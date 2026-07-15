Kyle Teel Remains a High-Upside Waiver-Wire Target Despite Slow Start to 2026
Kyle Teel had the start of his 2026 season delayed by hamstring and knee injuries that kept him out until late June. The 24-year-old has gotten off to a bit of a slow start since returning, hitting .204/.295/.333 with two home runs, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, and a 36.1% strikeout rate across 61 plate appearances. However, Teel owns a 12.4% barrel rate and a 50% hard-hit rate, indications that his batted ball luck will start to turn over a larger sample size of at-bats. While the elevated strikeout rate is somewhat concerning, Teel struck out in a far more manageable 25.9% of his 297 plate appearances after making his MLB debut in 2025. Once he gets his timing down at the plate, Teel could emerge as one of the better-hitting catchers in baseball. Despite his early struggles this season, Teel remains a second-half breakout candidate worth prioritizing on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller