Is Jonah Heim a Worthy Power Bat to Target on the Waiver Wire?
Jonah Heim has re-established his MLB career. Across 135 plate appearances with the A's, Heim is hitting .232/.281/.464 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 16 runs scored. The presence of star Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers limits Heim's playing time behind the plate. However, Heim has emerged as a regular at first base and designated hitter with A's first baseman Nick Kurtz (thumb) currently on the injured list. Heim's playing time may eventually dissipate once Kurtz returns to the Athletics lineup. Still, Heim has found a rhythm in his new hitter-friendly home park and profiles as a short-term source of power for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller