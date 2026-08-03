August 3, 2026

RotoBaller's updated 2026 MLB trade deadline tracker, news, rumors for the 2026 MLB trade deadline. Andy discusses fantasy baseball risers, fallers and impacts.

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching. In just a few hours, the trade market will shut down and mark one of the final major moments of the 2026 campaign.

So far, several high-end players have already been shipped to a contender, including Kevin Gausman and Tarik Skubal. However, there are still many high-end names on the trade block.

Let's take a look at the most recent trades and rumors across the major leagues!

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MLB Trade Deadline Recent Moves

8/3: OF Taylor Ward is being traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for RHP Alex Hoppe, RHP Harrison Kreiling, and RHP Brock Moore

Taylor Ward was coming off a 36-HR campaign but has yet ot reach those levels in Baltimore. As a result, the Orioles shipped the outfielder to Seattle after just 111 games with the club. As an Oriole, Ward held a .246/.383/.346 line with just seven long balls. He is slated to take over right field duties in Seattle with Luke Raley on the injured list.

In return, the Orioles will receive three right-handed pitchers. Hoppe made his MLB debut earlier this season and has logged 28 innings in the majors with a hefty 5.79 ERA. Kreiling, a 24-year-old, made his professional debut earlier this season and currently sits at the Low-A level, while Brock Moore should remain at Double-A (where he has logged 22 2/3 innings with Arkansas).

8/3: OF Jo Adell is being traded to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for C Jacob Cozart

The Guardians will add some power to their corner outfield. Adell enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, hitting a high of 37 long balls, but has taken a step back in 2026. Through 11 games, Adell has gone deep only 16 times with a modest .682 OPS. While he has had a down season, he brings some upside to this lineup and should see everyday at-bats in right field.

Cozart was viewed as the No. 17-ranked prospect in the Cleveland system ahead of the trade. With Double-A this season, the young backstop has posted a .239/.330/.384 line with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and a .714 OPS.

8/3: C Ben Rortvedt is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Chayce McDermott

With Will Smith still facing a lengthy recovery, the Dodgers add some much-needed depth to their catching position. Rortvedt has yet to reach the majors this season and holds a career .190/.279/.270 line across 633 career PAs.

8/3: LHP Brent Suter is being traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF Nacho Alvarez Jr.

The Braves add some depth to their bullpen with Brent Suter. Suter has held a modest 4.12 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP across 63 1/3 innings with the Los Angeles Angels. He has added three holds and is set to operate in a low-leverage middle-relief role.

Alvarez will join the Angels but is currently on the 60-day IL. Through 66 career MLB games, the young infielder has held a .216/.277/.298 line with a low .575 OPS.

8/3 LHP Brooks Raley is being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP Luke Gabrysh and OF John Spikerman

The Phillies make another prominent splash on Monday morning as they bolster their bullpen with Brooks Raley. Raley has been a bright spot in Queens this season, posting a sharp 1.96 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP. Through 41 1/3 innings, the southpaw has tallied 14 holds with just one blown save. He is slated to operate as a prominent high-leverage option in the Phillies bullpen.

In return, the Mets will receive right-handed pitching prospect Luke Gabrysh, who has a 5.14 ERA at High-A, and outfield prospect John Spikerman, who is the more coveted name in this return was viewed as the No. 29-ranked prospect in the system prior to the trade.

8/3: 2B Luis Arraez and RP Caleb Kilian are being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP Ramon Marquez and RHP Marty Gair

The Phillies bolster their infield with the acquisition of second baseman Arraez. Arraez is one of the game's premier contact hitters, carrying an elite .324 AVG with a 92nd percentile xBA. While his power numbers remain very low, he strikes out at a minuscule 4.5% rate, which puts him in the 100th percentile among all qualified hitters.

With the Phillies, he projects to be the everyday second baseman but could eventually shift to first base, given a recent report that Bryce Harper is willing to return to the outfield.

Kilian operated as San Francisco's closer for a brief period but has since reverted to a middle relief role and figures to occupy a similar role in Philadelphia, making him only worth pursuing in deeper 15+ team fantasy formats.

In return, the Giants received a top prospect from their system, Ramon Marquez. Marquez has put together a breakout season in the lower levels and currently resides at High-A, where he posted a dominant 1.50 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP across 30 innings of work.

8/3: RHP Jose Soriano is being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for SS Arjun Nimmala, OF Eddie Micheletti and RHP Angel Rivero

After shipping Kevin Gausman to the Cubs, the Blue Jays will look to Soriano as a replacement. Soriano has enjoyed a nice season in Los Angeles, logging 123 innings to the tune of a 3.29 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. While his shaky 11.2% BB% does limit his ceiling, he has flashed high-end strikeout upside, highlighted by a 31.4% whiff rate.

In return, the Angels receive Toronto's No. 2-ranked prospect, Arjun Nimmala. Nimmala currently sits as MLB.com's No. 46 overall prospect and resides at Double-A, where he posted a .279/.355/.451 line across his first 33 games.

8/2: RHP Huascar Brazoban is being traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Gabe Davis and RHP Zach Franklin

The Mets continue their sale and move relief Huascar Brazoban to the South Side. With the Mets this season, Brazoban has been a very effective option out of the bullpen, logging 52 2/3 innings to the tune of a 2.56 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. Under the hood, he has generated a 93rd percentile xERA with a 90th percentile xBA. While he has only struck out 23.2% of the batters he has faced, he could be worth a look in deeper 12+ team formats that reward holds.

Davis was viewed as the No. 23-ranked prospect in the White Sox system ahead of the deal. In 2026, he made his pro debut at High-A but has since moved to Double-A, where he posted a hefty 8.31 ERA over his first 34 2/3 innings. Franklin currently resides at Triple-A, where he carried a 4.37 ERA through 45 1/3 innings of work.

8/2: RHP Tyler Mahle is being traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Anthony Molina

Mahle has operated in the San Francisco rotation through the 2026 season and will provide some depth to the Atlanta pitching staff that is expected to be without Spencer Strider for the remainder of the season and Spencer Schwellenbach for most of the second half. With the Giants, Mahle has logged 94 2/3 innings with a modest 5.13 ERA.

He has struck out just 22.0% of the batters he has faced and remains a fringe low-end streaming option despite joining one of the top clubs in the National League.

In return, Anthony Molina will head to the Bay Area. Molina has logged just five innings in the majors in 2026 and spent most of his time with Triple-A Gwinnett. Pitching for the top club in the Atlanta system, the right-hander has held a 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 56:2 K:BB. Managers should expect him to remain at Triple-A and potentially see a handful of relief opportunities in the majors.

8/2: RHP Kevin Gausman is being traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for INF Ty Southisene and OF Brett Bateman

The Cubs needed depth in their starting rotation due to the numerous injuries, and Gausman offers the perfect fit. The veteran right-hander has stumbled this season to the tune of a 4.38 ERA over 127 1/3 innings of work, but carries a 3.96 xERA under the hood, suggesting he could turn the corner. Last summer, Gausman was far more productive with a 3.59 ERA and a sharp 1.06 WHIP, suggesting there could be room for improvement as he joins a new club.

He will also join one of the best defenses in the sport, which should provide him with a much higher floor for fantasy.

In return, the Blue Jays receive two prospects. Southisene is viewed as the No. 24 prospect in the system per MLB.com and is currently enjoying a nice run at High-A, where he has held a .326/.451/.372 line with 20 stolen bases. Brett Bateman sits as Chicago's No. 19-ranked prospect and has spent the season with Triple-A Iowa.

At the top level, Batmen has posted a .312/.430/.421 line with 18 doubles, three home runs and 20 stolen bases. If he maintains this pace in Buffalo, he could push for a late-season cup of coffee in the majors.

8/2: INF Luis Garcia Jr. is being traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Ben Grable, RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jack Cebert, and RHP Jake Bird

Garcia was viewed as one of the top bats on the market and will join the Yankees. The infielder has enjoyed a strong showing in D.C. this season, posting a .283/.313/.560 slash line with 23 home runs and four stolen bases. The underlying .290 xBA and .511 xSLG suggest he should maintain this production.

In return, the Nationals bolstered their pitching depth. Veteran Jake Bird has logged 30 1/3 innings in the majors this season to the tune of a 5.93 ERA.

Grable is an emerging prospect who has looked quite sharp in his first professional season, logging 36 2/3 innings with a sharp 2.45 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. Cruz made his MLB debut earlier in 2026 and has been quite productive in his first look, allowing just one run over his first 5 1/3 frames. The final name, Jack Cebert, is viewed as the No. 25 prospect in the Yankee system and is slated to remain at Double-A as he moves to D.C.

Through 64 1/3 innings this season, he has carried a modest 4.90 ERA after posting a near-perfect 0.98 ERA at High-A to begin the season.

8/2 RHP Jameson Taillon is being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash consideration and a player to be named later

Taillon has had a year to forget on the North Side, logging 76 innings to the tune of a 5.92 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. He was designated for assignment earlier in the second half and will look to eventually work his way back to the major leagues.

8/2: RHP Freddy Peralta is being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Aidan Smith, 2B Emilien Pitre, and RHP Gary Gill Hill

Peralta was viewed as one of the top remaining pitchers on the trade block. After joining the Mets in the offseason, he will now look to bolster American League heavyweights the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Mets, Peralta has struggled, pitching to a 4.99 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP across 113 2/3 innings of work. However, the underlying 3.82 xERA suggests better days could be ahead.

Outfielder Aidan Smith is the headliner prospect going back ot New York in this trade. Smith was the No. 12-ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay system ahead of the deal but has needed some growing pains in High-A, holding a low .215/.283/.410 slash line. Pitre, the No. 28-ranked prospect, has held a strong .943 OPS at Double-A while Gill Hill has logged 81 1/3 innings at Double-A with a modest 4.43 ERA.

8/1: LHP Tarik Skubal is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Zyhir Hope, RHP River Ryan, and RHP Brady Smith

The 29-year-old was the most coveted name on the trade block and will join the two-time reigning World Series Champions. This season, Skubal has only logged 99 1/3 innings due to injury but has been just as effective, posting a sharp 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP. The southpaw has struck out 116 hitters while walking only 3.7% of the hitters he has faced.

Hope was the marquee piece being sent to Detroit. The outfielder is currently the No. 19 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline and was enjoying a productive campaign at Double-A Tulsa, posting a .293/.369/.530 slash line with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 18 stolen bases. Ryan, one of the top pitchers in the Los Angeles pipeline, appeared to be on the verge of joining the Dodgers but suffered a hamstring strain at Oklahoma City.

Managers should expect Ryan to compete for an MLB debut once he returns from the injured list, as he held a 2.81 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP through his first 32 innings of work this season. Smith is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in the Dodger system and is expected to remain at the High-A level for the final two months of the regular season.

8/1: RHP Luis Castillo is being traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Seranthony Dominguez, OF Nolan Jones, and C Boston Smith

The Mariners opted to send some of their starting pitcher depth to the South Side of Chicago. Castillo has posted a modest 5.06 ERA through 99 2/3 innings in Seattle but will bring some much-needed veteran depth to the White Sox rotation. With a clear path to innings, Castillo could hold value in deeper 12+ team leagues as he projects to hold a starting role for the final months of the season.

Dominguez began the 2026 season as the primary closer for the White Sox but has since had a skid. Through his last 12 1/3 innings, the right-hander has posted a 5.11 ERA while going 1-for-3 on save opportunities. Dominguez does not project to hold much value in the Seattle bullpen as he will pitch ahead of Andres Munoz, Gabe Speier and Jose A. Ferrer.

Nolan Jones has spent the entire 2026 season in the minor leagues and may eventually carve out a depth role in the Seattle outfield. In 2025, Jones appeared in 136 MLB games and held a low .211 AVG with a .600 OPS. Boston Smith, a catching prospect, joined the White Sox in the 2025 Draft and has been very impressive in his debut season. He currently resides at the Double-A level, where he posted a sharp .306/.479/.667 slash line through his first 22 contests.

8/1: OF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter are being traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Atlanta Braves will bolster their outfield depth and bullpen depth ahead of the final stretch. Thomas has held an overall .230/.325/.392 slash line with 10 home runs, but has begun to heat up recently. Since June 28 (his last 27 games), Thomas has posted a .262/.321/.495 line. He figures to compete for at-bats in the corner outfield spots and hold value in deeper 12+ team, five-outfielder leagues.

Falter has only logged 9 2/3 innings in the majors this season and is likely to begin his time in Atlanta with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Braun is the primary piece heading back to Kansas City in this deal. Braun was viewed as the No. 9-ranked prospect in the Atlanta system ahead of the deal. In 2026, Braun has spent time with Double-A and Triple-A and logged 94 1/3 innings with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

8/1: RHP Camilo Doval is being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for OF Luis Cruz and C Omar Alfonzo

Doval has operated in a late-inning role for the Yankees and will look to add some depth to the Pittsburgh bullpen. This season, Doval has tallied four holds, one save, and four blown saves with a 4.54 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. He is expected to maintain low-end value in deeper 15+ team saves+ holds leagues as he moves to the National League.

Alfonzo was viewed as Pittsburgh's No. 14 prospect ahead of the trade and will likely report to New York's Double-A affiliate following the trade. Cruz has spent his entire 2026 campaign in the Dominican Summer League but could contend for a late-season call-up to Low-A.

8/1: C Bo Naylor and RHP Codi Heuer are being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Craig Yoho and OF Blake Perkins

Naylor has only spent 28 games in the majors this season and posted a low .438 OPS. He is currently at Triple-A and will likely remain at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers system. Heuer has posted a high 4.66 ERA over a brief 9 2/3-inning stint in Cleveland this season.

Perkins has carried a low .155/.250/.258 slash line in the big leagues this summer and will look to carve out a depth role in the Cleveland outfield. Yoho has split time in the major and minor leagues this season and is worth a look in deeper AL-only formats as he has held a 3.15 ERA with a sharp 0.85 WHIP through 20 innings in Milwaukee.

7/31: RHP Dean Kremer is being traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for OF Jhomnardo Reyes

The Orioles are out of the playoff picture and will look to move some veteran pieces for young assets. Kremer has posted a modest 6.50 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP across 36 innings this season. Much of these troubles were shown in his last two starts, where he has allowed 14 runs in just 10 innings. He projects to operate as a potential rotation piece in Minnesota but could shift to the bullpen if these struggles persist.

Reyes is an 18-year-old prospect who began the campaign in the FCL but has since moved to Low-A. Through his first seven games at Low-A Fort Myers, Reyes went 2-for-21 with three stolen bases. Managers should expect him to remain at the Low-A level for the remainder of the second half.

7/30: LHP A.J. Minter is being traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for INF Billy Amick and INF Bruin Agbayani

The Minnesota Twins will bolster their bullpen by adding the southpaw. With the Mets this season, Minter has logged 23 innings with a strong 2.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 20:2 K:BB. He has earned a hold and projects as a high-leverage arm ahead of closer Yoendrys Gomez.

Amick was viewed as Minnesota's No. 22-ranked prospect and will likely remain at Double-A for the second half, while Bruin Agbayani (Minnesota's No. 28 prospect) will likely remain at Low-A.

7/30: C Jake Rogers is being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for RHP Zane Barnhart

Rogers has spent his entire MLB career in Detroit and will look to provide some depth to the Orioles. This season, Rogers has held a low .161/.266/.301 line and is not expected to hold any fantasy value.

Barnhart is expected to remain in Double-A for the time being but could earn a taste of Triple-A later in the season.

7/29: C Logan O'Hoppe and RHP Chase Silseth are being traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for INF Angel Arredondo

The Texas Rangers will be bolstering their depth at two spots on their roster by adding backstop Logan O'Hoppe and reliever Chase Silseth. O'Hoppe will bring some much-needed depth to Texas as they are without Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka. This season, O'Hoppe has held a .209/.271/.295 slash line with four home runs. He has been sent to Triple-A Round Rock to continue working on his swing but is expected to return to the majors soon.

Silseth has held a strong 2.72 ERA with a modest 1.41 WHIP through 39 2/3 innings. He has earned nine holds and is expected to operate in the seventh or eighth innings in front of closer Jacob Latz.

7/26: RHP Jose Urquidy is being traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Felix Doroteo

Urquidy was designated for assignment earlier this weekend by the Pirates and will now look to find a role on the South Side of Chicago. With the Pirates, Urquidy logged just 6 1/3 innings to the tune of an 8.53 ERA and a 2.68 WHIP. Given his struggles, he is not worth pursuing in any fantasy format.

7/25: INF Curtis Mead is being traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for LHP Connelly Early

This is the first major trade of the deadline. The Red Sox will acquire Mead to serve as their primary third baseman for the stretch run, which will move Caleb Durbin to second base. Mead has enjoyed a breakout season in D.C., posting a .254/.352/.500 line with a .852 OPS. Early is currently on the shelf with a lower-leg injury but is expected to return to the bump later in the second half.

Mead's fantasy value is expected to earn a slight boost joining one of the game's hottest lineups, while Early could take a slight hit pitching for a Nationals team that is expected to be active sellers at the deadline.

7/25: OF Kameron Misner is being traded to the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations

Misner was designated for assignment by the Royals earlier this week and will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With the Royals this season, he appeared in just 18 games and posted a low .220/.256/.244 slash line.

7/23: RHP Ron Marinaccio is being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations

Marinaccio has logged 47 innings of work with the Padres this season to the tune of a modest 4.79 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. He has struck out only 38 hitters and is not expected to gain any fantasy value following this move.

7/22: RHP Nate Pearson is being traded to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Max Martin

Pearson was recently designated for assignment by the Astros but will now compete for a role in the Royals bullpen. This season, Pearson has logged 20 innings in the majors with a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and a 16:12 K:BB. His low strikeout rate keeps him off the fantasy radar in all standard leagues.

7/20: RHP Seth Halvorsen is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP prospect Nick Frasso and outfield prospect Landyn Vidourek

Halvorsen is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder injury but recently embarked on a rehab assignment, which suggests he is closing in on a return. Halvorsen has posted a 4.47 ERA across 19 innings this season and projects to have a low-leverage role in the Los Angeles bullpen when healthy.

7/18: RHP Aaron Civale is being traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP prospect Aiden Moffett

Civale has made 15 starts (appeared in 16 games) for the Athletics this season and posted a hefty 5.42 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP. He has struck out just 58 hitters across 74 2/3 innings of work. Given his lack of success, Civale will likely be given occasional spot-starts while spending most of his time in a long relief role.

However, given Chicago's lack of current pitching depth, Civale could see valuable innings in the rotation in the short-term. Due to his lack of strikeout upside and weak results, he should be left on the waiver wire in all standard leagues.

7/16: OF Robert Hassell III is being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Hassell is a former top prospect who never found his footing in the major leagues. He joined the Padres with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Nationals, where he posted a .223/.257/.315 line with a .572 OPS. He is expected to serve as a depth outfielder in Pittsburgh and can carry minimal fantasy value.

7/15: RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, and cash considerations are being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.

With Brandon Woodruff set to miss the remainder of the season and Kyle Harrison on the 15-day IL and slated for a lengthy absence, McCullers gives the Brewers some stable pitching depth in the rotation. For now, he is only worth a look in deeper 15+ team leagues as a streaming option.

7/14: OF Jahmai Jones is being traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Jones appeared in 57 games for the Detroit Tigers during the first half of the campaign and posted a modest .137/.219/.221 line with a .440 OPS. With Boston, fantasy managers should expect the 28-year-old to see occasional starts against opposing left-handed pitchers in the outfield or at designated hitter. Given his lack of projected at-bats, this trade does not increase his fantasy value in any prominent way for those in standard 12-team formats.

Latest MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

8/3: According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Boston Red Sox are in discussions to acquire catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

8/2: Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, action around Nationals infielder Luis Garcia Jr. is "heating up." He is drawing interest from several teams, including the Astros, Red Sox, and Yankees. He was scratched from Sunday's lineup, suggesting a trade could be nearing.

8/2: As reported by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the Miami Marlins are more actively pursuing a trade partner for Liam Hicks and Kyle Stowers, rather than infielders Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez.

8/1: Per Sean McAdam of Mass Live, the Boston Red Sox had discussions with the Reds to acquire superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz but could not find a match.

8/1: Per Robert Murray of FanSided, the Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams showing direct interest in infielder Luis Arraez.

8/1: The Baltimore Orioles are listening to offers on their starting catcher Adley Rutschman. Joel Sherman noted that the likelihood of a trade is "60-40."

8/1: According to Adam Jude, the Seattle Mariners are willing to listen to offers on outfielder Randy Arozarena.

8/1: While both Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly have been linked to trade discussions, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that both are "unlikely" to be moved in a package.

8/1: Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Seattle Mariners have engaged in discussions to move starting pitcher George Kirby, in addition to Emerson Hancock and Luis Castillo.

7/31: While a trade has yet to occur, the New York Mets have scratched right-hander Freddy Peralta from his scheduled start on Friday evening, suggesting a trade could be imminent.

7/31: Per Joel Sherman, the Pittsburgh Pirates are among the teams "curious about" relief pitchers Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazoban.

7/31: The Pittsburgh Pirates are not expected to trade top-ranked pitching prospect Seth Hernandez in any packages.

7/31: Per Bob Nightengale, the Cincinnati Reds have told teams that right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene is not available.

7/31: While he has been linked to many teams, Jon Heyman of The New York Post does not expect Padres standout closer Mason Miller to be traded ahead of the deadline.

7/31: According to Chris McCosky, the Detroit Tigers are holding Casey Mize out of his scheduled start on Friday due to trade talks.

7/30: Per Jon Morosi, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, along with other veterans such as Shane Bieber, Jeff Hoffman, and George Springer, could be a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies.

7/30: According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the San Francisco Giants could look to "offload" outfielder Heliot Ramos as some teams have begun to express interest.

7/30: Passan also reported that the Milwaukee Brewers "love the idea" of acquiring Padres standout closer Mason Miller. If he were to join the Brewers, this would push Trevor Megill, one of the top closers in fantasy, to a setup role.

7/30: The New York Mets could look to trade starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the Chicago Cubs, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Passan notes that both clubs would "line up nicely" as the Cubs are in desperate need of improving their rotation amid their injuries to Ben Brown, Cade Horton, and Justin Steele.

7/30: While the Red Sox made a splash earlier in acquiring Curtis Mead, with him now on the injured list due to a wrist injury, they are once again in pursuit of an infielder per Jen McCaffrey.

7/30: Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene is drawing "significant interest" from rival clubs, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. While the team is not "motivated" to move him at this moment, he would provide them with a high return.

7/29: Per reports from MLB.com and The Athletic, the Miami Marlins are willing to listen to offers on infielders Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, catcher Liam Hicks, and breakout outfielder Heriberto Hernandez. Additionally, the team has expressed interest in their high-leverage relievers, including Pete Fairbanks, Michael Petersen, and the injured Anthony Bender.

7/29: While the Orioles are not "out" of the playoff picture, they have begun to discuss some potential trade moves. According to MLB.com, if the Orioles are unable to climb in the standings, they could look to sell off some core pieces, including Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman, and pending free agents like Taylor Ward and Trevor Rogers.

7/29: While catcher Ryan Jeffers has been linked to many teams ahead of the deadline, the Minnesota Twins may opt to hold their No. 1 catcher. Per MLB.com, Twins manager Jeremy Zoll still views them as potential buyers in a contested AL Central.

7/29: Many pieces from the New York Mets are expected to be on the move, including injured starting pitcher Clay Holmes. According to reports from The Athletic, the Yankees, White Sox, Phillies, Rays, Rangers, Dodgers, and Diamondbacks were all present at Holmes' most recent rehab outing.

7/29: According to The Athletic, Nationals infielder Luis Garcia Jr. is drawing interest on the trade market.

7/29: While not far from the playoff picture, The Athletic reported that the St. Louis Cardinals are open to trading Ryne Stanek and Dustin May and will explore potential offers for Lars Nootbaar, JoJo Romero, and closer Riley O'Brien.

7/28: According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, it is "almost a certainty" that the Red Sox looked to strengthen their bullpen. The Red Sox have already made a major trade, acquiring infielder Curtis Mead, but are looking for another high-leverage option to slot alongside Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock.

7/28: ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that he expected the Seattle Mariners to trade right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock ahead of the deadline. A trade could open a path for top prospect Kade Anderson to earn the call to the majors.

7/28: Per Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers have been in discussion with the New York Mets on re-acquiring right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta. Peralta was traded to the Mets this winter in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

7/28: The Tampa Bay Rays have expressed interest in Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.com. Additionally, the Rays have also been linked to Tarik Skubal.

7/28: Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Padres have told teams, if they were to shop Mason Miller, "nobody is off limits in a return." So far, the Yankees, Pirates, Rays and Mariners have expressed interest in the star closer.

7/27: Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on an appearance with CBS Sports that he still believes the Tigers will trade ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the deadline. He noted that the Rays and Brewers are the likely destinations.

7/27: Jon Heyman of The New York Post noted that "at least" one team has reached out to the Giants to acquire first baseman Rafael Devers.

7/27: Jim Bowden reported that Minnesota is not expected to trade starting pitcher Joe Ryan and outfielder Byron Buxton. He also added that the Twins appear to be "buyers" right now.

7/26: According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Mets are looking to "dump" Luis Robert Jr.'s contract ahead of the deadline.

7/25: According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, infielder Caleb Durbin is willing to move to second base so the Red Sox could acquire a third baseman.

7/25: Per Spencer Nusbaum, the Washington Nationals are not actively shopping CJ Abrams but will at least "listen" to offers.

7/24: According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are expected to be "greedy" at the deadline and are "all in" for Tarik Skubal.

7/24: Per Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox are now expected to be "aggressive buyers" and have their "eyes" on CJ Abrams and "salivated over the idea" of acquiring Shea Langeliers.

7/24: Per Colin Beazley, the Pirates are viewed as "ideal" candidates for a right-handed relief pitcher and could pursue another starting pitcher and right-handed bat. Beazley also reported that none of the team's current prospects are viewed as "untouchable."

7/24: According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners are interested in corner infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer.

7/23: The Seattle Mariners are telling teams they are open to moving RHP Emerson Hancock in search of right-handed hitters, according to Will Sammon of MLB.com.

7/23: Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Angels shortstop Zach Neto is a "strong fit" for the Boston Red Sox.

7/23: Per Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago White Sox are "working hard" to acquire a catcher ahead of the deadline following the recent injury to their starting backstop, Kyle Teel.

7/23: According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Milwaukee Brewers are prepared to adopt a "more aggressive approach" at the deadline and have already touched base with the Tigers for Tarik Skubal and the Padres for Mason Miller.

7/23: Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the current expectation is that top catchers such as Shea Langeliers, Hunter Goodman and Adley Rutschman are unlikely to be traded.

7/23: According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Chicago White Sox would like to add starting pitching at the trade deadline.

7/22: According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, there is "no doubt" the Blue Jays have to be sellers ahead of the deadline. He noted names such as Daulton Varsho, Kevin Gausman, and Shane Bieber as potential trade candidates.

7/21: According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Baltimore Orioles will listen to offers on starting catcher Adley Rutschman.

7/21: Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Detroit Tigers are " far more likely than not to move Tarik Skubal" ahead of the trade deadline. Skubal will likely be the most sought-after asset on the trade market.

7/21: The Los Angeles Angels are at the very least "listening" to offers on 25-year-0ld shortstop Zach Neto, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

7/21: Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Yankees are "much likelier" to acquire Minnesota's Ryan Jeffers at the deadline, instead of Shea Langeliers and Hunter Goodman. Additionally, Passan noted the Bronx Bombers are emerging as top fits for San Diego closer Mason Miller since the Yankees have "MLB-ready" starters to send to San Diego.

7/21: Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, talks around Minnesota's ace Joe Ryan have "suddenly stopped."

7/20: According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Angels are expected to make starting pitchers Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers available at the trade deadline.

7/20: Per sources from USA Today, both the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays sent scouts to Wrigley Field over the past weekend to watch Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

7/20: According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Chicago White Sox are interested in right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes.

7/19: The New York Yankees are planning to use top outfield prospect Spencer Jones and switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez as the two "key" pieces to acquire an asset at the deadline, according to Francys Romero.

7/19: Per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Athletics have begun to receive offers on their outfielders. Morosi noted that a potential scenario would be the Athletics trading one of the young outfielders in hopes of improving their pitching.

7/19: According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Braves are viewing a playoff starter and high-leverage reliever as the priority but are open to "anything" to improve this team for a deep playoff run.

7/19: The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to be "aggressive" at the deadline bout only if they can acquire pieces without increasing their payroll, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

7/19: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to acquire a setup man to pair with Jhoan Duran ahead of the deadline, according to Bob Nightengale.

7/18: Per Trent Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic, the Cincinnati Reds are "open for business " for buyers at the trade deadline. The Reds will focus on moving players on expiring contracts such as Brady Singer, Eugenio Suarez, Nathaniel Lowe and Tyler Stephenson. However, they are open to adding MLB talent in return to improve their roster for the 2027 campaign, in hopes of avoiding a true rebuild.

7/18: According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are not expected to prioritize an upgrade at shortstop ahead of the trade deadline. Instead, they will continue to rely on Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero to share time with top prospect George Lombard Jr. waiting in the wings at Triple-A.

7/18: According to Bill Madden of The Daily News, San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller is expected to draw massive interest on the trade market if the Padres were to shop him. Currently, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago White Sox have been linked as potential suitors.

7/18: Madden also reported that a "right-handed hitting catcher" remains the priority for the New York Yankees given the lack of production that Austin Wells has given them behind the dish.

7/18: While the Mets are expected to be active sellers at the deadline, it is "very unlikely" they enter serious offers for star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to Jon Heyman.

7/18: According to The Athletic, Washington Nationals' first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is expected to receive interest at the deadline. Garcia has turned in a massive bounce-back season in 2026, posting a .284/.317/.554 line with 2o home runs, a stark jump from the 18 home runs he hit in all of the 2025 season with a much lower .252 AVG.

7/18: The Chicago Cubs are reportedly actively seeking pitching ahead of the trade deadline as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently stated that "You never have enough." This statement comes with several key pitchers on the shelf, including Cade Horton, Ben Brown, Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, and top closer Daniel Palencia.

7/17: According to sources from MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be quite active in search of bullpen depth ahead of the deadline. This was already expected to be a major need, but following Brad Keller's recent UCL tear, the Phillies will need significant depth in this bullpen alongside star closer Jhoan Duran to compete for a World Series.

7/16: Per Chelsea Janes of SNY, the New York Mets are expected to be very active at the trade deadline and will take calls on all players except "Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto."

7/16: While Clay Holmes has been linked to several contenders, Holmes is reportedly open to signing an extension with the Mets, according to sources from The Athletic.

Catcher:

Hunter Goodman, Ryan Jeffers, Victor Caratini, Tyler Stephenson

First Base:

Willson Contreras, Josh Bell, Nathaniel Lowe

Second Base:

Luis Arraez

Third Base:

Matt Chapman, Isaac Paredes, Eugenio Suarez

Shortstop:

Jeremy Pena, CJ Abrams, Zach Neto

Outfield:

Byron Buxton, Jung Hoo Lee, Seiya Suzuki, Mickey Moniak, Taylor Ward, Jarren Duran, Trevor Larnach, Lars Nootbaar, Jo Adell, Jake McCarthy, Luis Robert Jr., Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, Daulton Varsho, Lars Nootbaar, Heliot Ramos

Designated Hitter:

Jorge Soler

Starting Pitcher:

Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers, Casey Mize, Sonny Gray, Jose Soriano, Sandy Alcantara, Foster Griffin, Michael Wacha, Robbie Ray, Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Trevor Rogers, Luis Castillo, Seth Lugo, Brady Singer, Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Dustin May, Hunter Greene

Relief Pitcher:

Mason Miller, Aroldis Chapman, Luke Weaver, Josh Hader, Garrett Whitlock, Yennier Cano, Pete Fairbanks, Anthony Bender, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Daniel Lynch IV, Riley O'Brien, Caleb Kilian, Kirby Yates, Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn, Kenley Jansen, Bryan Abreu, Andrew Kittredge, Ryne Stanek, JoJo Romero

Which Teams Are Buyers Or Sellers At The MLB Trade Deadline?

AL EAST:

Baltimore Orioles: Sell

Boston Red Sox: Buy

New York Yankees: Buy

Tampa Bay Rays: Buy

Toronto Blue Jays: Sell

AL CENTRAL:

Chicago White Sox: Buy

Cleveland Guardians: Light Buy?

Detroit Tigers: Unknown

Kansas City Royals: Sell

Minnesota Twins: Light Buy?

AL WEST:

Athletics: Sell

Houston Astros: Unknown

Los Angeles Angels: Sell

Seattle Mariners: Buy

Texas Rangers: Buy

NL EAST:

Atlanta Braves: Buy

Miami Marlins: Sell

New York Mets: Sell

Philadelphia Phillies: Buy

Washington Nationals: Sell

NL CENTRAL:

Chicago Cubs: Buy

Cincinnati Reds: Sell?

Milwaukee Brewers: Buy

Pittsburgh Pirates: Light Buy?

St. Louis Cardinals: Light Sell?

NL WEST:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Sell?

Colorado Rockies: Sell

Los Angeles Dodgers: Buy

San Diego Padres: Sell

San Francisco Giants: Sell

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9) Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9) MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 8/3