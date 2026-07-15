Bailey Ober a Waiver-Wire Target Following Injury Return?
Bailey Ober was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right flexor strain in late May, but he returned to his team's rotation on July 9 and pitched five innings of one-run ball against the Cleveland Guardians. Across 71 2/3 innings (13 starts) this season, Ober has recorded a 6-3 record with a 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts. The 31-year-old's average fastball velocity currently sits at a career-worst 89.0 miles per hour, and he's struck out just 17% of the batters he's faced in 2026. Ober also continues to struggle with the long ball, as he owns a 1.63 HR/9 on the year. However, pitching through arm troubles may help explain Ober's diminished velocity. If he can regain some pop on his fastball now that he's healthy, Ober could pair an improved strikeout rate with his already stellar command (6.3% walk rate). His profile carries some risk, but Ober could be worth targeting on the waiver wire coming out of the All-Star break.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller