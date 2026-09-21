Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 3 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Quentin Johnston, Caleb Douglas, Jayden Daniels?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. In Week 2, managers saw many high-end players suffer injuries, including Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and several running backs, including J.K. Dobbins. Additionally, many players continued their early-season slumps, such as Quentin Johnston and Rashid Shaheed.
While the extent of most of these injuries is still not known, managers should not wait too long to cut ties in favor of a preferred option on the waiver wire.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Ros. %
|Baller Move
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|72
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|51
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|3
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|14
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|10
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|25
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|71
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|96
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|21
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|40
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|56
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|43
|IR/Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|40
|IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|17
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|53
|IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|18
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|51
|IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|19
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|14
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
|20
|Woody Marks
|RB
|50
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
|21
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|50
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
|22
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|27
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
|23
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
|24
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|74
|Hold but Consider Benching
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|24
|Drop in Most Leagues
|26
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|57
|Hold but Consider Benching
|27
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|82
|Hold but Consider Benching
|28
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|78
|Hold but Consider Benching
|29
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|90
|Hold but Consider Benching
|30
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|87
|Hold but Consider Benching
|31
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|76
|Hold
|32
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|87
|Hold
|33
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|88
|Hold
|34
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|98
|Hold
|35
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|96
|Hold
|36
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|80
|Hold
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) was carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels sustained a dislocated left elbow while attempting to prevent himself from falling on the final play of the first half. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the injury, but said there's no fracture, per Tashan Reed.
Before leaving, Daniels completed 11-of-17 passing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also added 69 additional yards on the ground on seven rushing attempts. The Commanders haven't given a timetable for Daniels yet, but he'll likely miss some time. Marcus Mariota is in line to take over under center going forward.
For now, managers should continue to stash Daniels in all formats.
Quentin Johnston, WR - Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 27)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught just one of his five targets for seven yards during Sunday's Week 2 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. For the second week in a row, Johnston handled a respectable target share but couldn't convert his opportunities into production. Through two games, he now has three catches on 11 targets, which translates to an astoundingly low 27.2% catch rate.
The TCU product has taken a backseat to Ladd McConkey on offense, as expected, and he has also been less productive than Tre' Harris so far. Purely based on volume alone, we'd expect Johnston to bounce back as a low-end WR3/flex. However, the low catch rate is certainly worrisome. He's not a must-start fantasy receiver for Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills but remains a firm hold in 12-team leagues.
Zach Charbonnet, RB - Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 19)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday that the team is getting close to being able to set a date for when running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will begin practicing again, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Charbonnet missed all of training camp this summer and was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the 2026 season, which means he will be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the season after he had reconstructive knee surgery to fix a torn ACL in February.
Even though Charbonnet's 2026 debut is a ways off, he should be stashed in leagues that feature an IR spot while he recovers. When the 25-year-old former second-rounder from UCLA returns, he will most likely be eased in, but eventually, he is expected to see a large share of Seattle's backfield touches after seeing a career-high 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.
He also snagged 20 receptions for 144 yards as a receiver, and Charbonnet has scored 20 total times on the ground in the last two years with Seattle. Right now, he is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues but should be viewed as a priority stash candidate ahead of his return.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 29)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was hopeful for a bounce-back performance after posting a dud in the season opener. Somehow, Harrison posted a worse performance during this Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Harrison was held without a reception on one target during the blowout loss. The Cardinals were getting crushed in this game, and somehow Harrison still didn't get involved, even in garbage time. It's clear that quarterback Jacoby Brissett prefers his other options in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.
Fantasy managers should have little faith that Harrison is going to offer any significant value against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 3. While his early-season production has been very underwhelming, managers in standard leagues should continue to stash him on their bench amid this slump.
Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 3 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 3 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 3 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 3 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 3 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 3 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 3 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 3 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 3 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Emanuel Wilson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Emanuel Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Emanuel Wilson:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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