Bryce Eldridge a High-Upside Add in Deep Leagues?
Bryce Eldridge reached the break at .271/.364/.468 with eight home runs, 28 runs, and 20 RBI in 217 plate appearances. Six of those homers came over his last 30 games. Yahoo managers have rostered Eldridge in just 22% of leagues. The power is not hiding. Eldridge carries a 92.3 mph average exit velocity, 54.4% hard-hit rate, and 12.5% barrel rate, and his .504 expected slugging percentage is better than the real mark. He has also trimmed his strikeout rate to 24.4% after sitting at 35.1% during his brief 2025 debut. There is no speed here, and first-base-only fantasy eligibility makes the roster fit a little tighter. Still, the bat belongs in deeper leagues. RotoBaller ranks Eldridge 72nd for Week 16 and recommends him in 15-team formats. He is a high-upside add for managers who need home runs.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller