Junior Caminero Back in Lineup for Game 1 of Doubleheader
Junior Caminero (hand) is starting at third base and is batting third for Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday against the division-rival Boston Red Sox and rookie left-hander Jake Bennett at Fenway Park, according to MLB.com. Caminero was involved in a scary scene during Tuesday's All-Star Game when he was hit by a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien on his left hand, but thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and he's ready to go for the start of the second half of the season. Fantasy managers will want to get Caminero back into their starting lineups for the weekend, although there's a good chance he'll be rested for Game 2 of the doubleheader. The 23-year-old is currently tied for fourth in the big leagues with 28 home runs through the first half, and he's slashing .279/.372/.555 with a .927 OPS, 59 RBI, 61 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 355 at-bats. The Dominican third baseman has only five career at-bats against Bennett, but he's hitting .400 with a .900 OPS in the small sample size.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com