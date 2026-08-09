👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Rob Lorge's League-Winning Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: 3 Must-Have Draft Picks (Part II)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

Rob's must-draft fantasy football wide receivers and potential league-winners for 2026. His undervalued WRs and value picks with upside, including Zay Flowers.

Fantasy managers should always be on the lookout for upside and potential. These are the players that we should be targeting endlessly. Now, will they all become "league-winners"? Well, now that is up to your definition of the term. The reality is league-winners are rare.

However, these players provide fantasy managers with plenty of upside based on their cost and the ability to get a positive return on their investment. These are all young, highly talented players with elite quarterbacks on elite offenses. They all possess the ability to outplay their draft slot and maybe, just maybe, become league winners.

That's a trifecta there. These are exactly the kind of players and situations that fantasy managers need to be targeting. This is the second entry into this three-part series. Be sure to check out the first entry here, and look for the final installment coming soon. As a reminder, please use promo code "BOOM" at checkout for 10% off any premium purchase.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

There are some concerns with Flowers related to his touchdown rate, as well as his red zone and end-zone utilization. However, there's no denying the kind of production he displayed this past season despite several challenging circumstances. Before we get to the good - and there's a lot of it - let's touch on the reasons why Flowers won't reach the next level.

Truthfully, there's only one reason - touchdowns. However, other players have struggled with touchdowns, specifically Trey McBride, and he was able to conquer that which held him back. Flowers' touchdown issue is a little different, but the underlying metrics display a much larger problem than just bad luck.

In 2023, Flowers ranked 35th in red zone and 71st in end zone targets among receivers. That was his rookie year, so things have gotten better, right? Well, not exactly. The following season, he ranked 73rd in red zone and 42nd in end zone targets.

This past season, Flowers finished 49th and 64th in red zone and end zone targets, respectively. Simply put, based on his utilization, there's little reason, if any, to believe he's going to score more touchdowns in the future.

Now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about all the reasons Flowers could be on the verge of another career season. Last season, he finished with 86 receptions, 1,211 yards, and five touchdowns on 118 targets. He set career-highs in targets, receptions, and yards. He did this despite the Ravens finishing the season with just 422 pass attempts. The next closest was at 469.

422 was the third-fewest pass attempts in a season since 2010. That's 16 years and 32 teams. 512 different seasons, which puts their passing attempt output below the first percentile. It would not be an exaggeration to assume that Baltimore may end up passing the ball 75-100 more times in 2026.

Not only that, but 119 of those pass attempts didn't come from Lamar Jackson, but rather Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush. Jackson had a 7.0% touchdown rate. Huntley and Rush were at 1.7%. Jackson averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt. The backup duo sat at just 6.1 yards per pass attempt.

This is going to be something to keep in the back of your mind as you look at where Flowers finished in a number of key statistics last season among 76 receivers with at least 50 targets last season:

  • 27.7% Target Share (eighth)
  • 71.2 Yards Per Game (11th)
  • 36.9% of Team's Passing Yards (third)
  • 2.61 Yards Per Route Run (sixth)
  • 10.35 Yards Per Target (ninth)
  • 5.42 Yards After the Catch Per Reception (10th)
  • 33.3% First-Read Target Share (10th)
  • 0.23 Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception (seventh)
  • 66.7% Contested Catch Rate (12th)
  • 12.0 Half-PPR PPG (13th)
  • 0.44 Fantasy Points Per Route Run (seventh)

With Jackson fully healthy in 2026 and seemingly highly motivated under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, this offense is bound to bounce back in a major way. Considering what Flowers was able to accomplish despite the dreadful working conditions last season, Flowers may not even need to score more touchdowns in 2026 to get to the next level.

It's quite possible, however, that Flowers finds the end zone more in 2026 simply because of the elevated quarterback play and increased passing volume. The Ravens had 422 pass attempts last year. If we elevate that to 500, which would still rank 23rd in the NFL last season, and use Flowers' averages from last year, he would have added 22 targets.

That would have resulted in 16 more catches, 226 more yards, and one more touchdown. This would have elevated his stat line to 140 targets, 102 receptions, 1,437 yards, and 6 touchdowns. This would have resulted in a 13.6 half-PPR PPG, which would have been WR10. Give him just one more touchdown, and now he's at WR8. Yeah, we're buying!

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson, on a per-route basis, is one of the more effective receivers in the NFL. These are the facts, and they are undisputed. Last year, he was seventh in yards per route run with a 2.45 average among 76 receivers with 50 or more targets. He was sixth in yards per target at 10.44 and fourth in yards per reception at 17.03.

Watson was 11th in first downs per route run and fifth in fantasy points per route run at 0.48. He was tied with superstar Drake London. He averaged more fantasy points per route than Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Brown, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Nico Collins. This isn't a new development either. The one thing holding Watson back is field time.

Now, some of that is because of the injuries, but he did make it through last season unscathed. He missed the first half of the season rehabbing from his torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2024 season. The bigger concern has been his route share when he has been on the field. Last year, among those 76 receivers with 50 targets, Watson was 53rd at 68.6% with 264 routes.

Romeo Doubs, who is now in New England, had 423 routes with a 72.9% route share, ranking 46th. The Packers also traded Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia, and for the first time since Watson was drafted in 2022, he seems poised to be a true full-time receiver. This isn't perfect mathematics, but in doing so, you can begin to see the potential here for Watson.

If we simply give Watson the 423 routes Doubs had, he would've finished with 1,036 yards. However, even Doubs sat at just 72.9%. What if Watson had run 450 routes? Then he would've had 1,103 yards. It's no mystery that Matt LaFleur has kept the reins on Jordan Love in recent years, but it seems the winds of change are swirling.

In 2024 and 2025, Love averaged less than 30 pass attempts per game. In 2023, however, he averaged 34.1 pass attempts per game. With no Micah Parsons until Week 6 or later, the Packers may need to lean on Love and the offense even more. From 2019-2022, all under LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers averaged 33.3 passes per game. Let's say Love just averages 32 passes per game. That would be 544 attempts.

With reports the Packers are abandoning the receiver-by-committee approach, what if Watson has a 90% route share on 544 pass attempts? That would be 490 routes and on his 2.45 yard per route run average he posted last season, he'd finish with 1,201 yards. Given the changes the Packers are talking about this offseason, it's easy to see why Watson could be on the verge of a breakout season.

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

It seems as though everyone is in on Burden, and there's good reason for that. On a per-route basis, Burden showed extreme potential last year as a rookie, and head coach Ben Johnson can't stop gushing over him. During the offseason, it's normal - expected even - for coaches to talk up their players; what Johnson is doing with Burden is going to the next level.

When you start throwing around words like "great" and "destiny," consider me intrigued, but when you compare him to Amon-Ra St. Brown, you have my complete attention. Johnson played on one of the best offenses in the NFL during his time in Detroit, and you can see a lot of similarities in how they were built and how Chicago is built.

They both have elite offensive lines. They both have great receiving tight ends in Colston Loveland and Sam LaPorta. Rome Odunze and Jameson Williams operate as X-receivers who can win downfield, and then there's the engine of the Detroit passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Burden, from a skill and size standpoint, has a lot of overlap with the Lions' superstar receiver. Burden, to his credit, showed glimpses of that last season despite his limited snap count.

Burden didn't log a 50% snap share until Week 12. In the remaining six games of the regular season, he averaged 67.2 yards per game, a pace of 1,142 yards over 17-games. If we look at his efficiency stats during this sample and see where he'd have finished among receivers for the season, fantasy managers won't be able to contain their excitement.

  • 29% Target Rate (*Would've Been Seventh Among 80 Receivers with 50+ Targets*)
  • 67.2 Yards Per Game (*12th*)
  • 3.15 Yards Per Route Run (*3rd*)
  • 10.08 Yards Per Target (*11th*)
  • 7.68 Yards After Contact Per Reception (*2nd*)
  • 0.32 Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception (*1st*)
  • 0.148 First Downs Per Route Run (*3rd*)
  • 0.50 Fantasy Points Per Route Run (*4th*)

Six games isn't the biggest sample size in the world, but even if we look at his entire season, the elite efficiency jumps off the page. He wasn't just a small sample merchant. He did this over the course of the full season. Unfortunately, he just didn't get as many opportunities early in the season, but below you'll be able to see what Burden looked like in the same statistics above, but from Weeks 1-18:

  • 26% Target Rate
  • 43.5 Yards Per Game
  • 2.83 Yards Per Route Run
  • 10.87 Yards Per Target
  • 7.23 Yards After Contact Per Reception
  • 0.23 Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception
  • 0.117 First Downs Per Route Run
  • 0.45 Fantasy Points Per Run

Like Watson above, the thing that held Burden back was tied directly to his route share, which sat at just 41.0% for the season. Former Bear D.J. Moore ran 512 routes compared to Burden's 230. Had Burden run 512 on his 0.45 fantasy points per route run average, he would've finished with 230.4 half-PPR points and a 13.5 half-PPR PPG average. That would've been WR10 last season.

It's possible that Burden's efficiency drops a bit with an increase to his routes and snaps. However, as illustrated above, there's plenty of room for that to occur and for fantasy managers to still get more from Burden than they paid. It's possible Burden maintains that same efficiency - after all, he was just a rookie last season!

It's not uncommon for rookies to get better, and if that's the case for Burden, alongside the improvement we should be expecting from this entire offense in their second season under the command of Ben Johnson, Burden could ascend to top-10 fantasy football status - a true league winner.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, Luther Burden III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Chris Olave:

Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chase Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
vs
James Cook III
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
A.J. Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

2026 Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 DraftKings Best Ball Rankings
TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings
Updated Top 300 Best Ball Draft Rankings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Players Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work With Rodriguez
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day-1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Orlando Magic

Magic Add Josh Broghamer to Sean Sweeney's Staff
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
NBA

Ben Simmons Teases NBA Comeback Bid
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Remains in Trade Talks
Jadarian Price

Injury is Not Considered Serious
Mike Evans

is Nearing Full Strength
Coby White

Steps Into Bigger Role With Hornets
Trey Murphy III

Could Draw Midseason Trade Chase
Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Miss Significant Portion Of Season
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Eyes Bigger Cavs Role
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun's Efficiency Could Climb
Ziaire Williams

Calls Lakers Homecoming Super Surreal
Luther Burden III

Exits Early With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Kirk Cousins

Maxx Crosby Held Out After Friday Altercation
Zay Flowers

Exits Practice With Left-Quad Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Not Wearing Leg Sleeve, Looks to be Improving
Philadelphia Eagles

The Tush Push Isn't Going Away for the Eagles in 2026
Jack Kayil

Stays Overseas with ALBA Berlin
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Hold Off on Klay Thompson Buyout
Peyton Watson

Draws Four-Team Interest
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Expected to Re-Sign with Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart

Embraces New Grizzlies Chapter
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Amen Thompson

Eyes Below-Max Extension with Rockets
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Interest from Four Teams
Philadelphia 76ers

Kevin Love Seeks 76ers Fit
Charlotte Hornets

Kobe Stewart Joins Hornets on Exhibit 10 Deal
Taelon Peter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Spurs
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Jadarian Price

Misses Friday's Practice With Lower-Body Soreness
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Cam Skattebo

Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Bucky Irving

Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
CFB

Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
Mac McClung

Signs in Spain
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Nic Anderson Missing Start of Fall Camp
CFB

Stephen Belichick Away from North Carolina Program on Medical Leave
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/9/26)
Joey Pollizze's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Rookies To Stash: Top Prospect Performances