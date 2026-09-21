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Players To Cut Before Week 3 Fantasy Football? Quentin Johnston, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Douglas, Josh Jacobs, Ja'Kobi Lane, Michael Mayer, more

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Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 3 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Quentin Johnston, Caleb Douglas, Jayden Daniels?

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. In Week 2, managers saw many high-end players suffer injuries, including Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and several running backs, including J.K. Dobbins. Additionally, many players continued their early-season slumps, such as Quentin Johnston and Rashid Shaheed.

While the extent of most of these injuries is still not known, managers should not wait too long to cut ties in favor of a preferred option on the waiver wire.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 3?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Pos. Ros. % Baller Move
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 72 Drop in All Leagues
2 Los Angeles Chargers DST 51 Drop in All Leagues
3 Demarcus Robinson WR 3 Drop in All Leagues
4 Isiah Pacheco RB 14 Drop in All Leagues
5 Dylan Sampson RB 10 Drop in All Leagues
6 Carson Wentz QB 6 Drop in All Leagues
7 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 10 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Chig Okonkwo TE 25 Drop in Most Leagues
9 San Francisco 49ers DST 71 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Cameron Dicker K 96 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Michael Mayer TE 21 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Kayshon Boutte WR 29 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Rashid Shaheed WR 40 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Baker Mayfield QB 56 Drop in Most Leagues
15 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 43 IR/Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Caleb Douglas WR 40 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
17 Jordyn Tyson WR 53 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
18 Zach Charbonnet RB 51 IR/Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
19 Antonio Williams WR 14 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
20 Woody Marks RB 50 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
21 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 50 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
22 Emmett Johnson RB 27 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 43 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
24 Kenny Gainwell RB 74 Hold but Consider Benching
25 Keenan Allen WR 24 Drop in Most Leagues
26 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 57 Hold but Consider Benching
27 Quentin Johnston WR 82 Hold but Consider Benching
28 Jordan Addison WR 78 Hold but Consider Benching
29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 90 Hold but Consider Benching
30 Jonathon Brooks RB 87 Hold but Consider Benching
31 Jayden Reed WR 76 Hold
32 J.K. Dobbins RB 87 Hold
33 Alec Pierce WR 88 Hold
34 Jayden Daniels QB 98 Hold
35 Justin Herbert QB 96 Hold
36 Josh Jacobs RB 80 Hold

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders (Cut List Ranking No. 34)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) was carted off the field during the first half of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels sustained a dislocated left elbow while attempting to prevent himself from falling on the final play of the first half. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the injury, but said there's no fracture, per Tashan Reed.

Before leaving, Daniels completed 11-of-17 passing attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also added 69 additional yards on the ground on seven rushing attempts. The Commanders haven't given a timetable for Daniels yet, but he'll likely miss some time. Marcus Mariota is in line to take over under center going forward.

For now, managers should continue to stash Daniels in all formats.

Quentin Johnston, WR - Los Angeles Chargers (Cut List Ranking No. 27)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught just one of his five targets for seven yards during Sunday's Week 2 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. For the second week in a row, Johnston handled a respectable target share but couldn't convert his opportunities into production. Through two games, he now has three catches on 11 targets, which translates to an astoundingly low 27.2% catch rate.

The TCU product has taken a backseat to Ladd McConkey on offense, as expected, and he has also been less productive than Tre' Harris so far. Purely based on volume alone, we'd expect Johnston to bounce back as a low-end WR3/flex. However, the low catch rate is certainly worrisome. He's not a must-start fantasy receiver for Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills but remains a firm hold in 12-team leagues.

Zach Charbonnet, RB - Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 19)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday that the team is getting close to being able to set a date for when running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will begin practicing again, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Charbonnet missed all of training camp this summer and was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the 2026 season, which means he will be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the season after he had reconstructive knee surgery to fix a torn ACL in February.

Even though Charbonnet's 2026 debut is a ways off, he should be stashed in leagues that feature an IR spot while he recovers. When the 25-year-old former second-rounder from UCLA returns, he will most likely be eased in, but eventually, he is expected to see a large share of Seattle's backfield touches after seeing a career-high 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.

He also snagged 20 receptions for 144 yards as a receiver, and Charbonnet has scored 20 total times on the ground in the last two years with Seattle. Right now, he is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues but should be viewed as a priority stash candidate ahead of his return.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 29)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was hopeful for a bounce-back performance after posting a dud in the season opener. Somehow, Harrison posted a worse performance during this Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Harrison was held without a reception on one target during the blowout loss. The Cardinals were getting crushed in this game, and somehow Harrison still didn't get involved, even in garbage time. It's clear that quarterback Jacoby Brissett prefers his other options in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

Fantasy managers should have little faith that Harrison is going to offer any significant value against the San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 3. While his early-season production has been very underwhelming, managers in standard leagues should continue to stash him on their bench amid this slump.

 

Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 3 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Emanuel Wilson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Emanuel Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Oronde Gadsden, Emanuel Wilson:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
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Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
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Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
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Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
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Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
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Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
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Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
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Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
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Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
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Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
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Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
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Xavier Worthy
Jonah Coleman
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Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
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Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
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Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Badie
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
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Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
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Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
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Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
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Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
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Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
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Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
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Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
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Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
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Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
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Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
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Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
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Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
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Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
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Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
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Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
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Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
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Kaelon Black
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
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Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
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Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
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Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
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Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
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Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
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Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
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Keon Coleman
Tre Tucker
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Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
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Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
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Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
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Kalif Raymond
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Keon Coleman
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Braelon Allen
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Darren Waller
Oronde Gadsden
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Brenton Strange
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Brian Robinson
Oronde Gadsden
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Rashod Bateman
Oronde Gadsden
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Kayshon Boutte
Oronde Gadsden
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Dontayvion Wicks
Oronde Gadsden
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Malik Washington
Oronde Gadsden
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Keenan Allen
Oronde Gadsden
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Rashid Shaheed
Oronde Gadsden
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Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Michael Mayer
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Oronde Gadsden
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
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Emanuel Wilson
vs
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Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

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