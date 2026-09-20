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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 26 (September 21 - September 27)

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Shane Baz - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Pitcher Sleepers

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 26 of 2026 (September 21 - September 27). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Howdy, RotoBallers! Allow us to welcome you to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 26 of 2026, from September 21 - September 27.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's jump into it.

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Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Foster Griffin, MacKenzie Gore, Jared Jones, Andrew Abbott, Shane Baz, Michael Soroka, Andre Pallante, Sean Manaea, Cristian Javier, Yusei Kikuchi, Max Scherzer. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Foster Griffin, MacKenzie Gore, Jared Jones, Andrew Abbott, Shane Baz, Michael Soroka, Andre Pallante, Sean Manaea, Cristian Javier, Yusei Kikuchi, Max Scherzer:

Foster Griffin
vs
Bryce Miller
Foster Griffin
vs
Christian Scott
Foster Griffin
vs
Kyle Bradish
Foster Griffin
vs
Blake Snell
Foster Griffin
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Foster Griffin
vs
Kyle Harrison
Foster Griffin
vs
Michael Soroka
Foster Griffin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Foster Griffin
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Foster Griffin
vs
Shane McClanahan
Foster Griffin
vs
Max Meyer
Foster Griffin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Henderson
Foster Griffin
vs
Troy Melton
Foster Griffin
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Foster Griffin
vs
Gavin Williams
Foster Griffin
vs
Gerrit Cole
Foster Griffin
vs
Casey Mize
Foster Griffin
vs
Michael King
Foster Griffin
vs
Gage Jump
Foster Griffin
vs
Hunter Brown
Foster Griffin
vs
Kevin Gausman
Foster Griffin
vs
Grant Taylor
Foster Griffin
vs
Sonny Gray
Foster Griffin
vs
Kodai Senga
Foster Griffin
vs
George Kirby
Foster Griffin
vs
Reid Detmers
Foster Griffin
vs
Ryan Weathers
Foster Griffin
vs
Griffin Jax
Foster Griffin
vs
Kade Anderson
Foster Griffin
vs
Zac Thornton
Foster Griffin
vs
Robbie Ray
Foster Griffin
vs
Jared Jones
Foster Griffin
vs
Ranger Suarez
Foster Griffin
vs
Sean Burke
Foster Griffin
vs
Ian Seymour
Foster Griffin
vs
Joey Cantillo
Foster Griffin
vs
Trevor Rogers
Foster Griffin
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Foster Griffin
vs
Jake Bennett
Foster Griffin
vs
Landen Roupp
Foster Griffin
vs
Parker Messick
Foster Griffin
vs
Shota Imanaga
Foster Griffin
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Foster Griffin
vs
Nolan McLean
Foster Griffin
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Foster Griffin
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Webb
Foster Griffin
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob Latz
Foster Griffin
vs
Mason Montgomery
Foster Griffin
vs
Bryan Woo
Foster Griffin
vs
Tyler Wells
Foster Griffin
vs
Emerson Hancock
Foster Griffin
vs
Payton Tolle
Foster Griffin
vs
Trey Yesavage
Foster Griffin
vs
Framber Valdez
Foster Griffin
vs
Eury Perez
Foster Griffin
vs
Garrett Crochet
Foster Griffin
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Foster Griffin
vs
Riley Greene
Foster Griffin
vs
Tanner Scott
Foster Griffin
vs
Luke Weaver
Foster Griffin
vs
Jarren Duran
Foster Griffin
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Foster Griffin
vs
William Contreras
Foster Griffin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Foster Griffin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Foster Griffin
vs
Cole Carrigg
Foster Griffin
vs
Jose Caballero
Foster Griffin
vs
Carter Jensen
Foster Griffin
vs
Caleb Durbin
Foster Griffin
vs
Zac Veen
Foster Griffin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Foster Griffin
vs
Corey Seager
Foster Griffin
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Foster Griffin
vs
Adley Rutschman
Foster Griffin
vs
Luis Arraez
Foster Griffin
vs
Alex Bregman
Foster Griffin
vs
Kody Clemens
Foster Griffin
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Foster Griffin
vs
Jo Adell
Foster Griffin
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Foster Griffin
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Foster Griffin
vs
Bo Bichette
Foster Griffin
vs
George Springer
Foster Griffin
vs
Mookie Betts
Foster Griffin
vs
Tommy Edman
Foster Griffin
vs
Connelly Early
Foster Griffin
vs
Brandon Lowe
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Foster Griffin
vs
Cam Schlittler
Foster Griffin
vs
Chris Sale
Foster Griffin
vs
Zack Wheeler
Foster Griffin
vs
Jose Ramirez
Foster Griffin
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Foster Griffin
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Foster Griffin
vs
Tarik Skubal
Foster Griffin
vs
Joe Ryan
Foster Griffin
vs
Dylan Cease
Foster Griffin
vs
Chase Burns
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob deGrom
Foster Griffin
vs
Max Fried
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Gilbert
Foster Griffin
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Foster Griffin
vs
Freddy Peralta
Foster Griffin
vs
Walbert Urena
Foster Griffin
vs
Taj Bradley
Foster Griffin
vs
Shane Drohan
Foster Griffin
vs
Dustin May
Foster Griffin
vs
Brandon Sproat
Foster Griffin
vs
Carlos Rodon
Foster Griffin
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Landen Roupp
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jake Bennett
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Joey Cantillo
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ian Seymour
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Sean Burke
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Mason Montgomery
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jared Jones
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Tyler Wells
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Zac Thornton
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Griffin Jax
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ryan Weathers
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Reid Detmers
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kodai Senga
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Grant Taylor
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Emerson Hancock
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Trey Yesavage
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Gage Jump
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Framber Valdez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Casey Mize
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Garrett Crochet
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Justin Wrobleski
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Troy Melton
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Nick Lodolo
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Max Meyer
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Shane McClanahan
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Connelly Early
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Michael Soroka
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Freddy Peralta
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Walbert Urena
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Blake Snell
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kyle Bradish
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Taj Bradley
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Shane Drohan
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Foster Griffin
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Dustin May
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Bryce Miller
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Christian Scott
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kyle Harrison
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Brandon Sproat
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Cade Cavalli
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Tyler Glasnow
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Carlos Rodon
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Logan Henderson
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Gavin Williams
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Gerrit Cole
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Michael King
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Hunter Brown
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kevin Gausman
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Sonny Gray
MacKenzie Gore
vs
George Kirby
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kerry Carpenter
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Noelvi Marte
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Pete Fairbanks
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Nick Gonzales
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Nico Hoerner
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Colt Emerson
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Matt Chapman
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Isaac Paredes
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Emilio Pagan
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kyle Karros
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Spencer Horwitz
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Nick Kurtz
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Daylen Lile
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Trent Grisham
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Joshua Baez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Devin Williams
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Heliot Ramos
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Alex Lange
MacKenzie Gore
vs
JJ Bleday
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Chase Meidroth
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Henry Bolte
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ernie Clement
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Christian Yelich
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Andres Gimenez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Mauricio Dubon
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jordan Lawlar
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kenley Jansen
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Josh Bell
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Garrett Mitchell
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Xavier Edwards
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Cam Schlittler
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Chris Sale
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Zack Wheeler
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jose Ramirez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Tarik Skubal
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Joe Ryan
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Dylan Cease
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Chase Burns
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jacob deGrom
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Max Fried
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Logan Gilbert
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Drew Rasmussen
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jesus Luzardo
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Eury Perez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Payton Tolle
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Bryan Woo
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Jacob Latz
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Logan Webb
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Sandy Alcantara
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Nolan McLean
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Shota Imanaga
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Parker Messick
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Trevor Rogers
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Ranger Suarez
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Robbie Ray
MacKenzie Gore
vs
Kade Anderson
Jared Jones
vs
Zac Thornton
Jared Jones
vs
Sean Burke
Jared Jones
vs
Griffin Jax
Jared Jones
vs
Ian Seymour
Jared Jones
vs
Ryan Weathers
Jared Jones
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jared Jones
vs
Reid Detmers
Jared Jones
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jared Jones
vs
Jake Bennett
Jared Jones
vs
Kodai Senga
Jared Jones
vs
Landen Roupp
Jared Jones
vs
Grant Taylor
Jared Jones
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Jared Jones
vs
Gage Jump
Jared Jones
vs
Casey Mize
Jared Jones
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Jared Jones
vs
Troy Melton
Jared Jones
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jared Jones
vs
Max Meyer
Jared Jones
vs
Shane McClanahan
Jared Jones
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Wells
Jared Jones
vs
Michael Soroka
Jared Jones
vs
Blake Snell
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Bradish
Jared Jones
vs
Emerson Hancock
Jared Jones
vs
Trey Yesavage
Jared Jones
vs
Framber Valdez
Jared Jones
vs
Foster Griffin
Jared Jones
vs
Garrett Crochet
Jared Jones
vs
Bryce Miller
Jared Jones
vs
Christian Scott
Jared Jones
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Harrison
Jared Jones
vs
Connelly Early
Jared Jones
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Jared Jones
vs
Freddy Peralta
Jared Jones
vs
Walbert Urena
Jared Jones
vs
Logan Henderson
Jared Jones
vs
Taj Bradley
Jared Jones
vs
Shane Drohan
Jared Jones
vs
Gavin Williams
Jared Jones
vs
Gerrit Cole
Jared Jones
vs
Dustin May
Jared Jones
vs
Michael King
Jared Jones
vs
Hunter Brown
Jared Jones
vs
Kevin Gausman
Jared Jones
vs
Sonny Gray
Jared Jones
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jared Jones
vs
George Kirby
Jared Jones
vs
Kade Anderson
Jared Jones
vs
Robbie Ray
Jared Jones
vs
Ranger Suarez
Jared Jones
vs
Carlos Rodon
Jared Jones
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Jared Jones
vs
Trevor Rogers
Jared Jones
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jared Jones
vs
Devin Williams
Jared Jones
vs
Henry Bolte
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Karros
Jared Jones
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jared Jones
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jared Jones
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jared Jones
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jared Jones
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jared Jones
vs
Nico Hoerner
Jared Jones
vs
Alec Burleson
Jared Jones
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Jared Jones
vs
Ivan Herrera
Jared Jones
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jared Jones
vs
Jake Burger
Jared Jones
vs
Noelvi Marte
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jared Jones
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jared Jones
vs
Colt Emerson
Jared Jones
vs
Matt Chapman
Jared Jones
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jared Jones
vs
Josh Jung
Jared Jones
vs
Brooks Lee
Jared Jones
vs
Spencer Horwitz
Jared Jones
vs
Jose Altuve
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Kurtz
Jared Jones
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jared Jones
vs
Daylen Lile
Jared Jones
vs
Trent Grisham
Jared Jones
vs
Royce Lewis
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Jared Jones
vs
Cam Schlittler
Jared Jones
vs
Chris Sale
Jared Jones
vs
Zack Wheeler
Jared Jones
vs
Jose Ramirez
Jared Jones
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Jared Jones
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Jared Jones
vs
Tarik Skubal
Jared Jones
vs
Joe Ryan
Jared Jones
vs
Dylan Cease
Jared Jones
vs
Chase Burns
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob deGrom
Jared Jones
vs
Max Fried
Jared Jones
vs
Logan Gilbert
Jared Jones
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Jared Jones
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Jared Jones
vs
Eury Perez
Jared Jones
vs
Payton Tolle
Jared Jones
vs
Bryan Woo
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Latz
Jared Jones
vs
Logan Webb
Jared Jones
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Jared Jones
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Jared Jones
vs
Nolan McLean
Jared Jones
vs
Shota Imanaga
Jared Jones
vs
Parker Messick
Michael Soroka
vs
Blake Snell
Michael Soroka
vs
Kyle Bradish
Michael Soroka
vs
Foster Griffin
Michael Soroka
vs
Bryce Miller
Michael Soroka
vs
Shane McClanahan
Michael Soroka
vs
Max Meyer
Michael Soroka
vs
Christian Scott
Michael Soroka
vs
Nick Lodolo
Michael Soroka
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Michael Soroka
vs
Kyle Harrison
Michael Soroka
vs
Troy Melton
Michael Soroka
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Michael Soroka
vs
Casey Mize
Michael Soroka
vs
Gage Jump
Michael Soroka
vs
Cade Cavalli
Michael Soroka
vs
Grant Taylor
Michael Soroka
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Michael Soroka
vs
Kodai Senga
Michael Soroka
vs
Reid Detmers
Michael Soroka
vs
Ryan Weathers
Michael Soroka
vs
Logan Henderson
Michael Soroka
vs
Griffin Jax
Michael Soroka
vs
Zac Thornton
Michael Soroka
vs
Jared Jones
Michael Soroka
vs
Gavin Williams
Michael Soroka
vs
Gerrit Cole
Michael Soroka
vs
Sean Burke
Michael Soroka
vs
Michael King
Michael Soroka
vs
Ian Seymour
Michael Soroka
vs
Joey Cantillo
Michael Soroka
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Michael Soroka
vs
Hunter Brown
Michael Soroka
vs
Jake Bennett
Michael Soroka
vs
Kevin Gausman
Michael Soroka
vs
Sonny Gray
Michael Soroka
vs
Landen Roupp
Michael Soroka
vs
George Kirby
Michael Soroka
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Michael Soroka
vs
Kade Anderson
Michael Soroka
vs
Robbie Ray
Michael Soroka
vs
Ranger Suarez
Michael Soroka
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Michael Soroka
vs
Trevor Rogers
Michael Soroka
vs
Mason Montgomery
Michael Soroka
vs
Tyler Wells
Michael Soroka
vs
Parker Messick
Michael Soroka
vs
Shota Imanaga
Michael Soroka
vs
Nolan McLean
Michael Soroka
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Michael Soroka
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Michael Soroka
vs
Logan Webb
Michael Soroka
vs
Jacob Latz
Michael Soroka
vs
Emerson Hancock
Michael Soroka
vs
Trey Yesavage
Michael Soroka
vs
Framber Valdez
Michael Soroka
vs
Garrett Crochet
Michael Soroka
vs
Bryan Woo
Michael Soroka
vs
Connelly Early
Michael Soroka
vs
Payton Tolle
Michael Soroka
vs
Eury Perez
Michael Soroka
vs
Jose Caballero
Michael Soroka
vs
Zac Veen
Michael Soroka
vs
Cole Carrigg
Michael Soroka
vs
Corey Seager
Michael Soroka
vs
Adley Rutschman
Michael Soroka
vs
Luis Arraez
Michael Soroka
vs
William Contreras
Michael Soroka
vs
Kody Clemens
Michael Soroka
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Michael Soroka
vs
Jo Adell
Michael Soroka
vs
Luke Weaver
Michael Soroka
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Michael Soroka
vs
Tanner Scott
Michael Soroka
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George Springer
Michael Soroka
vs
Tommy Edman
Michael Soroka
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Riley Greene
Michael Soroka
vs
Royce Lewis
Michael Soroka
vs
Jarren Duran
Michael Soroka
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Travis Bazzana
Michael Soroka
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Jose Altuve
Michael Soroka
vs
Sam Antonacci
Michael Soroka
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Brooks Lee
Michael Soroka
vs
Josh Jung
Michael Soroka
vs
Carter Jensen
Michael Soroka
vs
Caleb Durbin
Michael Soroka
vs
Braden Montgomery
Michael Soroka
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Michael Soroka
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Michael Soroka
vs
Freddy Peralta
Michael Soroka
vs
Ozzie Albies
Michael Soroka
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Michael Soroka
vs
Cam Schlittler
Michael Soroka
vs
Chris Sale
Michael Soroka
vs
Zack Wheeler
Michael Soroka
vs
Jose Ramirez
Michael Soroka
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Michael Soroka
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Michael Soroka
vs
Tarik Skubal
Michael Soroka
vs
Joe Ryan
Michael Soroka
vs
Dylan Cease
Michael Soroka
vs
Chase Burns
Michael Soroka
vs
Jacob deGrom
Michael Soroka
vs
Max Fried
Michael Soroka
vs
Logan Gilbert
Michael Soroka
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Michael Soroka
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Michael Soroka
vs
Walbert Urena
Michael Soroka
vs
Taj Bradley
Michael Soroka
vs
Shane Drohan
Michael Soroka
vs
Dustin May
Michael Soroka
vs
Brandon Sproat
Michael Soroka
vs
Carlos Rodon
Michael Soroka
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
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MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/19/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/14-9/20)


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is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Zay Flowers

Downgraded to Out for Week 2
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Nico Collins

Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury
Aaron Donald

Set to Return Monday Night
Puka Nacua

Questionable for Monday Night With Groin Injury
Michael Pittman Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Omar Cooper Jr.

Heading to Injured Reserve
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Cam Whitmore

Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
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