Josue Briceno Rehabbing, is a 2026 Debut in Play?
Josue Briceno (wrist) continues to work his way back from wrist surgery that he had before the season began, and is 10 games into his rehab assignment that has thus far been split between Single-A and with the team's Complex League affiliate, going 7-for-29 (.241) with a pair of doubles, a home run, and a 5:6 BB:K. The Tigers' third-ranked prospect is coming off a promising 2025 campaign in which he impressed at High-A to the tune of a .296/.422/.602 slash line through 55 games, which included an 11-game stretch in which he blasted eight home runs, before earning a promotion to Double-A midseason. Though Double-A proved more challenging, he still hit .232 with a 12.6 percent walk rate as one of the younger players at that level. The 6-foot-4 Venezuelan possesses highly rated hit and power tools, and although a 2026 debut is unlikely, the 21-year-old is worth monitoring, and he could be making a fantasy impact in 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com