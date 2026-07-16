Is Jeff Hoffman a Sneaky Stash Based on Underlying Metrics?
Jeff Hoffman had a brutal start to the year and lost his job as the team's closer, with the emergence of Louis Varland as an elite bullpen option. He has put together a few strong weeks, though, and could return to fantasy relevance at some point after the All-Star break. He is 5-6 with a 4.57 ERA in his 44 games, but his 2.64 FIP and 3.07 xERA indicate he has pitched much better than his ERA indicates. He has a sky-high .402 BABIP against him (league average is .289 this season), so there could be some positive regression for him in the second half if ht gets some better batted-ball luck. Hoffman did give up two earned runs in his last outing before the break, snapping a 13-game span without an earned run against him. Varland will likely keep the closer job as long as he's healthy, but Hoffman could be a very valuable setup option or end up in a closer spot as bullpens get shuffled at the Trade Deadline. In deep leagues, he makes sense to stash and see, while in standard-sized leagues, he's definitely a reliever to keep a close eye on.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller