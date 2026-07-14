Kade Anderson Leading the Way in Minors, Top Pitcher to Stash?
Kade Anderson capped off a spectacular first half of 2026 with a one-inning start in the All-Star Futures Game, facing four batters in the contest with his only blemish coming via a base hit yielded to MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, Jesus Made. The left-hander earned the start for the AL after posting a 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and an elite 37.5 percent K-BB% in 72 2/3 innings pitched, all ranking best in the minors among pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. The former third-overall draft pick looks poised to see some time at Triple-A in the second half and should have a good shot at making his major league debut later in the year. Given his workload, his 108 strikeouts equate to a fantasy-friendly 13.38 K/9, and although his debut is not imminent, the 22-year-old's stuff warrants stash consideration in all leagues with an NA spot for managers looking for pitching help.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com