59.9 0.4
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 10.1 11.3 48.2 0.3 2.6 17.3 0.1
Colston Loveland CHI TE 10.0 4.5 52.3 0.4
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 10.0 4.4 54.6 0.4
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 10.0 5.1 53.8 0.3
Luther Burden III CHI WR 9.9 0.4 2.0 0.0 4.4 57.3 0.3
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 9.8 1.1 4.2 0.1 3.8 48.4 0.4
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 9.7 3.8 54.6 0.4
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 9.6 4.4 52.5 0.4
Alec Pierce IND WR 9.6 3.4 60.9 0.3
Tucker Kraft GB TE 9.5 4.1 50.7 0.4
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 9.4 10.4 43.6 0.2 2.6 17.6 0.1
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.4 4.6 51.0 0.3
Michael Mayer LV TE 9.3 5.3 52.2 0.2
Tyler Warren IND TE 9.2 0.2 0.7 0.0 4.8 47.5 0.3
Tony Pollard TEN RB 9.2 13.7 59.4 0.3 1.5 9.2 0.0
George Kittle SF TE 9.1 4.2 48.4 0.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 9.1 0.6 2.6 0.0 3.8 49.8 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.1 0.6 3.0 0.1 4.0 48.5 0.3
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 9.1 3.6 53.2 0.3
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.1 4.0 51.7 0.3
Jayden Reed GB WR 9.0 0.6 3.9 0.0 3.8 45.7 0.3
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 9.0 12.4 54.8 0.3 1.2 9.0 0.0
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 9.0 11.3 43.6 0.3 1.9 12.2 0.1
Josh Downs IND WR 8.9 4.5 48.7 0.3
RJ Harvey DEN RB 8.9 6.7 26.1 0.3 3.1 20.9 0.2
Blake Corum LAR RB 8.8 10.6 53.7 0.4 0.7 4.3 0.0
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 8.8 9.2 42.0 0.3 2.0 13.3 0.1
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 8.8 11.8 53.4 0.4 1.1 5.7 0.0
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 8.7 4.1 47.2 0.3
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.7 3.3 47.5 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.7 4.4 47.6 0.3
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 8.6 4.1 42.7 0.4
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.6 3.8 45.5 0.4
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 8.6 3.4 48.2 0.4
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.6 4.7 46.6 0.3
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 8.5 7.8 33.1 0.3 2.2 15.0 0.2
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 8.5 9.8 45.0 0.3 1.2 9.3 0.1
Michael Wilson ARI WR 8.4 3.9 51.9 0.2
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 8.4 4.0 46.5 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 8.3 4.4 42.6 0.3
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.3 3.4 47.2 0.3
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 8.3 3.2 44.1 0.4
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 8.2 4.2 43.1 0.3
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.1 3.7 44.6 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 8.1 3.8 48.7 0.2
Xavier Worthy KC WR 8.1 0.6 3.5 0.0 3.5 45.4 0.2
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 8.0 4.1 44.8 0.2
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 8.0 3.3 50.2 0.2
Woody Marks HOU RB 8.0 8.7 37.5 0.2 1.8 14.9 0.1
Juwan Johnson NO TE 7.9 4.1 44.0 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 7.9 3.9 48.7 0.2
Jordan Addison MIN WR 7.8 3.4 41.7 0.3
Denzel Boston CLE WR 7.7 3.3 45.1 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 7.7 0.3 1.5 0.0 3.5 44.9 0.2
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 7.6 3.2 45.3 0.3
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 7.5 3.9 35.2 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 7.5 4.1 43.6 0.2
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 7.4 3.9 37.4 0.3
Malik Washington MIA WR 7.3 0.7 3.4 0.0 3.6 40.9 0.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 7.3 0.3 1.4 0.0 3.4 42.0 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.3 3.7 39.5 0.2
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.1 3.2 42.4 0.2
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 7.1 3.3 42.3 0.2
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 7.0 6.2 24.9 0.2 2.5 15.9 0.1
Jalen Nailor LV WR 7.0 3.1 41.6 0.2
Jonathon Brooks CAR RB 6.9 7.9 33.8 0.2 1.6 10.9 0.1
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 6.9 2.8 41.5 0.2
George Holani SEA RB 6.8 8.0 33.7 0.3 1.3 9.3 0.0
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 6.8 2.9 38.8 0.2
Rachaad White WAS RB 6.8 6.1 27.1 0.2 1.9 13.8 0.1
Pat Bryant DEN WR 6.8 3.3 39.6 0.2
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 6.7 2.9 37.5 0.3
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 6.7 3.1 36.0 0.3
Keenan Allen IND WR 6.6 3.6 36.4 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 6.4 8.3 32.1 0.2 1.3 9.2 0.0
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 6.3 2.7 34.6 0.2
Roman Wilson PIT WR 6.3 2.9 36.6 0.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 6.2 8.6 37.0 0.2 0.9 6.2 0.0
Antonio Williams WAS WR 6.2 2.8 35.6 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 6.1 3.7 16.2 0.1 2.5 19.9 0.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 6.0 8.4 36.3 0.3 0.7 4.7 0.0
Evan Engram DEN TE 6.0 3.4 31.8 0.2
LaJohntay Wester BAL WR 5.8 2.7 33.8 0.2
Tre Harris LAC WR 5.8 3.0 35.1 0.1
Cade Otton TB TE 5.7 3.1 29.2 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 5.6 0.6 3.5 0.0 2.4 31.3 0.2
Demarcus Robinson SF WR 5.6 2.1 31.2 0.2
Chris Brooks GB RB 5.6 5.8 24.2 0.2 1.5 9.8 0.1
Makai Lemon PHI WR 5.6 2.6 30.7 0.2
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 5.6 6.6 27.9 0.2 1.2 8.7 0.0
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 5.5 7.3 31.6 0.2 0.7 4.8 0.0
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.5 0.6 2.6 0.0 2.8 27.5 0.2
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.5 5.7 27.9 0.2 1.2 9.3 0.0
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 5.4 2.6 26.1 0.3
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.3 2.4 30.2 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.2 2.3 30.0 0.2
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.2 2.7 28.0 0.2
Jalen McMillan TB WR 5.1 2.1 28.0 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 5.1 3.1 27.4 0.1
Jack Bech LV WR 5.1 2.5 29.4 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.0 4.9 20.3 0.2 1.4 9.7 0.0
Darren Waller CAR TE 4.9 2.4 24.5 0.2
DeeJay Dallas MIN RB 4.9 5.3 22.0 0.2 1.2 8.9 0.0
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 4.9 1.8 29.8 0.2
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 4.8 2.0 30.5 0.1
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 4.7 2.3 29.1 0.1
Devin Singletary NYG RB 4.7 5.4 21.5 0.1 1.1 7.3 0.1
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 4.7 2.6 28.4 0.1
Darnell Washington PIT TE 4.6 2.4 24.5 0.2
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 4.5 2.6 24.1 0.1
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.5 2.2 27.9 0.1
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 4.4 2.5 22.1 0.2
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 4.3 2.0 24.2 0.1
Keon Coleman BUF WR 4.3 1.7 22.4 0.2
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 4.2 1.8 24.4 0.2
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 4.1 2.2 23.8 0.1
Raheim Sanders CLE RB 4.1 3.8 14.1 0.1 1.6 10.4 0.0
Tai Felton MIN WR 4.0 1.9 24.8 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 4.0 1.9 19.8 0.2
Andrei Iosivas CIN WR 4.0 1.8 23.3 0.1
Alvin Kamara NO RB 3.9 4.0 15.8 0.1 1.3 8.2 0.1
Kendre Miller NO RB 3.9 5.5 21.8 0.1 0.7 4.6 0.0
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 3.9 1.7 23.4 0.1
David Njoku LAC TE 3.9 2.0 18.8 0.2
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 3.9 5.4 21.2 0.1 0.9 4.4 0.0
Cole Kmet CHI TE 3.7 1.8 18.0 0.2
Dyami Brown WAS WR 3.7 1.7 22.1 0.1
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.7 4.1 16.3 0.2 0.9 7.0 0.0
Xavier Legette CAR WR 3.6 1.7 19.2 0.1
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 3.6 1.5 19.5 0.2
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.5 1.4 19.2 0.1
Emari Demercado DAL RB 3.4 3.6 19.5 0.1 0.6 4.5 0.0
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 3.4 1.7 17.2 0.1
Ray Davis BUF RB 3.2 3.1 13.4 0.1 0.8 6.1 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 3.1 1.4 16.5 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 3.1 1.6 16.6 0.1
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 3.1 3.7 17.0 0.2 0.3 2.7 0.0
Devontez Walker BAL WR 3.1 1.4 19.0 0.1
Germie Bernard PIT WR 3.1 1.5 17.0 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 3.1 1.6 16.4 0.1
Ted Hurst TB WR 3.0 1.3 16.5 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 2.9 3.7 15.4 0.1 0.5 3.6 0.0
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 2.8 1.3 15.5 0.1
Demond Claiborne MIN RB 2.8 3.4 13.9 0.1 0.6 3.0 0.0
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 2.8 1.2 16.4 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.8 1.5 15.7 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 2.7 1.5 13.8 0.1
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 2.7 0.6 3.4 0.0 0.9 12.2 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 2.7 1.4 13.8 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.6 1.4 13.3 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 2.6 1.4 14.3 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.5 1.3 13.2 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 2.5 2.8 11.5 0.1 0.6 4.2 0.0
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.5 1.0 13.4 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.5 1.1 15.3 0.1
Matt Hibner BAL TE 2.4 1.2 12.3 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 2.4 1.3 11.7 0.1
Josh Oliver MIN TE 2.3 1.2 11.8 0.1
Chris Moore BAL WR 2.3 1.0 13.3 0.1
Elijah Sarratt BAL WR 2.3 1.1 13.9 0.1
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 2.2 1.0 10.1 0.1
Kaytron Allen WAS RB 2.2 3.2 12.6 0.1 0.3 1.5 0.0
Ben Sinnott WAS TE 2.2 1.1 12.1 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 2.2 1.0 12.6 0.1
Malik Benson LV WR 2.2 1.1 13.8 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.1 1.2 9.8 0.1
John Bates WAS TE 2.1 1.1 10.4 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.0 1.2 10.7 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.0 0.8 10.9 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.0 0.2 0.5 1.0 9.0 0.1
Durham Smythe BAL TE 2.0 1.0 9.6 0.1
Barion Brown NO WR 1.9 0.3 1.5 0.0 1.0 9.5 0.0
Jordan Whittington LAR WR 1.9 0.9 10.0 0.1
Travis Hunter JAX WR 1.9 1.0 11.0 0.1
Jahdae Walker CHI WR 1.8 0.7 8.9 0.1
Marquise Brown PHI WR 1.8 0.8 9.9 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 1.8 0.9 10.5 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.8 0.9 9.2 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 1.7 0.9 9.1 0.1
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 1.7 0.8 9.4 0.1
Brock Wright DET TE 1.7 1.0 8.8 0.1
Jaylin Lane WAS WR 1.7 0.8 10.4 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 1.7 1.0 8.4 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 1.6 1.0 9.1 0.0
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 1.6 0.8 7.7 0.1
Marlin Klein HOU TE 1.6 1.0 9.0 0.0
Seth McGowan IND RB 1.6 2.0 7.4 0.0 0.6 3.5 0.0
Josh Cameron JAX WR 1.6 0.7 8.7 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.6 0.9 7.9 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 1.5 0.7 6.8 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 1.5 0.9 4.1 0.0 0.5 4.0 0.0
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 1.5 1.4 4.9 0.1 0.4 2.7 0.0
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.5 0.7 7.6 0.1
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.5 0.6 9.8 0.0
Jared Wayne HOU WR 1.5 0.8 9.0 0.0
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 1.5 1.8 7.2 0.0 0.5 2.5 0.0
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 1.4 2.2 10.0 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 1.4 2.0 8.1 0.0 0.4 2.4 0.0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.4 1.2 4.8 0.0 0.6 4.8 0.0
Brashard Smith KC RB 1.4 1.5 5.7 0.0 0.4 3.1 0.0
Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR 1.3 0.7 8.0 0.0
Will Shipley PHI RB 1.3 1.2 4.1 0.0 0.5 3.7 0.0
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 1.3 0.8 6.1 0.1
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.3 0.8 7.1 0.0
Foster Moreau HOU TE 1.3 0.6 5.9 0.1
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.3 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.6 6.5 0.0
Brenen Thompson LAC WR 1.3 0.6 7.6 0.0
Sean Tucker TB RB 1.2 1.5 6.3 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.0
Tez Johnson TB WR 1.2 0.5 6.3 0.1
Xavier Smith LAR WR 1.2 0.4 6.6 0.1
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.2 0.6 4.8 0.1
Jacob Saylors DET RB 1.2 1.4 6.0 0.1 0.2 1.4 0.0

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He was listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, but it appears that he'll be healthy enough to play this weekend.

Black is coming off a very impressive NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams during Week 1 in Australia. He took on a sizable role in the Niners' victory, rushing for 65 yards on 14 carries despite being listed second on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey. His astoundingly high volume could be the product of San Francisco jumping out to an early lead, but we'd expect a similar workload in Week 2 with the 49ers favored by 13.5 points over the Dolphins.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Baltimore Ravens without any limitations, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Olave is officially listed as questionable, and although he missed practice on Thursday, Underhill reports that his absence was purely precautionary.

Having Olave available is great news for the Saints. For starters, they're already without Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), so they couldn't afford to lose another receiver for this game against a top AFC opponent. Additionally, Olave is an enormous playmaking threat, as he caught 10 passes for 182 yards in Week 1. He continues to rank as a flashy WR1 option for Sunday's battle with Baltimore.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is trending up in fantasy football as injuries impact other members of the position group. Evans was impressive in his Niners debut last week, catching six of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have the highest participation rates we've ever seen, but they were respectable.

Additionally, rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week. It will be interesting to see how much of the Stribling work gets reallocated to Evans versus others, as we haven't heard any rumblings about the Niners bringing in a different depth receiver for Week 2. In full, Evans ranks as the WR11 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him a worthwhile fantasy starter for Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has shown massive development and growth in the last year, and he's now firmly entrenched as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football. He could soar even higher if he strings together more performances that prove he's really a WR1 (top-12 wide receiver) in fantasy football.

After last week, it would be hard to argue against that concept. He had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdown in the season opener, playing 76% of the offensive snaps. Managers shouldn't overthink the decision here; Watson is RotoBaller's WR14 for Week 2 against the New York Jets, and he belongs in 100% of fantasy lineups.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Giants vs. Rams: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 2 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 2



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