Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Giants vs. Rams Week 2 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford, Isaiah Likely, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams. With several superstars playing in this game, their fantasy matchup may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, Isaiah Likely, Terrance Ferguson, and more. Which Giants and Rams players should you start or sit in Week 2?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 2, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 2, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Malik Nabers
|Start
|116
|WR
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Cam Skattebo
|Start
|112.6
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Isaiah Likely
|Start
|109.1
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Jaxson Dart
|Start
|108.7
|QB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Malachi Fields
|Sit
|101.8
|WR
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Darnell Mooney
|Sit
|101.1
|WR
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Najee Harris
|Sit
|100.3
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|Sit
|100
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Theo Johnson
|Sit
|99.7
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Devin Singletary
|Sit
|99
|RB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Jameis Winston
|Sit
|96
|QB
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Chris Manhertz
|Sit
|93.1
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Thomas Fidone II
|Sit
|91.3
|TE
|NYG
|@ LAR
|Dominic Zvada
|Sit
|81.6
|K
|NYG
|@ LAR
|New York Giants
|Sit
|68.5
|DEF
|NYG
|@ LAR
Malachi Fields, WR, Giants
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields did not have a huge statistical day in his team's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, recording two catches for 25 yards on four targets. However, the 23-year-old was on the field for 72% of his team's offensive snaps, by far the most of any Giants wide receiver.
New York has a clear WR1 in Malik Nabers, who played just 52% of the snaps in his first game back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Still, if Fields can secure the WR2 spot in New York, he could eventually see consistent target volume on a week-to-week basis.
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 79.3% of his pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, which should give fantasy managers some added faith in the overall health of the team's passing game. Given his season-long upside, Fields profiles as a worthy stash candidate in deeper league formats coming out of Week 1.
He carries sneaky FLEX appeal in deeper 14-team leagues in a Monday night clash against the Rams.
Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely went off on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, hauling in eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards while finishing second in targets, just one behind Malik Nabers.
Likely showed his athleticism and his scheme fit with new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy designing plays for him similar to the schemes that led to Travis Kelce flourishing under Nagy in Kansas City. He has a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Rams, but he looks ready to live up to the hype and be a true top-10 TE this season in a very heavily involved role with the Giants.
Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Puka Nacua
|Start
|123
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Matthew Stafford
|Start
|119
|QB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Davante Adams
|Start
|117.4
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Kyren Williams
|Start
|116
|RB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Blake Corum
|Risky Start
|103.9
|RB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Terrance Ferguson
|Sit
|101.8
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Xavier Smith
|Sit
|101.6
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Davis Allen
|Sit
|101.1
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Colby Parkinson
|Sit
|100.9
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sit
|100.5
|DEF
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Tyler Higbee
|Sit
|100.1
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Jordan Whittington
|Sit
|100.1
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Konata Mumpfield
|Sit
|99.8
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Tutu Atwell
|Sit
|99.5
|WR
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Ronnie Rivers
|Sit
|97.9
|RB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Ty Simpson
|Sit
|95
|QB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Max Klare
|Sit
|93.6
|TE
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Stetson Bennett IV
|Sit
|90.3
|QB
|LAR
|vs NYG
|Harrison Mevis
|Sit
|83.6
|K
|LAR
|vs NYG
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants, according to Nate Atkins. Nacua will miss practice for a second straight day Saturday after sitting out Friday. Atkins reports that the groin injury is separate from the psoas issue Nacua dealt with during training camp. He caught five of nine targets for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to San Francisco. The Rams also have a concern behind him, with Jordan Whittington doubtful because of a quad injury. Whittington is listed directly behind Nacua on the depth chart. Davante Adams would be the clear top receiver available if Nacua can't play.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson may have a bigger role waiting Monday night. Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quad injury, while Puka Nacua is questionable after missing Friday and Saturday. Ferguson didn't catch his lone target in Week 1, but he played 31 snaps and ran more routes than any other Rams tight end.
That matters now. Los Angeles has leaned heavily on multi-tight end packages under Sean McVay, and being thin at receiver gives those looks an obvious path back into the plan. Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen keep the tight end room crowded, so this isn't suddenly a guaranteed target spike. Still, Ferguson's role had already grown from last season before the receiver injuries hit.
If Whittington sits and Nacua is limited or unavailable, Ferguson should have a better chance to stay on the field and see more work. His fantasy stock is moving up before Monday night.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart, Isaiah Likely, Terrance Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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