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Biggest Fantasy Football Busts of the Week - Fantasy Outlooks for Trevor Lawrence, Jadarian Price, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland

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Several NFL players underwhelmed in Week 2 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Andersen Pickard identifies busts at each position and if they'll bounce back.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts
Fantasy Football Tight End Busts
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season provided fantasy managers with a great opportunity to see which storylines from the season opener were real, and which ones were too good to be true. We continued to see several big performances from top players, as well as some huge bounce-back showings from players who disappointed in Week 1.

However, not all was sunshine and rainbows. A common trend in Week 2 was that many notable NFL players drastically underperformed. These "busts" failed to meet their fantasy expectations and may have cost their managers an opportunity to win their matchups in Week 2.

Let's take a look at the biggest busts from Week 2, as well as whether or not we can still have some trust in these players moving forward. All point totals are based on the PPR scoring system. Players who were limited due to injury are exempt from being featured.

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Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts

Aaron Rodgers, 5.0 FPTS

Rodgers had no answer for the Patriots' defense, tallying just 187 passing yards with two turnovers and four sacks. A potential shootout awaits Rodgers in Week 3 against the Bengals, but we don't know yet if the veteran quarterback can actually keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered offense. He remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues.

Trevor Lawrence, 7.2 FPTS

Many of the positives from Lawrence's Week 1 were wiped away on Sunday, as he tallied 189 passing yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, and two sacks against the Broncos. He's headed for another tough test in the form of the Patriots, who are led by Christian Gonzalez and just forced two turnovers against Aaron Rodgers this weekend.

Drake Maye, 9.0 FPTS

Maye completed just 14 passes on Sunday, but it was enough to preserve a 20-3 win for New England. The bad news is that Maye has four sacks and six sacks over the last two games, making him a low-end QB1 or a high-end QB2 heading into next weekend against the Jaguars. There's shootout potential in that game, but Maye admittedly also has a lower floor than usual.

Justin Herbert, 9.9 FPTS

Herbert did register a passing touchdown on Sunday, but he also had two interceptions and two sacks. Things got very dangerous for the former first-round pick as he fumbled three different times, but the loose ball was picked up by Seattle on all three occasions. He's a high-end QB2 with additional upside heading into a potential shootout against Buffalo.

Jacoby Brissett, 7.5 FPTS

Brissett's magic wore off on Sunday against the Seahawks, as he threw for a miserable total of 95 passing yards. He also produced one touchdown, one interception, and two sacks in the loss. The veteran quarterback is trending slightly back up for Week 3, although his schedule doesn't get much easier as he gets ready for the 49ers.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Busts

Jadarian Price, 5.0 FPTS

There was a ton of buzz about Price taking on a bigger role in Week 2. He did handle a modest 13 carries, but he hurt his fantasy stock with a fumble, and he also saw eight fewer touches than teammate Emanuel Wilson. Most of the Seahawks' success Sunday came in the passing attack, so we could see Price getting into the RB2 or RB3 tier next week if Seattle returns to a run-heavy style of play.

Rhamondre Stevenson, 3.6 FPTS

Stevenson's fantasy stock took a massive step backward in Week 2, coinciding with TreVeyon Henderson's return from an ankle injury. Back in the No. 2 role, Stevenson was held to just six carries, 43 rushing yards, one catch, and three receiving yards. He also revisited some of his old ball security issues with a lost fumble. He'll be a fringe top-36 fantasy running back for Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, 5.8 FPTS

Croskey-Merritt led the Commanders in carries again, but his inefficiency and lack of a touchdown resulted in a subpar fantasy showing. The 25-year-old has essentially no pass-catching upside, which is why we saw teammate Rachaad White finish with six catches on Sunday. Croskey-Merritt is a low-floor RB3/flex against a very strong Seahawks defensive front next week.

Javonte Williams, 8.0 FPTS

This is one of the more borderline "bust" designations you'll see this week, but we still felt comfortable featuring Williams here given how much he struggled on the ground. The veteran running back had just 30 yards on 12 carries, as his season-long efficiency dropped below 3.0 yards per carry. He could struggle to bounce back against a Ravens defense that held Alvin Kamara to 1.7 YPC.

Travis Etienne Jr., 7.1 FPTS

Shockingly, the Saints gave more run to Alvin Kamara than Etienne on Sunday. The latter finished Week 2 with just 10 touches and 31 scrimmage yards, plus a successful two-point conversion. Etienne had nine or fewer carries in each of the first two games, which is a bizarre workload for a running back who signed a $48 million contract just six months ago.

David Montgomery, 4.4 FPTS

Montgomery endured a massive fall from grace this week, just one game after he exploded for three touchdowns in the season opener. We saw similar efficiency concerns this week (1.7 YPC), albeit on just six carries. His three trips to the end zone in Week 1 indicated that his fantasy value might be touchdown-dependent, and Week 2 would seem to confirm that theory.

Jeremiyah Love, 7.5 FPTS

After an impressive NFL debut in Week 1, Love saw his productivity take a step backward in Week 2. The rookie handled just nine carries, ultimately resulting in 29 rushing yards. He also caught all three of his targets. There were worse running back performances in the NFL this week, but managers would have liked to see a little more from the No. 3 pick.

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts

DK Metcalf, 6.7 FPTS

Metcalf came into this week with an even higher ceiling after Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was ruled out. Instead of taking on a bigger role, he was held to just four catches for 27 yards, albeit on nine targets. Metcalf has now scored eight or fewer fantasy points in each of his two games so far, dropping him to the WR3/flex tier for Week 3 against Cincinnati.

Michael Wilson, 3.8 FPTS

Wilson was severely held in check Sunday, catching just two of his seven targets in the Cardinals' big loss to the Seahawks. We were impressed by his target share, but none of that matters if he's not handling a handful of catches per game. Trey McBride has been Jacoby Brissett's undisputed No. 1 target, dropping Wilson to the low-end WR3/flex tier for next week.

Terry McLaurin, 7.0 FPTS

Fantasy managers' patience was tested on Sunday, as McLaurin fetched nine targets but finished with just two catches for 50 yards. It's a bit concerning that he has been held to two catches in each of his first two games so far. He'll face a strong Seahawks defense in Week 3, and he could be headed for a quarterback downgrade if Jayden Daniels (elbow) misses time.

Jameson Williams, 5.3 FPTS

We saw 72 combined points in Thursday's game between the Bills and Lions, but Williams wasn't one of the major contributors involved in that effort. He caught just two of four targets for 33 yards, massively underperforming relative to his projections. He continues to be a boom-or-bust receiver with a high ceiling and low floor.

Marvin Harrison Jr., 0.0 FPTS

We continue to express concern about the long-term fantasy stock of Harrison, who has just one catch through two games this season. He's getting plenty of playing time, but he hasn't done enough to earn the trust of Jacoby Brissett. He should remain on the bench in fantasy football ahead of Week 3 against a respectable 49ers defense.

Quentin Johnston, 2.4 FPTS

Johnston caught just one pass for seven receiving yards on Sunday, and he also had a seven-yard rush. The former TCU product has now caught just three of 11 targets this season, which translates to a shockingly low 27.2% catch rate. His lack of reliability should get him benched in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 3 against the Bills.

Justin Jefferson, 8.5 FPTS

We knew Jefferson's floor was going to be a little lower with Carson Wentz at quarterback, but he still had a high projection given how well he performed with Wentz under center back in Week 1. In the end, Jefferson caught just three passes for 55 yards and, like every other Vikings player, failed to score a touchdown.

Courtland Sutton, 5.5 FPTS

Sutton caught just three passes on Sunday, watching as teammate Jaylen Waddle stole the show with eight catches and 138 yards. The 30-year-old has now been held to 5.5 fantasy points or fewer in each of the Broncos' first two games this year. It seems as though Waddle is the only must-start Broncos wide receiver in fantasy football. Sutton is falling to the WR3/flex tier in deeper leagues.

Jordan Addison, 4.1 FPTS

Addison continued to struggle with Wentz as his quarterback, catching just two of five targets for 21 yards. This is his second consecutive appearance on this list after finishing Week 1 without a single target. Until he re-proves himself as a fantasy-relevant receiver, Addison can be benched in all leagues.

Carnell Tate, 5.7 FPTS

Tate's second pro game went even worse than his first. He caught just three passes for 27 yards, and he occupied a relatively modest role despite the Titans' competitive battle against the Eagles. Tate's snap share fell to 76% in Week 2, down 12 percentage points from the season opener. He's a low-floor WR3 for Week 3 against the Giants.

Luther Burden III, 6.2 FPTS

Burden fetched seven targets against a strong Vikings defense on Sunday, but he ultimately finished the victory with a modest three catches for 32 yards. The 23-year-old took a bit of a step backward relative to Week 1, although it's fair to say that both of his games so far have been disappointing. He has scored single-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, dropping him to the WR3/flex tier.

Caleb Douglas, 3.9 FPTS

Douglas had an impressive five catches for 94 yards in his NFL debut last week, but he followed that up with an ugly two-catch, 19-yard performance. Miami's offense took a step backward relative to Week 1, most likely because they were facing a much stronger defense. The rookie is likely headed for another tough matchup in Week 3 as the Dolphins host the Chiefs in Miami.

Rome Odunze, 7.3 FPTS

Odunze caught three of his four targets for 43 yards on Sunday. He has now finished with fewer than 7.4 fantasy points in each of his two games this year, revealing a lot about his role and fantasy outlook going forward. Fantasy managers should view him as a low-end WR3/flex, and his stock could continue to slip if Tyson Bagent has to start Week 3 at quarterback in place of Caleb Williams (hamstring).

Jakobi Meyers, 3.8 FPTS

Meyers converted his lone target into a 28-yard reception on Sunday. The 29-year-old has endured a shocking reduction in volume from 2025 to 2026, fetching just three targets through the Jaguars' first two games this year. Until he proves he can be a steady fantasy option again, he should be benched in most leagues. The Jaguars face Meyers' old team, the Patriots, in Week 3.

Keenan Allen, 1.5 FPTS

Just one week after catching six passes, Allen came back down to earth with one catch for five yards against the Chiefs. To his credit, he did command five targets, but he just couldn't haul in all of them. His Week 3 outlook will depend on whether Alec Pierce (heel) is trending toward playing.

Wan'Dale Robinson, 1.9 FPTS

Robinson was essentially a non-factor on Sunday, commanding just one target in the loss to Philadelphia. Just one week after catching five passes, the 25-year-old saw his role decline. In addition to the volume decline, we saw his snap share drop to 53%, down 29 percentage points from Week 1. He'll be a low-floor WR3 heading into a potential revenge game against his old team, the Giants.

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Busts

Colston Loveland, 1.3 FPTS

We're not quite ready to hit the panic button on Loveland, but it's getting close to reaching a tipping point. The second-year tight end had just one catch on Sunday, following up an equally alarming zero-catch performance from Week 1. The Michigan product has been a non-factor in the passing attack despite playing at least 86% of the snaps in each of his two games so far.

Kyle Pitts Sr., 2.5 FPTS

Pitts improved upon last week's zero-catch performance, but not by much. He caught just one of three targets in a very ugly Week 2 loss that saw the Falcons score just three points. Fortunately, Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is trending toward playing in Week 3, which means Pitts no longer has to catch passes from Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. He should get back into the TE1 range going forward.

Tucker Kraft, 3.5 FPTS

Kraft turned in another modest reception total on Sunday, catching just two passes for 15 yards. He also fumbled, but the loose ball was recovered by the Packers. If there's any positive takeaway from this game, it's that Kraft played 100% of the snaps in just his second game back from last year's ACL tear. He's still a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football despite a slower start to the season.

Brenton Strange, 3.7 FPTS

Strange caught two passes for 17 yards on Sunday afternoon. He now has two catches in each of his two games so far, with the main difference being that he also scored a touchdown last week. The 25-year-old is certainly not a top-12 fantasy tight end entering Week 3 against New England.

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