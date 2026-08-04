👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Rob Lorge's League-Winning Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: 3 Must-Have Draft Picks (Part I)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Chris Olave - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Rob's must-draft fantasy football wide receivers and potential league-winners for 2026. His undervalued WRs and value picks with upside, including Chris Olave.

Upside. League-winner. Ceiling. These terms, especially in June and July, are thrown around far too often. Once August rolls around, however, and the pads go on, the term shrinks in its use. That doesn't mean we shouldn't be on the lookout for any player with this kind of potential.

Potential. That's another frequently used buzzword, and it's equally as important. Potential provides no guarantee. It doesn't factor in the likelihood that the targeted potential will ever be achieved.

This series will identify receivers who I believe have league-winning upside or those who can provide significant upside relative to their cost of acquisition. In the end, what it really means is to target these receivers in your drafts this season. As a reminder, please use promo code "BOOM" at checkout for 10% off any premium purchase.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Many fantasy managers likely have a sour taste in their mouths after Brown's final season in Philadelphia, but was it really as bad as we remember? He finished as the WR11 with a 12.1 half-PPR PPG average despite the ineptitude from former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and the fact that he dealt with some injuries of his own.

In his 15 active games last season, Brown was on pace for 137 targets, 88 receptions, 1,137 yards, and eight touchdowns. Now, that isn't what we've come to expect from Brown, but given the entire offensive struggles and the injuries to both Brown and the offensive line, you can start to look at that stat line through a different lens; instead of being disappointed, it becomes somewhat impressive.

From 2023-2025, Brown's per-game average equates to 142 targets, 95 catches, 1,337 yards, and eight touchdowns over 17 games. This is despite the Eagles averaging only 3,443 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air. The Patriots had 4,258 yards and 31 touchdowns last year.

Since 2023, Brown ranks seventh in yards and ninth in receiving touchdowns. This is despite the Eagles ranking 25th in passing yards and 14th in passing touchdowns over that same time. The Patriots were fourth in passing yards and fifth in touchdowns.

Consider, too, that the Patriots went 14-3 and only threw the ball 502 times. When the Patriots were winning or losing by one score, they passed the ball at a 60.8% clip, which was the ninth-highest in the league. A more competitive schedule will result in more pass attempts, which could even further the separation in yards and touchdowns between the Eagles and Patriots.

In Brown's first two seasons with Philly, he had 145 and 158 targets. Fantasy managers could be looking at that type of volume in New England with an offense that leaned more on the pass last season and will be in more competitive games, and while Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, largely in part because of what he can do with his legs, Drake Maye is a great quarterback, largely in part because of what he can do with his arm.

Brown is on the verge of playing with the best passing quarterback he's ever had, and on the most pass-heavy offense he's ever played in. A career year could very well be upon him. Fantasy managers won't want to miss out.

 

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave, through his four seasons in the NFL, has been unable to live up to expectations. That's due to poor quarterback play, below-average offensive output, and injuries. Fantasy managers started to get a taste of what he could do if these outside negative factors disappeared. Since Week 9, when Tyler Shough took over as the starting quarterback, Chris Olave ranked (35 target minimum, 58 total receivers):

  • Ninth in Target Share (26.7%)
  • Tenth in Target Rate (27.0%)
  • Seventh in Targets Per Game (8.9)
  • Third in Air Yards (1,000)
  • Second in Air Yard Share (47.3%)
  • 12th in Yards Per Route Run (2.48)
  • Ninth in Yards Per Game (82.5)
  • Eighth in First-Read Target Share (35.8%)
  • 15th in First Downs Per Route Run (0.117)
  • Third in Half-PPR PPG (15.8)

For Olave, it's not "just" Shough, even though, as you can see above, he's a big part of Olave's massive potential. The other piece of this equation is head coach and play-caller Kellen Moore. Last year, the Saints ranked first in plays per minute (2.2) and eighth in plays per game (63.2). This isn't anything new for Moore's offenses. He wants to play fast, and he has routinely done so.

For fantasy football purposes, more plays lead to more opportunities. Volume is king, after all, and that's true for every position. For the Saints, Moore helps create more volume by playing fast, leading to more plays. When you combine that with Shough's improved quarterback play, you get a situation where Olave is ready to truly break out.

From 2022-2024, Olave has gone through a number of different quarterbacks and coaches. In 2024, it was Dennis Allen until he was fired, and Darren Rizzi took over. He caught passes from Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and even Jake Haener. In 2023, it was Allen and Carr, and in 2022, the Saints had Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston at the helm. A terrible head coach and a variety of mediocre-to-bad journeymen quarterbacks.

Despite this, Olave's per-game averages equated to 131 targets, 83 receptions, 1,118 yards, and four touchdowns. Pretty solid numbers, all things considered. Last year, he set career-highs in targets (156), catches (100), yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) just from one year with Moore and eight games with Shough, who was just a rookie.

Give him and Shough a full offseason practicing together and working within Moore's offense, and the potential is obvious.

 

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Comments such as "this year's Jaxon Smith-Njigba" get thrown away too much. That much is true, and yet, if anyone is likely to do it or at least give the overall sentiment a run for its money, it's Emeka Egbuka. For Smith-Njigba to ascend to superstar status, a few things had to happen.

First and foremost, D.K. Metcalf had to go somewhere else. Egbuka got that same thing when Mike Evans left in free agency. Yes, Tyler Lockett left too, and Chris Godwin Jr. is still around, but don't let that fool you. Tampa had 558 pass attempts last year to Seattle's 481. That's 77 extra targets, which can help offset the fact that Godwin is still around.

Truthfully, I don't think Lockett would've stopped JSN's ascension anyway, and I hold the same sentiment about Godwin relative to Egbuka's potential breakout. Godwin is 30 years old and has dealt with a torn ACL and a broken/dislocated ankle that required multiple surgeries. While Godwin may still be a useful receiver - I suspect he will be - he's no longer talented enough to stop the newcomer's rise to fame.

One could even argue that Egbuka already broke out. Last year, from Weeks 1-5, Egbuka ranked (20 target minimum, 57 total receivers):

  • Sixth in Air Yards
  • 15th in Air Yard Share
  • 18th in Targets Per Game
  • 17th in Target Share
  • Fourth in Yards Per Game
  • Sixth in Yards Per Route Run
  • Third in Yards Per Target
  • Fourth in Yards Per Reception
  • Seventh in Yards After Contact Per Reception
  • Third in Half-PPR PPG
  • Fourth in Fantasy Points Per Route Run

Unfortunately for Egbuka and fantasy managers, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6. Baker Mayfield suffered a sprained MCL and PCL. He also had a bicep tendon strain and an AC injury to his throwing arm. The offensive line also sustained numerous injuries throughout the year, which impacted the protection and their running game.

From Weeks 1-5, Egbuka had an 86.8% catchable target rate. Over the course of the rest of the season, that number cratered to 53.9%. So, while his numbers drastically declined, we can easily point to this statistic as the primary reason why. Assuming Egbuka, Mayfield, and the offensive line are healthier in 2026, it's reasonable to expect Egbuka to produce more like he did early in the season.

The other component working in his favor is Mayfield's contract situation. Mayfield has always played better with a chip on his shoulder. He's an emotional player who can and will use the smallest slight as fuel. This offseason, Mayfield is on record saying he felt disrespected by the organization in contract negotiations.

He's now fully prepared to play 2026 on the last year of his existing deal and "make them pay." A highly motivated Mayfield could pay massive dividends to Egbuka's fantasy stock.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Chris Olave. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Chris Olave:

Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
James Cook III
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Colston Loveland
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Carnell Tate
A.J. Brown
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
DK Metcalf
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Alec Pierce
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

8 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions (2026)
5 Fantasy Football Values With Upside (2026)
Running Back ADP Duel - Who Should You Draft?
Undervalued Running Backs: Mid-Round Targets



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
New Orleans Pelicans

Caleb Houstan Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Pierceson Coody

Still Struggling with Putter and More
Blades Brown

Enjoying Great Form Heading to Greensboro
Dak Prescott

Won't Play in Preseason
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Mike Evans

Misses Practice With Quad Strain
A.J. Brown

Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Xavier Worthy

Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Jahmyr Gibbs

Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Luther Burden III

the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Jo Adell

Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Brock Bowers

Has Been the Star of Raiders Training Camp
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Bryce Harper

Expected to Move to the Outfield
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Fernando Mendoza

"Living in the Building"
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Arjun Nimmala

Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
Luis Arraez

Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
José Soriano

Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Cam Skattebo

the Giants' Clear Lead Back
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
Moses Moody

Targeting September Return
Naji Marshall

Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Resume Throwing, Remains on Track for Pitching Return
Kevin Gausman

Traded to Cubs, Adds Veteran Presence to Rotation
Tarik Skubal

Set for Dodgers Debut, Poised to Bolster Rotation
Luis García Jr.

Yankees Acquire Luis Garcia Jr. From the Nationals
Washington Nationals

Yankees in Talks to Acquire Luis Garcia Jr.
Vita Vea

Buccaneers Don't Plan to Trade Vita Vea
Tucker Kraft

Could Participate in Joint Practice Later This Month
Jonathan Taylor

has "Faith" in Colts Giving him a New Deal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Don't Seem to be Very Active in Contract Talks With Jahmyr Gibbs
Freddy Peralta

Rays Acquiring Freddy Peralta From the Mets
Jeremiyah Love

Listed as RB2 on Arizona's Depth Chart
MLB

Several Owners Believe the Entire 2027 Season Could be Wiped Out
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Travis Hunter

Making Plays on Both Sides of the Ball
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Gets $250,000 Guarantee From Blazers
Domantas Sabonis

Kings Urged to Keep Domantas Sabonis
Zach LaVine

Kings May Showcase Zach LaVine
Isaac Jones

Targets Standard Deal with Pistons
Golden State Warriors

Kelly Olynyk Draws Warriors Interest
Luis Castillo

Mariners Trade Luis Castillo to the White Sox
Klay Thompson

Heat Waiting on Klay Thompson Buyout Path
De'Andre Hunter

Eyes Kings Starting Spot
Darius Acuff Jr.

Could Start for Kings
Jeremy Sochan

Joins Trail Blazers
Gary Payton II

Stays With Warriors
Xavier Worthy

Believed to Have Avoided a Major Injury on Saturday
Cyrus Allen

Tests Reveal Shin Bruise for Cyrus Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Makes Immediate Impact in First Practice Back
Bijan Robinson

Falcons Still Working on a Potential Deal with Bijan Robinson
Xavier Worthy

Leaves Practice Early on Saturday With Shoulder Injury
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 19
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/4
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts