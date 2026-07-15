Now at Triple-A, is Lazaro Montes a Top Stash Option for Power?
Lazaro Montes was recently promoted to Triple-A Tacoma, and although it didn't take long (five games) for him to show off his power with a majestic 436-foot home run, the 6-foot-5 slugger's swing-and-miss tendency has been exploited at the minors' highest level. Through six games and 31 plate appearances for the Rainiers, the Mariners' third-ranked prospect has struck out 13 times, which is a 41.9 percent rate (12.9 percent walk rate). Still, if the left-handed hitter can get that down to a more tolerable level, he could make a major league debut later in the second half of the season, and his prodigious power should land him on the stash radar for fantasy. Home run-needy managers should monitor his progress, and if he gets on a roll, the 21-year-old could quickly become a top stash for his power potential.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com