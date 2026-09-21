Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
You may also be contending with roster issues at the running back position, which have emerged as obstacles in your path toward a league championship. Fortunately, this article is designed to help you overcome these roster challenges - regardless of whether they are production-related or health-related - by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire.
All backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. That includes recommendations on this week's top priorities and secondary options, along with high-upside handcuffs and deep stashes. After finishing this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your matchups in Week 3!
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Top Priorities - Week 3 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|26%
|Emanuel Wilson
|Seattle Seahawks
|1%
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|55%
|Tyler Allgeier
|Arizona Cardinals
|51%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|45%
Coleman was limited to three snaps and no touches during the Broncos’ season opener. However, his capabilities as both a rusher and receiver provided the potential for his workload to surge as his first season with Denver progresses.
Coleman’s versatility also bolstered his prospects of securing a favorable role if either R.J. Harvey or J.K. Dobbins was unavailable. That scenario transpired when Denver hosted Jacksonville in Week 2, as Harvey was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and Dobbins sustained a hamstring injury during the matchup.
That vaulted Coleman into an expanded role and led Denver’s backfield in snap share (42.4%), touches (13), and total yards (58).
The rookie Jonah Coleman gives the Broncos a fourth quarter lead 🐴
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wpnL52qLn8
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Coleman also tied Dobbins for the team lead in carries (10), paced the Broncos in rushing yards (39), and generated his first NFL touchdown. Coleman also ran seven routes, secured all three of his targets, and accrued 19 yards as a pass catcher.
Coleman should operate as Denver’s temporary lead rusher if Dobbins is unavailable when the Broncos host the Rams in Week 3. He should also function with an expanded workload if Harvey remains inactive during the contest. Those factors elevate Coleman atop the list of backs to prioritize on this week’s waiver wire.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 1% Rostered
The torn ACL that was sustained by Zach Charbonnet during the NFC Divisional Playoffs has created uncertainty surrounding a timeline for his return to the Seahawks’ backfield rotation.
The composition of Seattle’s backfield was altered during the Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup with NFC West rival Arizona, as Jadarian Price was forced to the sideline with a chest injury.
Wilson emerged to lead Seattle in snap share (41.8%), attempts (21), red zone carries (four), and rushing yards (92) during the contest. It was the second time in Wilson’s career that he has eclipsed 20+ carries and 90+ yards.
Wilson signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Seahawks in March, which concluded his tenure with Green Bay. However, he had been limited to three snaps and two attempts in Week 1.
Price had registered a 34.3% snap share, while accumulating 13 carries and 52 rushing yards before his departure. He had also run nine routes, while collecting one of his two targets. George Holani attained a 25.4% snap share, while accruing five touches and 15 total yards.
Price’s status should be monitored as the week advances. However, Wilson is available in 99% of all leagues and could secure another sizable workload if Price is sidelined when the Seahawks travel to Washington in Week 3.
Black soared atop the waiver wire list at his position one week ago after he secured a favorable workload and delivered an impressive performance in San Francisco’s season opener.
Black secured a 44% snap share in Week 1 while accumulating 14 attempts, 65 rushing yards, and finishing among the top 25 in efficiency and rush yards over expected according to Next Gen Stats.
Black’s usage and output decreased when the 49ers hosted the Dolphins in Week 2. Black registered a 30.6% snap share, carried seven times, and assembled 25 rushing yards. Black also ran seven routes but was not targeted during the contest.
McCaffrey has registered a 55.3% snap share during the 49ers’ first two matchups, while averaging 10.0 attempts per game. That represents a decline when contrasted with his results from 2025 (76.9% snap share/18.3 attempts per game).
Black’s proficiency should compel Kyle Shanahan to maintain a similar allotment of touches between McCaffrey and Black during San Francisco’s upcoming matchups.
Black also remains primed to operate as the 49ers’ temporary lead back if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline. That cements him among the backs to pursue from this week’s waiver wire.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 51% Rostered
Arizona’s investment in Jeremiyah Love during last April’s NFL Draft (third overall) ensures that he will be utilized consistently in the Cardinals’ rushing attack.
However, Allgeier is also operating with a weekly allotment of touches as Mike LaFleur deploys both backs in a rotation. Allgeier led Arizona's backfield in snap share (58.7%) during Week 1, and paced the Cardinals’ backfield once again when Arizona hosted Seattle in Week 2 (63.8%).
Allgeier also leads Arizona’s backfield in attempts (22), rushing yards (71), and routes run (33), and has collected all four of his targets.
Love has attained a 40.4% snap share, carried 20 times, and generated 70 rushing yards. Love has also run 25 routes, while securing seven targets and generating 25 receiving yards.
Allgeier is also a critical handcuff, as Bam Knight remains the only other back who is contained on Arizona’s depth chart. James Conner is currently on injured reserve (ankle/foot) and will not resurface until at least Week 5.
That leaves Allgeier primed to seize a significant workload if Love is sidelined, and he can approach RB1 production if that occurs. It also makes Allgeier a viable insurance policy for anyone who has Love contained on their roster.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 45% Rostered
The offseason debate within the fantasy community surrounding the distribution of touches between Washington and Ashton Jeanty has subsided.
Jeanty is flourishing while operating as the lead back in Klint Kubiak’s reconstructed offense. However, that does not eliminate your incentive to target Washington for your roster, as he is the unchallenged RB2 within an attack that has been rejuvenated under Kubiak.
Washington remains a physical downhill runner who functions with a favorable blend of size, speed, and athleticism, which preserves his big-play ability.
Washington has operated with a 19.5% snap share during his first two games with Las Vegas. He has also carried 10 times and assembled 48 rushing yards. He also rose to seventh among all backs in explosive run percentage (43.9%) in Week 1 per Fantasy Points Data.
Jeanty has secured a 77.3% snap share entering Week 3. He has also accumulated 44 attempts,150 rushing yards, 13 targets, and 60 receiving yards while performing proficiently with his sizable workload.
However, Washington’s status as an enticing handcuff remains unquestioned, as he would seize a massive workload if Jeanty is forced to the sideline.
Washington is also capable of delivering RB1 production if that scenario develops.
Secondary Options - Week 3 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|
|Team
|Rostered
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|26%
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|29%
|Tyjae Spears
|Tennessee Titans
|33%
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|50%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4%
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seattle Seahawks
|50%
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 26% Rostered
While Kenneth Walker continues to stockpile yardage and fantasy points as Kansas City’s prolific lead back, Johnson has also performed effectively while operating as the Chiefs’ clear RB2.
Johnson has now attained a 36.2% snap share during his first two matchups. He has also assembled 39 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Johnson has also retained involvement as a receiving weapon while running 20 routes, collecting four targets, and generating 64 yards.
Emmett Johnson DANCIN' out there
INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X7YXNw6QVs
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026
That includes Johnson’s numbers when the Chiefs hosted Indianapolis in Week 2. Johnson played on 14 snaps, carried twice, and accumulated 15 rushing yards. He also ran 11 routes, was targeted twice, and accrued 20 yards as a pass catcher.
It is premature to consider Johnson as a starting option as he has yet to secure standalone value. However, it is reasonable to expect Johnson to achieve that as his rookie season unfolds.
However, Johnson currently remains positioned to seize an extensive workload as Kansas City’s lead back if Walker is unable to function in that role. Johnson’s versatility should also preserve his ability to generate high-end RB2 production if that scenario emerges.
Johnson is available in nearly 75% of all leagues, and he has emerged among the most intriguing options to pursue on your waiver wire.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 29% Rostered
Kamara was initially expected to miss multiple games in the aftermath of the sprained MCL that he sustained in mid-August.
However, Kamara resurfaced for the Saints’ Week 2 matchup with Baltimore. Kamara operated in a rotation with Travis Etienne Jr. and secured a workload that exceeded expectations.
Kamara operated with a 29.7% snap share. He was limited to 15 rushing yards, but led the Saints’ backfield in carries (nine), targets (six), and receptions (five).
Etienne secured a 56.2% snap share, accumulated eight attempts, and registered 25 rushing yards. Etienne also ran 13 routes, but trailed Kamara in targets (two) and receptions (two).
Kendre Miller was surprisingly a healthy inactive just one week after he had assembled 30 rushing yards and tied Etienne for the team lead in attempts (nine).
The 31-year-old Kamara will not approach the level of production that he delivered from 2018-2024 when his 10,304 all-purpose yards were second only to Derrick Henry during that span.
However, Kellen Moore appears committed to keeping Kamara highly involved in the New Orleans backfield rotation.
Even though the configuration of the Saints’ depth chart could be modified once again, there is rationale for securing Kamara as a flex option if you are constructing rosters in deeper leagues.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 33% Rostered
Spears remains an intriguing roster option due to his consistent role as a receiving weapon in Brian Daboll’s offense.
His prospects of becoming a starter in your lineup remain dependent on the percentage of opportunities that he garners as a rusher while operating in a rotation with Tony Pollard.
Spears has now attained a 43.6% snap share since Week 1. He has also carried 10 times, assembled 53 rushing yards, run 25 routes, and collected four of his six targets.
Spears also secured a 37.3% snap share in Week 2 despite being sidelined during a portion of the contest. He also accumulated 70 total yards with his nine touches.
TYJAE SPEARS PICKS UP A KEY FIRST DOWN IN STYLE
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jF8CFKw2Pi
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
That includes the 41 rushing yards that he accrued with his seven carries, while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. Spears also secured both of his targets and led Tennessee’s backfield with 29 receiving yards.
Pollard has registered a 52.5% snap share, while accumulating 21 attempts, 99 rushing yards, and three targets entering Week 3.
The continued time share between Spears and Pollard continues to suppress the production that would otherwise be attained by both members of the tandem.
However, Spears can emerge as an RB3 in PPR leagues if Daboll continues to supplement his receiving workload with a favorable percentage of opportunities as a rusher.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 50% Rostered
The ongoing debate surrounding Marks' prospects of obtaining a 50-50 split in Houston’s backfield rotation was resolved when he secured a 50.6% snap share in Week 1.
That exceeded the 49.4% share that was registered by David Montgomery, who paced Houston’s restructured backfield in attempts (20), red zone carries (five), rushing yards (60), and rushing touchdowns (two).
Marks accumulated nine attempts, generated 42 rushing yards, and averaged 4.7 yards per attempt. He also ran 16 routes, although he failed to register a target.
Marks’s role was similar when the Texans hosted Cincinnati in Week 2. He registered a 47.4% snap share, carried eight times, and was limited to eight rushing yards. He also ran 27 routes and led Houston’s backfield in targets (six), receptions (five), and receiving yards (27).
Montgomery secured a 52.6% snap share in Week 2. He also accrued 10 rushing yards with his six attempts, ran 30 routes, and produced 14 yards as a pass-catching weapon.
The presence of Montgomery will prevent Marks from assembling massive numbers even as both backs share a similar percentage of touches. However, Marks remains a legitimate handcuff option who will seize a significant workload if Montgomery is forced to the sideline.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 4% Rostered
Perine’s role as the RB2 in Cincinnati’s potent offense is among the most secure among the backs who are included in this week’s collection of handcuffs.
Tahj Brooks has not created an obstacle in Perine’s path toward retaining his place below Chase Brown on the Bengals’ depth chart.
That positions Perine to seize a short-term role as Cincinnati’s lead back if Brown is unable to operate in his usual capacity as a workhorse back. Perine also has the versatility to deliver favorable numbers if that situation unfolds.
Brown has attained a 70.7% snap share during the Bengals’ first two matchups. He has also carried 36 times, generated 136 rushing yards, run 40 routes, and secured eight of his 11 targets.
Perine has also registered a 34.2% snap share during that span. He has also assembled 26 rushing yards with his seven attempts, run 24 routes, and captured all four of his targets.
Perine’s ability to perform effectively as a three-down back bolsters his prospects of delivering RB2/RB3 output if Brown is unavailable.
Perine will become a resource on your roster if that scenario develops.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 50% Rostered
As you utilize this week’s waiver wire to address immediate needs on your rosters, you also have an opportunity to secure a back who should emerge as a valuable asset as we progress further into the regular season.
Charbonnet is available in 50% of all leagues due to his current placement on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He is currently recovering after sustaining a torn ACL during the Seahawks’ Divisional Round matchup last January.
Charbonnet exceeded his previous season highs in multiple categories during 2025, including rushing yards (730/45.6 per game), yards after contact (580), and red zone attempts (51).
Charbonnet powers his way into the endzone to extend @Seahawks lead 💪
SEAvsAZ on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8kMeEQnUi7
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025
Charbonnet was also fifth overall in rushing touchdowns (12), while finishing among the top six in carries inside the 10-yard line (31) and the 5-yard line (18).
Charbonnet will eventually resurface in a backfield that is currently operating with a rotation of Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani.
That will not impede Charbonnet from securing a significant role once he is capable of operating with a sizable workload.
Charbonnet finishes off the drive for the @Seahawks score!
LARvsSEA on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SoURAoAGYx
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025
Charbonnet could return as early as Week 5, although his timeline to resurface remains unclear. However, that should not deter you from stashing him if you manage a roster that contains IR or PUP slots.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Backups Could Emerge As League Winners
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|29%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|25%
|Braelon Allen
|New York Jets
|16%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|1%
|Ray Davis
|Buffalo Bills
|14%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|2%
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 29% Rostered
Bigsby has retained his presence among the top contingency backs that are included in this week’s column, due to his current role as the Eagles’ backup rusher.
It is customary for Bigsby’s involvement to remain limited while Saquon Barkley is operating as the Eagles’ workhorse back.
However, Bigsby’s proximity to a sizable workload as Philadelphia's temporary lead rusher leaves him positioned to emerge with a significant role if Barkley becomes unavailable at any point during the regular season.
That scenario developed when Barkley suffered a stinger during Philadelphia’s Week 2 visit to Tennessee.
Tank Bigsby evens it up with an @Eagles TD
PHIvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zp9gaBVimy
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Bigsby attained a 33.3% snap share and led the Eagles in attempts (13) and rushing yards (33). He also generated a two-yard touchdown while Barkley remained on the sideline throughout much of the contest.
Will Shipley registered a 52.8% snap share, carried seven times, and assembled 24 rushing yards. Bigsby and Shipley were both targeted twice by Jalen Hurts during the matchup.
Barkley's status should be monitored as the week progresses. Shipley will also remain involved in a reshaped backfield during any absence by Barkley.
However, Bigsby remains the preferred handcuff option. He is a valuable insurance policy who can deliver high-end RB2 production if he ascends into a short-term role as the Eagles’ lead rusher.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 25% Rostered
Robinson Jr. will retain a constant presence in this column due to his unchallenged role as the RB2 for the Falcons. That firmly positions him as the direct backup to Bijan Robinson.
It also supplies an opportunity to secure (Brian) Robinson as a safeguard if you invested in (Bijan) Robinson at the onset of your draft.
(Brian) Robinson’s current workload places ongoing constraints on his usage and output, as (Bijan) Robinson operates as the foundation of Atlanta’s offense.
(Brian) Robinson has now secured a 37.0% snap share entering Week 3. He has also accumulated 20 attempts and 82 rushing yards. That includes his numbers when Atlanta hosted Carolina in Week 2 (47.7% snap share/11 carries/51 rushing yards).
(Brian) Robinson also generated 96.8% of his yardage after contact in Week 1, which vaulted him to sixth among all backs. However, the incentive for adding (Brian) Robinson this week does not involve standalone value.
Having him on your roster will protect you from contending with a massive roster crisis if (Bijan) Robinson is suddenly forced to the sideline. (Brian) Robinson can also deliver RB2 output if that occurs.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 16% Rostered
Allen’s role as the Jets’ RB2 behind Breece Hall became evident during New York’s season opener. His encouraging usage continued when the Jets hosted Green Bay in Week 2.
This has preserved his prospects of attaining standalone value if his promising workload continues. It has also blended with Allen’s status as a handcuff to bolster his viability as a roster addition.
Allen has now secured a 35.3%+ snap share entering Week 3. He has also carried 15 times, while assembling 47 rushing yards.
That includes Allen’s numbers in Week 2, when he operated with a 30.6% snap share. He also accumulated five attempts, generated seven rushing yards, and produced a five-yard touchdown.
Braelon Allen runs it in for 6️⃣
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F2SEYfpMQd
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
The 6’1”, 245-pound Allen operates with unquestioned size and power. This sustains his potential to secure carries in short yardage and goal-line situations, even though Hall has confiscated those opportunities during New York’s first two contests.
Allen also remains entrenched in his placement as the direct backup to Hall, as Isaiah Davis has yet to register a snap.
That leaves Allen primed to operate as the Jets’ lead rusher during any absence by Hall. It also justifies pursuing Allen on this week’s waiver wire.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 1% Rostered
McGowan remains available in 99% of all leagues, even though he is the clear RB2 for Indianapolis. That role provides an unobstructed runway toward an extensive workload if Jonathan Taylor is forced to the sideline.
McGowan earned his placement as the direct backup to Taylor while performing impressively during training camp and the preseason. That fueled his rise into a role that is completely unthreatened, due to the composition of the Colts’ depth chart.
D.J. Giddens was inactive during both of the Colts' matchups. That has left McGowan solidified in his status as the team's RB2 behind Taylor.
McGowan’s involvement has remained modest entering Week 3, as he has registered an 11.1% snap share. He has also accumulated two attempts and one target. That includes McGowan’s numbers when Indianapolis visited Kansas City in Week 2 (four snaps/two attempts).
However, McGowan’s capabilities as a physical and decisive downhill runner should preserve his role in Shane Steichen’s offense. It also sustains his potential to emerge as a valuable point producer in your lineup during any absence by Taylor.
That entrenches McGowan as an effective insurance policy for anyone who has Taylor contained on their roster.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 14% Rostered
James Cook III’s presence squelches Davis’s prospects of attaining standalone value.
However, that does not alter Davis’s status as a valuable handcuff, who will operate as the Bills’ lead rusher if Cook is unavailable at any point during the regular season.
RAY DAVIS. 63-yard TD for the lead!
📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/N5btgphjZ2
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2024
Davis has unsurprisingly functioned in a restricted role during Buffalo’s first two matchups, while being limited to an 11.4% snap share.
He has also carried once and has assembled three rushing yards during that sequence.
Cook has excelled in his role as Buffalo’s unquestioned lead back, while securing a 73.5% snap share and accumulating 38 touches/208 total yards.
Ty Johnson would operate as a receiving weapon if Cook is unavailable, once Johnson has returned from his hamstring injury.
Ray Davis cannot be stopped!!! 😤
📺: @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/qQyaqrxfUL
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 20, 2024
That will not prevent Davis from providing high-end RB2 production if he functions as the Bills’ lead back. Davis soared to RB3 (25.4 points) when Cook was limited to two snaps in Week 18 last season.
Davis also finished at RB13 (18.2 points) and RB14 (14.5 points) in the only two games that he exceeded a 50% snap share during his 2024 rookie season (Weeks 6/18).
Davis is still available in 86% of all leagues and will emerge as a valuable resource during any absence by Cook.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 1% Rostered
Isiah Pacheco was seemingly primed to enter the regular season as the direct backup to Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Pacheco’s placement on injured reserve (back) altered the composition of Detroit’s depth chart.
It also appeared Jacob Saylors would operate as the backup to Gibbs due to Pacheco’s absence. However, Vaki has emerged as the Lions’ RB2 following the distribution of touches during Detroit’s first two matchups.
Vaki was selected by the Lions during Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft (132nd overall), following a collegiate career in which he operated as both a running back and a safety at Utah.
Vaki was limited to a 2% snap share, 10 touches, and 51 total yards during 2024-2025, but he has now attained a 23% snap share since Week 1.
Vaki has also accumulated three attempts/14 rushing yards/two targets/24 receiving yards during the Lions’ first two matchups.
That includes Vaki’s usage and production when Detroit traveled to Buffalo in Week 2. Vaki registered a 17% snap share, while accumulating two touches and generating 20 total yards.
Gibbs’s 78% snap share provides a reminder that his massive role will prevent Vaki from approaching standalone value. However, Pacheco is destined for a protracted recovery. That positions Vaki to secure an expanded workload if Gibbs is forced to the sideline.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 34% Rostered
Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders - 2% Rostered
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 1% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams -87% Rostered
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears - 82% Rostered
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 74% Rostered
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