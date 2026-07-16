Mets Put Luke Weaver, Others on the Trade Block
Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean, and Juan Soto is available, according to a rival executive. "That doesn't mean everyone will go. But it means the Mets will listen on just about everyone, which is in keeping with what people familiar with their thinking have signaled for weeks," Janes said. It's expected that the Mets will spread out their sell-off over several weeks, which is why they're getting started immediately following this week's All-Star break. Right-handed starters Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes (leg) are the most obvious trade candidates before the early August trade deadline, but other names like right-handed reliever Luke Weaver could also go in the midst of a lost season for the Mets. The 32-year-old Weaver could be a particularly attractive late-inning bullpen piece that won't come at an exorbitant cost. The 11-year veteran has been one of the team's best relievers, sporting a 1.85 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, one save, 43 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 39 innings out of the 'pen in 2026 in his first year in Queens.
Source: SNY Mets
Source: SNY Mets