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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 2 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Giants vs. Rams Week 2 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford, Isaiah Likely, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams. With several superstars playing in this game, their fantasy matchup may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, Isaiah Likely, Terrance Ferguson, and more. Which Giants and Rams players should you start or sit in Week 2?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 2, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Malik Nabers Start 116 WR NYG @ LAR
Cam Skattebo Start 112.6 RB NYG @ LAR
Isaiah Likely Start 109.1 TE NYG @ LAR
Jaxson Dart Start 108.7 QB NYG @ LAR
Malachi Fields Sit 101.8 WR NYG @ LAR
Darnell Mooney Sit 101.1 WR NYG @ LAR
Najee Harris Sit 100.3 RB NYG @ LAR
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Sit 100 RB NYG @ LAR
Theo Johnson Sit 99.7 TE NYG @ LAR
Devin Singletary Sit 99 RB NYG @ LAR
Jameis Winston Sit 96 QB NYG @ LAR
Chris Manhertz Sit 93.1 TE NYG @ LAR
Thomas Fidone II Sit 91.3 TE NYG @ LAR
Dominic Zvada Sit 81.6 K NYG @ LAR
New York Giants Sit 68.5 DEF NYG @ LAR

Malachi Fields, WR, Giants

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields did not have a huge statistical day in his team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, recording two catches for 25 yards on four targets. However, the 23-year-old was on the field for 72% of his team's offensive snaps, by far the most of any Giants wide receiver.

New York has a clear WR1 in Malik Nabers, who played just 52% of the snaps in his first game back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Still, if Fields can secure the WR2 spot in New York, he could eventually see consistent target volume on a week-to-week basis.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 79.3% of his pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, which should give fantasy managers some added faith in the overall health of the team's passing game. Given his season-long upside, Fields profiles as a worthy stash candidate in deeper league formats coming out of Week 1.

He carries sneaky FLEX appeal in deeper 14-team leagues in a Monday night clash against the Rams.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely went off on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, hauling in eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards while finishing second in targets, just one behind Malik Nabers.

Likely showed his athleticism and his scheme fit with new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy designing plays for him similar to the schemes that led to Travis Kelce flourishing under Nagy in Kansas City. He has a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Rams, but he looks ready to live up to the hype and be a true top-10 TE this season in a very heavily involved role with the Giants.

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Puka Nacua Start 123 WR LAR vs NYG
Matthew Stafford Start 119 QB LAR vs NYG
Davante Adams Start 117.4 WR LAR vs NYG
Kyren Williams Start 116 RB LAR vs NYG
Blake Corum Risky Start 103.9 RB LAR vs NYG
Terrance Ferguson Sit 101.8 TE LAR vs NYG
Xavier Smith Sit 101.6 WR LAR vs NYG
Davis Allen Sit 101.1 TE LAR vs NYG
Colby Parkinson Sit 100.9 TE LAR vs NYG
Los Angeles Rams Sit 100.5 DEF LAR vs NYG
Tyler Higbee Sit 100.1 TE LAR vs NYG
Jordan Whittington Sit 100.1 WR LAR vs NYG
Konata Mumpfield Sit 99.8 WR LAR vs NYG
Tutu Atwell Sit 99.5 WR LAR vs NYG
Ronnie Rivers Sit 97.9 RB LAR vs NYG
Ty Simpson Sit 95 QB LAR vs NYG
Max Klare Sit 93.6 TE LAR vs NYG
Stetson Bennett IV Sit 90.3 QB LAR vs NYG
Harrison Mevis Sit 83.6 K LAR vs NYG

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants, according to Nate Atkins. Nacua will miss practice for a second straight day Saturday after sitting out Friday. Atkins reports that the groin injury is separate from the psoas issue Nacua dealt with during training camp. He caught five of nine targets for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to San Francisco. The Rams also have a concern behind him, with Jordan Whittington doubtful because of a quad injury. Whittington is listed directly behind Nacua on the depth chart. Davante Adams would be the clear top receiver available if Nacua can't play.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson may have a bigger role waiting Monday night. Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quad injury, while Puka Nacua is questionable after missing Friday and Saturday. Ferguson didn't catch his lone target in Week 1, but he played 31 snaps and ran more routes than any other Rams tight end.

That matters now. Los Angeles has leaned heavily on multi-tight end packages under Sean McVay, and being thin at receiver gives those looks an obvious path back into the plan. Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen keep the tight end room crowded, so this isn't suddenly a guaranteed target spike. Still, Ferguson's role had already grown from last season before the receiver injuries hit.

If Whittington sits and Nacua is limited or unavailable, Ferguson should have a better chance to stay on the field and see more work. His fantasy stock is moving up before Monday night.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, Isaiah Likely, Terrance Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mark Andrews
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Malik Nabers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Mark Andrews
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Jadarian Price
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
Mark Andrews
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Coker
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Sam Laporta
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Tyler Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
Jayden Reed
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Davante Adams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Davante Adams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Davante Adams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Alec Pierce
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carson Wentz
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drew Lock
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Will Shipley
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cooper Rush
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bam Knight
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tahj Brooks
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Rasheen Ali
Matthew Stafford
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Royals
Matthew Stafford
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Stafford
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brashard Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Matthew Stafford
vs
Isaiah Davis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Green Bay Packers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bryce Young
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Will Shipley
Jaxson Dart
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bam Knight
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jaxson Dart
vs
Carson Wentz
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jaxson Dart
vs
Daniel Jones
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Royals
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaxson Dart
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drew Lock
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brashard Smith
Jaxson Dart
vs
Geno Smith
Jaxson Dart
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cooper Rush
Jaxson Dart
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Cam Ward
Jaxson Dart
vs
Myles Price
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jaxson Dart
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kaelon Black
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quentin Johnston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Monangai
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Downs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Devaughn Vele
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Wilson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordan Addison
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Caleb Douglas
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rome Odunze
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Courtland Sutton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rico Dowdle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Woody Marks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jayden Reed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tony Pollard
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Isaiah Likely
vs
DK Metcalf
Isaiah Likely
vs
Blake Corum
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Isaiah Likely
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
RJ Harvey
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Stefon Diggs
Isaiah Likely
vs
Alec Pierce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
KC Concepcion
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Drake London
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Isaiah Likely
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
David Njoku
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Holani
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malachi Fields
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Samaje Perine
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Justice Hill
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Antonio Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Braelon Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Lance
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Bell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ted Hurst
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devin Singletary
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Roman Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jack Bech
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demario Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nico Collins

Could Miss Multiple Games With Hamstring Injury
Puka Nacua

Questionable for Monday Night With Groin Injury
Michael Pittman Jr.

Ruled Out for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Omar Cooper Jr.

Heading to Injured Reserve
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Not Expected to Play
CFB

Dylan Stewart Set to Make Season Debut
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. a Game-Time Decision
CFB

Darius Taylor Out for Minnesota
CFB

Jason Wright to Start for Buffalo
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Out Against Clemson
CFB

Sam Leavitt Off the Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Aaron Donald

Set to Make 2026 Debut in Week 2
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Pelle Larsson

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Heat
Zach Charbonnet

Getting Close to a Return to Practice?
Ausar Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Pistons
TreVeyon Henderson

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Cam Whitmore

Lands Two-Way Deal with Nuggets
Keyonte George

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Jazz
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
George Kittle

Officially Cleared for Week 2
Puka Nacua

Misses Practice Due to Hip Injury
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Aaron Judge

Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dansby Swanson

Activated And Starting on Friday
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Joe Burrow

Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
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