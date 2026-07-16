Spencer Arrighetti a Starting Pitcher to Fade Amidst Current Struggles
Spencer Arrighetti has recorded a 7-5 record with a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts. The 26-year-old got off to a fantastic start to the year, recording a 1.34 ERA across 47 innings through the end of May. However, Arrighetti has struggled mightily since, posting an 8.74 ERA over his last 35 innings (seven starts). Free passes remain a major issue for Arrighetti, as he's logged a 12.4% walk rate on the season and owns a career mark of 11.3%. With constant traffic on the bases, Arrighetti's elevated 1.32 HR/9 is a recipe for blow-up outings. The right-hander also averages just 92.4 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a middling 22.8% strikeout rate, so he does not offer enough strikeout upside to make up for his potential ratio damage. Arrighetti profiles as a starting pitcher for fantasy managers to fade coming out of the All-Star break.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller