August 4, 2026

Kevin analyzes hitter fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts surging for Week 19 of 2026. Are they true breakouts, or fake outs? Read his fantasy baseball outlooks and buys/sells.

The trade deadline has come and gone in Major League Baseball. It's an important time for many MLB franchises, but it's also important for fantasy managers. Your trade deadline may be coming up quickly, and you need to know who's worth investing in.

That's the goal of this article, Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. We'll do our best to break down hitters using advanced stats that help indicate to us whether a hitter is getting lucky or not. You're looking for a diamond in the rough, not fool's gold, so let's identify those that are going to pan out for you.

This week, we'll evaluate four hitters -- Ty France, Griffin Conine, Cooper Pratt, and Tyler Stephenson. All statistics in this article reflect games played through Sunday, August 2nd.

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Ty France, 1B, San Diego Padres

2026 Stats: .889 OPS, 144 OPS+, 16 HR, 49 RBI, 37 R, 1 SB, 40% Rostered (Yahoo!)

One of the more shocking pieces of San Diego's season has been who's driving their offensive success. It's not Manny Machado. It's not Fernando Tatis Jr. Instead, it's Ty France and his 144 OPS+.

The veteran has helped San Diego stay afloat and has been a key part of their recent turnaround. He's hit for a .967 over the last 14 days, helping the Padres win eight of their last nine games. He's having a career year, but is this a breakout? Or are we looking at a fake out?

Ty France gives the lead right back to the @Padres with a solo TANK 😤 pic.twitter.com/lAvFQtSOqF — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

Starting with his plate approach, he's clocking in with a similar walk rate to what he had in 2025, with a 4.7% rate, slightly higher than last season's 4.5% number. His strikeout rate, though, hasn't been this high since he was first a Padre. It's coming in at a 22.8% rate compared to last season's 16.9% rate.

I'd love to see his walk rate return to a number closer to 7%, which he's done quite a few times in his career, but that's the only downfall here.

Moving on to his batted ball profile, he's made some improvements from last season. His ground-ball rate is down to 42.9%, a drop from last season's 46.2% rate. His fly-ball rate, conversely, is up to 36.1% after being at 30.5% last year. His line drive rate is down to 21.0%, but that's still a really solid number to post.

Quite possibly the biggest reason we're seeing so much more production out of France is his 21.6% HR/FB rate. It's easily the highest rate of his career, with his previous high being 14.1% in 2022. Last season it was down to 6.3%, so this is quite the turnaround.

His BABIP is coming in at .339, the second-highest mark of his career. However, his highest mark was in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, so it's fair to look at this as a pseudo career high.

That could point towards a bit of negative regression on the way, but let's see what Baseball Savant has to say first. They agree that negative regression is likely, with his .379 wOBA being paired with a .336 xwOBA. That xwOBA ranks in the 66th percentile.

With that much negative regression being predicted, you'd assume France wasn't barreling the ball or hitting it hard. But it's actually quite the opposite. He's posting a 50.2% hard-hit rate (90th percentile) and an 11.3% barrel rate (74th percentile).

That brings a bit of doubt on where the negative regression may be coming from. His batted ball profile is nearly identical to that of Jake Bauers, whose xwOBA sits in the 90th percentile. A large gap in walk rate helps influence that, but it does make me doubt whether or not the negative regression will be that sharp of a drop for France.

As we look at the pitch mix he faces, each of the first five pitches he sees most are expecting negative regression. The one that I buy into the most is with four-seam fastballs. That has a .325 wOBA that's paired with a .287 xwOBA. With just a 37.5% hard-hit rate, I buy into it the most.

The largest gaps are with sliders (.435 wOBA, .334 xwOBA) and changeups (.472 wOBA, .383 xwOBA). Changeups should still stay a strength, while the floor with sliders is still above league-average. He also hits each with a 56.7% hard-hit rate or better, so the results should still be solid after negative regression.

Verdict: Without digging in, it certainly looks like France may be overachieving. And sure, to a certain extent he is. But I fail to see why exactly Baseball Savant is expecting a 40-point drop. I'll buy that he's expecting a drop, but I don't believe it will be anywhere near that sharp.

So count me more in the breakout category here, especially since France is only on 40% of rosters. If he does realize some of that negative regression, I expect he'll end close to a 130 OPS+. That's more than deserving of a roster spot that can help you out in your own playoff race.

Griffin Conine, OF, Miami Marlins

2026 Stats: .904 OPS, 152 OPS+, 10 HR, 21 RBI, 21 R, 2 SB, 4% Rostered (Yahoo!)

I've entertained getting Conine in this column the past couple weeks, but after his walkoff single against the Phillies to snap Miami's 12-game losing streak, I had to figure out a way to get him in.

Just looking at the baseline stats, it should be confusing to see a 152 OPS+ hitter on just 4% of rosters, especially since he's hit for a 1.034 OPS over the last 30 days. So are we looking at a breakout? Or a fake out? Let's dive in.

GRIFFIN CONINE DOES IT AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVSwvz8tbg — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 29, 2026

Starting with the plate approach, it's evident that he likes to take chances. That's usually what a 30.1% strikeout rate indicates. I don't always like seeing a strikeout rate that high, but he's pairing it with a solid 10.5% walk rate. Certainly looks like a guy who prioritizes the three true outcomes.

Looking at his batted ball profile, he's nearly identical to who he was in 2025. So far he's posted a 31.3% fly-ball rate, 48.2% ground-ball rate, and a 20.5% line drive rate. Each of those numbers is literally less than 1% different than last year.

One area that's massively different, though, is his HR/FB rate. It's up to a ridiculous 38.5% mark, well up from last season's 11.8% rate. If he can find a way to reduce that 48.2% ground-ball rate, then Miami may be looking at an incredibly strong hitter.

He's posting up a .329 BABIP on the season. While that's higher than the .300 mark we usually aim for, it's actually the lowest mark he's posted in the majors. Granted, he had relatively few PAs in both 2024 and 2025, but this may just be an indicator that he's hitting the ball hard when he gets wood on it.

Now on to Baseball Savant. They're showing his .389 wOBA paired with a .383 xwOBA. That's fantastic for us to see, especially with a wOBA already so elevated. That xwOBA, if he was qualified, would rank near the 96th percentile, putting him in company with Freddie Freeman.

That's being fueled by a 16.9% barrel rate and a 55.4% hard-hit rate. That's essentially the barrel rate of Shohei Ohtani combined with the hard-hit rate of Jac Caglianone, both in the 96th percentile or better. He is smashing the ball when he connects.

In looking at the pitch mix he faces, I only have one real worry. That would be with four-seamers. He's hitting them for a .445 wOBA that's paired with a .387 xwOBA. Maybe calling this a worry is overreacting because a .387 xwOBA is still really, really good.

Where we're going to start seeing some good things happening soon is with sinkers. He's already hitting them for a .411 wOBA, but it's paired with a .529 xwOBA. A small sample size needs to be considered here, but he's clearly already seeing them well and deserves better results.

Verdict: What's not to love about Conine's profile? He's smashing the ball, getting great results, and is on a fun team in Miami. Maybe it's just the high strikeout rate that's his only fault, but outside of that he's mashing. The only callout is he doesn't make many starts against lefties. But with the platoon advantage against righties, he's going to start way more often than not.

Conine is a must-add. At 4% rostered, you are more than likely going to find him chilling on your waiver wire. Snag him up while you can because no one with a 150 OPS+ deserves to be on the waiver wire. Just avoid starts against southpaws and you'll be golden.

Cooper Pratt, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

2026 Stats: .774 OPS, 115 OPS+, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 18 R, 10 SB, 20% Rostered (Yahoo!)

Last week we highlighted Joey Ortiz and just how well he's done for Milwaukee since sliding over to third base after Luis Rengifo was released. Well, Pratt has been really impressive in his own right since making his debut in mid-June.

The 21-year-old has been performing well in the second half, hitting to a .932 OPS driven by a .349 batting average. I identified him as a second-half breakout a few weeks ago after the first-half stats showed potential. So is he still looking like a breakout? Or do the stats think he's now more of a fake out? Let's dig in.

WE'D LIKE TO REPORT A COOPER PRATT NUKE https://t.co/vOq9mekUFt pic.twitter.com/EAccECH7Yk — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 25, 2026

Starting with his plate approach, Pratt does one thing very well that I absolutely love. That's drawing walks. He clocks in with a 12.9% walk rate, which is very much in line with his minor league numbers over the past couple of seasons as well. It's paired with an 18.7% strikeout rate. He's someone who sees the zone pretty well.

His batted ball profile shows someone who prioritizes getting line drives. He comes in with a 27.5% line drive rate, a really solid mark for us to see. His ground-ball rate of 44.0% is on the higher side of things for how he normally hits the ball, and his fly-ball rate of 28.6% is just a touch higher than what he posted in Triple-A Nashville.

As we move on to his BABIP, it's coming in at .348 so far. That's not surprising to see with a high line drive rate, but it's still higher than what he's been the past two seasons in the minors. His BABIP was .267 in Double-A in 2025 and .264 in Triple-A this season. That would indicate he may be getting lucky so far.

But his Baseball Savant page should help us out a bit more. And they aren't quite as worried. His .345 wOBA is paired with a .338 xwOBA. That gap is pretty close together and indicates to us that he's actually getting relatively true results so far.

I still have a bit of worry, though, based on what I'm seeing in his barrel rate and his hard-hit rate. He's posting a 30.9% hard-hit rate and a 4.3% barrel rate. That profiles pretty closely to Ozzie Albies of the Braves, whose barrel rate is in the 18th percentile and whose hard-hit rate is in the 8th percentile.

The reason we're still seeing a decent xwOBA is going to be thanks to his high walk rate and his high line drive rate. The walk rate should stay the same, as he's demonstrated consistently that he has a solid eye for the ball. But if the line drive rate dips, then we'll likely start to see some issues.

Looking at his pitch mix, he's got quite the results on a pitch-by-pitch basis. Four-seamers are relatively true, coming in with a .336 wOBA and a .340 xwOBA. But it starts to get wonky from here.

The pitch he sees second-most is sinkers. He's hit them for a .338 wOBA that's paired with a .452 xwOBA. Lots of positive regression! But then we have sliders, which he's hit for a .443 wOBA that's paired with a .336 xwOBA. Tons of negative regression!

Some of this is going to be due to small sample sizes over just two months of playing time, but it's also just a strange profile to see.

Verdict: While I have my worries about Pratt and his contact, I think the high walk rate and the high line drive rate will stave off much of the negative regression that you may otherwise assume he'd realize. If xwOBA stays true, and only predicts a small amount of a drop, then Pratt's going to be a solid addition to your roster.

At 20% rostered, he's more than worth a spot. You're not going to get big power numbers from him, but he's going to continue cooking with singles. And with a productive lineup around him, that should add up to plenty more opportunities for runs and RBI. Snag him now and reap the benefits while he's hot.

Tyler Stephenson, C, Cincinnati Reds

2026 Stats: .759 OPS, 108 OPS+, 9 HR, 32 RBI, 26 R, 0 SB, 8% Rostered (Yahoo!)

We'll finish up with Stephenson in Cincinnati. The 29-year-old was a trade target at the deadline but ultimately is staying in Cincinnati. That should be a good thing for him, as he won't be relegated to a backup role like he potentially could have been if the Yankees had pulled the trigger on a trade.

But he stays a Red. And that could be a good thing for fantasy managers, especially with him cruising right now. He's hitting for a 1.029 OPS over the last 28 days. That sure seems like a breakout, but could he still be a fake out? Let's dig in.

Starting with his plate approach, we're seeing some solid improvement from last season. He's got a 25.3% strikeout rate, well down from last year's 33.9% rate. That 25.3% number is much more in line with his career norms. But it's his 11.5% walk rate that I'm really digging.

That would be the best rate of his career. He's shown consistency in being able to post a walk rate of 10% or better in nearly every season of his career. That's always going to help stave off slumps and keep getting him on base when the bat isn't quite clicking.

Moving on to his batted ball profile, we're continuing to see improvements. His ground-ball rate is down from 38.0% to 33.5%. That's the lowest mark in his career. That's paired with an increase in fly-ball rate from 38.0% to 41.9%. His line drive rate comes in at 24.6%, giving him a really solid batted ball profile.

The only worry is his 11.3% HR/FB rate. That would be the lowest mark of his career. It's not a terrible mark, but it's the first knock against him in this analysis.

As we check in on his BABIP, we see he's posting up a .324 mark this season. That's just slightly up from .322 last season. He's posted a BABIP north of .300 every season of his career, so we're fine to look at this and assume it's not an indicator of luck.

On to his Baseball Savant page. That's showing that his .334 wOBA is paired with a .352 xwOBA. Positive regression!

That's backed up by his contact stats. His hard-hit rate is coming in at 46.1% (78th percentile), and his barrel rate comes in at 12.4% (81st percentile). With those kinds of numbers, it sure feels like he should have at least a couple more homers on the season.

Moving on to his pitch mix, we can immediately see where he's expecting a lot of positive regression. That will be with four-seamers. He's hit them for just a .316 wOBA, but it's paired with a .406 xwOBA. With him seeing four-seamers 29.5% of the time, that's a ton of positive regression he's likely to realize.

If pitchers don't want to throw four-seamers, then they should stay away from sinkers. Stephenson has crushed them for a .547 wOBA, which is paired with a .553 xwOBA. He's absolutely demolishing sinkers.

Where pitchers are likely to pivot more will be to sweepers and changeups. Both have a wOBA south of .300, and both have an xwOBA south of .260 so far. While he's going to do better against four-seamers, these are areas that are going to stay poor.

Verdict: You can't say no to that much positive regression. Stephenson is checking off all the boxes we want him to check. The only knocks on him are a high strikeout rate and a few pitches he's not great against. Other than that, he's looking every bit the part of a breakout.

Consider him a buy and get him on your roster. At 8% rostered, this is a relatively risk-free add. If you're already set with a strong starting catcher, view Stephenson as depth! If his 1.000 OPS run continues, and with positive regression on the horizon it should, then you're going to be very happy you've got him instead of another fantasy manager.

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