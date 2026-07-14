Willson Contreras Won't Waive his No-Trade Clause
Willson Contreras said he told the team that he would not be willing to waive his no-trade clause, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Contreras wants to finish his career in Boston and joked that he got out ahead of potential rumors by making his stance clear. The 34-year-old veteran Venezuelan made it to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby on Monday night and is having the best year of his career in 2026 in his first season in Beantown, hitting .285/.379/.542 with a .921 OPS, 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 46 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 312 at-bats through the first half of the season. With the Red Sox now having a shot at a wild-card spot in the American League after a strong finish to the first half, and with Contreras saying he won't waive his no-trade clause, he might stick around in Boston beyond the 2026 season. In fantasy leagues, Contreras is a hold at the halfway point with the ninth-best xwOBA (.390) and expected batting average of .274 thanks to a hard-hit rate in the 79th percentile, a barrel rate in the 88th percentile, and an xSLG in the 97th percentile.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo