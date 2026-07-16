Does Triple-A Call Up Mean Chase Davis is Inching his Way Toward Majors?
Chase Davis has done most of his damage this year at Double-A Springfield with eight homers and 24 RBI to go with 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases, but he just recently got the call-up to Triple-A Memphis. The first-round pick out of Arizona has spent a bit of time this year injured and has rehabbed at High-A and Rookie ball. He has shown off the speed that makes him a five-tool contributor. The 24-year-old outfielder is not ranked among St. Louis' top overall prospects, but he was the No. 21 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The left-handed hitter is putting up solid numbers in the minors but will have to prove himself at Triple-A before he can put his best foot forward towards a big league call-up. The St. Louis outfield of Jordan Walker, Nathan Church, and Lars Nootbaar seems pretty set, but if Davis continues to make waves, he could force his way to the majors.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball