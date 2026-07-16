Michael Soroka Not Expected to Return Right After All-Star Break
Michael Soroka (glute) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, but he's not expected to return immediately following this week's All-Star break, according to Sports Illustrated's Alex D'Agostino. Soroka has been on the 15-day injured list since June 19. He's making progress, but he will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining Arizona's starting rotation. With Zac Gallen (elbow) also on the IL to start the second half of the season, right-hander Jose Cabrera could be called up to make another couple of spot starts for the Snakes. The 28-year-old Soroka was having a career resurgence in the first half of 2026 before getting hurt in his first year in the desert, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA (2.93 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 17 walks in 82 innings pitched across his 15 starts for Arizona. Soroka should become a popular streamer once again in fantasy when he's healthy, but that might not be until early August.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex D'Agostino