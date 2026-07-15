Victor Bericoto a Deep-League Injury Stash for Power?
Victor Bericoto landed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on July 10, cutting short a useful first look. He hit .293/.305/.552 with four home runs, nine RBI, seven runs, and one steal in 59 plate appearances. Bericoto is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues. The power gives deep-league managers a reason to wait. Bericoto posted a 14.0% barrel rate and 46.5% hard-hit rate, with four homers closely matching his 3.9 expected total. The approach is far less settled: one walk, 15 strikeouts, and a .217 expected average. San Francisco recalled Grant McCray in the corresponding move, and there is no firm return date yet. RotoBaller ranks Bericoto 98th for Week 16 and recommends him in 15-team leagues. He is worth stashing with an open IL spot, but shallower formats can leave him alone.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller