👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Undervalued Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers: Mid-Round RBs To Target (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Joey's middle-round fantasy football running back sleepers, league-winners, and Zero-RB draft targets for 2026. His must-have RBs include D'Andre Swift, Chuba Hubbard, and more.

There is always some value to find at the running back position in the middle rounds. Whether you are looking for a high-upside running back or a serviceable RB2 after the first few rounds, there are always running backs who emerge as sleepers. Last year, Javonte Williams, Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, and Travis Etienne Jr. fit under this category.

This year, there are a handful of running backs being undervalued in drafts. This list will feature five mid-round running backs who fantasy managers should be looking to target in drafts. These running backs have the potential to be consistent fantasy options and could be that league-winner type at their respective ADPs. We will dive into five running backs going between the fifth round and the 10th round of current NFFC drafts.

Let's take a look at the biggest undervalued fantasy football running back sleepers in the mid-rounds of 2026 drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

NFFC ADP: 53.4 (RB23)

Fantasy managers looking to take a running back in the middle rounds might look over veteran David Montgomery. He's coming off the worst rushing season of his career, just turned 29 years old, and is going to a worse offense from the Detroit Lions to the Houston Texans. Montgomery totaled career lows in both rush attempts (158) and rush yards (716) in his final season with the Lions in 2025.

However, there is a real opportunity in front of Montgomery to be a top-18 fantasy running back again. He doesn't have a superstar like Jahmyr Gibbs in front of him on the depth chart anymore, and the Texans are reportedly enamored with the seven-year veteran. The Athletic recently reported that "Houston views Montgomery as a legitimate three-down back."

If that happens to be the case, fantasy managers should all over him at his 53.4 ADP in NFFC leagues and 73.9 ADP on Sleeper. Montgomery was actually really efficient on the ground last year despite the limited opportunities behind Gibbs. He averaged 4.53 yards per carry (second-best of his career) to go with eight touchdowns.

There is no reason to believe that Montgomery can't be a consistent fantasy option in this offense. While there are some question marks about this Houston offensive line, as well as how much Woody Marks will eat into his workload, the 29-year-old could still average around 14 PPR fantasy points in 2026.

Montgomery should really settle in as that goal-line back for the Texans. He has 33 rushing touchdowns since the beginning of the 2023 season and is just a more physical back for those short-yardage situations than Marks. Montgomery is also a much better pass catcher than Marks, which should help him stay on the field more. The veteran has caught at least 30 passes and totaled over 300 yards in four of his last six seasons.

All this makes Montgomery a nice target at his ADP.

 

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

NFFC ADP: 54.5 (RB24)

Fantasy managers should want to draft as many players from the Chicago Bears as possible this year. After going from the 28th overall offense in 2024 to the ninth overall offense in 2025, there is a strong chance that this Bears offense takes another step forward in 2026 in Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's second season together in Chicago.

That should help running back D'Andre Swift continue to be a high-end RB2 fantasy option.

Swift is coming off one of his better fantasy seasons. He finished as the RB15 in PPR formats and averaged 14.3 PPR fantasy points across 16 contests. The 27-year-old ran for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding 34 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown through the air. Those numbers helped him post consistent numbers throughout the year, as he finished as a top-20 fantasy RB in eight of the final 12 weeks.

Even though Kyle Monangai will be heavily involved and could see somewhere between 40-45% of snaps each week, Swift is still going to be a viable fantasy running back every week. He is still the lead back on a Bears offense that could be even better than it was a season ago. The former Pro Bowl ranked top-15 among all RBs in yards per reception, explosive rating, breakaway runs, and run blocking rating in 2025.

 

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

NFFC ADP: 73.8 (RB27)

Some of the fantasy community appears to be out on Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. That's not a total surprise, considering Hubbard posted some of the worst numbers of his career in 2025. The 27-year-old ran just 134 times for 511 yards and one touchdown across 15 games and eventually lost his starting job to Rico Dowdle by the middle of the season.

Nonetheless, the opportunity is there for Hubbard to be that solid RB2 fantasy option again. Dowdle left in the offseason, and that means Hubbard could very well be the RB1 in this offense throughout the 2026 campaign. He'll have to battle for touches with Jonathon Brooks, but the five-year veteran should have a leg up on a running back coming off two significant knee injuries.

Brooks has only appeared in three games since being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was recovering from a torn ACL entering his rookie season, then re-tore it in a Week 14 game against the Eagles. With the young running back coming off back-to-back ACL tears, there's no telling how he will look once he is back on the field.

The Panthers will likely be very careful with Brooks to start the 2026 season, which should give Hubbard enough time to reclaim that RB1 role in this offense and never give it back. Don't forget, this is the same running back who rushed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to an RB14 fantasy finish in 2024.

Fantasy managers shouldn't give up on Hubbard after a season in which he dealt with a lingering calf issue. He is now fully healthy again and should start the season as Carolina's RB1 as Brooks gets reacclimated.

 

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

NFFC ADP: 76.3 (RB29)

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is an interesting selection in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts this season. The team has already said that Price will not be a bellcow back to begin the year, and rookies always go through some ups and downs in their first year in the league. Just look at Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, and RJ Harvey from last year.

However, Price is one of the few running backs in the middle rounds who has a massive fantasy ceiling if everything goes his way, and everything could go his way in his rookie campaign.

The Seahawks invested high draft capital in Price by selecting him in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He should almost certainly start the season as the team's RB1, with Kenneth Walker III leaving in free agency and Zach Charbonnet likely out until the second half after tearing his ACL in the playoffs. Those potential high-volume touches should make the rookie a viable RB2 fantasy option, even in that non-bellcow role.

Price should have no problem thriving in a non-workhorse role, as he is used to that from his college days. The 22-year-old ran for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games in 2024 and totaled 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for Notre Dame in 2025. His big-play ability is why he was taken so high in this year's draft.

Even if Seattle decides to give Price and Emanuel Wilson equal opportunities to begin the season, the rookie should still find himself as a low-end RB2. Price, though, could eventually see more chances as the season goes on. He is obviously more talented than Wilson and has very similar home-run potential to Walker.

Given that Price had 24 explosive runs (10+ yard runs) at Notre Dame last season, he could have a bigger role in this Seattle offense by midseason. That could push him to high-end RB2 status or even low-end RB1 status, depending on when Charbonnet returns.

 

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

NFFC ADP: 100.8 (RB35)

There will be some fantasy managers who will completely avoid Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum in drafts because he isn't even the RB1 on his own team. He will obviously back up Kyren Williams this season and serve as a secondary runner in this offense. But Corum should remain a key part of Los Angeles' rushing attack, alongside Kyren Williams

The former Michigan star really started to show signs of breaking out late last season. He was getting more involved in the running game and was a solid RB2 fantasy option in the final few weeks of the season. Corum averaged 12.7 PPR fantasy points over the last six weeks of the regular season, which included a massive 128-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Cardinals in Week 14.

It's clear that Corum isn't going away. He could find himself getting more opportunities than a season ago, and the Athletic said earlier this offseason that Williams and Corum will operate "in more of a 50-50 split" this season. If Corum plays around 50% of the team's snaps and sees double-digit touches each week, he could really be a smash pick at his 100.8 ADP in NFFC leagues.

The 25-year-old ranked sixth in true yards per carry, second in explosive rating, 14th in juke rate, 15th in breakaway runs, third in run blocking rating, and first in base front carry rate among all RBs in 2025. Corum would also creep up to RB1 territory if Williams ever misses any time, making him arguably the biggest upside pick at this point in drafts.

That's enough reason to grab him at his 100.8 ADP in current NFFC drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Chuba Hubbard, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Chuba Hubbard, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum:

David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordyn Tyson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Joe Burrow
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Hurts
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Caleb Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Joe Burrow
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Herbert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake Maye
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dak Prescott
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Purdy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Mike Evans
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jameson Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alec Pierce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

2026 DraftKings Best Ball Rankings
2026 Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings
Nick Mariano's PPR Draft Sleepers List
Rookie Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 80


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Ace Bailey

Sitting with Back Spasms
Noa Essengue

Won't Play Due to Thumb Soreness
Dailyn Swain

Absent on Friday with Wrist Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Peyton Watson

Bucks Interested in Sign-and-Trade Involving Peyton Watson
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Could Skip Rehab Assignment
Aaron Judge

Shows Healing But Still Not Cleared for Baseball Activities
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
Shohei Ohtani

Serving as DH After Having Knee Drained
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Francisco Lindor

Mets Unlikely to Trade Francisco Lindor
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Junior Caminero

Back in Lineup for Game 1 of Doubleheader
Jacob Misiorowski

Likely to Start During Mets Series
Toronto Raptors

Raptors Confirm Interest in DeMar DeRozan Reunion
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Yang Hansen

Blocks Four Shots in Blazers Win Over Denver
Trevon Brazile

Stays Productive in Denver's Vegas Defeat
Allen Graves

Delivers Best Summer League Game Against Miami
Cedric Coward

Rediscovers His Shot in Grizzlies' Win
Cameron Boozer

Powers Grizzlies Into Summer League Semifinals
Caleb Wilson

Closes Vegas Run With 21 Points Against Lakers
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Stays Hot in Lakers' Summer League Rout
Juan Soto

Removed Early with Calf Soreness
Isaac McKneely

Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Cameron Carr

Notches 14 Points on Thursday
Caleb Wilson

Scores 21 Points in Thursday's Loss
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Looking to Trade Klay Thompson
Gary Trent Jr.

NBA to Investigate Gary Trent Jr.'s Contract
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Bo Bichette

Returns to Lineup Following All-Star Break
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Chase Burns

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Reds
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Nate Ament

Leads Milwaukee Past Charlotte in Vegas
Hugo González

Hugo Gonzalez Fills the Box Score as Celtics Top Kings
Ryan Conwell

Heat Send Ryan Conwell Home From Summer League
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
Alvin Kamara

Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Josh Downs

Primed for Career Year in Indy?
Bhayshul Tuten

to be Involved in RB Committee in Jacksonville?
Junior Caminero

Says he Will Play on Friday
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Jadarian Price

to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Cody Bellinger

Named All-Star Game MVP
Junior Caminero

Exits All-Star Game Early After Being Hit by Pitch
George Kittle

Ahead of Schedule, Could be Ready for Training Camp
A.J. Brown

to be a Game-Changer for Patriots Offense?
Geno Smith

Battery Case Now Considered "Inactive"
Matthew Golden

a Second-Year Breakout Target in Green Bay
Quinshon Judkins

Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Luther Burden III

has Clear Breakout Potential in Year 2
Brandon Aiyuk

Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 7/18
FAAB Bidding: Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 17
Waiver Wire Targets: RotoBaller Staff Picks
7 Upside Closers and Relievers Breaking Out?